Amateur baseball roundup: A Hall of Fame day for the Raymond Rockets

RAYMOND — When Tom DeBoer’s at Lilleberg Field, he’s known as Tommy. That’s what everyone called him when he was a standout Raymond Rocket from 2004-14.

DeBoer was inducted into the Raymond Rockets Hall of Fame on Sunday with Jordan Smith, another former Rocket standout.

“I just have to say it’s a great honor,” said DeBoer, who is the current head high school coach at Willmar. “Twelve years just flew by.

“Over the years, I’ve made some really great friends and we’ve played some really good ball.”

Tom DeBoer speaks during the Raymond Rockets Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Lilleberg Field in Raymond. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Smith is known as “The Other Jordan Smith.” He’s the Jordan Smith who led MACCRAY High School to a state championship in 2009 and is no relation to the Jordan Smith who played in the Cleveland Guardians organization and is a Willmar High School and St. Cloud State Hall of Famer.

“I’ve heard that one before,” said the Jordan Smith who is the former Raymond Rocket, with a wide grin.

“It’s a true honor,” Smith said. “When you think of all the people who played before me and all the great people who played with me and are still playing, it’s quite the honor.”

After the laid-back ceremony to a large gathering in the Lilleberg Field’s covered grandstand, there was a Corn Belt League game. The Rockets beat the Wabasso Jaxx 8-5 on a hot, bright summer day.

Jordan Smith speaks during the Raymond Rockets Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Lilleberg Field in Raymond. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

“I think everybody enjoyed themselves,” Raymond manager Butch Steen said. “I wanted to get everybody in and we pretty much did that.”

It’s the 11th annual induction ceremony. DeBoer and Smith became the 43rd and 44th individual inducted.

DeBoer, a 2000 Willmar High School and Augustana University graduate, helped Raymond to the state tournament four times. From 2005 and ‘06, he posted a pitching record of 21-3 with one save and a 1.65 earned-run average. His career numbers include a 44-15 record with a 2.86 ERA. He also batted .282 with five home runs in 471 at-bats.

Raymond's Tyler Steen (center) celebrates a home run with his Rockets teammates against Wabasso on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Lilleberg Field in Raymond. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Smith played for the Rockets from 2008 through 2019. He was a key cog on eight Rockets state tournament teams, including in 2016 when Raymond won the state Class C title.

Besides pitching, he was an outstanding shortstop with a career .330 batting average. He had a record of 20-2 with a 1.80 ERA when he was forced to stop pitching because of Tommy Johnson surgery.

As for the game, Raymond led all the way, but the Jaxx kept coming back. It was 4-3 Raymond until the Rockets broke it open with four runs in the sixth inning.

Wabasso's Sam Guetter tags out Raymond's Brady Kienitz on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at Lilleberg Field in Raymond. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Mike Jeseritz, Ian Koosman, Tyler Steen, Caleb Ditmarson and Brady Kienitz all had two hits. Steen homered and drove in two runs.

The Rockets used four pitchers. They were also coming off a 3-2 loss to the Marshall A’s on Friday night.

The pitching staff will get a workout in the next week, when Raymond has four games in six days. The Rockets play at 7:30 p.m. at the Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer against the New London-Spicer Twins. They then play host to the Sauk Centre Titans of the Resorters League at 1:30 p.m . Saturday. Next is a 5 p.m. game Sunday at Richter Field in Granite Falls against the Kilowatts. Then, there is a 7:30 p.m. game Wednesday, July 12, at Sacred Heart against the Saints.

“It gets busy,” Butch Steen said.

Raymond 8, Wabasso 5

Wabasso 001 110 011-5 10 2

Raymond 103 004 00x-8 11 3

Hitting - Wabasso: Colton Taylor 1-2 r-3 sb-4 bb-3, CJ Theis 1-5 rbi 2b, Carter Guetter 3-5 rbi-2 2b sb, Joe Liebl 1-5 r, Adryen Tietz 1-3 sb bb, Noah Anderson 1-4 r, Josh Guetter 2-4 rbi-2 …

Raymond: Mike Jeseritz 2-4 r rbi bb, Ian Koosman 2-3 r-2 rbi 2b, Paxton Nelson 1-1 rbi sb, Tyler Steen 2-4 r rbi-2 hr sb, Caleb Ditmarson 2-3 rbi bb, Wylie Lottman 1-3, Esau Nelson 1-1, Isaac Call 0-4 sb, Brady Kienitz 2-3 bb, John Sawatzky 0-1 r bb, Alex Call 1-2 r, Brett Swanson 1-4 r rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Wabasso: Liebl (L) 6-10-8-5-4-5, Tietz 2-1-0-0-0-2 …

Raymond: Herman Solomon 3-4-1-1-0-3, Brooks Asche 2-3-2-2-1-3, Alex Call 3-2-1-1-2-7, Zach Nelson 1-1-1-1-1-2

Willmar 4, Sacred Heart 0

Sam Etterman tossed seven shutout innings and Jared Dierenfeld finished off with two more for the save in the Willmar Rails’ victory at Sacred Heart.

Etterman struck out nine and walked one, allowing two hits. Dierenfeld struck out five and walked one, allowing no hits.

Jack Thompson went 3-for-4 and Dierenfeld was 2-for-3 for the Rails.

