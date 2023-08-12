Amateur baseball: Bird Island blanks Regal in Region 14C

MILROY— Dylan Gass tossed a three-hitter in leading the Bird Island Bullfrogs to a 1-0 victory over the Regal Eagles in the Regino 4C on Friday night at Yankee Field.

Gass struck out seven and walked one, allowing singles to Nathan Meyer, Derek Dengerud and Adrian Belden.

The Bullfrogs’ run came in the first inning. Braeden Tersteeg led off with a walk. With one out, he scored on an RBI double by James Woefel.

Woelfel wound up 2-for-4. Tersteeg was 1-for-3 with a run and a walk. Jordan Sagedahl was 1-for-2 with a double, a walk, a hit-by-pitch and a stolen base. Aidan Elfering was 1-for-3 with a hit-by-pitch and Shawn Dellerschell was 1-for-2 for Bird Island.

Brandon Wedel went the distance for the Eagles. He struck out eight and walked two, allowing six hits and the one earned run.

Bird Island moves into the championship game at 11 a.m.Sunday in Milroy. Regal, which already has qualified for a state tournament berth, moves into a seedings game at 6 p.m. Saturday.

The Eagles will play one of the four remaining teams left in Region 4C that are fighting for the last state tournament berth. Three are available in 4C.

At 11 a.m., Raymond plays Marshall and at 1:30 p.m. New London-Spicer faces Atwater. The winners from those two games play at 4 p.m. with the winner then facing Regal. The 4 p.m. winner clinches the remaining state berth.

The 100th Annual Minnesota Amateur Baseball Tournament begins Aug. 18 at Dassel, Delano and Litchfield and is played over three weekends.

Bird Island 1, Regal 0

Regal 000 000 000-0 3 0

Bird Island 100 000 00x-1 6 3

Hitting - Regal: Josh Beier 0-3 bb, Nathan Meyer 1-4, Derek Dengerud 1-3, Adrian Belden 1-3 … Bird Island: Braeden Tersteeg 1-3 r bb, Jordan Sagedahl 1-2 2b hbp sb bb, James Woelfel 2-4 rbi, Aidan Elfering 1-3 hbp, Shawn Dollerschell 1-2, Nic Taylor 0-2 hbp

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Regal: Brandon Wedel (L) 8-6-1-1-2-8 … Bird Island: Dylan Gass (W) 9-3-0-0-1-7