Amateur baseball roundup: Atwater Chuckers knock off Sacred Heart Saints, 7-1

ATWATER — The Atwater Chuckers earned a 7-1 amateur baseball victory over the Sacred Heart Saints on Wednesday night at Kingery Field.

Jack Peterson went seven innings, allowing one earned run, scattering nine hits and allowing two walks with two strikeouts. Peterson also went 2-for-4 at the plate with a double and a run.

Josh Kingery homered and drove in three runs for Atwater.

Trent Novotny was 2-for-3, Isaac Strommer was 2-for-4 with a run and Jean Carlos Morales was 2-for-2 with a walk for Sacred Heart.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amateur

Atwater 7, Sacred Heart 1

Sacred Heart 100 000 000-1 9 1

Atwater 000 000 000-7 8 2

Hitting - Sacred Heart: Trent Novotny 2-3, Isaac Strommer 2-4 r, Brady Snell 1-4, Landon Tanner 1-4 rbi, Jerry Hinderks 1-3 2b, Jean Carlos Morales 2-2 bb … Atwater: Josh Kingery 1-4 hr r rbi-3, Jeff Peterson 2-4 2b r, Kobe Holtz 1-3 r hbp, Jordan Olson 1-3 r rbi-2 sf, Jack Peterson 1-4 r, Jaxon Behm 1-3 rbi bb, Terrell Renne 1-1, Eli Albrecht 0-1 r rbi bb hbp, Logan Straumann 0-2 r bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Sacred Heart: Ayden Gustafson (L) 2.1-4-6-6-4-1, Hinderks 4.2-3-1-1-0-1, Strommer 1-1-0-0-0-2 … Atwater: Ja. Peterson (W) 7-9-1-1-2-2, Olson 1-0-0-0-0-1, Holtz 1-0-0-0-0-3

Litchfield 10, Montrose-Waverly 5

Ben Asleben went eight innings to pick up the North Star League victory over Montrose/Waverly at Optimist Park in Litchfield.

Litchfield overcame an early 2-0 deficit with a run in the second and five more in the third.

The Blues play at 7 p.m. Friday at Maple Lake, then head to Howard Lake for a 5 p.m. game Sunday to play the Orphans.

M-W 200 000 003-5

Litchfield 015 020 200-10

VFW

Alexandria 10, Willmar 1

Alexandria beat Willmar VFW Post 1639 in Game 1 of a doubleheader in Alexandria.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tyler Madsen and Blake Reiman each had hits for Willmar. Reiman drove in teammate Trey Tallman in the top of the fifth inning.

Braeden Fagerlie, Gavin Evenson and Connor Smith all pitched for Post 1639.

Results for Game 2 were unavailable.

Willmar 000 01-1 2 4

Alexandria 320 06-10 6 1

Hitting - Willmar: Trey Tallman 0-2 r bb, Tyler Madsen 1-2 bb, Blake Reiman 1-3 rbi… Alexandria: Not available

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Braeden Fagerlie (L) 1.2-2-5-3-4-1, Gavin Evenson 2.2-3-5-5-4-2, Connor Smith 0-1-0-0-0-0 … Alexandria: N/A