Amateur baseball roundup: A playoff thriller for Elrosa Saints

NEW MUNICH — These days, Ashton Dingmann is best known as a member of the Gustavus Adolphus College men’s basketball team.

He’s also one big reason why Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa High School wound up with a second-place finish in the state Class A boys basketball tournament in 2022. He also was a fine football player who battled injuries for the Jaguars, who made state in that sport for the first time his senior year.

But he’s always enjoyed playing baseball.

That enjoyment level reached new heights on a balmy Sunday in the Stearns County North Division playoffs.

Dingmann smacked a walk-off single up the middle with one out in the bottom of the ninth to lead the Elrosa Saints past the Spring Hill Chargers, 6-5.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elrosa Saints winning pitcher Ashton Dingmann is all smiles after his walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the ninth Sunday, July 23, 2024 against Spring Hill at New Munich. Elrosa won 6-5 in the Stearns County League playoff game. Tom Elliott / West Central

“Obviously, I love basketball,” said Dingmann, a 6-foot-4 small forward who will be a sophomore in the fall. “But I have a lot of buddies on this team and I like to stay competitive.

“This is tons of fun.”

Dingman did some heavy-lifting on the mound over the weekend. He threw three scoreless innings in Saturday’s 12-3 playoff win over the Greenwald Cubs, earning the save by striking out three and allowing one hit with no walks.

Sunday, he came on in the fifth inning when starter Riley Meyer got into trouble as Spring Hill erased a 4-1 deficit with three runs.

It was mostly smooth sailing from there for Dingmann, who got out of a ninth-inning jam when Spring Hill botched a suicide squeeze attempt and ran itself out of the inning. The lanky right-hander went five innings, allowing four hits and one earned run. He struck out one and walked two.

“Oh, he’s going to be sore for sure,” said Elrosa catcher Blaine Fischer, who noted that Dingmann usually doesn’t throw often. “He’s an amazing dude, a fun guy, who did a great job and is just an all-round good dude.”

The victory means Elrosa has next weekend off. The Saints clinched a Region 15C berth with the Greenwald win and are in contention for the top seed as one of two unbeaten teams in the Stearns County League playoffs. All the teams still alive, including Spring Hill, play next weekend.

Elrosa manager AJ Hadley was pleased with his team’s performance. Three times the Saints rallied to beat the Chargers, who knocked off Elrosa twice during the regular season.

ADVERTISEMENT

And leading the way was Dingmann.

“Ashton, he’s a strike thrower,” Hadley said. “He’s one of our better hitters. But you like him on the mound, too.”

Dingmann was pressed into duty because the Saints are resting Payton VanBeck. The talented left-hander, who pitches for St. Cloud State, was shut down after pitching for the St. Cloud Rox in the Northwoods League with an ailing shoulder. Hadley said he has a doctor’s appointment this week. But, because of the Saints’ depth, he’ll have some time off, too.

Spring Hill scored in the top of the first, but Elrosa answered with four runs in the bottom half of the inning. The Chargers tied it up in the top of the fifth with three run. But the Saints’ Derek Wiener countered with a home run to put Elrosa up 5-4.

The Chargers tacked on a run in the seventh to tie it up. Elrosa had an opportunity to take the lead in the bottom of the eighth, but ran itself out of the inning. Spring Hill then followed suit.

With one out in the bottom of the ninth, Fischer hit an opposite-field infield single. Jackson Peter and Wiener followed with singles to load it up. Dingmann, the Saints’ No. 5 hitter, then laced the winning hit.

“There’s not really a hole in our lineup one through nine or 10 or 11 or 12,” Hadley said.

