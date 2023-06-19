Amateur baseball roundup: An emotional win for Raymond Rockets' Caleb Ditmarson

BIRD ISLAND — When Caleb Ditmarson heard he was getting the start on the mound Sunday, he was ready. It was going to be an emotional day.

It was Father’s Day and a poignant one for the Raymond Rockets right-hander. His father David died of liver cancer two months ago.

“This meant a lot,” said Ditmarson after helping pitch Raymond to a 9-1 Corn Belt League victory over Bird Island on Sunday at Lions Memorial Field. “It feels good, a very good day. I know he saw it from the best seat in the house.”

Ditmarson tossed six shutout innings. He struck out five, walked two and allowed four hits. It helped the Rockets improve to 11-0 with a big home game against the Willmar Rails at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Lilleberg Field.

Bird Island left fielder Logan Swann makes a catch near the fence during a Corn Belt League game against Raymond on Sunday, June 18, 2023 at Lions Memorial Park in Bird Island. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

The 23-year-old Willmar High School graduate just wrapped up his final season at the University of Sioux Falls, an NCAA Division II school. He spent three years pitching for the Cougars after starting his career at Dakota County Technical & Community College. At that time, his father had pancreatic cancer. A U.S. Postal worker, he lost 60 pounds.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He fully recovered from that,” Caleb said. But liver cancer showed up on a check-up and took his life. He was 69.

“He fought as long as he could,” Ditmarson said. “My mom (Linde) and I are pretty much at peace with all of it since we’ve been through it before. I definitely gave it my all today.”

Raymond's Ian Koosman looks on after connecting with the ball during a Corn Belt League game against Bird Island on Sunday, June 18, 2023 at Lions Memorial Park in Bird Island. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

The game was a match-up of two of the top teams in the Corn Belt. Raymond continued to hit the ball well, but Bird Island, which is host to Wabasso at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, certainly helped the Rockets by committing seven errors.

“We’re very pleased with the outcome,” Raymond manager Butch Steen said. “We don’t win too much when we come down here, so we don’t take anything for granted.”

The Rockets had 13 hits. Ian Koosman, Tyler Steen, Isaac Call, Tanner Bauman and Brett Swanson all had two hits. Koosman was 2-for-5 with a run and an RBI. Steen was 2-for-3 with two runs, a walk and two RBIs. Call went 2-for-5 with a home run, his third of the season, four RBIs and a hit-by-pitch. Bauman and Swanson were each 2-for-5.

“If you ask me, this game was about the defense,” Butch Steen said. “That was the difference for us.”

Bird Island shortstop Dylan Gass throws across the diamond during a Corn Belt League game against Raymond on Sunday, June 18, 2023 at Lions Memorial Park in Bird Island. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Steen knew about Ditmarson’s situation with his father.

“That’s big,” he said. “That’s really big. He was really, really tight with his dad. There are some tough things to deal with in life.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“He was a fighter,” Ditmarson said of his dad. “He gave it all he had. He watched my games (in college) on the computer when he wasn’t able to make it. It’s something we shared together.”

Raymond 9, Bird Island 1

Raymond 101 101 104-9 13 0

Bird Island 000 000 100-1 7 7

Hitting - Raymond: Mike Jeseritz 1-6 r-2, Ian Koosman 2-5 r rbi sf, Tyler Steen 2-4 r-3 rbi-2 bb sf, Isaac Call 2-5 hr r rbi-4 hbp, John Sawatzky 1-4 rbi bb-2, Brooks Asche 1-5, Alex Call 0-4 r rbi, Tanner Bauman 2-5, Brett Swanson 2-5 r … Bird Island: Braeden Tersteeg 1-4, Aidan Elfering 1-4, Zeke Walton 2-4, Shawn Dollerschell 2-4 2b sb, Jared Dettmann 1-3 hr r rbi bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Raymond: Caleb Ditmarson (W) 6-4-0-0-2-5, Sawatzky (Sv) 3-3-1-1-0-4 … Bird Island: Casey Lewandowski (L) 6-7-4-2-3-8, Eric Gass 3-6-5-4-0-1

Willmar 10, Marshall 2

A six-run top of the first inning set the tone for the Willmar Rails in a Corn Belt League win over the Marshall A’s at Legion Field in Marshall.

