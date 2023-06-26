Amateur Baseball roundup: A win for Milroy Yankees over Willmar Rails in 2 ballparks

WILLMAR — It was something new for both sides.

In a game that included three rain delays, it started in one place and ended in another.

The Milroy Yankees beat the Willmar Rails 6-3 in a Corn Belt League game Sunday afternoon. It started at Bill Taunton Stadium’s Baker Field. After a 49-minute rain delay and a phone call to ensure that it was OK, the teams moved across the street to the Orange Field at Ellsworth “Elsie” Klemmetson Field.

Willmar's Jack Baumgart connects with a pitch for a single during a Corn Belt League game against Milroy on Sunday, June 25, 2023 at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

The Orange Field has an all-turf infield, making it playable, though it got slippery as two of the rain delays occurred when the teams moved there with two outs in the bottom of the fourth inning and the score tied 1-1.

“I can’t say that I have played in two locations like that with a couple of stoppages,” Yankees manager Ryan Rohlik said. “That was a journey for sure.”

Said Rails manager Dustin Overcash: “That was definitely a first.”

The game featured two of the Corn Belt’s top pitchers: Milroy’s Parker Schmitt and Willmar’s Christian Lessman.

Willmar shortstop Sam Etterman makes a throw to first base during a Corn Belt League game against Milroy on Sunday, June 25, 2023 at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Schmitt went eight innings and got the win, striking out six and walking four. He allowed five hits and two earned runs.

Lessman went seven for the Rails, striking out eight and walking four. He allowed four hits and four runs, one earned. It was his first start since the end of his college season at St. Cloud Technical & Community College. The right-hander helped lead the Cyclones to the NJCAA Division III World Series and is headed to St. Cloud State to continue his career.

Willmar allowed three unearned runs in the sixth when a swinging third strike with two outs got past catcher Jack Thompson for a passed ball. Zach Leibfried followed with an RBI single and Jackson Hughes placed a bloop, opposite-field double just past the third baseman that scored two runs.

“That dropped third strike was the whole game,” Overcash said.

Milroy is now 7-2 in the league. Willmar fell to 3-5.

Willmar's Zach Reierson takes a swing at a pitch during a Corn Belt League game against Milroy on Sunday, June 25, 2023 at Klemmetson Field in Willmar. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Overcash agreed that the Rails are OK despite their league record.

“I think so,” he said. “We just have to put one whole game together. We haven’t done that since we played Sacred Heart … I guess we played well against Marshall, too.”

Willmar is host to the Tracy Engineers at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Bill Taunton Stadium, weather permitting, of course. The Rails then play at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Sacred Heart.

Corn Belt

Milroy 6, Willmar 3

Milroy 100 003 011-6 7 1

Willmar 100 001 010-3 5 2

Hitting - Milroy: Branden Flock 1-4 r rbi hbp, Jake Tauer 3-4 r sb bb, Aaron Mathiowetz 0-4 bb, Brock Schultz 0-3 r hbp bb, Colten Minkel 1-5, Jacob Hughes 0-4 r rbi bb, Zach Leibfried 1-4 r rbi bb, Jackson Hughes 1-4 rbi-2 2b … Willmar: Zach Reierson 0-3 r hbp bb, Christian Lessman 1-3 r-2 sb-4 bb, Jack Baumgart 1-4 rbi, Wade Fischer 0-2 bb, Mason Thole 0-0 bb, Ashton Gregory 2-4, Jordan Steffer 1-3

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Milroy: Parker Schmitt (W) 8-5-3-1-4-6, Mathiowetz (Sv) 1-0-0-0-0-0 … Willmar: C. Lessman (L) 7-5-4-1-4-8, Patrick Courtney 2-2-2-1-1-1

Sacred Heart 8, Tracy 3

Jack Howard struck out 12 over seven innings to help lead Sacred Heart to the victory at Tracy.

The right-hander allowed six hits and three runs. Landon Tanner pitched two scoreless innings to finish up.

Howard also doubled and drove in two runs. Ethan Strommer was 2-for-5 with a run and a stolen base and Griffin Howard was 2-for-4 with a run and two stolen bases for the Saints.

