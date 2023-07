In Nov. 2015, images of Jacob Wetterling are displayed on a wall at the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in Alexandria, Va., where the age-progression photographs are produced. Wetterling, 11, was missing for 27 years after being kidnapped on a rural road near his home in St. Joseph, Minn., on Oct. 22, 1989. In 2016, Danny Heinrich confessed to killing him that same night. (Chris Newberry Productions)