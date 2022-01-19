Prep girls basketball roundup: Paynesville has message sent

PAYNESVILLE — The Paynesville girls basketball team sent a message to the Central Minnesota Conference with a 63-41 win over Holdingford on Tuesday, snapping its four-game losing streak.

Junior Kaitlyn Uhlenkamp’s 24 points helped give Paynesville its third victory of the season. Senior Madison Hentges had 12 of her 14 points off 3-pointers for the Bulldogs.

Paynesville previously defeated Howard Lake-Waverly-Winsted 47-38 on Dec. 17 and Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 41-23 on Dec. 21 before going on the four-game skid.

Paynesville Bulldogs girls take on Holdingford Huskers on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

“This feels wonderful,” Bulldogs’ head coach Jake Heimerman said. “It’s nice when we put everything together. It’s always been up-and-down. We’ve been doing a great job on defense, but we’ve relied on our offense to get us over the top.”

Aside from Huskers’ Maddy Mitchell scoring 20 points, no athlete from Holdingford scored in double-digits. Addy Pilarski came in second in team’s scoring with six.

From the opening tip, the Bulldogs were focused on speed.

“Honestly, it was all about being fast,” Heimerman said. “We know that they were going to be physical and our bigs were going to be a bit quicker. We wanted to just go in there and be fast and precise.”

The Huskers offense struggled to find its chemistry, resulting in turnovers and struggles in the paint.

Paynesville Bulldogs girls take on Holdingford Huskers on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022. Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

With the Bulldogs leading 13-10, Paynesville managed to go on a run.

Following Hentges’ first 3-pointer, the Bulldogs took a 22-12 lead. Moments later, Paynesville scored again in the post to take a 24-12 lead, resulting in Holdingford calling a timeout with 7:53 remaining in the first half.

With less than 30 seconds remaining in the first half, Holdingford scored two quick buckets to go into the locker room trailing 35-27.

Following the break, and Holdingford threatening to re-take the lead, Paynesville started with a 5-0 run to start the second half to take a 40-27 lead with an inside bucket by Uhlenkamp and a 3-pointer by Hentges.

From there, Heimerman says the Bulldogs found their biggest success from the rebounds.

Paynesville Bulldogs girls take on Holdingford Huskers on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022.<br/> Macy Moore / West Central Tribune

“We came out in the second half with some shots falling short,” he said. “But we had multiple opportunities because of our rebounding.”

Paynesville outscored Holdingford 28-14 to take the 22-point win.

“I think this shows us just how well we can play and what it takes to win,” Heimerman said. “I think our winning experience is a little new to some of these girls. So I would like the message to go to our girls that this is what it takes to win.

“I’m proud of my girls,” he added. “We played extremely hard.”

Paynesville next plays at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Montevideo.

Paynesville-Holdingford gallery:

Central Minnesota

Paynesville 63, Holdingford 41

Holdingford (8-6) 27 14 — 41

Paynesville (3-9) 35 28 — 63

HOLDINGFORD - Scoring: Allison Barthel 3, Lauren Soltis 4, Olivia Opatz 2, Trista Popp 2, Maddy Mitchell 20, Makenna Hohbein 4, Addy Pilarski 6… 3-point shots: Barthel 1, Hohbein 1.

PAYNESVILLE - Scoring: Emma Flanders 17, Madison Hentges 14, Aubrie Spanier 3, Kylie Pauls 2, Kaitlyn Uhlenkamp 27 … 3-point shots: Hentges 4.

Kimball 55, BBE 52

Kimball improved to 7-0 in the Central Minnesota Conference with the victory over visiting Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa.

Shelby Anderson had 21 points, including five 3-pointers, to lead BBE. Allison Dingmann contributed 11 points and Kailey Fischer added eight points and nine rebounds for the Jaguars.

BBE plays at 7 p.m. Friday at Holdingford.

