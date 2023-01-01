Policies and standards

We believe that transparency and honesty are at the center of good journalism. We strive for this in our coverage and conduct. This section of our site is a part of that effort and a part of our involvement with the Trust Project, a global network of news organizations working to amplify journalism's commitment to transparency, accuracy, inclusion and fairness. Learn more about the Trust Project. Here we describe our standards for how we report the news, who our leadership team is, how you can contact us, our mission and more. We hope it provides you — our reader — a transparent look at the ideals, people and processes that guide the work we do in the community we share.





Mission statement and coverage priorities

Every day we strive to produce journalism that truly matters to west central Minnesotans and the rest of our state. Our highest priority is public service – shining light on issues that deeply affect readers’ lives and holding local and state governments and institutions accountable. With the largest newsroom in the region, we feel a responsibility to give readers coverage that is ambitious, broad and fair. We also want to make certain that we show the bright side of the news, stories of people making a positive difference in their communities.

Ethics policy Forum Communications Co. newsrooms abide by the Society of Professional Journalists Code of Ethics, which is below. Preamble

Members of the Society of Professional Journalists believe that public enlightenment is the forerunner of justice and the foundation of democracy. Ethical journalism strives to ensure the free exchange of information that is accurate, fair and thorough. An ethical journalist acts with integrity. The Society declares these four principles as the foundation of ethical journalism and encourages their use in its practice by all people in all media. Seek Truth and Report It

Ethical journalism should be accurate and fair. Journalists should be honest and courageous in gathering, reporting and interpreting information. Journalists should:

Take responsibility for the accuracy of their work. Verify information before releasing it. Use original sources whenever possible.

Remember that neither speed nor format excuses inaccuracy.

Provide context. Take special care not to misrepresent or oversimplify in promoting, previewing or summarizing a story.

Gather, update and correct information throughout the life of a news story.

Be cautious when making promises, but keep the promises they make.

Identify sources clearly. The public is entitled to as much information as possible to judge the reliability and motivations of sources.

Consider sources’ motives before promising anonymity. Reserve anonymity for sources who may face danger, retribution or other harm, and have information that cannot be obtained elsewhere. Explain why anonymity was granted.

Diligently seek subjects of news coverage to allow them to respond to criticism or allegations of wrongdoing.

Avoid undercover or other surreptitious methods of gathering information unless traditional, open methods will not yield information vital to the public.

Be vigilant and courageous about holding those with power accountable. Give voice to the voiceless.

Support the open and civil exchange of views, even views they find repugnant.

Recognize a special obligation to serve as watchdogs over public affairs and government. Seek to ensure that the public’s business is conducted in the open, and that public records are open to all.

Provide access to source material when it is relevant and appropriate.

Boldly tell the story of the diversity and magnitude of the human experience. Seek sources whose voices we seldom hear.

Avoid stereotyping. Journalists should examine the ways their values and experiences may shape their reporting.

Label advocacy and commentary.

Never deliberately distort facts or context, including visual information. Clearly label illustrations and re-enactments.

Never plagiarize. Always attribute. Minimize Harm

Ethical journalism treats sources, subjects, colleagues and members of the public as human beings deserving of respect. Journalists should:

Balance the public’s need for information against potential harm or discomfort. Pursuit of the news is not a license for arrogance or undue intrusiveness.

Show compassion for those who may be affected by news coverage. Use heightened sensitivity when dealing with juveniles, victims of sex crimes, and sources or subjects who are inexperienced or unable to give consent. Consider cultural differences in approach and treatment.

Recognize that legal access to information differs from an ethical justification to publish or broadcast.

Realize that private people have a greater right to control information about themselves than public figures and others who seek power, influence or attention. Weigh the consequences of publishing or broadcasting personal information.

Avoid pandering to lurid curiosity, even if others do.

Balance a suspect’s right to a fair trial with the public’s right to know. Consider the implications of identifying criminal suspects before they face legal charges.

Consider the long-term implications of the extended reach and permanence of publication. Provide updated and more complete information as appropriate. Act independently

The highest and primary obligation of ethical journalism is to serve the public. Journalists should:

Avoid conflicts of interest, real or perceived. Disclose unavoidable conflicts.

Refuse gifts, favors, fees, free travel and special treatment, and avoid political and other outside activities that may compromise integrity or impartiality, or may damage credibility.

Be wary of sources offering information for favors or money; do not pay for access to news. Identify content provided by outside sources, whether paid or not.

Deny favored treatment to advertisers, donors or any other special interests, and resist internal and external pressure to influence coverage.