Barry Meyer went 3-for-4 with a stolen base and two runs and Brandon Duscher was 2-for-4 with a run, a sacrifice and two stolen bases for the Engineers.

Sacred Heart 300 104 000-8 8 1

Tracy 101 001 000-3 8 3

Hitting - Sacred Heart: Isaac Strommer 1-5 r rbi-2, Ayden Gustafson 1-4 r rbi sb-2, Landon Tanner 1-4 r sb, Mike Johnson 0-4 r rbi, Jack Howard 1-5 rbi-2 2b, Ethan Strommer 2-5 r sb, Griffin Howard 2-4 r sb-2, Kevin Strommer 0-2 bb-2 … Tracy: Brandon Duscher 2-4 r sac sb-2, Barry Meyer 3-4 rbi-2 sb, Taylor Carlson 1-4 r 2b, Jake Olson 1-3 hbp, Nathan Fultz 1-3 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Sacred Heart: Howard (W) 7-6-3-3-0-12, Tanner 2-2-0-0-1-1 … Tracy: Tyler Timm (L) 5-6-8-5-7-3, Lucas Gervais 4-2-0-0-2-4

County Line

Atwater 6, Regal 1

Josh Kingery went seven innings for the victory, striking out 16, walking two and allowing one hit and one earned run in the Atwater Chuckers’ victory Sunday at Regal.

He also was 2-for-4 with a walk, a run, a stolen base and two RBIs.

Derek Dengerud homered for Regal, who got a good start from Brandon Wedel. The right-hander went the first six innings, striking out 10 and walking two. He allowed on hit and no runs.

Atwater 000 000 051-6 7 3

Regal 000 010 000-1 3 0

Hitting - Atwater: Josh Kingery 2-4 r rbi-2 bb sb, Jaxon Drange-Leyendecker 0-4 r bb, Jordan Olson 1-5 2b rbi-2, Terrell Renne 0-0 r, Kobe Holtz 1-3 2b hbp, Josh Cunningham 1-4 rbi-2, Chris Fellows 1-4 sb, Zach Bagley 1-3 r-2 bb sb, Keegan Kessler-Gross 0-0 r … Regal: Nathan Meyer 1-3 bb, Adrian Belden 1-3 bb, Derek Dengerud 1-4 hr r rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Atwater: Kingery (W) 7-1-1-1-2-16 … Regal: Brandon Wedel 6-1-0-0-2-10, Jordan Wosmek (L) 3-6-6-6-3-1

North Star

Litchfield 20, Rockford 2

The Litchfield Blues erupted for 19 hits to beat Rockford in seven innings Sunday at Optimist Park in Litchfield.

Eddie Estrada Jr. homered and drove in four runs for the Blues, who got two hits apiece from Andrew Loch, Eric Hulterstrum, Jake Jones and Cody Klabunde.

Rockford 100 100 0-2 3 0

Litchfield 337 520 x-20 19 3

Hitting - Rockford: Nolan Perry 0-2 r bb hbp, Mike Nelson 1-3 bb, Luke Pilot 1-3 2b r, Eliot Hellman 1-3 rbi … Litchfield: Andrew Loch 2-2 r-3 rbi bb, Winky Estrada 1-3 2b r-3 rbi bb hbp, Eric Hulterstrum 2-2 r-4 rbi-2 bb hbp, Eddie Estrada Jr. 1-3 hr r-2 rbi-4 bb, Avery Liestman 1-2 r rbi bb-2, Jake Jones 2-3 r-2 rbi-3 bb, Carson Deal 1-2 r rbi-2 hbp-2, Drew Kotzer 1-3 rbi-2, Cody Klabunde 2-5 r rbi sb, Caden Besemer 1-1 rbi, Connor Taber 1-1, Bradley Larson 1-2 2b rbi, David Hamm 1-2 r, Ben Alsleben 1-2 r, Cal Jones 1-1 2b r bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Rockford: John Haugan (L) 2-5-6-5-3-1, Mark Ricke 1.1-9-12-12-5-1, Nelson 2.2-5-2-2-1-4 … Litchfield: Loch (W) 3.2-2-2-1-4-7, Hamm 2-1-0-0-1-0, Seth Weires 0.1-0-0-0-0-0, Jordan Lecher 1-0-0-0-0-0

Stearns County

Roscoe 3, Farming 2

Josiah Utsch and Parker Brezinka combined on a five-hitter and the Rangers rallied for two runs in the bottom of the ninth to beat the Farming Flames on Saturday at Roscoe.