The regional will include one division of the Central Valley League. That will include the Cold Spring Rockies, Kimball Express, Pearl Lake Lakers and Eden Valley Hawks. They’re in the midst of playoffs, too.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elrosa Saints players celebrate their 6-5 win over Spring Hill by banging the traveling trophy between the two Stearns County League teams, The Keg. Started in 2007, the traveling trophy now belongs to Elrosa, which leads the all-time series, 27-25. Tom Elliott / West Central Tribune

But, Sunday was about beating Spring Hill. The two towns have a well-chronicled traveling trophy that goes to the winner every time they play: The Keg. It’s been written about in the Minneapolis StarTribune, among other places, and started in 2027.

Elrosa joyously accepted The Keg, which is painted half in Elrosa Saints colors and half in Spring Hill Chargers colors. The winner usually bangs on it with a bat like a gong to let everyone know whose dugout it’s in. It was an especially loud celebration Sunday.

In the second game of the day at New Munich, the host Silverstreaks beat Greenwald 10-0 to advance and end the Cubs’ season.

Elrosa 6, Spring Hill 5

Spring Hill 100 030 100-5 7 2

Elrosa 400 010 001-6 13 3

Hitting - Spring Hill: Eric Terres 0-4 r sb, Devon Orbeck 3-5 r rbi 2b, Ben Welle 1-4 2b, Jamie Terres 1-2 r hbp sb, Austin Schoenberg 1-4 r rbi hbp sb, Dylan Gertken 0-3 hbp sb, Owen Meyer 1-4 rbi-2 sb, Corey Schoenberg 0-0 r … Elrosa: Kevin Kuefler 2-5 r, Blaine Fischer 2-4 r sac, Jackson Peter 2-5 r rbi, Derek Wiener 3-4 r rbi hr, Ashton Dingmann 1-5 r rbi, Peyton Winter 2-4 r rbi 2b, Gavin Kampsen 0-3, Andrew Weller 1-4 rbi, Will VanBeck 0-4

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Spring Hill: Anthony Revermann 6.1-9-5-2-1-1, Orbeck (L) 2-4-1-1-1-1 … Elrosa: Riley Meyer 4-3-4-4-5-0, Dingmann (W) 5-4-1-1-2-1

Richmond 8, Roscoe 1

Richmond knocked Roscoe out of the Stearns County League South Division playoffs with the victory in the losers’ bracket at Ray Weber Field in St. Martin.

Cole Schmitz went 3-for-3 with a home run, two walks and three RBIs for the Royals. Justin Schroeder was 3-for-5 with a double and three RBIs and Brennan O’Brien also homered for Richmond.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the Rangers, Jordan Schleper, Russell Leyendecker, Parker Brezinka and Josiah Utsch all had two hits.

DJ Schleicher got the complete-game win, scattering 12 hits and one earned run. He struck out two and walked one.

Richmond 111 212 000-8 12 1

Roscoe 100 000 000-1 12 3

Hitting - Richmond: Kyle Budde 0-4 r-2 hbp bb, Dalton Thelen 2-3 r-2 3b sac bb, Cole Schmitz 3-3 r rbi-2 hr bb-2, Justin Schroeder 3-5 rbi-3 2b, Carter Thelen 2-5 r 2b sb, Brennan O’Brien 1-4 r rbi hr bb, Austin Larson 1-5 rbi-2, Grady Notch 0-4 bb, Luke Jokela 0-0 r … Roscoe: Chris Vanderbreek 1-3 hbp sac, Max Athmann 1-4 r 2b bb, Jordan Schleper 2-5, Russell Leyendecker 2-5, Parker Brezinka 2-4, Austin Pauls 1-4, Josiah Utsch 2-4, Bryce Vanderbeek 1-4

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Richmond: DJ Schleicher (W) 9-12-1-1-1-2 … Roscoe: Utsch (L) 2-3-2-2-0-1, B. Vanderbeek 2-2-3-3-5-1, Brezinka 3-7-3-2-1-0, Leyendecker 2-0-0-0-0-2

Bird Island 5, Marshall 2

The Bird Island Bullfrogs clinched a tie for first place in the Corn Belt League by winning their third game of the weekend, this time at Legion Field in Marshall.

