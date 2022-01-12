Prep hockey roundup: Willmar earns another victory

HUTCHINSON — Since turning the calendar over to 2022, the Willmar girls hockey team has found new life.

Ending 2021 on a six-game losing streak, the Cardinals are now 3-1 in 2022 after securing a 4-2 non-conference win over Hutchinson on Tuesday at Burich Arena.

The Tigers had the lead after one period thanks to a goal from Jolynn Hauan.

In a one-minute span in the second, Willmar took a 2-1 lead. Sophia Quinn broke through with a goal at 8:31, with assists from Chloe Lownsbury and Ellie Petersen. Then at 9:31, Becca Dawson gave the Cardinals the lead with passes from Nina Dawson and Kessa Mara.

Forty-one seconds into the third, the Tigers tied it with a goal from Kohle Fitterer. Nina Dawson helped the Cardinals re-take the lead with a power-play goal at 4:56. Then with 2:12 remaining, Lownsbury provided an insurance goal that moved Willmar to 7-9-0.

In net, Brynn Grieger made 13 saves for the Cardinals.

Willmar hosts Morris/Benson Area at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Willmar Civic Center.

Girls

Willmar 4, Hutchinson 2

Willmar (7-9) 0 2 2 — 4

Hutchinson (2-13-1) 1 0 1 — 2

FIRST PERIOD – (1) H: Jolynn Hauan (Lily Docken), 8:53.

SECOND PERIOD – (2) W: Sophia Quinn (Chloe Lownsbury, Lauren Eilers), 8:31 … (3) W: Becca Dawson (Nina Dawson, Kessa Mara), 9:31.

THIRD PERIOD – (4) H: Kohle Fitterer (Erin White, Ellie Petersen), 0:41 … (5) W: N. Dawson (Mara, B. Dawson), 4:56 PP … (6) W: Lownsbury (Eilers), 14:38.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – Willmar: Brynn Grieger 13/15 … Hutchinson: Stella Docken 22/26.

River Lakes 5, Sartell/SR 2

Down 1-0 after a period to Sartell/Sauk Rapids, River Lakes rattled off four goals in the second period to pull away with a Central Lakes Conference win at Sports Arena East in Sauk Rapids.

Abby Storms got the Stars on the board at 6 minutes, 17 seconds of the second. Paige Blattner added a power-play goal to make it 2-1. Before the period was over, Jordyn Bebus tacked on a pair of scores to make it 4-2. Sophia Hess added an unassisted goal with 1:10 left in the third period.

In net, Kaydence Roeske had 28 saves for River Lakes and also helped the offense with an assist.

The Stars play Brainerd/Little Falls at 7:15 p.m. Thursday in Richmond.

River Lakes (9-8) 0 4 1 — 5

Sartell/Sauk Rapids (3-12) 1 1 0 — 2

FIRST PERIOD – (1) SSR: Kelly Carriere (unassisted) 8:13, SH.

SECOND PERIOD – (2) RL: Abby Storms (Jordyn Bebus), 6:17 … (3) RL : Paige Blattner (Kianna Roeske, Kaydence Roeske), 8:08 PP … (4) RL: Bebus (unassisted), 8:55 … (5) SSR: Tia Vogt (Erika Johnson), 13:14 PP … (6) RL: Bebus (Sophia Hess, Ki. Roeske), 16:24.

THIRD PERIOD – (7) RL: Hess (unassisted), 15:50.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – RL: Ka. Roeske 28/30 … SSR: Morgan Dorn 37/41

M-W/SWC 10, Litchfield/D-C 1

Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato dropped to 0-2 in the Wright County Conference after a loss to No. 3-ranked (Class A) Mound-Westonka/Southwest Christian at the Thaler Hockey Arena in Mound.

Sydney Leonard, Montana Courneya, Greer Hardacre and Gretta Pioske each had two goals for the White Hawks.

Getting the lone goal for the Dragons was Krista Tormanen at 13 minutes, 8 seconds of the second period.

Litchfield/D-C next plays at 7 p.m. Thursday at Waconia.

Litchfield/D-C (8-7) 0 1 0 — 1

M-W/SWC (13-4) 2 5 3 — 10

FIRST PERIOD – (1) MW: Emily Wendorf (Gretta Pioske), 12:42 … (2) MW: Montana Courneya (Tori Lacomy), 16:30.

