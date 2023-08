A fatal crash on Minnesota Highway 40 in Kandiyohi County involved a Honda Pilot and a Peterbilt truck, resulting in the death of a Marshall woman. The collision occurred at an intersection, leaving the Honda driver with non-life-threatening injuries and another passenger transported to the hospital.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.