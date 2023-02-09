99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
KAMALA HARRIS

This people tag is for KAMALA HARRIS, vice president of the U.S.

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks, during the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, Germany February 18, 2023.
Editorials
American Opinion: The US must pass a law to prosecute crimes against humanity
From the editorial: Harris and Blinken are right about crimes against humanity. Now make that illegal under American law.
Minnesota
For 3 high school girls, seeing Kamala Harris speak in person was 'everything'
All have African heritage, and look up to the vice president as a role model.
February 09, 2023 05:17 PM
Minnesota
In St. Cloud, Vice President Kamala Harris thanks workers making electric buses
Harris was in St. Cloud as part of an on-going promotion of electric vehicles by the Biden administration
February 09, 2023 04:01 PM
U.S. President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris deliver remarks at the DNC 2023 Winter Meeting in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Minnesota
St. Cloud officials await details of Vice President Harris visit this week
Kamala Harris is expected to highlight the Biden administration's investments in electric vehicles
February 06, 2023 12:30 PM

U.S. President Biden and Vice President Harris deliver remarks on the Biden-Harris economic agenda during visit to Philadelphia
Minnesota
Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Minnesota Feb. 9
Harris will be coming to Minnesota following President Joe Biden's State of the Union address next week.
February 03, 2023 04:34 PM
By  Abdulla Gaafarelkhalifa
Supporters of U.S. Presidential Candidate and Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren cheer and rally outside of the Democratic Debate at St. Anselm College in Manchester, N.H., on Feb. 7, 2020.
Columns
Mark Z. Barabak: A signal from Biden and boost for Kamala Harris as Democrats remake 2024 primary calendar
From the commentary: Still, it's a good bet the president will get his way, with the early contests lining up just as Biden prefers and Harris might relish.
December 13, 2022 09:01 AM
By  Mark Z. Barabak / Los Angeles Times
Aerial photo of damage in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, in Fort Myers.
Columns
Cal Thomas: Hurricane Kamala is a problem
From the commentary: Will Vice President Harris at some point define "communities of color"? Asked by a reporter to do so, she declined.
October 10, 2022 11:36 AM
By  Cal Thomas
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at the Unite and Win Rally in support of Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano at the Wyndham Hotel on Aug. 19, 2022, in Pittsburgh.
Editorials
American Opinion: With shameful Martha’s Vineyard stunt, DeSantis dishes out cruelty with a smirk
From the editorial: Every immigrant in Florida should remember the pain of their first days in America. How heartbreaking it would have been to be used as a pawn by such a heartless politician as Gov. DeSantis.
September 20, 2022 06:45 AM
By  Miami Herald Editorial Board
U.S. Vice President Harris visits Romania
World
US's Harris slams Putin, credits Romania for Ukraine refugee help
Harris credited Romania for taking in thousands of people fleeing the fighting in neighboring Ukraine and said Washington was constantly reassessing support levels for its NATO allies according to the dynamic situation on the ground.
March 11, 2022 08:40 PM
By  Nandita Bose and Luiza Ilie / Reuters
Cartoon for Jan. 28, 2022
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for Jan. 28, 2021
An editorial cartoon by Tom Stiglich
January 25, 2022 10:02 PM
By  Tom Stiglich

President Joe Biden speaks to the media
Columns
Martin Schram commentary: Listen up, Scranton Joe
Summary: But long after those political slights are forgotten, historians may well look back to a most unfortunate larger political unraveling that may have begun this week. Unless Team Biden’s strategists rededicate themselves to the art of staying afloat by syncing.
January 17, 2022 09:00 AM
By  MARTIN SCHRAM
Cal Thomas commentary
Columns
Cal Thomas: The Harris interview
Summary: In less than one year, the president and Harris have taken the economic and border successes of the Trump administration and turned them in the opposite direction. The two appear weak and indecisive.
December 31, 2021 08:00 AM
By  Cal Thomas