Bird Island and Raymond each finish the regular season with 16-2 records. Bird Island beat Willmar 9-0 on Friday, then trounced Granite Falls 15-0 on Saturday before beating the A’s on Sunday.

Dylan Gass went seven solid innings for the pitching win. He struck out four and walked one, allowing five and two runs, one earned.

Jordan Sagedahl picked up the save.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zeke Walton went 2-for-4 for the Bullfrogs, who erased a 1-0 deficit with three runs in the top of third.

Bird Island 003 000 002-5 6 1

Marshall 100 000 100-2 5 2

Hitting - Bird Island: Braeden Tersteeg 1-5 r 2b, Trent Athmann 1-4 r, James Woelfel 1-4 r rbi-2, Aiden Elfering 1-4 rbi 2b, Zeke Walton 2-4, Riley Dikken 0-2 r-2 … Marshall: Chase Douglas 1-4 r, 2b Connor Nebeck 1-3 rbi sf, Hunter Wienhoff 1-4 r, Ryan VanMoer 1-3, AJ Toulouse 1-3

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Bird Island: Dylan Gass (W) 7-5-2-1-1-4, Woelfel 1.2-0-0-0-4-3, Jordan Sagedahl (Sv) 0.1-0-0-0-1-1 … Marshall: Logan Tomasek (L) 5-5-3-3-2-5, Mitchell Bouwman 2-1-0-0-0-2, Matt Hmielewski 2-0-2-0-5-0

Willmar 4, Granite Falls 2

The Willmar Rails wrapped up the Corn Belt League regular season with a 7-9 record after beating the Granite Falls Kilowatts at Klemmetson Field in Willmar.

Jordan Steffer went seven innings on the mound, striking out three and walking three for the Rails. He allowed three hits and two runs, one earned. Riley Lessman tossed two shutout innings for the save.

Willmar railled from a 2-0 deficit, scoring once in the bottom of the seventh and three more times in the bottom of the eighth.

Granite Falls 200 000 000-2 3 0

Willmar 000 000 13x-4 8 3

ADVERTISEMENT

Hitting - Granite Falls: Jordan Odegard 2-3 r bb, Bennett Knapper 1-4 r, Ty Schulte 0-3 bb, Bryce Sneller 0-4 rbi, Jake Odegard 0-3 bb … Willmar: Christian Lessman 0-3 hbp, Zach Reierson 0-3 r bb, Sam Etterman 1-3 r, Jack Baumgart 2-4 r rbi, Ashton Gregory 2-4 r sb, Riley Lessman 2-4 rbi-2, Jack Thompson 1-4 bb, Adam Herman 0-2 rbi sf

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Granite Falls: Nikson Knapper 6-3-0-0-1-2, Sneller (L) 2-5-4-4-1-2 … Willmar: Jordan Steffer 7-3-2-1-3-3, Riley Lessman (W) 2-0-0-0-0-2

Wabasso 5, Sacred Heart 1

The Wabasso Jaxx finished up their Corn Belt regular season with a victory over the Sacred Heart Saints at Milroy..

After it was halted by rain on Tuesday, the game picked up in the bottom of the fifth inning with the Jaxx holding a 2-1 lead. Wabasso added three more runs to earn the victory.

Adyren Tietz held Sacred Heart to three hits in a complete game effort. He struck out 10 and walked four, allowing three hits, one run and zero earned runs.

Jeremy Hinderks, Landon Tanner and Dreyer Homan each recorded a hit for the Saints.