BBE (11-4) 21 31 — 52

Kimball (12-1) 28 27 — 55

BBE - Scoring: Brooklyn Fischer 1, Shelby Anderson 21, Anna Jaeger 3, Tiyanna Schwinghammer 4, Allison Dingmann 11, Kailey Fischer 8, Ella Halvorson 4 … 3-point shots: Anderson 5, Jaeger 1, K. Fischer 1 … Rebound leaders: K. Fischer 9, Schwinghammer 6 … Assist leader: Schwinghammer 2 … Steal leader: Schwinghammer 3 ... Block leaders: Dingmann 1, K. Fischer 1

KIMBALL - Stats not available

Maple Lake 44, ACGC 27

Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City dropped to 2-11 with the loss to Maple Lake.

Maple Lake is now 4-8.

ACGC plays Paynesville at 7 p.m. Friday at Grove City.

Non-Conference

Willmar 56, Mound-Westonka 37

Ellaqry Lange knocked down 19 points and Ella Shinn had 13 points in Willmar’s non-conference victory at Mound.

“The girls battled tonight,” said Cardinals head coach Dustin Carlson. “(It was a) goofy schedule playing early and JV overlapping with varsity. So we were out of our routine and the girls found a way to perform. Nice to get back on the winning side.”

Ally Eidsness had 15 points and Chase Lawrence added 11 for Mound-Westonka.

Willmar (9-6) 24 32 — 56

Mound-Westonka (4-9) 17 20 — 37

WILLMAR - Scoring: Sammy Christoffer 9, Ellary Lange 19, Zoe Schroeder 2, Jaida Reiman 7, Ella Shinn 13, Adia Laidlaw 6 … 3-point shots: E. Lange 3 … Rebound leader: Reiman 8 … Assist leader: Christoffer 3, E. Lange 3, Reiman 3 … Steal leader: Reiman 4, Christoffer 3 ... Block leader: Laidlaw 1

MOUND-WESTONKA - Scoring: Ally Eidsness 15, Alicia Hatlestad 7, Chase Lawrence 11, Taylor Dallman 2, Danyely Christensen 1 … 3-point shots: Eidsness 5, Hatlestad 1, Lawrence 3 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

Wright County

Litchfield 38, GSL 37

Greta Hansen made a layup with two seconds to go to get the win for Litchfield at Glencoe-Silver Lake.

Hansen also had three assists, two steals and two blocks.

Kylie Michels led the Dragons with 21 points and Maggie Boerema pulled down 11 rebounds.

Brooklyn Christianson had 11 points and Mylea Monahan added 10 for the Panthers.

Litchfield plays Watertown-Mayer on Friday at Watertown.

Litchfield (10-6) 13 25 — 38

GSL (9-5) 17 20 — 37

LITCHFIELD - Scoring: Ryanna Steinhaus 2, Kylie Michels 21, Greta Hansen 4, Izzy Pennertz 6, Maggie Boerema 2, Morgan Falling 3 … 3-point shots: Michels 5, Falling 1 … Rebound leader: Boerema 11, Steinhaus 9 … Assist leader: Falling 4, Hansen 3 … Steal leader: Steinhaus 2, Hansen 2 ... Block leader: Hansen 2

GLENCOE-SILVER LAKE - Scoring: Mylea Monahan 10, Hannah Graf 3, Brooklyn Christianson 11, Lydia Simons 2, Ella Malz 2, Audrey Petersen 9 … 3-point shots: Monahan 1, Petersen 1 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

NLS 81, D-C 48

Dakota Rich’s 16 points led New London-Spicer past Dassel-Cokato at New London.

Four Wildcats scored in double figures. Delaney Hanson had 15 points, Jaden Coahran 14 and Avery Rich 13 for NLS.

Bailey Quern had 11 points and Lora Mayfield added 10 for the Chargers.

NLS has a Wright County Conference West Division doubleheader with the boys Thursday at Glencoe-Silver Lake.

The boys play the first game at 6 p.m. NLS and the GSL girls will tip off at about 7:30 p.m.