Willmar opened the game by drawing four straight walks. Wade Fischer and Riley Lessman both had two run singles. Jordan Steffer drove in the final run of the first on a groundout.

Christian Lessman finished 3-for-4 with a double and four runs scored. Fischer was 2-for-5 with three RBIs and a run, Ashton Gregory was 2-for-4 with two runs and an RBI, and Jordan Steffer finished 3-for-5 with an RBI.

Willmar 620 100 010-10 11 0

Marshall 000 020 000-2 5 2

Hitting - Willmar: Zach Reierson 0-4 r bb, Christian Lessman 3-4 2b r-4 bb sb-2, Ashton Gregory 2-4 r-2 rbi bb sb, Jack Baumgart 0-2 r rbi-2 bb-2 sf sac, Wade Fischer 2-5 r rbi-3, Riley Lessman 1-5 r rbi-2, Jordan Steffer 3-5 rbi … Marshall: Matt Hmielewski 1-5 2b r rbi, Seth Resnick 2-3 rbi bb, Hunter Wienhoff 1-4, Zach Olson 1-1 r bb-2 hbp

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Patrick Courtney 4-2-0-0-2-6, Adam Herman (W) 2-2-3-3-1-1, Dierenfeld 3-1-0-0-1-7 … Marshall: Jake Eben (L) 0-0-4-4-4-0, Jordan Mernaugh 9-11-6-5-1-4

Granite Falls 4, Sacred Heart 1

Bennett Knapper struck out six in a complete-game victory for the Granite Falls Kilowatts in a Corn Belt League victory over the Sacred Heart Saints at Richter Field in Granite Falls.

Knapper also had three of Granite Falls’ seven hits, going 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored.

ADVERTISEMENT

Isaac Strommer, Brady Snell and Landon Tanner each had hits for Sacred Heart.

Sacred Heart 000 100 000-1 3 0

Granite Falls 000 310 00x-4 7 2

Hitting - Sacred Heart: Isaac Strommer 1-4, Brady Snell 1-4, Nate Hebrink 0-3 r sb, Landon Tanner 1-4, Jean Morales 0-4 rbi … Granite Falls: Jordan Odegard 1-4 rbi, Cody Dahlager 1-5, Bennett Knapper 3-4 r 2b, Bryce Sneller 0-2 rbi, Hunter Wilke 0-2 r, Nikson Knapper 0-2 r, Ty Schulte 1-4 r rbi-2 2b, Kyle TeBeest 1-3 2b

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Sacred Heart: Dreyer Homan (L) 6-6-4-4-6-4, Snell 2-1-0-0-2-0 … Granite Falls: B. Knapper (W) 9-3-1-0-2-6

Elrosa 4, NL-Spicer 2

A three-run bottom of the first cemented a win for the Elrosa Saints over the New London-Spicer Twins in the championship game of the Elrosa Elite 8 tournament.

Blaine Fischer scored twice for Elrosa, finishing 1-for-2. Gavin Kampsen was 1-for-3. He drove in a pair of runs and scored another.

Ethan Vogt tossed a complete game for the Saints. He struck out five while allowing two runs on five hits and no walks.

Brayden Skindelien was 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI for NLS. Cayden Hansen, Derek Dolezal and Hunter Magnuson also had hits for the Twins.

NL-Spicer 002 000 0-2 5 2

Elrosa 300 010 x-4 4 1

Hitting - NL-Spicer: Cayden Hansen 1-3, Derek Dolezal 1-3, Hunter Magnuson 1-3, Brayden Skindelien 2-3 r rbi, Chase Dirksen 0-0 r … Elrosa: Blaine Fischer 1-2 r-2, Jackson Peter 1-3 r, Gavin Kampsen 1-3 r rbi-2, Ashton Dingmann 1-3 rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - NL-Spicer: Hansen (L) 6-4-4-0-2-8 … Elrosa: Ethan Vogt (W) 7-5-2-1-0-5

ADVERTISEMENT

Saturday

Elrosa 2, Fergus Falls 0

Payton VanBeck struck out 17 and walked one, tossing a two-hitter to help Elrosa beat Fergus Falls in the semifinals of the Elrosa Elite 8 tournament.

