Sports

Amateur baseball roundup: Atwater Chuckers knock off Sacred Heart Saints, 7-1

Amateur baseball report for Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Atwater gets 7 strong innings from Jack Peterson and a homer by Josh Kingery to beat Sacred Heart

Baseball roundup
Kit Grode / Tribune graphic
By Tom ElliottMichael Lyne and Joe Brown
Today at 10:51 PM

ATWATER — The Atwater Chuckers earned a 7-1 amateur baseball victory over the Sacred Heart Saints on Wednesday night at Kingery Field.

Jack Peterson went seven innings, allowing one earned run, scattering nine hits and allowing two walks with two strikeouts. Peterson also went 2-for-4 at the plate with a double and a run.

Josh Kingery homered and drove in three runs for Atwater.

Trent Novotny was 2-for-3, Isaac Strommer was 2-for-4 with a run and Jean Carlos Morales was 2-for-2 with a walk for Sacred Heart.

BBE sophomore Brett DeRoo, left, and the Jaguars' dugout greet Luke Dingmann, 21, after he scored a run during a Class A state semifinal game against Fosston on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Prep
Baseball roundup: No more rallies left for BBE Jaguars at state
Baseball report for Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Jaguars wind up 4th in Class A after losses to Fosston, New Ulm Cathedral
June 14, 2023 10:45 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
BBE senior Casey Lenarz is waved home by Jaguars head coach Ben Klaphake during a Class A state semifinal game against Fosston on Wednesday, June 14, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Sports
PHOTOS: Class A state baseball semifinals BBE vs. Fosston, Wednesday, June 14, 2023
June 14, 2023 09:10 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Minnesota Twins
Pro
Carlos Correa's walk-off blast caps Twins' rally vs. Brewers
Michael A. Taylor homered to lead off the ninth against Devin Williams
June 13, 2023 11:14 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Baseball logo
Sports
Legion baseball roundup: New London-Spicer wins one, loses one to Albany
Wildcats split an American Legion doubleheader, winning 7-4 and falling 7-5
June 13, 2023 10:51 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Stingers rally to win their 7th straight
Willmar scores two in the ninth to down the MoonDogs in Mankato, 8-7
June 13, 2023 10:18 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
The BBE infield reacts after getting the second out of the bottom of the seventh inning with a rundown during a Class A state quarterfinal game against South Ridge on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Prep
State baseball: BBE Jaguars pull off some trickery to advance to Class A semifinals
Jaguars do a fake pick-off play to beat top-seeded South Ridge 2-1 in state quarterfinals
June 13, 2023 09:21 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
BBE senior Casey Lenarz, 13, fist-bumps teammates while heading into the dugout during a Class A state quarterfinal game against South Ridge on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Prep
PHOTOS: Class A baseball quarterfinals BBE vs. South Ridge, Tuesday, June 13, 2023
June 13, 2023 09:19 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
YME junior Drew Almich makes a throw to first base during a Class A state quarterfinal game against New Ulm Cathedral on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Prep
State baseball: YME Sting get stung at state
Yellow Medicine East falls 7-0 to New Ulm Cathedral in Class A quarterfinals
June 13, 2023 05:14 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
YME senior Nolan Hildahl smirks after talking to pitcher Bryce Sneller prior to the start of a Class A state quarterfinal game against New Ulm Cathedral on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at Joe Faber Field in St. Cloud.
Prep
PHOTOS: Class A state baseball quarterfinals YME vs New Ulm Cathedral, Tuesday June 13, 2023
June 13, 2023 01:20 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
SPORTS-WHAT-BALLY-SPORTS-FINANCIAL-WOES-1-PT.jpg
Pro
Twins await decision on television fate with Bally Sports North
A federal bankruptcy judge ruled earlier this month that Diamond Sports Group, which operates Bally Sports, must pay the Twins the entire value of their previously-agreed-upon contract.
June 12, 2023 11:14 PM
 · 
By  Betsy Helfand / St. Paul Pioneer Press

Amateur

Atwater 7, Sacred Heart 1

Sacred Heart    100   000   000-1   9   1
Atwater      000   000   000-7   8   2

Hitting - Sacred Heart: Trent Novotny 2-3, Isaac Strommer 2-4 r, Brady Snell 1-4, Landon Tanner 1-4 rbi, Jerry Hinderks 1-3 2b, Jean Carlos Morales 2-2 bb … Atwater: Josh Kingery 1-4 hr r rbi-3, Jeff Peterson 2-4 2b r, Kobe Holtz 1-3 r hbp, Jordan Olson 1-3 r rbi-2 sf, Jack Peterson 1-4 r, Jaxon Behm 1-3 rbi bb, Terrell Renne 1-1, Eli Albrecht 0-1 r rbi bb hbp, Logan Straumann 0-2 r bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Sacred Heart: Ayden Gustafson (L) 2.1-4-6-6-4-1, Hinderks 4.2-3-1-1-0-1, Strommer 1-1-0-0-0-2 … Atwater: Ja. Peterson (W) 7-9-1-1-2-2, Olson 1-0-0-0-0-1, Holtz 1-0-0-0-0-3 

Litchfield 10, Montrose-Waverly 5

Ben Asleben went eight innings to pick up the North Star League victory over Montrose/Waverly at Optimist Park in Litchfield.

Litchfield overcame an early 2-0 deficit with a run in the second and five more in the third.

The Blues play at 7 p.m. Friday at Maple Lake, then head to Howard Lake for a 5 p.m. game Sunday to play the Orphans.

M-W              200   000   003-5
Litchfield     015   020   200-10

VFW

Alexandria 10, Willmar 1

Alexandria beat Willmar VFW Post 1639 in Game 1 of a doubleheader in Alexandria.

Tyler Madsen and Blake Reiman each had hits for Willmar. Reiman drove in teammate Trey Tallman in the top of the fifth inning.

Braeden Fagerlie, Gavin Evenson and Connor Smith all pitched for Post 1639.

Results for Game 2 were unavailable.

Willmar   000   01-1   2   4
Alexandria     320   06-10   6   1

Hitting - Willmar: Trey Tallman 0-2 r bb, Tyler Madsen 1-2 bb, Blake Reiman 1-3 rbi… Alexandria: Not available

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Braeden Fagerlie (L) 1.2-2-5-3-4-1, Gavin Evenson 2.2-3-5-5-4-2, Connor Smith 0-1-0-0-0-0 … Alexandria: N/A

Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Tom Elliott has been the sports editor at the West Central Tribune since September 2019.
Contact him at telliott@wctrib.com or leave a message at 320-235-1150.
Baseball logo
Sports
American Legion baseball: Tri-Town beats New London-Spicer in 9 innings
June 12, 2023 10:47 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar vs. Mankato, 061223.001.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers continue hot streak
June 12, 2023 10:43 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Amateur baseball
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Bird Island Bullfrogs rip Willmar Rails, 10-0
June 11, 2023 10:06 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Sugar Beet Days 061023 009.jpg
Local
Look for festivals and events in west central Minnesota
May 01, 2022 11:38 AM
Naviga Damrongnawin of Lundstrum Farm in Bird Island grabs a handful of fresh carrots for a patron at the Uptown Willmar Farmer's Market on Saturday, July 23, 2022.
Community
Farmers markets setting up for summer season sales in west central Minnesota
May 27, 2023 05:22 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Class A State Golf 061423 001.jpg
Prep
State Class A golf: LQPV sings its way to a state title
June 14, 2023 09:59 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
NLS at Class AA tournament, 061423.005.jpg
Prep
State Class AA golf: NLS takes home a good experience at state
June 14, 2023 08:49 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne