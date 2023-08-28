Amateur Baseball: Bird Island Bullfrogs back for the final weekend

DASSEL — Josh Kingery has made himself a staple of Bird Island’s state rotation.

He’s sporting a different green-and-white uniform as a member of the Atwater Chuckers. But Kingery has been drafted three times by the Bullfrogs. And on Sunday, he was the starter for Bird Island in a second-round Class C state amateur baseball tournament matchup against the Blue Earth Pirates.

“Seeing these guys year after year, you get to know ‘em really well,” Kingery said, “It’s a great group of guys; we mesh really well.”

After a rough first inning, Kingery cruised, striking out 14 over eight innings. As the hard-throwing lefty kept the Pirates at bay, the Bullfrogs’ offense came through in the middle innings for a 5-1 victory at Saints Field.

Atwater's Josh Kingery, right, a draftee for Bird Island, tags out Blue Earth's Kane Malo during a Class C state amateur baseball tournament game on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023 at Saints Field in Dassel.

“It’s nice when you can have a kid that’s not on your team and you trust him like he’s your own son,” Bird Island manager Mike Nagel said of Kingery. “We’ve had him for so many years and I totally trust him. He’ll let me know if things aren’t working.”

For the third time in four years, the Bullfrogs are playing Labor Day weekend. They face the Waconia Lakers at 11 a.m. Saturday back at Dassel. Waconia advanced with a 3-0 win over the Watkins Clippers on Friday.

“We just have to keep our confidence and stay with our game,” said catcher James Woelfel. “We got bats one-through-nine and a deep pitching staff that’ll give us success. We just have to play our game and not let the situation get too big.”

Blue Earth broke through in the top of the first inning. Getting Kingery deep into counts, they tacked on the first run on a two-out RBI single by Kane Malo that scored Brandyn Olsen.

The Pirates managed six hits on Kingery over the first four innings. But Kingery perplexed Blue Earth’s offense the third time through the order, holding the Pirates hitless over the next four innings.

Bird Island third baseman Shawn Dollerschell fires the ball to first base for an out during a Class C state amateur baseball tournament game against Blue Earth on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023 at Saints Field in Dassel.

“I just tried to stay dialed in those last few innings,” Kingery said. “I started to feel really good.”

That dominance on the mound gave the Bullfrogs’ offense the opening they needed to storm back.

Shawn Dollerschell tied the game at 1-1 in the fourth with a sacrifice fly that scored Jordan Sagedahl. They took the lead for good in the fifth on an RBI single by Trent Athmann that brought home Zeke Walton. Then in the sixth, Braeden Tersteeg hit the ball to deep right field, just out of the reach of a diving outfielder. That resulted in a two-run triple that plated Nic Taylor and Dylan Gass.

“I knew we could get to their pitchers,” said James Woelfel, who was 2-for-4 with a run scored. Bird Island’s top three hitters — Tersteeg, Athmann and Woelfel — each had two hits.

Woelfel continued, “We’ve seen similar guys all year long and we’ve had success in the past. I was very confident that we’d come back from that deficit and get that win.”

Bird Island's James Woelfel takes a swing at a pitch during a Class C state amateur baseball tournament game against Blue Earth on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023 at Saints Field in Dassel.

Bird Island 5, Blue Earth 1

Blue Earth 100 000 000-1 7 2

Bird Island 000 112 10x-5 9 0

Hitting - Blue Earth: Hunter Bleess 1-4, Brandyn Olsen 0-2 r bb-2, Kane Malo 1-4, Lee Hodges 1-3 rbi bb, Kaylan Legred 2-3 bb, Tanner Nawrocki 1-3, Parker Meyers 1-4 … Bird Island: Braeden Tersteeg 2-5 3b r-2, Trent Athmann 2-3 rbi sac, James Woelfel 2-4 r, Aidan Elfering 1-4, Jordan Sagedahl 1-4 r, Shawn Dollerschell 0-1 rbi bb hbp sf, Nic Taylor 0-0 r, Dylan Gass 0-2 r bb, Zeke Walton 1-4 2b r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Blue Earth: Derek Dahlke (Belle Plaine Tigers draftee) 4-5-1-1-1-4, Louis Magers (L, St. Clair Wood Ducks draftee) 4-4-4-3-1-3 … Bird Island: Josh Kingery (W, Atwater Chuckers draftee) 8-6-1-1-4-14, Gass 1-1-0-0-1-2