Dassel-Cokato (3-9) 24 24 — 48

NLS (12-1) 42 39 — 81

DASSEL-COKATO - Scoring: Rachel Gram 3, Bailey Quern 11, Lily Kraemer 3, Lora Mayfield 10, Kelly Kraemer 3, Addison Quern 13, Amelia Travis 2, Hannah Corbin 3 … 3-point shots: Kraemer 1, Mayfield 2, Ad. Quern 3, Corbin 1 … Rebound leader: n/a … Assist leader: n/a … Steal leader: n/a ... Block leader: n/a

NEW LONDON-SPICER - Scoring: Nyla Johnson 5, Jaden Coahran 14, Avery Rich 13, Izzy Schmiesing 2, Kaylee Thorson 2, Ellary Peterson 5, Dakota Rich 16, Delaney Hanson 15, Audrey Schneider 7, Katelynn Tortarella 2 … 3-point shots: Johnson 1, Coahran 4, A. Rich 1, D. Rich 4, Hanson 3 … Rebound leaders: Schmiesing 13, Schneider 9, Peterson 8, Coahran 6 … Assist leaders: Hanson 5, Johnson 4, A. Rich 4, Coahran 3, Ava Carlson 3 … Steal leaders: D. Rich 3, Johnson 2, A. Rich 2, Hanson 2 ... Block leader: none

Camden

CMCS 65, Lakeview 27

Central Minnesota Christian shot 48% from the field and 90% from the free throw line to beat Lakeview at Cottonwood.

The Bluejays made 24 of 50 of their field goals, including a 43% effort from 3-point range (7 of 16). They also made 10 of 11 free throws.

Coco Duininck led the way for CMCS with 28 points and four assists. Molly Mulder had 10 points and six assists and Carrie Mulder had nine points and five rebounds.

CMCS plays Tracy-Milroy-Balaton at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Prinsburg.

CMCS (11-5) 33 32 — 65

Lakeview (1-15) 15 12 — 27

CMCS - Scoring: Sienna Duininck 7, Maaike Duininck 3, Emma Roiseland 4, Natasha Erickson 2, Molly Mulder 10, Lauren Taatjes 2, Coco Duininck 28, Carrie Mulder 9 … 3-point shots: S. Duininck 2, M. Duininck 1, C. Duininck 3, C. Mulder 1 … Rebound leader: C. Mulder 5 … Assist leaders: M. Mulder 6, C. Duininck 4 … Steal leaders: M. Mulder 5, C. Duininck 5 ... Block leader: Taatjes 1

LAKEVIEW - Stats not available

Canby 54, Dawson-Boyd 18

Aidyn Bruns had 10 points, nine rebounds and three steals as Canby cruised past Dawson-Boyd at Canby.

Dawson-Boyd is host to Lakeview at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Dawson.

Dawson-Boyd (0-16) 5 13 — 18

Canby (9-6) 32 22 — 54

DAWSON-BOYD - Scoring: Katherine Dahl 1, Hayley Anderson 6, Swedzinski 3, Allison Estling 5, Laney Bartunek 3 … 3-point shots: Estling 1 … Rebound leader: Husby 2, Estling 2, Bartunek 2 … Assist leader: none … Steal leader: Estling 5, Dahl 2 ... Block leader: Dahl 1, Anderson 1

CANBY - Scoring: Elysa Wollumn 6, Paige Nelson 8, AshleeAnn Cole 2, Kortney Leppke 6, Barelyn Merritt 4, Ryann Hansen 7, Brynn Kockelman 2, Camry Ufkin 2, Aidyn Bruns 10, Maya Wente 7 … 3-point shots: Wente 1 … Rebound leaders: Wente 10, Bruns 9 … Assist leaders: Hansen 5, Wente 3 … Steal leaders: Bruns 3, Wente 2 ... Block leader: Merritt 1

YME 77, KMS 39

Yellow Medicine East outscored Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg 46-19 in the first half on the way to a Camden Conference win at Granite Falls.

