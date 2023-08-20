Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Amateur baseball: Elrosa enjoys a walk-off win at state

Jackson Peter’s RBI single with two outs in the bottom of the 9th lifts the Saints past Hadley, 4-3

Baseball roundup
The Elrosa Saints dugout mobs teammate Jackson Peter after Peter delivered the game-winning hit in the Saints' 4-3 victory over Hadley in a Class C state first-round game on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023 at Saints Field in Dassel.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Today at 2:23 AM

DASSEL — Jackson Peter first made an impression on AJ Hadley as a 16-year-old.

“I wanted him to take my spot at second base,” Hadley said.

Peter’s first game as a starting second baseman for the Elrosa Saints went well. He went 4-for-4 and eventually turned Hadley into a full-time manager.

There was little doubt who the Saints wanted up in Saturday’s state Class C tournament game against the Hadley Buttermakers. That would be Peter.

He crushed a 1-2 pitch to left field with two outs in the bottom of the ninth, enabling Andrew Welle to score the winning run. It helped Elrosa to a 4-3 victory on a scorching afternoon at Saints Field.

“I believe it was a slider down and in,” Peter said. “I do like low ones. I just get my barrel on them.”

Elrosa's Gavin Kampsen snags the ball for an out during a Class C state first-round game against Hadley on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023 at Saints Field in Dassel.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

The victory advances Elrosa to the field of 32 in the 100th annual tournament. The Saints play the Region 9C champion Minneota Mudhens at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at a site to be determined. The Minnesota Baseball Association’s state board has decided to wait until the 48-team, single-elimination field has played all its first-round games to decide where games will be played. It’ll be either Dassel, Litchfield or Delano.

“It’s a blast,” Peter said of the state tournament.

He’s Elrosa’s shortstop these days. That’s where he plays for St. John’s University, where he is a redshirt sophomore and a pre-dentistry major. The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder hit .345 for the Johnnies last spring with three homers and 22 RBIs in 36 games. That included a .432 on-base percentage and a .521 slugging percentage.

To Hadley, there’s no secret why Peter bats third for Elrosa.

“Because he’s our best hitter,” the manager said.

Elrosa shortstop Jackson Peter sets up to throw to first base during a Class C state first-round game against Hadley on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023 at Saints Field in Dassel.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Peter went into Saturday’s game batting a team-best .416 with eight doubles, two triples, a home run and 14 RBIs. He has a .505 on-base and .610 slugging percentage, good for a 1.116 OPS.

On Saturday against Hadley, he also tripled and walked and laid down a sacrifice bunt. His hit ended an entertaining, back-and-forth affair with the Buttermakers.

Welle, the designated hitter, was hit by a pitch leading off the bottom of the ninth. He moved to second base on Will VanBeck’s sacrifice bunt. Kevin Kuefler, the Saints’ lead-off hitter and Sauk Centre High School’s head boys basketball coach, then walked. After Blaine Fischer flew out to left, Peter hit a hard shot to left field for the game-winner.

Hadley scored first with a run in the third. Elrosa took a 2-1 lead in the fourth, getting an RBI infield single from Gavin Kampsen.

Cole Fuchs, a draftee for the Cold Spring Rockies, fires off a pitch for the Elrosa Saints during a Class C state first-round game against Hadley on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023 at Saints Field in Dassel.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

The Buttermakers took a 3-2 lead in the top of the fifth on a two-run home run from catcher Brent Hokeness, who plays for Division II Northern State University in Aberdeen, South Dakota. The lead stood until the bottom of the eighth. Fischer reached on a bunt single and went to second on Peter’s sacrifice bunt for the first out. Fischer then scored on a Derek Wiener RBI double to tie it up.

In the midst of all that, Hadley left-hander Tucker Sorenson held the Saints at bay, pitching into the eighth. He struck out eight and walked three, allowing six hits and two earned runs.

Elrosa, meanwhile, used three pitchers, which was Hadley’s plan.

Greenwald Cubs draftee Brett Engelmeyer went the first five innings, striking out five and walking one. He allowed seven hits and two earned runs. Cold Spring Rockies draftee Cole Fuchs then tossed three shutout innings to give way to Payton VanBeck.

VanBeck, the hard-throwing left-hander, is probably Elrosa’s ace. He has been dealing with a tired arm after pitching for St. Cloud State and then for the Northwoods League’s St. Cloud Rox. He tossed five innings in a victory over Spring Hill in the Region 15C tournament last weekend in Lake Henry, then developed a blister. He retired three straight Buttermakers, striking out one.

The Saints also have veteran right-hander Ethan Vogt available. The former Minnesota Gopher has pitched 75-⅔ innings this summer, striking out 64 and walking 10 with a 1.19 earned-run average. He’s 7-1 with a save. Hadley said he could use the extra rest the Saints’ draft picks provided Saturday.

Now it’s on to the second of the three-weekend tournament.

Elrosa 4, Hadley 3

Hadley    001   020   000-3   7   1
Elrosa     000   200   011-4   7   3

Hitting - Hadley: Joe Larson 0-3 hbp, Derek Kluis 2-4 r, Evan Lenz 1-4, Max Zwart 1-3 r bb, Brent Hokeness 1-4 r rbi-2 hr, Danny Blankenship 1-4, Eric Wieneke 1-4, Abe Paulzine 0-3 sac, Kyler Deacon 0-4 sb  … Elrosa: Kevin Kuefler 0-4 bb, Blaine Fischer 1-5 r, Jackson Peter 2-3 rbi 3b bb sac, Derek Wiener 1-3 r 2b rbi bb, Ashton Dingmann 1-4 sb, Peyton Winter 0-3 r hbp, Gavin Kampsen 1-4 rbi, Andrew Weller 0-0 r hbp bb, Will VanBeck 1-3 2b sac

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Hadley: Tucker Sorenson 7.1-6-3-2-3-8, Jacob VanDam (L) 1.1-1-1-1-1-1 … Elrosa: Brett Engelmeyer 5-7-3-2-1-5, Cole Fuchs 3-1-0-0-0-1, Payton VanBeck (W) 1-0-0-0-0-1

