Sports

Amateur baseball: Monticello Polecats shut down Raymond Rockets

Monticello right-hander tosses a 3-hitter to beat Raymond 4-0 at state

Baseball roundup
Monticello Polecats pitcher Alex Otto celebrates his complete game shutout over the Raymond Rockets in the opening round of the Class C State Amateur Baseball Tournament on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at Saints Field in Dassel.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Today at 6:17 PM

DASSEL — Monticello pitcher Alex Otto was all business against the Raymond Rockets in the opening round of the Class C State Amateur Baseball Tournament on Sunday.

Otto threw a shutout to help Monticello to a 4-0 win over Raymond at Saints Field at Saints Field. The Polecats advance to play the Bluffton Braves at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Optimist Park in Litchfield.

“We’ve been riding him in the playoffs and it’s been a lot of fun,” Monticello manager Gary Revenig said of Otto. “We knew Raymond was a good baseball team and we had to play really well to beat them.”

Raymond vs. Monticello, 082023.002.jpg
Raymond second baseman Wylee Lottman throws the ball to first base to complete a double play with shortstop Caleb Ditmarson watching on as the Rockets faced the Monticello Polecats in the opening round of the Class C State Amateur Baseball Tournament on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at Saints Field in Dassel.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Before earning his business degree this spring at Chippewa Valley Technical College, which does not have athletic programs, Otto previously played baseball and football at St. John’s University.

Otto, from Monticello, allowed three hits and surrendered five runners. The right-hander struck out six and walked zero.

“Our catcher, Dustin Wilcox, called a fantastic game,” Otto said. “I think (the Rockets) were guessing a good chunk of the game. I know that they got some serious hitters on that team too. I think that just speaks to more of how good Dustin did today.”

Otto and Wilcox utilized a mix of three pitches to keep Raymond batters off-balance from start to finish.

Raymond vs. Monticello, 082023.003.jpg
Raymond catcher Tyler Steen lays a tag on Monticello's Michael Revenig in the opening round of the Class C State Amateur Baseball Tournament on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at Saints Field in Dassel.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

“I throw a two-seam that doesn’t two-seam, a 12-6 curveball that’s more of a slider and a changeup that’s more of a two-seamer,” Otto said. “It doesn’t make a whole lot of sense.”

Nonetheless, it was smooth sailing for Otto.

As a pitcher who utilizes a faster pace in between his pitches, Otto maintained his rhythm on the mound and held his presence.

“Not getting myself out of it and not allowing other factors to get me out of my rhythm was a big reason we did well today,” Otto said.

Monticello jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Sam Dokkebakken hit a shallow fly ball near the right field line.

That early run helped Otto settle in.

Raymond vs. Monticello, 082023.004.jpg
Raymond shortstop Caleb Ditmarson makes a catch at second base before turning a double play for the Rockets against the Monticello Polecats in the opening round of the Class C State Amateur Baseball Tournament on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at Saints Field in Dassel.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

“I love that,” Otto said. “That’s seriously the best thing that can happen with any pitcher — is getting that confidence — ‘OK, I got some wiggle room.’”

Monticello added three insurance runs between the fifth and eighth innings. Jason Axelberg hit an RBI single in the fifth and Wilcox tacked on a two-run RBI double in the eighth.

Raymond’s three hits came from Tanner Bauman, John Sawatzky and Mike Jeseritz.

“We were hoping to do a lot better than that,” Rockets manager Butch Steen said. “The pitcher was tough, I thought, especially with his changing speeds and he never walked anybody.

“You got to give (Otto) credit.”

The Rockets were without three of their mainstay players. Isaac and Alex Call and Ian Koosman are back at their colleges for the upcoming school year.

Isaac and Alex Call, graduates of Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg High School, both attend Bethel University and the two play baseball and football there.

Koosman, a Willmar High School grad, will play at Paradise Valley Community College in Arizona after playing for Scottsdale last sesaon.

“The guys we had in there are very capable,” Steen said. “But, of course (we miss them). They were starters.”

Raymond was the 2023 Corn Belt League champion and the Rockets were 14-2 in league play.

“We’ll have to regroup,” Steen said. “We got fans and a good following.”

Raymond vs. Monticello, 082023.005.jpg
Monticello Polecats pitcher Alex Otto fires a pitch against the Raymond Rockets in the opening round of the Class C State Amateur Baseball Tournament on Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, at Saints Field in Dassel.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Monticello 4, Raymond 0

Monticello    100   010   020-4    9   2
Raymond      000   000   000-0   3   0

Hitting - Monticello: Brock Woitalla 2-5 r sb, Jason Axelberg 1-5 rbi, Braydon Hanson 1-3 r bb, Sam Dokkebakken 2-2 r rbi bb, Dustin Willcox 1-4 2b rbi-2, Michael Olson 1-4, Cole Bovee 1-4 r, Keenan Macek 0-3 bb, Michael Revenig 0-2 bb hbp … Raymond: Mike Jeseritz 1-4, Tanner Bauman 1-3, John Sawatzky 1-1

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Monticello: Alex Otto (W) 9-3-0-0-0-6 … Raymond: Cole Christensen (L) 6-7-2-2-1-6, Hunter Magnuson 2-2-2-2-2-1, Weston Gjerde 1-0-0-0-1-0

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
