Amateur baseball: Bird Island, Elrosa find out their venues

The state Class C amateur baseball bracket for round two was released Monday.

It's Dassel for Bird Island at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. The opponent is Blue Earth.

It's Litchfield for Elrosa at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. The opponent is Minneota.

Bird Island and Elrosa knew their opponents, but not where they would play. The Minnesota Baseball Association state board decided to announce locations after the first round of the 48-team, single-elimination tournament concluded Sunday night.

Bird Island, the Region 4C champion, had a first round bye. It plays Blue Earth, which beat the Stark Longhorns 7-2 on Sunday.

The Pirates thew a pair of draft picks to beat Stark. Derek Dahlke of the Belle Plaine Tigers went the first 3-1/3 innings. He gave up six hits and two runs, walking two and striking out two. Louis Magers of of the St. Clair Wood Ducks then came on and got the win, going the final 5 2/3 innings. He didn't allow a hit or run, striking out eight and walking three.

Bird Island manager Mike Nagel said before the tournament he expects to use a draftee to start the game against Blue Earth, too. That'd by Atwater Chuckers left-hander Josh Kingery. Kingery was key to the Bullfrogs' state tournament run into the final weekend last year.

For Elrosa, it'll be Section 9C champion Minneota. The Mudhens make their first state tournament appearance since 1936 against the Saints, who beat the Hadley Buttermakers 4-3 with a walk-off win on Saturday in Dassel.

The final weekend of the tournament begins on Friday, Sept. 1. The Elrosa/Minneota winner plays the Spring Hill/Delano winner at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1 at Delano.

The Bird Island/Blue Earth winner faces the Watkins/Waconia winner at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2 at Dassel. Quarterfinal and semifinal games are Sunday in Delano and Litchfield with the championship game set for 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 4 at Delano.