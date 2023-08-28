Amateur baseball: Cold Spring draftee leads Elrosa Saints to third weekend

LITCHFIELD — Elrosa Saints manager AJ Hadley sent a text over to Cold Spring Rockies manager David Jonas earlier last week about Cole Fuchs, who Hadley was thinking of starting in the state tournament.

Jonas gave his stamp of approval and Elrosa got one of its top pitching performances of the season.

The hard-throwing right-hander pitched a six-hitter to lead Elrosa to a 2-0 victory over the Minneota Mudhens on Saturday at a crowded Optimist Park.

Elrosa's Blaine Fischer lays down a bunt against Minneota in a Class C state amateur baseball game on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Optimist Park in Litchfield. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

“That was a lot of fun, especially being a draftee and throwing for someone else at state,” Fuchs said. “It was real fun starting the game. And our defense was great, too.”

Fuchs struck out 10 with zero walks. Of the 33 batters he faced, he went to a three-ball count three times. He used a fastball, slider and curve, and the slider seemed the most effective with

Elrosa moving on to the final weekend of the 100th annual state Class C tournament for the third time in franchise history.

The Saints play No. 1-ranked Delano at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Delano. The Athletics beat Spring Hill 4-0 last Friday before more than 1,300 fans.

Cold Spring Rockies' Cole Fuchs throws a pitch for the Elrosa Saints as they faced the Minneota Mudhens in a Class C state amateur baseball game on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Optimist Park in Litchfield. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

“I had a brief conversation with David Jonas,” Elrosa manager AJ Hadley said. “I think I’ll run him out there right away. And he said, ’Absolutely.’”

Jonas said that Fuchs could handle the heavy workload. He had a complete-game victory over fellow Central Valley League member and state tournament entrant Watkins and went 10 innings to beat Spring Hill in Region 15C before Saturday.

The 2022 Rocori graduate also had three scoreless innings last weekend in the Saints’ 4-3 victory over the Hadley Buttermakers.

And it’s not like he had to make a lot of introductions with the Elrosa players. He and Saints catcher Blaine Fischer, left fielder Will VanBeck and third baseman Peyton Winter are college roommates at St. Cloud Technical & Community College. Fuchs and company played in the NJCAA Division III World Series last June in Tennessee.

“I knew most of the team already,” Fuchs said of the Saints.

Minneota's Austin DeVlaeminck tags out Elrosa's Kevin Kuefler at home plate in a Class C state amateur baseball game on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Optimist Park in Litchfield. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Elrosa’s two runs came in the sixth inning. Winter hit a sacrifice fly and Andrew Weller had an RBi single.

The Saints, meanwhile, made one error and got a diving catch in right field from Derek Wiener, as well as a Winter to second baseman Gavin Kampsen to first baseman Ashton Dingmann double play to end the game against the Region 9C champion Mudhens. Minneota was making its first state appearance since 1936.

Somehow, Elrosa has managed to get into the third and final weekend of the tournament by getting a grand total of one inning from its top two pitchers, Payton VanBeck and Ethan Vogt.

Hadley is hoping Van Beck, the St. Cloud State left-hander, will be ready to go Friday. He’s dealing with a blister.

Elrosa's Ashton Dingmann makes a catch near the first base line against Minneota during a Class C state amateur baseball game on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, at Optimist Park in Litchfield. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Elrosa 2, Minneota 0

Elrosa 000 002 000-2 11 1

Minneota 000 000 000-0 6 0

Hitting - Elrosa: Kevin Kuefler 1-4 hbp sb, Blaine Fischer 0-3 sac-2, Jackson Peter 4-5 sb, Derek Wiener 0-4 bb, Ashton Dingmann 3-3 4 2b-2 bb, Peyton Winter 0-2 rbi sf sac, Gavin Kampsen 1-4 sb, Andrew Weller 1-4 rbi, Will VanBeck 1-4 … Minneota: Austin DeVlaeminck 2-4, Peyton Gillund 0-3 sac, Austin Buysse 1-4, Danny Hennen 1-4, AJ Myhre 1-3 sb, Josh Schuelke 1-3

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Elrosa: Cole Fuchs (W, Cold Spring Rockies draftee) 9-6-0-0-0-10 … Minneota: D. Hennen (L) 6-9-2-2-1-2, Jacob Hennen 3-2-0-0-2-1