Shelby Mortenson had a double-double for the Sting, finishing with 28 points, 11 rebounds and a pair of blocks. Ruby Bones added 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists while Stella Schuler added 13 points and eight steals.

Acelynn Hacker and Shakira Olson both had 10 points for the Fighting Saints. Hacker also led the team with six rebounds and three steals.

YME plays at 6 p.m. Friday against Lac qui Parle Valley in Madison. KMS plays Canby at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Kerkhoven.

KMS (4-10) 19 20 — 39

YME (8-6) 46 31 — 77

KERKHOVEN-MURDOCK-SUNBURG - Scoring: Grace Collins 3, Acelynn Hacker 10, Emily Wagner 5, Julia Carlson 3, Shakira Olson 10, Madelynn Luft 8 … 3-point shots: Collins 1, Hacker 1, Wagner 1, Olson 1 … Rebound leader: Hacker 6, Olson 6 … Assist leader: Luft 1 … Steal leader: Hacker 3 ... Block leader: None

YELLOW MEDICINE EAST - Scoring: Ruby Bones 14, Stella Schuler 13, Aria Peters 9, Hope Stark 2, Hannah Stark 11, Shelby Mortenson 28 … 3-point shots: Bones 1, Schuler 2, Peters 3, Ha. Stark 3 … Rebound leader: Mortenson 11, Bones 7 … Assist leader: Bones 6 … Steal leader: Schuler 8 ... Block leader: Mortenson 2

Minneota 58, LQPV 52

Minneota improved to 15-2 with the victory over Lac qui Parle Valley at Minneota.

Lac qui Parle Valley fell to 11-4 overall.

LQPV (11-4) 25 27 — 52

Minneota (14-2) 27 31 — 58

MACCRAY 59,R-T-R 54

Gabby Randt had 21 points and 20 rebounds and Brielle Jansen added 13 points,11 rebounds and seven steals as MACCRAY earned the victory over Russell-Tyler-Ruthton at Tyler.

Ella Bourne had 14 points, six rebounds and two steals.

MACCRAY shot 77% from the free throw line, making 14 of 18. R-T-R made 42%, 6 of 14.

MACCRAY plays host to Minneota at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Clara City.

MACCRAY (10-5) 31 28 — 59

R-T-R (9-3) 31 23 — 54

MACCRAY - Scoring: Ella Kienitz 3, Ella Bourne 14, Brielle Janssen 13, Elsie Sumner 4, Annie Bourne 2, Brynn Lozinski 2, Gabby Randt 21 … 3-point shots: Kienitz 1, E. Bourne 2, Janssen 2 … Rebound leaders: Randt 20, Janssen 11, E. Bourne 6, Sumner 4 … Assist leaders: Sumner 4, Randt 4, Kienitz 3 … Steal leaders: Janssen 7, E. Bourne 2 ... Block leaders: Randt 1, Janssen 1

RUSSELL-TYLER-RUTHTON - Stats not available

T-M-B 69, RCW 37

Tracy-Milroy-Balaton cruised to the Camden Conference victory over Renville County West at Tracy.

T-M-B is now 10-2 overall, including 4-1 in the Camden South Division. RCW fell to 2-12, including 1-4 in the Camden North.

Holly Bratsch led the Jaguars with 12 points.

RCW plays Russell-Tyler-Ruthton at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Renville.

RENVILLE COUNTY WEST - Scoring: Holly Bratsch 12, Emily Lippert 8, Avery Roxberg 9, Rachel Jakel 6, Brea Winzenburg 2 … 3-point shots: Bratsch 3, Lippert 1 … Rebound leader: Rosberg 5, H. Bratsch 5, Jakel 4 … Assist leader: Several with 1 … Steal leaders: H. Bratsch 2, Lippert 2, Jennifer Bratsch 2 ... Block leader: Roxberg 2

TRACY-MILROY-BALATON - Stats not available

