Significant winter storm likely for west central Minnesota

Heaviest snow forecast to fall Wednesday night through Thursday.

st cloud snow.JPG
Expected snowfall totals between Wednesday and Thursday as of Monday morning.
StormTRACKER Weather
Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
February 20, 2023 09:36 AM

A significant winter storm is looking likely on Wednesday and Thursday for west central Minnesota.

A strong high pressure building over the Canadian Prairies over the next couple of days will force a wave of low pressure out of eastern Montana on Tuesday. This wave of low pressure will travel eastwards and will likely bring snow showers during the late afternoon hours, continuing into the evening and overnight. The snow will generally be light, but it may be enough for new snowfall accumulations of around 3 to 6 inches during the overnight hours.

As the area of high pressure continues to build, it will force another area of low pressure out of eastern Colorado on Wednesday. This will allow for a few snow showers to remain present in the region late Tuesday night and into the day on Wednesday. As the area of low pressure moves into the central Plains, the snow showers in the region will likely begin to transition into a steady snow by Wednesday evening.

Steady snow will be likely Wednesday evening and through the overnight hours, with the snow possibly being moderate to heavy. Overnight temperatures on Wednesday night of around zero degrees will result in a high liquid-to-ice ratio, which means snowfall totals will likely be high. The steady snow will continue into Thursday before gradually diminishing during the evening hours. A few lingering snow showers will still be possible early Friday morning.

Total snowfall accumulations between Wednesday and Thursday will be at least 10 inches. In addition to the snow, windy conditions with gusts up to 45 mph will be possible on Wednesday, Wednesday night and Thursday, causing blowing and drifting snow.

Tim Albertson
By Tim Albertson
