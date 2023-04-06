Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Monday, June 26

UPPER SIOUX AGENCY STATE PARK

Yellow Medicine River
Local
DNR to host sessions Thursday, June 29, on state park land transfer to Upper Sioux Community
Legislation approved this year calls for transferring state-owned Upper Sioux Agency State Park lands to the Upper Sioux Community and establishing new outdoor recreation opportunities in the region.
Upper Sioux Agency State Park meeting 040623 001.jpg
Local
Land transfer and closing of Upper Sioux Agency State Park draws a crowd, pleas for more communication
More information and communication were the issues at a large informational meeting about the closing of a Minnesota state park and the transfer of the land to the Upper Sioux Community.
April 06, 2023 05:50 PM
Upper Sioux Agency State Park IMG_5057.JPG
Local
Minnesota DNR committed to public engagement in transfer of Upper Sioux Agency State Park to tribal ownership
Minnesota Department of Natural Resources representatives met March 28 with the Yellow Medicine County Board of Commissioners to hear concerns about the proposed transfer of Upper Sioux Agency State Park to the Upper Sioux Community.
March 30, 2023 05:44 AM
Upper Sioux Agency State Park IMG_5057.JPG
Local
Land transfer to Upper Sioux Community clears first step in Minnesota Legislature
Sacred, ancestral lands could be returned to the Upper Sioux Community under legislation heard Wednesday in a Minnesota Legislature committee. The transfer would close the Upper Sioux Agency State Park near Granite Falls.
March 08, 2023 08:58 PM

A summer sun sets over the Minnesota River just upstream of the confluence with the Yellow Medicine River in the Upper Sioux Agency State Park. Bills recently introduced in the state Legislature call for transferring the park lands to the Upper Sioux Community.
Local
Minnesota-owned land in Upper Sioux Agency State Park could be turned over to Upper Sioux Community
Legislation that would give state-owned land in Upper Sioux Agency State Park to the Upper Sioux Community will be discussed in a Minnesota House committee hearing Wednesday.
March 06, 2023 04:52 PM
 · 
By  Linda Vanderwerf
Tom Cherveny / TribuneThe Minnesota Department of Transportation closed Highway 67 east of the entrance to the Upper Sioux Agency State Park in late March due to the fissures that expanded.
No solution for Highway 67 this year; fissures continues to grow at Upper Sioux Agency State Park
WILLMAR -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation will not be able to repair and reopen state Highway 67 near the Upper Sioux Agency State Park this year, District Engineer Jon Huseby told the Area Transportation Partnership at its meeting Fr...
June 28, 2019 05:23 PM
Opinion
Letter: Reopen our state parks
Two stories in the Saturday West Central Tribune got my attention. One was about the Minnesota state parks celebrating 125 years in 2016. Our Upper Sioux Agency State Park near Granite Falls has a popular sledding hill and miles of trails. Unfort...
January 12, 2016 01:00 AM
 · 
By  Virginia Homme
Cutting a tree
News
Storm damage delays reopening western Minnesota's Upper Sioux Agency State Park
UPPER SIOUX AGENCY STATE PARK -- Some time next week, the soft sounds of conversations around campfires will return to the Upper Sioux Agency State Park.
July 22, 2011 11:00 PM
News
Join Odonata survey at Upper Sioux State Park
GRANITE FALLS -- The Upper Sioux Agency State Park is offering an opportunity learn about dragonflies and help survey the park to determine what species are found there.
July 31, 2009 11:00 PM
 · 
By  Tribune Sports
Sports
Horse pass revenues benefit Upper Sioux Agency park trails
ST. PAUL -- The Upper Sioux Agency State Park is among the state parks that will benefit from revenues raised by the sales of the new Minnesota Horse Trail Pass, which became effective in 2007.
February 29, 2008 11:00 PM
 · 
By  Tribune Sports

News
Upper Sioux Agency State Park plans to hold geocaching challenge this weekend
UPPER SIOUX AGENCY -- Ask most people much older than 30 if they want to go geocaching and their confused expressions will show how much they know about the techno-treasure hunts.
September 06, 2007 11:00 PM
 · 
By  Gary Miller

