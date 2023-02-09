KAMALA HARRIS

From the editorial: Every immigrant in Florida should remember the pain of their first days in America. How heartbreaking it would have been to be used as a pawn by such a heartless politician as Gov. DeSantis.
Harris credited Romania for taking in thousands of people fleeing the fighting in neighboring Ukraine and said Washington was constantly reassessing support levels for its NATO allies according to the dynamic situation on the ground.
Summary: But long after those political slights are forgotten, historians may well look back to a most unfortunate larger political unraveling that may have begun this week. Unless Team Biden’s strategists rededicate themselves to the art of staying afloat by syncing.
Summary: In less than one year, the president and Harris have taken the economic and border successes of the Trump administration and turned them in the opposite direction. The two appear weak and indecisive.