Distinguish news from advertising and shun hybrids that blur the lines between the two. Prominently label sponsored content. Be Accountable and Transparent

Ethical journalism means taking responsibility for one’s work and explaining one’s decisions to the public. Journalists should:

Explain ethical choices and processes to audiences. Encourage a civil dialogue with the public about journalistic practices, coverage and news content.

Respond quickly to questions about accuracy, clarity and fairness.

Acknowledge mistakes and correct them promptly and prominently. Explain corrections and clarifications carefully and clearly.

Expose unethical conduct in journalism, including within their organizations.

Abide by the same high standards they expect of others. The SPJ Code of Ethics is a statement of abiding principles supported by additional explanations and position papers that address changing journalistic practices. It is not a set of rules, rather a guide that encourages all who engage in journalism to take responsibility for the information they provide, regardless of medium. The code should be read as a whole; individual principles should not be taken out of context. It is not, nor can it be under the First Amendment, legally enforceable.

Conflicts of interest Conflicts of interest can present themselves on several different fronts. As journalists, we strive to maintain trust with our audience and avoid conflicts of interest. As a rule journalists avoid:

Reporting on family or close friends

Taking positions on political or social issues

Accepting gifts and discounts or free copies of products, books, films and games for review (unsolicited items sent to the newsroom should be used only to the extent of completing a review or coverage)

Diverse voices policy Our readership is diverse, and we aim to provide our audiences with diverse voices and contributions. We seek diversity not just in ethnicity, but in political affiliation, gender, ages, geography and areas of interest. Our mission is to serve underrepresented communities and create a safe space where diverse voices have the freedom to share their views and ideas.



Diverse staffing report

Inclusiveness is at the heart of thinking and acting as journalists. The complex issues we face as a society require respect for different viewpoints. Race, class, generation, gender and geography all affect point of view. Reflecting these differences in our reporting leads to better, more nuanced stories and a better-informed community.

This section details the race/ethnicity, gender and age demographics of Forum Communications newsrooms for Minnesota and in aggregate.

Minnesota

All Forum Communications newsrooms

Corrections Every effort is made to report stories that are fair, accurate and thorough. Even the best journalists have to make corrections or clarifications through no fault of their own (incorrect information provided, for instance). If a correction or clarification is needed, the original online story will be amended and noted as “updated.” At the end of the story, readers will see an italicized note explaining the change. When possible, corrections and clarifications will be filed in the print or e-edition immediately following discovery of the error, in consultation with an editor. Corrections will refer to the headline, page and edition while clearly stating the correct facts. We will not restate the error. Contact us to request a correction. Removal policy Forum Communications Co. publishes a wide range of news reports and information. News can take various formats, such as news articles or publication of official records, and generally we will not unpublish what we consider to be news or part of the historical public record. We strive for information to be accurate, complete and up-to-date -- and consider requests for updating or correcting archived content. Removal requests can be made by submitting this form.

Datelines Local story datelines indicate where the story originated from. The following cities in Minnesota are large enough and/or well known enough to stand alone: Bemidji, Brainerd, Duluth, Moorhead, Mankato, Rochester, St. Cloud, St. Paul and, of course, Minneapolis. The following cities in North Dakota are large enough and/or well known enough to stand alone: Fargo, Grand Forks, Jamestown, Dickinson, Minot, Devils Lake, Bismarck.

Ownership structure Forum Communications Co. is a family-owned network of community-driven newsrooms, award-winning broadcast stations and new media products. Our vision is to create connected and informed communities. We are a next-generation multimedia company developing and delivering content, technology and business services to our network of customers and communities. All editorial decisions are made locally by local editors. The company has been owned and operated by the Black/Marcil family since 1917.

Founding date

The West Central Tribune originated as the Willmar Tribune on Feb. 19, 1895, founded by Dr. Johnson of Willmar. The newspaper was purchased by Forum Communications Co. in 1979.

The newspaper's name has evolved over the years: Willmar Tribune, 1895-1931; Willmar Weekly Tribune, 1931-1950; West Central Minnesota Daily Tribune, 1950-1959; West Central Daily Tribune, 1959-1980; and West Central Tribune, 1980-current.

Senior editorial team

Kelly Boldan, Editor

Kelly Boldan has been editor of West Central Tribune and Wctrib.com in Willmar, Minnesota, since October 2001. He joined Forum Communications Co. in November 1998 as editor of the Bemidji (Minn.) Pioneer. He previously was editor of Agri News in Rochester, Minn., editor of Country World in Sulphur Springs, Texas, and copy editor/reporter of Sulphur Springs (Texas) News Telegram and assistant editor of The Land in Mankato, Minn. He has a master's in business administration from University of St. Thomas, a bachelor’s in print journalism and agriculture from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls, and an associate in rural communications from the University of Minnesota-Crookston. He grew up in Leader, Minn., and graduated from Motley (Minn.) High School. Contact Kelly Boldan.

