Amateur baseball notebook: There's double duty for this Raymond Rocket

Isaac Call is batting fourth for Raymond, but he's also a starting safety on a nationally ranked Bethel University football team

Raymond Rockets third baseman Isaac Call looks to throw to first for an out during a Corn Belt League game against the Bird Island Bullfrogs on Sunday, June 18, 2023 at Bird Island.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
By Tom Elliott
Today at 4:12 PM

RAYMOND — These days, Isaac Call is best known as a starting safety for a nationally ranked Bethel University football team.

The summer is different, however.

Call is the third baseman and No. 4 hitter in the lineup for the Raymond Rockets amateur baseball team. He has three home runs for a squad that takes an 11-0 record into its game with Milbank, South Dakota, at 2 p.m. Saturday in the first round of the Rosen Tournament. The Rockets then play the St. Paul Hops at 4 p.m. Saturday with the final rounds played Sunday.

"It's definitely not like football," Call said of town ball. "I enjoy playing it, especially with this group of guys.

"They're a lot of fun to be around."

Don't get him wrong. Baseball isn't part of his summer vacation, either. He's on Bethel's JV baseball team.

"I take it pretty seriously," Call said. "I'm still very competitive. Football is football. Once I'm playing baseball, it's baseball for me."

Call is a bio-kinetics major with an emphasis on exercise science. He's thinking he may become a personal trainer.

For now, he's hitting in the heart of a formidable Rockets lineup that beat a state-ranked Bird Island Bullfrogs team 9-1 last week.

"It was a good one," Call said. "It was fun. I knew they (the Bullfrogs) would be pretty good. They have a lot of talent."

He's on the Rockets with his brother Alex Call, who just finished up his freshman year at Bethel. Alex Call is recovering from rotator cuff surgery. Like his older brother, he's planning to play football and baseball in college after a standout career at Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg High School.

Isaac Call will be a junior in the fall at Bethel. He had 30 solo and seven assisted tackles for the Royals last fall, including a tackle for loss and a quarterback sack. There was a forced fumble and four pass breakups for a team that finished 7-1 in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and 10-3 overall.

The Royals beat No. 15 Wheaton College of Illinois 34-32 in the playoffs, then knocked off No. 5 Linfield University or Oregon 30-13 before losing in the NCAA Division III national quarterfinals to the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor 41-28.

He earned his way into the lineup as a freshman in 2021, playing four games before he had to sit out three weeks after coming down with COVID-19.

He's well past that. He's listed at 6-foot-3 and 195 pounds and looking forward to Bethel's season opener at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 against Wartburg College at Royal Stadium in Arden Hills.

But first, there's some town ball to be played.

Raymond's Ian Koosman looks on after connecting with the ball during a Corn Belt League game against Bird Island on Sunday, June 18, 2023 at Lions Memorial Park in Bird Island.
Raymond's Ian Koosman looks on after connecting with the ball during a Corn Belt League game against Bird Island on Sunday, June 18, 2023 at Lions Memorial Park in Bird Island.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Koosman transferring

Raymond shortstop Ian Koosman, a 2022 Willmar High School graduate, is transferring to Paradise Valley Community College in Arizona after spending a season at Scottsdale Community College.

Koosman, who is starting at shortstop for Raymond, was a pitcher only at Scottsdale, which went 20-27. He said that decision was made to be a pitcher only because he was having some shoulder issues. He said he's following his pitching coach, Jerry Dawson, to Paradise Valley, who was at Scottsdale last season.

Koosman made 16 appearances for the Fighting Artichokes, going 1-3 with one save and a 2.93 earned-run average. He pitched 27-2/3 innings, striking out 40 and walking six. He allowed 21 hits and nine earned runs.

The Pumas, Koosman's new team, were 30-29 last season.

Corn Belt leaders

Here are the top hitters and top earned-run average for pitchers through last weekend in the Corn Belt League:

* Batting average: (1) Bennett Knapper, Granite Falls, .619; (2) Wade Fischer, Willmar, .563; (3) Wylie Lottman, Raymond, .476; (4) Mike Jeseritz, Raymond, .469; (5) Tyler Steen, Raymond, .467; (6) Chase Douglas, Marshall, .452; (7) Jake Tauer, Milroy, .448; (8t) Tanner Bauman, Raymond, .444; (8t) Ty Schulte, Granite Falls, .444); (8t) Nate Hebrink, Sacred Heart, .444.

* ERA — (1t) Logan Swan, Bird Island, 0.00; (1t) Brad Gass, Bird Island, 0.00; (1t) Caleb Ditmarson, Raymond, 0.00; (1t) Brooks Asche, Raymond, 0.00; (1t) Dylan Gass, Bird Island, 0.00); (6) Parker Schmitt, Milroy, 0.50; (7) Hunter Wienhoff, Marshall, 0.90; (8) Jayden Dierenfeld, Willmar, 1.173; (9) Charlie Jacobson, Marshall, 1.33; (10) Aaron Mathiowetz, Milroy, 1.54.

Corn Belt standings

Team Record Pct. GB
Raymond 8-0 1.000 —
Milroy 6-2 .750 2
Bird Island 5-2 .714 2.5
Marshall 6-3 .667 2.5
Willmar 3-4 .429 4.5
Granite Falls 2-4 .333 5
Wabasso 2-5 .286 5.5
Sacred Heart 1-6 .143 6.5
Tracy 0-8 .000 8

Games Friday
Tracy at Milroy, 7:30 p.m.
Wabasso at Sacred Heart, 7:30 p.m.
Bird Island at Atwater, 7:30 p.m.
Marshall at Pipestone, 7:30 p.m.
Game Saturday
Bird Island at St. Boni, 2 p.m.
Games Sunday
Milroy at Willmar, 1:30 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Tracy, 1:30 p.m.

By Tom Elliott
Tom Elliott has been the sports editor at the West Central Tribune since September 2019.
Contact him at telliott@wctrib.com or leave a message at 320-235-1150.