Wabasso 011 002 010-5 15 4

Sacred Heart 010 000 000-3 3 0

Hitting - Wabasso: Colton Taylor 1-5 rbi-2, Adryen Tietz 3-5 r sb, Joe Liebl 2-4 rbi sb bb, Samuel Guetter 2-3 r rbi sb, Joshua Guetter 2-3 r rbi hr sb, Carter Guetter 3-3 r sb sb-2, Caleb Frericks 1-3 bb, CJ Theis 0-1 rbi hbp bb-2 … Sacred Heart: Nate Hebrink 0-4 bb, Ryan Hebrink 0-3 bb, Jeremy Hinderks 1-4, Landon Tanner 1-3 bb, Dreyer Homan 1-4, Jack Howard 0-4 r sb, Ayden Gustafson 0-3 sb bb, Mike Johnson 0-3 hbp

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Wabasso: Tietz (W) 9-3-1-0-4-10 … Sacred Heart: Hinderks (L) 9-15-5-5-4-8

Saturday

Bird Island 15, Granite Falls 0

The Bird Island Bullfrogs lashed out 14 hits in the seven-inning Corn Belt League victory over the Granite Falls Kilowatts at Lions Memorial Field in Bird Island.

Aidan Elfering and Shawn Dollerschell each had three hits for the Bullfrogs. Logan Swann, Jared Dettmann and Eric Gass contributed two hits apiece for Bird Island.

Swann got the pitching win with 4-1/3 innings of scoreless relief. The former St. Cloud State player struck out seven and walked one, allowing three hits.

Brothers Nikson Knapper and Bennett Knapper were each 2-for-4 the Kilowatts. Both play for Ridgewater College.

Granite Falls 000 000 0-0 7 5

Bird Island 027 024 x-15 14 0

Hitting - Granite Falls: Nikson Knapper 2-4, Bennett Knapper 2-4, Nolan Hildahl 1-1, Brandon Grund 1-3, Hunter Wilke 1-3, Nick Lindstrom 0-2 hbp, … Bird Island: Braeden Tersteeg 1-3 r-2 rbi-2 2b sf, Trent Athmann 1-3 r, Aidan Elfering 3-4 r-2 rbi-2 2b, Shawn Dollerschell 3-5 r rbi-4 2b, Logan Swann 2-5 r rbi-2 2b, Dylan Gass 0-4 r-3, Zeke Wlaton 0-4 r, Jared Dettmann 2-2 rbi, Casey Lewandowski 0-1 r-2, Eric Gass 2-3 r-2 rbi-3 sac

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Granite Falls: Adam Brewers (L) 3-8-9-3-1-1, Schulte 2.1-4-6-6-4-5, Caleb Jans 0.2-2-0-0-0-1 … Bird Island: Dettmann 2.2-4-0-0-2-2, Swann (W) 4.1-3-0-0-1-7

NL-Spicer 11, NL-Sunburg 3

New London-Spicer knocked off Norway Lake-Sunburg in the losers’ bracket of the Corn Belt League playoffs at the Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer.

The Twins had 15 hits. Scott Rambow and Ben Kulset each had three. Cayden Hansen, Adam Schrader and Josh Soine all had two apiece for New London-spicer.

Weston Gjerde went 3-for-3 with a run, a double and a walk for the Lakers. Luke Ruter was 2-for-3 with a double and a walk for Norway Lake-Sunburg.

NL-Sunburg 200 001 000-3 6 2

NL-Spicer 001 008 20x-11 15 3

Hitting - NL-Sunburg: Weston Gjerde 3-3 r 2b bb, Jaiden Henjum 0-5 r, Luke Ruter 2-3 2b bb, Justin Johnson 0-2 r bb-2, Regan Carlson 0-2 rbi, Titian Norton 1-4 rbi … NL-Spicer: Cayden Hansen 2-4 r rbi-2 2b-2 bb, Jake Rambow 1-3 rbi, Adam Schrader 2-4 r rbi-3 sb bb, Mike Danielson 0-3 r rbi, Derek Dolezal 1-5 r rbi 2b, Scott Rambow 3-3 r 2b-2 bb, Josh Soine 2-5 r-2 sb, Jett Salonek 1-4 r, Ben Kulset 3-5 r-3 rbi-2 2b

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - NL-Sunburg: Gjerde (L) 6-11-9-9-1-1, Johnson 2-4-2-2-2-1… NL-Spicer: Dolezal (W) 7-5-3-2-3-8, Hansen 2-1-0-0-1-4

Benson 12, Cottonwood 10

Matthew Ebnet went 4-for-5 with two runs, three RBIs and a hit-by-pitch as the Benson Plowboys beat the Cottonwood Cardinals at Benson.

