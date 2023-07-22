Midwest Opinion: Mourning a fallen police officer and struggles to understand an incomprehensible tragedy

The call was one of the most routine that police officers deal with: a traffic accident.

But what started as an ordinary traffic accident unexpectedly erupted into a hail of gunfire directed at the Fargo police officers and other first responders who answered the call on Friday, July 14, 2023.

Within minutes, Officer Jake Wallin, a 23-year-old new recruit, lay mortally wounded and two fellow officers, Tyler Hawes, 22, and Andrew Dotas, 28, were critically wounded.

The gunman, who apparently wasn’t involved in the car accident but used it as an opportunity to ambush the police, also shot at firefighters at the scene, with at least one bullet striking a fire truck.

One of the motorists also was shot and was hospitalized in good condition. Bullets also struck homes in a nearby mobile home court.

The nightmare finally ended when Officer Zach Robinson shot and killed the 37-year-old shooter.

Nothing like this deadly shooting spree has ever happened before in Fargo. Nothing comes close to its senselessness and scale. (The last Fargo police officer killed in the line of duty, Officer Jason Moszer, was fatally shot in 2016 while responding to a domestic violence call.)

In the days since the shootings, investigators were groping to answer basic questions, including the most fundamental of all: Why? What drove the shooter, whose only known prior contacts with Fargo police involved nothing more serious than a speeding ticket?

In a press conference the following day, Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski gave assurances that the answers would become known in an investigation led by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation: “Down the road, we will know the whys.”

While we wait for answers, we mourn. We mourn the loss of Jake Wallin, a native of St. Michael, Minnesota, who also served in the Minnesota National Guard, including tours in Afghanistan and Iraq. He had been a Fargo police officer only a few months, donning the badge in April.

Officers Wallin, Hawes, Dotas, Robinson and their colleagues serve and protect not knowing what awaits them every time they put on the badge and begin a patrol shift. They do it knowing they could face danger, even when least expected.

We owe them thanks and gratitude that is impossible to express adequately in words.

We also mourn for the Fargo that used to be. Only days before the fatal shooting spree, a gun fight near Essentia Health plunged the medical center into lockdown and endangered bystanders.

Fortunately in that incident no one was injured. But two shootouts within days leaves normally placid Fargo rattled, its residents wondering what is happening to this peaceful community.

Not long ago, shooting incidents like these would have been hard to imagine in Fargo. No more.

Authorities should release everything they know as soon as they can about the July 14 shooting and the shooter. In order to heal, we need to know as much as we can about a senseless burst of violence that is beyond comprehension.