Gavin Kampsen, Andrew Eller and Ethan Vogt all went 1-for-3 for the Saints.

Fergus Falls 000 000 0-0 2 1

Elrosa 100 100 x-2 3 0

Hitting - Fergus Falls: Sean McGuire 1-3, Tosten Mann 1-3 … Elrosa: Blaine Fischer 0-1 r bb-2 sb, Gavin Kampsen 1-3 sb, Andrew Weller 1-3 r, Ethan Vogt 1-3, Will VanBeck 0-2 rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Fergus Falls: Alex Hexum (L) 6-3-2-2-3-7 … Elrosa: Payton VanBeck (W) 7-2-0-0-1-17

NL-Spicer 4, Bluffton 3

Derek Dolezal went seven solid innings and Ben Kulset was 3-for-3 with a run, a hit-by-pitch and stolen base to lead New London-Spicer past Bluffton in the semifinals of the Elrosa Elite 8 tournament.

Dolezel struck out three and walked three. He allowed five hits and three earned runs for the Twins.

Dylan Arndorfer went 2-for-4 for NLS.

NL-Spicer 010 210 0-4 8 2

Bluffton 300 000 0-3 5 4

Hitting - NL-Spicer: Jake Rambow 1-4 sb-2, Josh Soine 1-3 r-2 bb sb, Ben Kulset 3-3 r hbp sb, Jett Salonek 1-4 r, Dylan Arndorfer 2-4, Brayden Skindelien 0-3 rbi, Carson McCain 0-1 rbi hbp … Bluffton: Isaac Hamann 1-3 r bb, Logan Pulju 1-4 r, Kyle Dykhoff 1-3 2b r rbi-2, Justin Dykhoff 1-3, Wyatt Hamann 1-2 rbi bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - NL-Spicer: Derek Dolezal (W) 7-5-3-3-3-3 … Bluffton: J. Dykhoff (L) 7-8-4-3-1-5

Regal 2, Lake Henry 1

Grant Paffrath got the complete-game victory as the Regal Eagles beat Lake Henry at the Town & Country Days Tournament in Paynesville.

ADVERTISEMENT

Paffrath struck out five with no walks. He scattered seven hits and allowed an earned run.

Blake Karsch was 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Eagles.

Shane Kampsen homered and Nick Dingman was 2-for-3 for Lake Henry.

Lake Henry 001 000 0-1 7 1

Regal 100 100 0-2 5 0

Hitting - Lake Henry: Carter Wessel 1-3, Shane Kampsen 1-3 hr r rbi, Grant Ludwig 1-3, Nick Dingman 2-3, Trent Wendlandt 1-3 sb, Dylan Nordhuis 1-2 … Regal: Luke Knudsen 1-2 bb, J Beier 0-1 r, Jordan Beier 0-1 r, Nathan Meyer 1-1 bb-2, Blake Karsch 2-3 rbi, Grant Paffrath 0-3 r, Nathan Beier 1-1 rbi bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Lake Henry: Sam Hopfer (L) 4-3-2-0-2-1, Brandon Hess 2-2-0-0-2-1 … Regal: Paffrath (W) 7-7-1-1-0-5

Paynesville 1, Roscoe 0

Paynesville Pirates pitcher Bennett Evans struck out six and held the Roscoe Rangers to two hits in an exhibition game at Paynesville.

Grant Fuchs finished 2-for-2 with an RBI while Garrett Leusink was 1-for-3 with a run scored for the Pirates.

Chris VanderBeek and Bryce VanderBeek were both 1-for-2 for Roscoe. Josiah Utsch took the loss after tossing all six innings for the Rangers.

Roscoe 000 000 0-0 2 0

Paynesville 000 100 x-1 5 1

Hitting - Roscoe: Chris VanderBeek 1-3, Bryce VanderBeek 1-2 … Paynesville: Luke Johnson 1-2, Garrett Leusink 1-3 r, Tanner Stanley 1-2, Grant Fuchs 2-2 rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Roscoe: Josiah Utsch (L) 6-5-1-1-2-2 … Paynesville: Bennett Evans (W) 7-2-0-0-2-6