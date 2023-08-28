6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, August 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Amateur baseball: Cold Spring draftee leads Elrosa Saints to third weekend

Cole Fuchs strikes out 10 in Elrosa's 2-0 win over Minneota

Baseball roundup
Ashton Dingmann (left) celebrates a run scored for Elrosa with teammate Derek Wiener (right) against Minneota in a Class C state amateur baseball game on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Optimist Park in Litchfield.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Today at 7:26 PM

LITCHFIELDElrosa Saints manager AJ Hadley sent a text over to Cold Spring Rockies manager David Jonas earlier last week about Cole Fuchs, who Hadley was thinking of starting in the state tournament.

Jonas gave his stamp of approval and Elrosa got one of its top pitching performances of the season.

The hard-throwing right-hander pitched a six-hitter to lead Elrosa to a 2-0 victory over the Minneota Mudhens on Saturday at a crowded Optimist Park.

Elrosa vs. Minneota, 082623.003.jpg
Elrosa's Blaine Fischer lays down a bunt against Minneota in a Class C state amateur baseball game on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Optimist Park in Litchfield.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

“That was a lot of fun, especially being a draftee and throwing for someone else at state,” Fuchs said. “It was real fun starting the game. And our defense was great, too.”

Fuchs struck out 10 with zero walks. Of the 33 batters he faced, he went to a three-ball count three times. He used a fastball, slider and curve, and the slider seemed the most effective with

ADVERTISEMENT

Elrosa moving on to the final weekend of the 100th annual state Class C tournament for the third time in franchise history.

The Saints play No. 1-ranked Delano at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Delano. The Athletics beat Spring Hill 4-0 last Friday before more than 1,300 fans.

Elrosa vs. Minneota, 082623.002.jpg
Cold Spring Rockies' Cole Fuchs throws a pitch for the Elrosa Saints as they faced the Minneota Mudhens in a Class C state amateur baseball game on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Optimist Park in Litchfield.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

“I had a brief conversation with David Jonas,” Elrosa manager AJ Hadley said. “I think I’ll run him out there right away. And he said, ’Absolutely.’”

Jonas said that Fuchs could handle the heavy workload. He had a complete-game victory over fellow Central Valley League member and state tournament entrant Watkins and went 10 innings to beat Spring Hill in Region 15C before Saturday.

The 2022 Rocori graduate also had three scoreless innings last weekend in the Saints’ 4-3 victory over the Hadley Buttermakers.

And it’s not like he had to make a lot of introductions with the Elrosa players. He and Saints catcher Blaine Fischer, left fielder Will VanBeck and third baseman Peyton Winter are college roommates at St. Cloud Technical & Community College. Fuchs and company played in the NJCAA Division III World Series last June in Tennessee.

“I knew most of the team already,” Fuchs said of the Saints.

Elrosa vs. Minneota, 082623.004.jpg
Minneota's Austin DeVlaeminck tags out Elrosa's Kevin Kuefler at home plate in a Class C state amateur baseball game on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Optimist Park in Litchfield.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Elrosa’s two runs came in the sixth inning. Winter hit a sacrifice fly and Andrew Weller had an RBi single.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Saints, meanwhile, made one error and got a diving catch in right field from Derek Wiener, as well as a Winter to second baseman Gavin Kampsen to first baseman Ashton Dingmann double play to end the game against the Region 9C champion Mudhens. Minneota was making its first state appearance since 1936.

Somehow, Elrosa has managed to get into the third and final weekend of the tournament by getting a grand total of one inning from its top two pitchers, Payton VanBeck and Ethan Vogt.

Hadley is hoping Van Beck, the St. Cloud State left-hander, will be ready to go Friday. He’s dealing with a blister.

Elrosa vs. Minneota, 082623.001.jpg
Elrosa's Ashton Dingmann makes a catch near the first base line against Minneota during a Class C state amateur baseball game on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Optimist Park in Litchfield.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Elrosa 2, Minneota 0

Elrosa    000   002   000-2   11   1
Minneota      000   000   000-0   6   0
Hitting - Elrosa: Kevin Kuefler 1-4 hbp sb, Blaine Fischer 0-3 sac-2, Jackson Peter 4-5 sb, Derek Wiener 0-4 bb, Ashton Dingmann 3-3 4 2b-2 bb, Peyton Winter 0-2 rbi sf sac, Gavin Kampsen 1-4 sb, Andrew Weller 1-4 rbi, Will VanBeck 1-4 … Minneota: Austin DeVlaeminck 2-4, Peyton Gillund 0-3 sac, Austin Buysse 1-4, Danny Hennen 1-4, AJ Myhre 1-3 sb, Josh Schuelke 1-3
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Elrosa: Cole Fuchs (W, Cold Spring Rockies draftee) 9-6-0-0-0-10 … Minneota: D. Hennen (L) 6-9-2-2-1-2, Jacob Hennen 3-2-0-0-2-1

