Amateur baseball: Maple Lake walks off Litchfield

LORETTO — The Maple Lake Lakers earned a walk-off win in the Region 12C playoffs Monday night, beating the Litchfield Blues 5-4 at Arnold Klaers Field.

With the victory, Maple Lake clinches one of the four available berths from Region 12C for the state Class C tournament that begins Aug. 18 in Dassel, Delano and Litchfield.

On Sunday, Avery Liestman hit an RBI double and Jake Jones had a sacrifice fly to give the Blues a 2-0 lead heading into the bottom of the second, when rain caused the suspension of the game that was concluded Monday.

In the fourth inning, Bennett Lochner slugged an RBI double that scored Eddie Estrada, who walked, to give Litchfield a 3-1 lead. Maple Lake scored in the bottom of the third.

Maple Lake grabbed a 4-3 lead with three runs in the bottom of the fifth.

Liestman then smacked a solo home run to help the Blues tie it up at 4-4

Joey Hyde took over on the mound for the Blues in the sixth inning after Ben Alsleben threw the first five.

Litchfield faces a must-win game at 7:30 p.m. Thursday against host Loretto. The winner earns a state berth. The loser ends its season. The other elimination game features Hutchinson vs. Buffalo at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Loretto.

Delano and Maple Lake play a seeding game at 1 p.m. Saturday in Loretto. There is a losers’ bracket game set for noon Sunday to determine the third and fourth seeds from Region 12C.

Maple Lake 5, Litchfield 4

Litchfield 020 101 000-4

Maple Lake 001 030 001-5