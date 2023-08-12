Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, August 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Amateur baseball: Bird Island blanks Regal in Region 14C

Dylan Gass tosses a 3-hitter as Bullfrogs move into the championship bracket with a 1-0 win

Baseball roundup
Kit Grode / Tribune graphic
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Today at 10:14 PM

MILROY— Dylan Gass tossed a three-hitter in leading the Bird Island Bullfrogs to a 1-0 victory over the Regal Eagles in the Regino 4C on Friday night at Yankee Field.

Gass struck out seven and walked one, allowing singles to Nathan Meyer, Derek Dengerud and Adrian Belden.

The Bullfrogs’ run came in the first inning. Braeden Tersteeg led off with a walk. With one out, he scored on an RBI double by James Woefel.

Woelfel wound up 2-for-4. Tersteeg was 1-for-3 with a run and a walk. Jordan Sagedahl was 1-for-2 with a double, a walk, a hit-by-pitch and a stolen base. Aidan Elfering was 1-for-3 with a hit-by-pitch and Shawn Dellerschell was 1-for-2 for Bird Island.

Brandon Wedel went the distance for the Eagles. He struck out eight and walked two, allowing six hits and the one earned run.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bird Island moves into the championship game at 11 a.m.Sunday in Milroy. Regal, which already has qualified for a state tournament berth, moves into a seedings game at 6 p.m. Saturday.

The Eagles will play one of the four remaining teams left in Region 4C that are fighting for the last state tournament berth. Three are available in 4C.

At 11 a.m., Raymond plays Marshall and at 1:30 p.m. New London-Spicer faces Atwater. The winners from those two games play at 4 p.m. with the winner then facing Regal. The 4 p.m. winner clinches the remaining state berth.

More Baseball:
Recent baseball coverage from the West Central Tribune.
Willmar vs. Eau Claire, 070623.002.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: This Stinger has trust
Kevin Fitzer, who leads Willmar in most categories on offense, has used a sports psychologist and an even-keeled approach to lead Stingers to the playoffs
7h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
St. Cloud Rox Infielder Kyle Jackson
College
St. Cloud Rox return to Northwoods League playoffs
St. Cloud hosts Willmar Stingers on Sunday to kick off a best-of-three Great Plains West divisional series with the two rivals.
12h ago
 · 
By  Andy Rennecke
Willmar vs. Thunder Bay, 081023.001.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: Another win, another record for Stingers
Stingers set franchise mark for victories with 49 in beating Border Cats
1d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Amateur baseball
Sports
Amateur baseball: Litchfield gets eliminated from Region 12C
Blues lose to host Loretto 6-2, falling one win short of the state tournament
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar vs. Thunder Bay, 080923.001.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: Stingers steal another record
Willmar steals 6 bases to break league mark in 12-1 win over Thunder Bay
2d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
MLB: Washington Nationals at Philadelphia Phillies
Pro
Michael Lorenzen no-hits Nationals in Phillies' 7-0 triumph
Lorenzen, acquired from the Detroit Tigers before the trade deadline, struck out five and walked four while throwing a career-high 124 pitches.
2d ago
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Willmar vs. Minot, 080823.004.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: Another record for the Stingers
Willmar sets league record with 543 runs after blasting Minot, 21-0
3d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar vs. Eau Claire, 070723.003.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: Stingers have done more of the same
Year 2 under field manager Freddy Smith has led to back-to-back playoff appearances for the Willmar Stingers
3d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar vs. Minot, 080723.002.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: Dirksen helps power Stingers, 14-3
Willmar quickly erases a 1st-inning deficit by scoring 14 unanswered runs to beat the Minot Hot Tots
4d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Amateur baseball
Sports
Amateur baseball: Maple Lake walks off Litchfield
Lakers score in the bottom of the 9th to beat the Blues 5-4 in Region 12C, earning a state tournament berth
4d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott

The 100th Annual Minnesota Amateur Baseball Tournament begins Aug. 18 at Dassel, Delano and Litchfield and is played over three weekends.

Bird Island 1, Regal 0

Regal    000   000   000-0   3   0
Bird Island      100   000   00x-1   6   3

Hitting - Regal: Josh Beier 0-3 bb, Nathan Meyer 1-4, Derek Dengerud 1-3, Adrian Belden 1-3 … Bird Island: Braeden Tersteeg 1-3 r bb, Jordan Sagedahl 1-2 2b hbp sb bb, James Woelfel 2-4 rbi, Aidan Elfering 1-3 hbp, Shawn Dollerschell 1-2, Nic Taylor 0-2 hbp

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Regal: Brandon Wedel (L) 8-6-1-1-2-8 … Bird Island: Dylan Gass (W) 9-3-0-0-1-7

Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Tom Elliott has been the sports editor at the West Central Tribune since September 2019.
Contact him at telliott@wctrib.com or leave a message at 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
Auto racing logo
Sports
Auto racing: Montevideo driver comes through in A feature at KRA Speedway
1d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Amateur baseball
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Bird Island Bullfrogs earn a state berth
5d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers clobber Eau Claire Express in weekend series
5d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Ryan Schultz YME 2_26_22 081123.jpg
College
Women's Basketball: Ryan Schultz takes the leap to Ridgewater
7h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Morris first baseman Jack Kehoe reacts after securing the final out in a 2-0 victory over Montevideo in the Division II Junior American Legion Baseball State Tournament championship game on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023 at Richter Field in Granite Falls.
Prep
State Junior American Legion baseball: Little things make the difference for Morris
5d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Amateur Baseball
Sports
State Junior American Legion baseball roundup: Luverne locks up 3rd over Granite Falls
5d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Louis Williams IV, known as "Blue Lou," watches a play at home plate in a 14U softball game between BOLD and Willmar/New London-Spicer on Monday, July 31, 2023 at Lake Lillian.
Sports
Flippin' out for Blue Lou
6d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown