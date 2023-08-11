Get 3 months just 99¢/month SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Amateur baseball: Litchfield gets eliminated from Region 12C

Blues lose to host Loretto 6-2, falling one win short of the state tournament

Baseball roundup
Kit Grode / Tribune graphic
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
August 10, 2023 at 10:32 PM

LORETTO — The Litchfield Blues just missed on a chance to play in the state amateur baseball tournament they are helping host Thursday night, losing 6-2 to the Loretto Larks at Arnold Klaers Field.

Loretto earns the third of four berths available to Region 12C teams for the 100th annual state Class C tournament, which begins Aug. 18th and runs over three weekends in Delano, Dassel and Litchfield.

The Larks broke a 2-2 tie in the fifth inning. Caleb Koskie smacked a sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fifth inning to give Loretto a 3-2 advantage..

Tyler Maher then hit a two-run double in the bottom of the sixth to break it open for Loretto, putting the Larks up 6-2.

Hutchinson and Buffalo play at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Loretto with the other state berth at stake. Loretto plays the winner of that game at 4 p.m. Saturday in a seedings game.

Delano and Maple Lake, who have already qualified for state, play at 1 p.m. Saturday for the 12C championship. The loser plays at noon Sunday in another seeding game.

Litchfield was the sixth seed in the eight-team tournament made up entirely of North Star League teams. The Blues beat third-seeded Hutchinson 7-6 in the opening round, then lost to second-seeded Maple Lake 5-4 in a game that started Sunday and ended Monday because of rain.

Loretto, the fourth seed, lost to fifth-seeded Buffalo 3-1 in the opening round. The Larks then beat the Dassel-Cokato Saints 10-2 last Sunday to set up the game with Litchfield.

Loretto 6, Litchfield 2

Litchfield    002   000   000-2   5   1
Loretto      200   022   000-6   7   3

Hitting - Litchfield: Andrew Loch 1-5 sb-2, Winky Estrada 0-3 r bb-2, Eric Hulterstrum 1-4 r bb sb, Eddie Estrada 1-3 rbi-2 bb sb, Caden Basemer 1-4 2b, Jordan Lecher 1-4 sb … Loretto: Ben Leuthner 1-4 r bb, Nick Kulseth 1-4 r hbp sb-2, Keenan Hodgkin 0-3 r-2 bb hbp sb-2, Tyler Maher 2-4 2b r rbi-2, Joshua Koskie 2-3 rbi-2 bb sb, Caleb Koskie 1-3 rbi sf sb, Nathan Maher 0-2 r 

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Litchfield: Avery Liestman (L) 3-3-2-0-0-4, Ben Alsleben 5-4-4-3-6-2 … Loretto: C Koskie (W) 7-5-2-1-4-9, Andrew Kemper (Sv) 2-0-0-0-0-3

Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Tom Elliott has been the sports editor at the West Central Tribune since September 2019.
Contact him at telliott@wctrib.com or leave a message at 320-235-1150.