More Baseball:
Recent baseball coverage from the West Central Tribune.
Bird Island's Jordan Sagedahl, 23, high-fives teammate Logan Swann after scoring a run during a Class C state amateur baseball tournament game against Blue Earth on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023 at Saints Field in Dassel.
Sports
Photos: Bird Island Bullfrogs vs. Blue Earth Pirates Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023
34m ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Minnesota Twins relief pitcher Jorge Alcala throws against the Red Sox during the fifth inning April 20, 2023, in Boston.
Pro
Twins hoping to get a number of key contributors back in September
When the Twins host Cleveland on Tuesday night at Target Field, the game will have important implications for the standings.
3h ago
 · 
By  Betsy Helfand / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Minnesota Twins pitcher Brock Stewart delivers a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays during the ninth inning May 27, 2023, in Minneapolis.
Pro
Injured Twins reliever Brock Stewart hopes for return around Sept. 10
Stewart, who threw a 15-pitch bullpen on Friday, said he is targeting Sept. 10 or around then as a potential return. He’s scheduled to throw another bullpen early next week.
21h ago
 · 
By  Betsy Helfand / St. Paul Pioneer Press
MLB: Texas Rangers at Minnesota Twins
Pro
Twins’ bullpen blowout leads to 6-2 loss against Rangers
Both teams help a close game until a ninth-inning blow-up.
21h ago
 · 
By  Betsy Helfand / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Elrosa vs. Minneota, 082623.001.jpg
Sports
Photos: Elrosa vs. Minneota, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023
Ashton Dingmann goes 3-for-3 with two doubles, one run and a walk to help the Saints advance in the Class C state amateur baseball tournament with a 2-0 victory over the Minneota Mudhens
22h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
MLB: Texas Rangers at Minnesota Twins
Pro
Quality start, offensive outburst lead Twins past Rangers
Outfielder Joey Gallo and manager Rocco Baldelli were both ejected for disputing the strike zone
1d ago
 · 
By  Betsy Helfand / St. Paul Pioneer Press
MLB: San Diego Padres at Minnesota Twins
Pro
Shoulder injury leads to lost season for Twins third baseman Jose Miranda
An impingement in his right shoulder which cropped up in spring training has derailed Miranda’s season
1d ago
 · 
By  Betsy Helfand / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Minnesota Twins pitcher Louie Varland delivers a pitch against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning May 26, 2023, in Minneapolis.
Pro
Adding Louie Varland to bullpen a timing issue for Twins
Since being promoted to Class AA Wichita in 2022, Varland has made only two relief appearances.
2d ago
 · 
By  John Shipley / St. Paul Pioneer Press
MLB: Texas Rangers at Minnesota Twins
Pro
Twins rally past Rangers on Ryan Jeffers’ pinch-hit home run
The victory ended a two-game skid for Minnesota and extended their lead in the American League Central to five games over second-place Cleveland
2d ago
 · 
By  John Shipley / St. Paul Pioneer Press
MLB: Pittsburgh Pirates at Minnesota Twins
Pro
Twins to get Edouard Julien some experience at first base
The Twins are scheming up ways to get Edouard Julien, Jorge Polanco, Royce Lewis and Byron Buxton all in the same lineup.
4d ago
 · 
By  Betsy Helfand / St. Paul Pioneer Press

Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Tom Elliott has been the sports editor at the West Central Tribune since September 2019.
Contact him at telliott@wctrib.com or leave a message at 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
Willmar vs. Monticello, 082623.007.jpg
Sports
Photos: Willmar vs. Monticello, Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023
8h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
KRA Speedway logo.jpg
Sports
Auto racing: Brooten, Atwater drivers win features at KRA Speedway
2d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Elrosa's Gavin Kampsen snags the ball for an out during a Class C state first-round game against Hadley on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023 at Saints Field in Dassel.
Sports
Amateur baseball: Bird Island, Elrosa find out their venues
6d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Superior Hiking Trail
Northland Outdoors
What's the future of the Superior Hiking Trail?
1d ago
 · 
By  John Myers
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College Volleyball: Ridgewater Warriors split weekend games
54m ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
091322.S.WCT.CARDINALS.VOLLEYBALL.DeBOER.jpg
Prep
Volleyball 2023 preview: Interest is spiking as the volleyball season opens in west central Minnesota
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Ridgewater Warrior logo
College
Volleyball: Ridgewater goes 1-1 at tourney
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott