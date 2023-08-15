Amateur baseball: Rockets like their chances

DASSEL — Butch Steen has seen a lot as a former player and long-time manager of the Raymond Rockets .

But he's still impressed by how his team handled winning three games in one day to qualify for this year's state amateur baseball tournament.

"It's a head-shaker," Steen said. "I just find it hard to believe. We're done, you think, even if it's anybody besides (Atwater ace Josh) Kingery. ... But it was a momentum deal. We just kind of surprised everybody. And it sure as heck surprised us."

Raymond plays the Monticello Polecats at 11 a.m. Sunday in Dassel in the 100th annual state tournament. It's the first of three weekends for the 48-team, single elimination Class C tournament that concludes with the state title game at 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5 at Delano.

The Rockets are there after falling into the losers' bracket with a 3-1 loss to Regal in the Region 4C tournament. Raymond beat Regal 11-1 for its first win last Saturday. Next, the Rockets beat Atwater 7-6 after trailing the Chuckers 6-1. Then, the Rockets beat Marshall 4-3 for the third and final seed Saturday at Milroy's Yankee Field.

Raymond pitcher Herman Solomon winds up for a throw during the Region 4C championship game against Bird Island on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023 at Milroy. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Raymond then lost to Bird Island 7-2 in the championship game Sunday that was played for seeding purposes and a first-round bye.

In other first-round state games involving area teams, Regal plays New York Mills at 11 a.m. Saturday in Litchfield and Elrosa faces Hadley at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Dassel.

There are 16 games this weekend, with 16 region champions receiving first-round byes. Two rounds will be played next weekend, leaving a final eight and potentially three games for teams in the final weekend.

Steen said he doesn't know much about the Monticello Polecats except that they come from a strong Region 11C and have been one of the top teams in the Sauk Valley League.

"That's a real good region," he said.

Raymond right fielder Brooks Asche catches a fly ball for an out during the Region 4C championship game against Bird Island on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023 at Milroy. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

He's not sure who the Rockets will start Sunday, but he is planning to have to juggle his lineup. Starters Isaac Call and Alex Call won't be available. Both play football at Bethel University, where practice has begun. Isaac Call is a starting safety for the Royals who usually bats in the middle of Raymond's order. His brother Alex is a quarterback for Bethel hoping to win the starting job.

Steen is also uncertain if starting shortstop Ian Koosman will be available. He's headed back to Arizona for fall baseball at Paradise Valley Community College.

"We're still OK," Steen said. "Our pitching is so darn good. We'll maybe have to scrape together some runs without those guys."

Raymond drafted Hunter Magnuson of the New London-Spicer Twins, Bennett Knapper of the Granite Falls Kilowatts and Weston Gjerde of the Norway Lake-Sunburg Lakers.

Magnuson has wrapped up his stint in the Northwoods League with the Willmar Stingers and Steen said he hopes to have him available Sunday. He's a hard-throwing right-hander at Valley City State. Knapper plays for Ridgewater College and Gjerde is a top pitcher in the County Line League.

Regal drafted Hunter Wienhoff of the Marshall A's, Chris Fellows of the Atwater Chuckers and Brayden Skindelien of the New London-Spicer Twins.

If Regal wins, it'll play Region 16C champion Fergus Falls next weekend. A Raymond win would send the Rockets into a game with the Bluffton Braves, who were winners of Region 14C.

"Well show up," Steen said. "That's for sure."

Hadley takes on Hadley

Elrosa manager AJ Hadley has been getting teased all week. Hadley's Saints are playing Hadley in the state tournament at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Dassel.

"Yeah, I've been hearing about that," Hadley said.

The Buttermakers qualified for the state tournament from Region 13C, which was won by the Luverne Redbirds. Because of their region schedule, Hadley then lost two best-of-three series that were played for seeding purposes. The Buttermakers come into the state tournament oddly on a four-game losing streak.

The best news for Elrosa is that Payton VanBeck is back. The talented left-hander hadn't pitched since July because of a tired arm, but was given the OK to play last weekend in the Region 8C tournament in Lake Henry. He went five innings in the Saints' 4-1 victory over the Cold Spring Rockets.

Elrosa also beat arch-rival Spring Hill 2-1 to keep The Old Keg traveling trophy and then knocked off Kimball 7-1 in seeding games.

VanBeck, who pitches for St. Cloud State and played in the Northwoods League for the St. Cloud Rox, may or may not start Saturday because he's dealing with a blister on his pitching hand, Hadley said.

"We might just use a big committee (on the mound)," Hadley said. "We have enough stallions on the mound to win a ballgame."

Elrosa drafted Greenwald's Brett Engelmeyer, Cold Spring's Cole Fuchs and New Munich's Jim Thull. All could get an opportunity.

If Elrosa wins, it plays Region 9C champion Minneota in the second weekend.

State Class C tournament

Game Friday

* Plato vs. St. Stephen, 7:30 p.m. at Dassel

* Dumont vs. Kimball, 7:30 p.m. at Litchfield

Games Saturday

* Roseau vs. Spring Hill, 4:30 p.m. at Litchfield

* Elrosa vs. Hadley, 1:30 p.m. at Dassel

* Jackson vs. Green Isle, 4:30 p.m. at Delano

* Chisago Lakes vs. Veseli, 11 a.m. at Dassel

* New York Mills vs. Regal, 11 a.m. at Litchfield

* Hutchinson vs. Fairmont, 1:30 p.m. at Litchfield

* Luxemburg vs. Loretto, 4:30 p.m. at Delano

* Carlos vs. Watkins, 7 p.m. at Litchfield

Games Sunday

* Raymond vs. Monticello, 11 a.m. at Dassel

* Union Hill vs. Maple Lake, 4:30 p.m. at Dassel

* Nisswa vs. Carver, 4:30 p.m. at Delano

* New Ulm vs. Waterville, 1:30 p.m. at Delano

* Red Wing vs. Avon, 1:30 p.m. at Dassel

* Blue Earth vs. Stark, 11 a.m. at Delano