Utsch went the first seven innings, allowing four hits and one run. He struck out seven and walked four. Brezinka went the final two innings for the win.

Max Athmann homered and drove in two runs and Chris Vanderbeek was 2-for-4 with a double and a run for the Rangers.

Josh Becker was 2-for-5 for Farming.

Farming 000 010 001-2 5 2

Roscoe 000 001 002-3 7 2

Hitting - Farming: Taylor Fourre 1-5 2b rbi, Tylor Schroeder 1-3 rbi bb-2, Josh Becker 2-5, Blake Winkels 1-4, Colby Mergen 0-2 r bb, Carson Holthaus 0-2 r bb sb sac … Roscoe: Max Athmann 1-5 hr r rbi-2 sb, Jordan Schleper 1-3 2b bb, Chris Vanderbeek 2-4 2b r, Bryce Vanderbeek 1-3, Brayden Pung 1-2 bb, Russell Leyendecker 1-2 r bb-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Farming: B. Winkels 5.2-5-1-0-4-4, Adam Winkels (L) 2.2-2-2-2-1-3 … Roscoe: Josiah Utsch 7-4-1-1-4-7, Parker Brezinka (W) 2-1-1-1-2-1

Busch Lite Invite

Madison 8, Raymond 2

The Madison Mallards got home runs from Wyatt Halvorson and Blake Wollschlager to beat the Raymond Rockets in the Busch Light Invite championship game at Rosen.

Matt Enger was 3-for-5 with two runs and an RBI and Wollschlaber was 3-for-4 with a home run and four runs batted in for Madison. Halvorson was 2-for-4 with a double, two runs and three RBIs.

Brandon Borhnorst got the complete-game victory, going seven innings. He struck out six with no walks, allowing four hits and one earned run.

Mike Jeseritz was 2-for-4 with a run and Ian Koosman was 1-for-3 with a home run, a stolen base and two RBIs for Raymond.

Madison 300 401 0-8 14 2

Raymond 002 000 0-2 4 1

Hitting - Madison: Brandon Hill 1-5 r, Matt Enger 3-5 r-2 rbi, Matt Monson 1-3 r, Wyatt Halvorson 2-4 r-2 rbi-3 2b hr, Blake Wollschlager 3-4 r rbi-4 hr, Kadyn Fernholz 1-3, Jared Roiland 0-0 hbp, Wittnebel 2-4 2b, Landon Schirm 1-4 r … Raymond: Mike Jeseritz 2-4 r, Ian Koosman 1-3 r rbi-2 hr sb, Wylie Lottman 1-2 hbp

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Madison: Brandon Bornhorst (W) 7-4-2-1-0-6 … Raymond: Brooks Asche (L) 3-5-3-3-1-4, John Sawtazky 3-8-5-5-0-4, Zach Nelson 1-1-0-0-0-0

Raymond 8, St. Paul Hops 0

Tanner Bauman went 3-for-3 with two doubles and Alex Call was 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs as the Raymond Rockets beat the St. Paul Hops at the Busch Lite Classic on Saturday in Rosen.

Caleb Ditmarson went 6-1/3 innings for the win, striking out 10, walking three and allowing one hit.