Susan Lunneborg, News Editor

Susan Lunneborg has been news editor of the West Central Tribune and Wctrib.com in Willmar, Minnesota, since May 2000 when she was promoted from night editor. In her current role, she plans, coordinates, edits and assigns stories and helps reporters develop their work for readers. She joined Forum Communications Co. in February 1996 as a reporter at the Mitchell (S.D.) Daily Republic. She previously worked as a reporter at the Wahpeton (N.D.) Daily News. She earned a bachelor’s in political science from the University of Minnesota-Morris. She grew up on a farm in rural Milnor, North Dakota. Contact Susan Lunneborg.

Kit Grode, Features/Sections Editor

Kit Grode has been features/sections editor of the West Central Tribune and Wctrib.com in Willmar, Minnesota, since July 2021, when she joined Forum Communications Co. In her role, she plans, assigns, coordinates, and edits features and sections stories and helps reporters develop their work for readers. She previously worked as associate editor and copy/design editor at the Grand Island (Neb.) Independent and a production editor at Hastings College Press. She has a bachelor’s in publishing at Hastings (Neb.) College. She grew up in Omaha, Nebraska. Contact Kit Grode.

Tom Elliott, Sports Editor

Tom Elliott has been sports editor of the West Central Tribune and Wctrib.com in Willmar, Minnesota, since September 2020, when he joined Forum Communications Co. In his role, he plans, assigns, coordinates, and edits stories and helps reporters develop their work for readers. He previously worked as assistant sports editor, prep sports coordinator, sports copy editor and sports reporter at St. Cloud (Minn.) Times Media and as sports editor at the Palm Springs (Calif.) Desert Sun. He has a bachelor’s in mass communications from St. Cloud State University. He grew up in South St. Paul, Minnesota. Contact Tom Elliott.

Daily polls The daily polls our our site are not scientifically-controlled polls. Any reader can participate. Results of these polls merely reflect the responses of those who chose to answer the question, and should not be interpreted as representative of the population as a whole.

Social media policy

We want our social media channels to be a space where members of our community can engage in respectful dialogue and commentary related to news and information. We support the diversity of opinion, presuming that opinion is expressed in a civilized manner. We reserve the right to hide or remove comments we believe go against these community guidelines and may block users who consistently abuse these rules. Moderation decisions are subjective, but we will make them as diligently and consistently as possible. In an effort to maintain a safe space for all within our social channels, we will not tolerate:

Profanity, vulgarity, racial slurs or personal attacks Harassment of others or inappropriate commentary regarding tragedies Threats of violence Disturbing or R-rated images Spam, including irrelevant links or photos not pertaining to our content

Social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Verification standards (fact-checking) Forum Communications newsrooms commit to publishing accurate news and information across its network. We take many steps to ensure accuracy – we investigate claims with skepticism, question assumptions, challenge conventional wisdom, confirm information with experts and seek to corroborate sources. We verify content against source documents or make clear who is providing the information. We may share relevant components of a story with a primary source or an outside expert to verify them. We stand by the information as accurate. If it’s not, we will change it as quickly as possible and be transparent with our readers about the error. We guide our journalists to ask the following questions when they double-check information in a quest for the truth.

How do you know?

How can you be sure?

What is the evidence?

Who is the source, and how does the source know?

What is the support documentation? We include the name and contact information of the reporter for each news item we publish.

We welcome feedback from our readers and sources regarding the information that we publish.

Unnamed sources As journalists, we’re reluctant to use unnamed sources and will do so only with the approval of the editor. We only use anonymous sources when their information is essential to an important story, we can’t get the information any other way and editors know the name of the source. Using an unnamed source is rare and reporters do not grant “off the record” interviews without discussion with an editor.



Feedback statement

We’re in this together, and we love to hear from you. Questions? Comments? Tips? Feedback from readers is incredibly important to us as we strive to tell the most impactful stories and news of our local communities. Our readers are often the eyes and ears we rely on to help us do just this. Contact us through email, letter or phone. You can also reach out via Facebook or Twitter.

Privacy policy

Read our privacy policy here.

Contact info

Tips and corrections



For news: news@wctrib.com; 320-235-1150 (after 5 p.m., select option 2)

For sports: sports@wctrib.com; 320-235-1150 (after 5 p.m., select option 1)

Newsroom contact info



For more information, see: https://www.wctrib.com/contact-us

To request that content be removed from the website, please read our guidelines and policy prior to submitting a form.

About the Trust Project The Trust Project is a global network of news organizations building "Trust Indicators" and working with technology platforms to affirm and amplify journalism's commitment to transparency, accuracy, inclusion and fairness so that the public can make informed news choices.