Samuel Lenarz was 3-for-6 with a double, a run, a stolen base and two RBIs and Isaac Minchow was 2-for-4 with a run and three RBIs for Benson. Jaxon Nickels went 2-for-5 with a run and an RBI for the Plowboys.

Cain Herigon was 4-for-6 with four runs, two RBIs, a double and two hit-by-pitches for Cottonwood.

Cottonwood 500 010 211-10 12 0

Benson 060 000 42x-12 18 3

Hitting - Cottonwood: Austin Domeier 0-5 r-2 hbp sb, Seth Boerboom 2-5 r-2 rbi hbp, Justin Timm 1-1 r hbp, Jacob Rausch 1-4 r-2 bb sac, Seth Plotz 1-3 r rbi-2 bb-2 2b sac, Cain Herigon 4-6 r-4 rbi-2 2b hbp-2, Brock Kvistad 0-4 hbp, Cody St. Aubin 0-3 rbi … Benson: Samuel Lenarz 3-6 r rbi-2 2b sb, Isaac Minchow 2-4 r rbi-3, Patrick Minchow 1-5 2b, Daniel Lenarz 1-4 r 2b hbp, Sam Grussing 3-4 r-3 rbi bb 2b, Devon Swanson 1-3, Matthew Lenarz 0-0 r bb, Matthew Ebnet 4-5 r-2 rbi-3 hbp, Matthew Goosen 1-4 r-2 bb, Jaxon Nickels 2-5 r rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Cottonwood: Boerboom (L) 8 6-13-10-10-2-6, n/a 2-5-2-2-2-1 … Benson: Nickels 0.2-1-5-1-1-0, Goosen (W) 6.1-6-3-2-1-7, D. Lenarz 2-5-2-2-1-2

Elrosa 12, Greenwald 3

The Saints secured a spot in the Region 15C tournament with their win against the Cubs at Elrosa.

Gavin Kampsen led Elrosa’s bats. He went 3-for-5 with a home run and a pair of doubles, adding five RBIs and two runs.

Ethan Vogt earned the win for the Saints, going six innings. He allowed nine hits and three runs, striking out five batters and walking one.

Greenwald’s Gabe Schwieters hit a two-run home run to give the Cubs a 3-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning before Elrosa scored 12 unanswered runs on 12 hits.

Greenwald 001 200 000-3 10 1

Elrosa 000 522 03x-12 12 0

Hitting - Greenwald: Sam Frieler 1-2 rbi, Tyler Leukam 1-2, Tyler Hoffman 1-4, Westin Middendorf 2-4 r, Gabe Schwieters 1-3 r rbi-2 hr, Tyler Thomes 2-3 r 2b, Kagan Stueve 1-2 bb, Ethan Ettel 1-3 … Elrosa: Kevin Kuefler 0-4 r bb, Blaine Fischer 0-3 r bb-2, Jackson Peter 2-3 r-2 rbi 2b sb bb-2, Derek Wiener 1-2 r-2 rbi bb-2, Ashton Dingmann 1-5 r rbi, Peyton Winter 1-3 r-2 rbi 3b bb-2, Gavin Kampsen 3-5 r-2 rbi-5 hr 2b-2, Matt Schmitz 1-4 r 2b, Brandon Roelike 1-1 rbi, Will VanBeck 2-5 sb-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Greenwald: Hoffman (L) 3.1-6-7-5-6-2, Ettel 4.2-6-5-5-3-1 … Elrosa: Ethan Vogt (W) 6-9-3-3-1-5, Dingmann (Sv) 3-1-0-0-0-3

Lake Henry 8, Roscoe 3

The Lakers clinched a spot in the Region 15C tournament with a victory against the Rangers at Lake Henry.