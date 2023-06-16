Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Amateur baseball: Elrosa gets ready for the Elite 8

Saints attract teams from all over the state and even South Dakota for weekend tournament

Elrosa Saints second baseman Matt Schmitz looks the ball into his glove during a Class C state amateur baseball playoff game against the Montgomery Mallards on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 at Bell Field in Faribault.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Today at 9:34 PM

ELROSA — To A.J. Hadley, the best thing about the Elrosa Elite 8 amateur baseball tournament is simple.

"It's a lot of fun," the Elrosa manager said. "The hardest part of the job for me is writing up the lineup card."

The eighth annual tournament gets underway at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Saints Field. Elrosa plays the Benson Plowboys from the Land O'Ducks League. At 8:30 p.m. Friday, the New London-Spicer Twins of the County Line League play the Urbank Bombers of the Resorters League.

The other first-round games are Saturday in the traditional, eight-team bracket tournament. The Royalton Riverdogs of the Victory League play the Bluffton Braves of the Hi-10 League at 10 a.m. At noon, the Fergus Falls Hurricanes of the Countryside League face the Brookings Cubs from South Dakota.

Plays continues all day Saturday with the final games Sunday, beginning with the seventh-place game at 10 a.m. The championship game is 4 p.m. Sunday.

Elrosa is defending champion. It was the first time the Saints won their own tournament.

Elrosa Saints starting pitcher Payton VanBeck lines up a toss during a Class C state amateur baseball playoff game against the Montgomery Mallards on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 at Bell Field in Faribault.
Elrosa Saints starting pitcher Payton VanBeck lines up a toss during a Class C state amateur baseball playoff game against the Montgomery Mallards on Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022 at Bell Field in Faribault.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

"When we started it, all the teams had played in the state tournament from the year before," Hadley said. "We've had a great mix of teams.

"It's good for our community and it's our young kids' favorite weekend of the year. We've got 12 games in three days and it's a lot of fun."

The Saints have a serious mix of veteran and young talent, including eight players on college rosters this spring. They are:
* Peyton VanBeck (2-0, 1.20 ERA), who'll pitch for St. Cloud State University next year;

* Jackson Peter (0 HR, 4 RBIs, .500), who is a junior shortstop at St. John's University;

* Payton Winter (0-1-.333), who plays at St. Cloud Technical & Community College;

* Blaine Fischer (0-2-.222), who catches at St. Cloud T&CC;

* Will VanBeck (0-0-.167), who is also at St. Cloud T&CC;

* Riley Meyer (0-0, 6.00 ERA), who pitches at Concordia College in Moorhead;

* Wyatt Steffensen (1-2, 10.32 ERA), who is playing at Ridgewater College; and

* Casey Lenarz, who is headed to Mayville (N.D.) State after helping lead Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa High School to the state Class A tournament.

In addition, Ashton Dingmann is playing basketball at Gustavus Adolphus College.

As for the vets, Elrosa's lead-off hitter is Kevin Kuefler (1-2-.280). Kuefler is the head boys basketball coach at Sauk Centre High School.

And, there's veteran right-hander Ethan Vogt (2-0, 0.67), a former University of Minnesota pitcher, as well as second baseman
Matt Schmitz, who played at Ridgewater, as did catcher Brandon Roelike.

Vogt's ready for a big year, Hadley said.

"He came into the season as the most-prepared," Hadley said. "He knows his ability. He can certainly still get it done."

Elrosa Elite 8 Tournament

(All games at Saints Field)
Games Friday
* Elrosa Saints vs. Benson Plowboys, 6:30 p.m.
* New London-Spicer Twins vs. Urbank Bombers, 8:30 p.m.
Games Saturday
* Royalton Riverdogs vs. Bluffton Braves, 10 a.m.
* Fergus Falls Hurricanes vs. Brookings (S.D.), noon
* NLS/Urbank loser vs. Royalton/Blufftonloser, 2 p.m.
* Elrosa/Benson loser vs. Fergus Falls/Brookings loser, 4 p.m.
* NLS/Urbank winner vs. Royalton/Bluffton, 6 p.m.
* Elrosa/Benson winner vs. Fergus Falls/Brookings winner, 8 p.m.
Games Sunday
* Seventh place, 10 a.m.
* Fifth place, noon
* Third place, 2 p.m.
* Championship, 4 p.m.

Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Tom Elliott has been the sports editor at the West Central Tribune since September 2019.
Contact him at telliott@wctrib.com or leave a message at 320-235-1150.
