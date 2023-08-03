Amateur baseball: NLS Twins walk off Willmar Rails in Region 4C opener

MILROY — With some extra-inning heroics, Adam Schrader secured a spot in the Region 4C tournament for the New London-Spicer Twins.

In the bottom of the 11th inning against the Willmar Rails in a Region 4C play-in game Wednesday, Schrader brought home Derek Dolezal with a two-out, walk-off single to secure an 11-10 victory at Yankee Field.

NLS is the fourth seed out of the Corn Belt League. Willmar is the fifth seed from the Corn Belt.

With the victory, the Twins take on Raymond at 5:30 p.m. Saturday back in Milroy. The Rockets are the top seed from the Corn Belt.

Schrader finished the game 2-for-3 with three runs and four walks. Schrader is an assistant baseball coach at Ridgewater College and was a 39th-round pick of the San Diego Padres in 2010 out of Southwest Minnesota State University.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Twins trailed 10-9 going into the bottom of the 11th after the Rails’ Jack Baumgart plated Ashton Gregory with an RBI double.

After the first two batters struck out, NLS’ Jett Salonek and Derek Dolezal hit back-to-back singles. Jake Rambow tied the game with an RBI single that brought home Salonek and set up Schrader’s game-winning base knock.

Dolezal was 3-for-7 while Rambow, Schrader, Mike Danielson and Salonek each had two hits. Brayden Skindelien notched the win after tossing three innings of relief.

Gregory was Willmar’s top hitter, going 3-for-6 with a double and two runs. Jordan Steffer added two hits, going 2-for-5 with a pair of runs and an RBI.

Sam Etterman took the loss despite striking out 11 over 6-2/3 innings of relief.

Region 4C

NL-Spicer 11, Willmar 10

Willmar 400 201 020 01-10 11 1

NL-Spicer 320 021 001 02-11 14 6

Hitting - Willmar: Sam Etterman 0-4 r bb-2, Zach Reierson 1-4 r rbi bb-2, Ashton Gregory 3-6 2b r-2, Jack Baumgart 1-6 2b rbi, Jack Thompson 1-6 r rbi, Adam Herman 1-4 r rbi bb-2, Wade Fischer 1-5 r rbi, Jordan Steffer 1-5 r-2 rbi, Jayden Dierenfeld 2-2 rbi bb sb-2 sac … NL-Spicer: Derek Dolezal 3-7 2b r, Jake Rambow 2-7 r rbi, Adam Schrader 2-3 r-3 rbi bb-4, Mike Danielson 2-4 2b r-2 bb, Scott Rambow 1-3 r rbi-2 bb-2 sf, Josh Soine 1-4 r rbi-3 bb hbp sb, Carson McCain 1-5 r rbi bb, Jett Salonek 2-6 2b r rbi-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Patrick Courtney 4-4-5-5-6-4, Etterman (L) 6.2-10-6-5-4-11 … NL-Spicer: McCain 4-6-6-5-5-4, Danielson 4-4-2-1-1-2, Brayden Skindelien (W) 3-1-1-0-2-0