Sports

Amateur baseball roundup: Bird Island Bullfrogs blank Milroy Yankees, 7-0

Casey Lewandowski tosses a 3-hitter in Bird Island’s win over Milroy

Baseball roundup
Kit Grode / Tribune graphic
By Joe Brown and Tom Elliott
Today at 10:33 PM

BIRD ISLAND — Casey Lewandowski’s three-hitter helped the Bird Island Bullfrogs to a 7-0 Corn Belt League victory over the Milroy Yankees on Wednesday night at Lions Memorial Field.

Lewandowski struck out 10 and with zero walks.

Jordan Sagedahl led Bird Island at the plate. He went 3-for-4 with a double, a run, a stolen base and three RBIs.

Colten Minkel was 2-for-3 for the Yankees.

Bird Island improves to 9-2 in the Corn Belt and avenges an earlier loss to Milroy, which is now 10-3 in the league. Both teams are chasing Raymond, which is 12-1 after Wednesday’s 2-0 victory over Sacred Heart.

Bird Island’s next game is 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Raymond. Milroy plays host to Granite Falls at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Yankee Field.

Corn Belt

Bird Island 7, Milroy 0

Milroy    000   000   000-0   3   5
Bird Island      330   000   10x-7   7   1

Hitting - Milroy: Aaron Mathiowetz 1-3, Colten Minkel 2-3, Brian Dolan 0-2 sac … Bird Island: Trent Athmann 0-4 r bb, James Woelfel 1-3 r-2 sb bb, Aidan Elfering 0-3 r-2 bb-2, Jordan Sagedahl 3-4 r rbi-3 2b sb, Shawn Dollerschell 1-3 rbi sb bb, Logan Swann 1-2 r bb-2, Jared Dettmann 1-1 rbi bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Milroy: Isaac Schmitt (L) 6-5-6-6-8-8, Derrick Walker 2-2-1-1-0-2 … Bird Island: Casey Lewandowski (W) 9-3-0-0-0-10

Granite Falls 6, Marshall 2

Bennett Knapper struck out 12, walked two and scattered eight hits and two earned runs over nine innings to lead the Granite Falls Kilowatts past the Marshall A’s at Legion Field in Marshall.

Granite Falls scored four runs in the sixth inning to break out a 0-0 tie.

Colton Vien went 2-for-5 with a run and Nikson Knapper was 2-for-5 with a double and a run for the Kilowatts.

AJ Toulouse went 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI batting in the No. 9 position in the lineup for Marshall.

Granite Falls    000   004   020-6   9   0
Marshall      000   000   110-2   8   3

Hitting - Granite Falls: Cody Dahlager 1-3 rbi sf sb bb, Bennett Knapper 1-5 r, Colton Vien 2-5 r, Bryce Sneller 1-5 r, Ty Schulte 1-4 r-2 rbi hbp, Nikson Knapper 2-5 r 2b, Nolan Hildahl 1-4 rbi, Nick Lindstrom 0-3 rbi hbp … Marshall: Chase Douglas 1-3 hbp bb, Peyton Grant 1-5, Seth Resnick 1-4, Connor Neubeck 0-3 r hbp, Hunter Wienhoff 0-3 bb, Andrew Stelter 1-1 r, Coby Brownlee 0-4 rbi, Talan Plante 1-4, AJ Toulouse 3-4 rbi 2b

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Granite Falls: Bennett Knapper (W) 9-8-2-2-2-12 … Marshall: Charlie Jacobson (L) 6-6-4-0-1-11, Zach Olsen 2-3-2-0-0-2, Jake Eben 1-0-0-0-0-1

Raymond 2, Sacred Heart 0

Raymond Rockets pitchers Cole Christensen and John Sawatzky combined to strike out 16 Sacred Heart Saints in a shutout victory in Corn Belt League play at Sacred Heart.

Christensen tossed the first six innings, striking out 10 with five hits and no walks allowed. Sawatzky collected the save after striking out six with zero hits and one walk over three frames.

Caleb Ditmarson went 2-for-4 with an RBI for Raymond. Alex Call also was 2-for-4. Isaac Call scored a run and Tyler Steen had an RBI for the Rockets.

Trent Novotny and Nate Hebrink both were 2-for-4 for Sacred Heart. Jeremy Hinderks took the loss despite striking out nine over nine innings of work.

Raymond    000   100   001-2   8   0
Sacred Heart      000   000   000-0   5   3

Hitting - Raymond: Ian Koosman 0-4 r bb, Tyler Steen 1-4 rbi bb, Wylie Lottman 1-4 2b bb, Isaac Call 1-5 2b r, Alex Call 2-4, Caleb Ditmarson 2-4 rbi, Brett Swanson 1-4… Sacred Heart: Trent Novotny 2-4, Isaac Strommer 1-4, Nate Hebrink 2-4Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Raymond: Cole Christensen (W) 6-5-0-0-0-10, John Sawatzky (Sv) 3-0-0-0-1-6 … Sacred Heart: Jeremy Hinderks (L) 9-8-2-1-4-9

North Star

Litchfield 9, Dassel-Cokato 1

Joey Hyde went all nine innings to lead the Litchfield Blues past the Dassel-Cokato Saints in a North Star League game at Dassel.

Bennett Lecher slugged a two-run double in the first and then Jordan Lecher doubled home Jake Jones in the third for Litchfield.

The Blues added four runs in the sixth. The key blow was a home run by Eddie Estrada. Avery Liestman then followed with a solo home run in the seventh.

Litchfield is now 12-7 in league play. The Blues are scheduled to play at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Cokato to play the Kernels.

Dassel-Cokato is 8-11 in the North Star.

Litchfield    211   104   100-9
Dassel-Cokato      000   000   001-1

Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
Joe Brown is a sports reporter for the West Central Tribune.

He can be reached via email at: jbrown@wctrib.com or his office number: 320-214-4332.