Raymond 104 030 0-8 10 0

St. Paul Hops 000 000 x-0 1 1

Hitting - Raymond: Mike Jeseritz 0-3 r, Ian Koosman 1-3 r-2 2b, Tyler Steen 2-4 rbi, Isaac Call 0-3 r, Wylie Lottman 1-4 r-2 rbi-3 2b, Tanner Bauman 3-3 r rbi 2b-2, Alex Call 2-3 r rbi-3 hr, Brooks Asche 1-4 … St. Paul: Tristan Whitbeck 1-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Raymond: Caleb Ditmarson (W) 6.1-1-0-0-3-10 … St. Paul: Leo Kloos (L) 7-10-8-3-5-2

Milbank (S.D.) 1, Raymond 0

Don Boerger held the Raymond Rockets to two hits, striking out 14 with no walks, to lead the Milbank Firechiefs to the victory at the Busch Lite Classic on Saturday in Rosen.

The game was scheduled for seven innings.

Herman Solomon threw seven innings for Raymond, striking out eight, walking one and allowing two hits. Mike Jeseritz and Caleb Ditmarson had the Rockets’ hits.

Boerger was 2-for-4 with the game-winning RBI for Milbank.

Raymond 000 000 000-0 2 1

Milbank 000 000 001-1 4 0

Hitting - Raymond: Mike Jeseritz 1-4, Caleb Ditmarson 1-1 … Milbank: Kellen Hoeke 0-3 r, Brady Krause 2-4, Dom Boerger 2-4 rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Raymond: Herman Solomon 7-2-0-0-1-8, Tanner Bauman (L) 1.2-2-1-1-1-1 … Milbank: Boerger (W) 9-2-0-0-0-14

Non-league

Bird Island 8, St. Boni 1

Up 3-1, the Bird Island Bullfrogs tacked on five runs in the top of the ninth inning to run away with a victory over the St. Boni Saints on Saturday at St. Bonifacius.

Jared Dettmann had three of the Bullfrogs’ 11 hits. James Woelfel went 2-for-4 with a double, a triple, two runs and two RBIs. Nic Taylor was also 2-for-4, hitting for a double, a run and an RBI.

Bird Island 001 010 105-8 11 7

St. Boni 001 000 000-1 6 0

Hitting - Bird Island: Trent Athmann 1-4 r rbi hbp, James Woelfel 2-4 2b 3b r-2 rbi-2 bb, Aidan Elfering 1-4 rbi bb, Zeke Walton 1-5 rbi-2, Logan Swann 0-4 r bb, Jared Dettmann 3-4 r, Riley Dikken 1-4 2b r-2, Nic Taylor 2-4 2b r rbi … St. Boni: Michael Barnes 1-5 2b, Tien Foudray 1-4, Carter Olek 1-4, Seth Tierney 1-4, Ethan Klahsen 2-4, Grant Brening 0-4 r sb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Bird Island: Dylan Gass (W) 6-4-1-0-0-7, Eric Gass (Sv) 3-2-0-0-1-1 … St. Boni: Nick Ishaug (L) 8-8-3-3-0-7, Olek 1-3-5-5-3-1

Starbuck 10, Kensington 0

Led by a strong showing from Dylan and Darion Alexander, the Starbuck Stars beat the Kensington Norsemen on Saturday at Marthaler Field in Glenwood.

Dylan went 2-for-3 with a double and four RBIs. Dylan just wrapped up his junior season at Minnewaska High School. Darion got the win on the mound after tallying 10 strikeouts in five shutout innings of relief. Darion completed his sophomore season at Bismarck State College

Kensington 000 000 0-0 3 0

Starbuck 110 113 3-10 7 0

Hitting - Kensington: Not available … Starbuck: Darion Alexander 1-3 r rbi sf sb, Matt Gruber 1-2 2b r-2 rbi bb-2 sb-2, Austin Ver Steeg 1-3 rbi bb sb, Austin Friese 0-2 r-2 bb hbp, Jackson Hendrickson 0-2 r bb hbp, Mitchell Gruber 0-1 r rbi bb-2 hbp, Torii Johnson 1-3 r-2 rbi hbp, Dylan Alexander 2-3 2b rbi-4 bb, Marc Gruber 1-2 r rbi hbp

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Kensington: n/a … Starbuck: Matt Gruber 2-2-0-0-0-4, Da. Alexander (W) 5-1-0-0-1-10