SECOND PERIOD – (3) MW: Camryn Hargreaves (Courneya), 0:59 … (4) MW: Pioske (Courneya, Wendorf), 4:20 PP … (5) MW: Sydney Leonard (Wendorf), 5:53 … (6) MW: Greer Hardacre (unassiste), 7:13 … (7) MW: Hardacre (Pioske), 12:15 … (8) LDC: Krista Tormanen (Grace Braaten), 13:08.

THIRD PERIOD – (9) MW: Pioske (Courneya, Hardacre), 2:28 … (10) MW: Courneya (unassisted), 10:10 SH … (11) MW: Leonard (unassisted), 16:50 PP.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – LDC: Janelle Quast 19/29 … M-W/SWC: Ashlyn Roth 15/16.

Boys

Sartell 15, Willmar 0

Sartell opened Tuesday’s Central Lakes Conference game with a six-goal first period. The Sabres never let up in a shutout victory over Willmar.

Sartell now moves to 5-0 in the CLC while the Cardinals drop to 0-4.

Parker Comstock finished with a hat trick for Sartell. Elliot Testa, Jack Schmitz, Tony Colatrella and Aiden Hilger each had two goals for the Sabres.

Willmar plays Morris/Benson Area at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Willmar Civic Center Arena.

Willmar (3-6) 0 0 0 — 0

Sartell (7-4) 6 3 6 — 15

FIRST PERIOD – (1) S: Elliot Testa (Troy Lund, Teddy McCabe) 2:54 … (2) S: Jack Schmitz (Billy Vogt) 4:35 … (3) S: Vogt (Parker Comstock, Baylor Stebbins) 7:16 … (4) S: Comstock (Carter Bollinger) 7:30 … (5) S: Tony Colatrella (Testa, Lund) 9:13 … (6) S: Aiden Hilger (Lucas Smith, Schmitz) 10:29.

SECOND PERIOD – (7) S: Lund (unassisted), 5:03 … (8) S: Comstock (Tommy Franke), 11:45 … (9) S: Hilger (Schmitz), 12:45.

THIRD PERIOD – (10) S: Hilger (Schmitz), 3:27 … (11) S: Zach Pekula (unassisted), 5:21 SH … (12) S: Schmitz (Hilger), 8:25 … (13) S: Comstock (Vogt, Stebbins), 9:29 … (14) S: Colatrella (Lund), 10:48 … (15) S: Testa (Colarella), 15:27.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – W: Mason Thole 25/40 … S: Noah Hacker 11/11.

River Lakes 6, Wadena-Deer Creek 1

Holding onto a 2-1 lead after two periods, River Lakes pulled away with a four-goal third to secure a non-conference win over Wadena-Deer Creek at Wadena.

Cole Pientka and Jacob Philippi each had two goals for the Stars. Philippi also had an assist in the victory.

River Lakes returns to Central Lakes Conference play with a 7:15 p.m. game Friday at Brainerd.

River Lakes (7-7) 1 1 4 — 6

Wadena-Deer Creek (9-5) 0 1 0 — 1

FIRST PERIOD – (1) RL: Matthew Dotzler (unassisted), 2:17.

SECOND PERIOD – (2) WDC: Cole Woods (Austyn Oothoudt, Connor Davis), 7:53 PP … (3) RL: Jacob Philippi (unassisted), 9:08.

THIRD PERIOD – (4) RL: Cole Pientka (Philippi, Sam Zeiher), 1:33 … (5) RL: Bradey Blaschko (Anthony Fink), 3:22 … (6) RL: Pientka (Chase Schulzetenberg), 4:29 … (7) RL: Philippi (unassisted), 11:29.

GOALIE SAVES/SHOTS – River Lakes: Ashton Fischer 26/27 … Wadena-Deer Creek: Garrett Baron 5/6 (12:31); Gunner Olson 27/32 (38:29).

Litchfield/D-C 6,Mound-Westonka 4

Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato earned its first Wright County Conference win of the year, beating Mound-Westonka at the Litchfield Civic Arena.

Both teams entered the game with 0-2 Wright County Conference records.

The Dragons play Willmar at 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Willmar Civic Center Arena.

