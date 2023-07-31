Amateur baseball roundup: Atwater wins County Line championship

ATWATER — The Atwater Chuckers wrapped up the County Line League playoff championship Sunday with a 4-2 victory over the Regal Eagles at Kingery Field.

Atwater heads into the Region 4C tournament with the top seed. The Chuckers play the Marshall A’s, the fourth seed from the Corn Belt League, at 10 a.m. Saturday at Yankee Field in Milroy.

Other first-round Region 4C games Saturday have the Bird Island Bullfrogs facing the Paynesville Pirates at 12:30 p.m, the Milroy Yankees playing the Regal Eagles at 3 p.m. and the Raymond Rockets playing the winner of Willmar and New London-Spicer at 5:30 p.m..

Willmar and New London-Spicer meet for a play-in game at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Milroy.

On Sunday, David Kingery started on the mound and also went 2-for-3 with a run, a walk and a stolen base for the Chuckers. He also threw five innings, striking out six and walking three. He allowed six hits and two runs, one earned.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kobe Holtz went 2-for-4 with two RBIs and Josh Kingery tossed the final four innings for the pitching win. He struck out five and allowed three hits with no walks and no runs.

For Regal, Bennett Schultz went 4-for-5 with an RBI and Luke Knudsen was 3-for-5 with a run.

Atwater 4, Regal 2

Regal 001 010 000-2 9 0

Atwater 101 000 20x-4 7 3

Hitting - Regal: Luke Knudsen 3-5 r, Bennett Schultz 4-5 rbi, Chi Schneider 0-4 bb, J. Beier 1-1, Tanner Heinsius 0-3 bb, Blake Karsch 0-3 bb, Brandon Carlson 1-4 r … Atwater: Josh Kingery 0-2 r-2 bb-2, David Kingery 2-3 r sb bb, J. Peterson 0-3 bb, Kobe Holtz 2-4 rbi-2, Jordan Olson 1-4 rbi, Chris Fellows 1-4, Logan Straumann 1-3 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Regal: Grant Paffrath 5-5-2-2-3-2, Konnor Rohloff (L) 3-2-2-1-1-2 … Atwater: D. Kingery 5-6-2-1-3-6, J. Kingery (W) 4-3-0-0-0-5

Regal 5, Paynesville 0

Regal earned a spot in the championship bracket of the County Line League playoffs with the victory over the Paynesville Pirates in Atwater.

Paynesville earns the third seed in the County Line and plays Bird Island at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in the Region 4C tournament at Yankee Field in Milroy.

Brandon Wedel tossed a three-hitter, striking out 12 with zero walks, to lead the Eagles.

Blake Karsch went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and an RBI for Regal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paynesville 000 000 000-0 3 1

Regal 010 100 30x-5 6 0

Hitting - Paynesville: G. Fuchs 1-4, Luke Johnson 1-4, Blake Vagle 1-3 2b … Regal: Luke Knudsen 0-3 rbi, J. Beier 1-4 r 2b, J. Beier 0-3 bb, Nathan Meyer 1-4 rbi 2b, Blake Karsch 2-3 r rbi hr 2b, Tyler Kemen 0-1 r, Derek Dengerud 1-3 rbi, Adrian Belden 0-1 r bb, Chi Schneider 0-0 bb, Bennett Schultz 1-2 rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Paynesville: G. Fuchs (L) 6-6-4-4-1-4, Bennett Evans 1-0-1-0-1-0, Johnson 1-0-0-0-1-1 … Regal: Brandon Wedel (W) 9-3-0-0-0-12

Bird Island 6, Lyon’s Pub 3

Bird Island led 6-0 after two innings to secure a non-league victory over Lyon’s Pub of Minneapolis in its final regular-season game of the summer.

Dylan Gass picked up the victory on the mound, tossing five scoreless innings. He struck out one and walked one, scattering four hits. Jordan Sagedahl got the save by striking out the side in the ninth.

James Woelfel went 3-for-5 with a double, a triple, two runs, a stolen base and an RBI for the Bullfrogs.

Michael Weiss, Nate Heymann and Jack McDonough all had two hits for Lyon’s Pub, which is a Class A team.

Lyon’s Pub 000 001 020-3 8 1

Bird Island 420 000 00x-6 8 0

Hitting - Lyon’s Pub: Michael Weiss 2-5, Nate Heymann 2-4 r sb, Chad Musser 0-4 r, Rob Schildgen 1-4 r rbi-2 2b, Tim Mettert 1-4 rbi, Jack McDonough 2-4, Jeff Clabots 0-3 bb … Bird Island: Braeden Tersteeg 1-2 r bb, Trent Athmann 0-4 r bb, James Woelfel 3-5 r-2 rbi 3b 2b sb, Aidan Elfering 1-4 rbi bb, Jordan Sagedahl 0-2 r, Shawn Dollerschell 2-4 r sb, Dylan Gass 1-2 rbi-2 bb, Riley Dikken 0-3 bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Lyon’s Pub: Manny Weiss (L) 2-4-6-4-3-1, Nick Drews 3-1-0-0-2-1, David Van Ort 3-3-0-0-0-3 … Bird Island: Dylan Gass (W) 5-4-0-0-1-1, Eric Gass 3-4-3-3-0-1, Jordan Sagedahl (Sv) 1-0-0-0-0-3

ADVERTISEMENT

Saturday

Willmar 12, Sacred Heart 1

Willmar secured a berth in the Region 4C tournament with a seven-inning victory over Sacred Heart at Willmar.

For the Rails, Zach Reierson was 2-for-5 with a run and two RBIs. Jack Baumgart went 2-for-2 with two runs and three RBIs. Jack Thompson was 2-for-3 with a double, a run and an RBI and Adam Herman was 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a stolen base.

Jayden Dierenfeld went the first five innings to get the pitching victory. He struck out seven and walked one.

For Sacred heart, Isaac Strommer was 2-for-4 and Jeremy Hinderks went 2-for-3 with a run.

Willmar plays New London-Spicer in a play-in game in the Region 4C tournament at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Yankee Stadium in Milroy.

Sacred Heart 000 100 0-1 6 6

Willmar 230 520 x-12 12 0

Hitting - Sacred Heart: Isaac Strommer 2-4, Jeremy Hinderks 2-3 r, Mike Johnson 1-3, Jean Carlos Morales 0-2 rbi bb, Jack Howard 1-2 bb, Dreyer Homan 0-2 bb, … Willmar: Christian Lessman 1-2 r-3 2b, Zach Reierson 2-5 r rbi-2, Sam Etterman 1-5 r-2 rbi, Jack Baumgart 2-2 r-2 rbi-3, Ashton Gregory 1-3 r, Cullen Gregory 0-0 rbi, Riley Lessman 0-4 r, Jack Thompson 2-3 r rbi 2b, Adam Herman 2-4 rbi 2b sb, Caleb Owens 1-3 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Sacred Heart: Homan (L) 2-5-5-3-2-4, Hinderks 4-7-7-6-2-2 … Willmar: Jayden Dierenfeld (W) 5-5-1-1-1-7, R. Lessman 1-1-0-0-2-1, Jordan Steffer 1-0-0-0-0-1