Brady Snell and Dreyer Homan had hits for the Saints. Jack Howard took the loss, going seven solid innings. He struck out seven with no walks, allowing seven hits and two earned runs.

Willmar 300 000 010-4 11 0

Sacred Heart 000 000 000-0 2 2

Hitting - Willmar: Zach Reierson 1-5 r, Sam Etterman 1-5 r, Christian Lessman 1-4 r-2 rbi 2b, Jack Baumgart 1-4, Wade Fischer 1-3, Caleb Owens 1-1 rbi, Ashton Gregory 0-4 rbi, Jack Thompson 3-4, Jayden Dierenfeld 2-3 …

Sacred Heart: Brady Snell 1-3, Dreyer Homan 1-4

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Etterman (W) 7-2-0-0-1-9, Dierenfeld (Sv) 2-0-0-0-1-5 …

Sacred Heart: Jack Howard (L) 7-7-3-2-0-7, Jeremy Hinderks 2-4-1-1-0-4

New Munich 9, Roscoe 0

New Munich bounced back from a shutout loss by earning a shutout win against Roscoe in New Munich.

The Silver Streaks belted out 13 hits from 10 hitters in the victory. Carter Birr, Brandon Holm and Caden Sand each recorded a pair of hits for New Munich.

Sand also earned the win for the Silver Streaks. He pitched six innings with three walks and one strikeout, allowing four hits.

Roscoe’s four hits came from Jordan Schleper, Chris VanderBeek, Bryce VanderBeek and Brayden VanderBeek.

Roscoe 000 000 000-0 4 1

New Munich 010 051 11x-9 13 2

Hitting - Roscoe: Brandon Schleper 0-3 bb, Jordan Schleper 1-4, Chris VanderBeek 1-4 2b, Brayden VanderBeek 1-3 bb, Bryce VanderBeek 1-3, Josiah Utsch 0-1 bb …

New Munich: Carter Birr 2-6 r rbi-2 sb-2, Will Funk 0-3 bb-2, Brandon Holm 2-3 bb, Chad Funk 0-0 bb, Devin Hansen 1-4 r-2 sb, Ian Funk 1-1 rbi, Ty Reller 1-2 r bb sb, Hunter Goihl 1-1 r, Logan Funk 1-4 r rbi 2b bb sb, Caden Sand 2-4 r-2 rbi sb-2, Nolan Sand 1-1 rbi, Carter Schiffler 1-2 r rbi-2 bb-3 sb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Roscoe: Utsch (L) 4.2-7-6-3-6-2, Parker Brezinka 2.1-3-2-2-3-0 …

New Munich: Sand (W) 6-4-0-0-3-1, W. Funk 1-0-0-0-0-0, Holm 2-0-0-0-0-1

Saturday

Regal 5, NL-Sunburg 4

Regal scored four unanswered runs to sneak past host Norway Lake-Sunburg.

Derek Dengerud led the way for the Eagles. He went 2-for-5 with a double and a pair of RBIs and was the only batter of the two teams to have at least two hits.

Regal’s Brandon Wedel pitched a complete game. He struck out three and walked six, allowing four hits and three earned runs.

NL-Sunburg recorded four hits, which came from Jaiden Henjum, Luke Ruter, Regan Carlson and Luke Jeseritz.

Regal 001 010 210-5 8 1

NL-Sunburg 030 100 000-4 4 3

Hitting - Regal: Luke Knudsen 1-5 r sb, Derek Dengerud 2-5 rbi-2 2b, Adrian Belden 1-5, Nathan Beier 1-3 r, Blake Karsch 1-1, Jordan Wosmek 0-2 r, Chi Schneider 1-1 rbi, Bennett Schultz 1-2 r rbi 2b bb …

NL-Sunburg: Weston Gjerde 0-4 bb, Jaiden Henjum 1-5, Luke Ruter 1-3, Justin Johnson 0-3 r bb, Chris Moist 0-1 r-2 bb-2, Regan Carlson 1-2 r bb-2, Christian Diederich 0-3 rbi-3 , Luke Jeseritz 1-4 rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Regal: Brandon Wedel (W) 9-4-4-3-6-3 …

NL-Sunburg: Gjerde (L) 8-8-5-2-3-3, Henjum 1-0-0-0-0-1

Elrosa 1, New Munich 0

Kevin Kuefler’s RBI single which scored Gavin Kampsen in the fifth inning helped Elrosa to a shutout victory.

New Munich out-hit Elrosa 10-5 in the loss. The SilverStreaks had four hitters record at least two hits. Will Funk led the way, hitting 3-for-4 with a double.

Elrosa 000 010 000-1 5 1

New Munich 000 000 000-0 10 1

Hitting - Elrosa: Kevin Kuefler 1-4 rbi, Blaine Fischer 1-4 sb, Peyton Winter 1-3 sb, Gavin Kampsen 2-3 r bb …

New Munich: Will Funk 3-4 2b, Brandon Holm 2-4, Ty Reller 1-4, Devin Hansen 2-4, Logan Funk 2-3 bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Elrosa: Ethan Vogt (W) 8-10-0-0-1-5, Will VanBeck (Sv) 1-0-0-0-0-2 …

New Munich: Reller (L) 9-5-1-1-1-6