Sports Prep

Prep boys hockey roundup: River Lakes ices Willmar

Stars improve to 5-7, Willmar drops to 3-6

WCT.s.hockey.jpg
Hockey
By Joe BrownTom Elliott and Matthew Curry
January 06, 2022 at 10:24 PM

River Lakes put up a 5-0 lead through one period and never let up on the way to a Central Lakes Conference win over Willmar at Koronis Civic Arena Paynesville.

With the victory, the Stars are at .500 in the CLC at 2-2. The Cardinals are still looking for their first conference win, falling to 0-3.

Willmar next plays Sartell at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday at Sartell’s Bernick’s Arena.


River Lakes 11,
Willmar 2

Willmar (3-6) 0 1 1 — 2
River Lakes (5-7) 5 3 3 — 11

Minneapolis 3,
Litchfield/D-C 3 (OT)

The Minneapolis Novas and Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons skated to an overtime tie at Litchfield.

Litchfield/D-C plays Mound-Westonka/Watertown-Mayer at 7 p.m. Tuesday in Litchfield.

Minneapolis (8-3-1) 1 0 2 0 — 3
Litchfield/D-C (6-5-1) 1 0 2 0— 3
FIRST PERIOD – (1) M: Zander Zoia (Hayden Soderberg), PP, 12:05 … (2) LDC Zachary Zwilling (Grant Grochow), 13:21.
SECOND PERIOD – No scoring
THIRD PERIOD – (3) M: Evan Grimm (Ozzie Snodgrass), 2:06 … (4) LDC Ryan Schutz (Gavin Hanson, Zwilling), 11:01 … (5) M: Leo Warner (unassisted) … (6) LDC Gavyn Lund (Jack Hillman, Mason Woelfel), 15:40.
OVERTIME – No scoring
GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – M: Alex Lamont 28/31 … LDC: Travis Halonen 28/31

MBA Storm 4,
Breckenridge/Wahpeton 0

Ryan Tolifson, Tim Blume, Tyler Hadfield and Trevor Buss all scored goals for Morris/Benson Area in its victory over Breckenridge/Wahpeton at Morris.

Christopher Danielson made 13 saves for the shutout for the Storm.

MBA next plays at 5 p.m. Friday at Mayville/Portland (N.D.).

Breckenridge/Wahpeton (0-7) 0 0 0 — 0
MBA (5-4-1) 2 0 2 — 4
FIRST PERIOD – (1) MBA: Ryan Tolifson (Brett Hansen) 7:45 … (2) MBA: Tim Blume (Hunter LeClaire, Hansen) 14:17.
SECOND PERIOD – No scoring
THIRD PERIOD – (3) MBA: Tyler Hadfield (unassisted) 9:36 … (4) MBA: Trevor Buss (Brady DeHaan) 10:31
GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – BW: Noah Pfeiff 47/51 … MBA: Christopher Danielson 13/13

