Sports

Amateur baseball roundup: Bird Island Bullfrogs earn a state berth

Amateur baseball report for Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Bird Island rallies for 4 runs in the 9th to beat the Atwater Chuckers 4-3 in Region 4C

Baseball roundup
Kit Grode / Tribune graphic
By Tom Elliott and Joe Brown
Today at 10:02 PM

MARSHALL — The Bird Island Bullfrogs rallied for four runs in the top of the ninth inning to beat the Atwater Chuckers 4-3 on Sunday in a Region 4C game at Legion Field.

Trent Athmann doubled and drove in two runs and Braeden Tersteeg had a run driven in for Bird Island, which had five hits.

Zeke Walton went 2-for-4 for the Bullfrogs, who have clinched one of the three berths into the state Class C tournament.

Bird Island plays Regal at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Yankee Field in Milroy. The winner of that game earns a berth in the region championship game and a potential top seed.

Atwater plays New London-Spicer in an elimination game at 1:30 p.m. Saturday in Milroy. The winner of that game plays again at 4 p.m. Saturday in a contest in which the winner clinches a state tournament berth.

Aidan Elfering, Bird Island’s third pitcher of the day, got the win with two scoreless, hitless innings. He struck out four.

Atwater scored three times in the third to grab the lead.

Logan Straumann was 2-for-3 with a hit-by-pitch for the Chuckers.

Chris Fellows went the distance for Atwater, taking the loss. He struck out seven, walked five and allowed five hits and four earned runs.

The game was originally scheduled for Milroy, but moved to Marshall because of the rain that hit the area Saturday.

The 100th Annual Minnesota Baseball Association State Tournament begins Friday, Aug. 18 at Dassel, Delano, Litchfield and Waconia. The Class C championship game is Monday, Sept. 4.

Region 4C

Bird Island 4, Atwater 3

Bird Island   000   000   004-4   5   1
Atwater     003   000   000-3   9   2
Hitting - Bird Island: Braeden Tersteeg 0-4 r rbi bb, Trent Athmann 1-5 2b rbi-2, Jordan Sagedahl 1-3 bb, Shawn Dollerschell 0-3 r bb, Logan Swann 0-4 r, Dylan Gass 1-3 bb, Nic Taylor 0-0 r, Zeke Walton 2-4 … Atwater: Josh Kingery 1-5, David Kingery 1-5, Jeff Peterson 1-5 r, Kobe Holtz 1-3 r hbp, Jordan Olson 1-4 2b r rbi, Chris Fellows 1-3 rbi, Jack Peterson 1-4, Logan Straumann 2-3 hbp
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Bird Island: Casey Lewandowski 3-8-3-2-0-0, Jared Dettmann 4-1-0-0-0-5, Aidan Elfering (W) 2-0-0-0-0-4 … Atwater: Fellows (L) 9-5-4-4-5-7

Marshall 7, Paynesville 1

The Marshall A’s eliminated Paynesville from the Region 4C tournament with the victory at Legion Field in Marshall.

Marshall plays Raymond at 11 a.m. Saturday at Yankee Field in Marshall. The winner advances to a 4 p.m. game Saturday with a state tournament berth on the line.

Regal 3, Raymond 1

Grant Paffrath tossed a six-hitter, striking out two and walking one, to lead the Regal Eagles past the Raymond Rockets at Yankee Field in Milroy.

The victory enables Regal to clinch one of the three berths in the state Class C tournament from Region 15C.

Raymond plays an elimination game at 11 a.m. Saturday in Milroy against Marshall. The 11 a.m. winner plays again at 4 p.m. for a berth in the state tournament.

Derek Dengerud led the Eagles offensively, going 3-for-5 with a run and an RBI. Luke Knudsen was 2-for-4 with a walk and Josh Bier went 2-for-4 with a walk and an RBI.

For Raymond, Wylee Lottman was 2-for-4.

Regal    000   110   010-3   8   0
Raymond      000   000   100-1   6   3
Hitting - Regal: Luke Knudsen 2-4 bb, Josh Beier 2-4 rbi bb, Nathan Meyer 0-3 r bb hbp, Derek Dengerud 3-5 r rbi, Jordan Wosmek 1-3 r rbi … Raymond: Mike Jeseritz 1-4, Ian Koosman 1-4 2b sb, Caleb Ditmarson 0-3 r bb, Wylee Lottman 2-4, Brady Kienitz 0-4 rbi, Alex Call 1-3 hbp, Brett Swanson 1-3
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Regal: Grant Paffrath (W) 9-6-1-1-1-2 … Raymond: Call (L) 7-6-2-2-2-11, Ditmarson 2-2-1-0-1-2

NL-Spicer 14, Milroy 5

The New London-Spicer Twins remained alive in the Region 4C tournament by eliminating host Milroy at Yankee Field.

NLS lashed out 21 hits. Eight players had two or more hits, led by Dalton Rambow, who went 4-for-5 with two runs and two RBIs. Adam Schrader was 3-for-6 with two runs and an RBI and Brayden Skindelien was 3-for-4 with a sacrifice.

Skindelien also got the pitching win, going eight innings. He allowed 14 hits and four earned runs, striking out five.

David Schmidt went 4-for-5 with a double, a run and two RBIs and Jake Tauer was 3-for-5 with a double, two runs and a stolen base for Milroy.

NL-Spicer   000   150   404-14   21   1
Milroy     101   200   001-5   16   2
Hitting - NL-Spicer: Derek Dolezal 1-5 r rbi-2 bb, Jake Rambow 2-5 r-2 rbi bb, Adam Schrader 3-6 r-2 rbi, Scott Rambow 2-4 2b r-2 rbi bb, Josh Soine 2-5 2b r-2 rbi-3, Jett Salonek 2-4 r rbi sb sac, Dalton Rambow 4-5 r-2 rbi-2, Dylan Arndorfer 2-4 r-2 rbi bb, Brayden Skindelien 3-4 sac … Milroy: David Schmidt 4-5 2b r rbi-2, Brian Dolan 1-5, Jake Tauer 3-5 2b r-2 sb, Aaron Mathiowetz 1-5 rbi-2, Colten Minkel 2-4 hbp, Brock Schultz 2-4 r bb, Branden Flock 0-4 rbi bb, Zach Leibfried 3-5 2b r 
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - NL-Spicer: Skindelien (W) 8-14-4-4-0-5, Arndorfer 1-2-1-1-2-1 … Milroy: Austin Deutz (L) 6-12-6-6-0-2, Mathiowetz 2.1-8-8-6-4-0, Schultz 0.2-1-0-0-0-2

Bird Island 7, Paynesville 2

Dylan Gass tossed eight solid innings and the Bullfrogs tallied 12 hits to beat Paynesville on Saturday at Yankee Field in Milroy.

Gass struck out four with zero walks. He allowed seven hits and two earned runs for the pitching victory.

Aidan Elfering went 3-for-4 with two runs and an RBI and Jordan Sagedahl was 2-for-4 with two doubles, a run and three RBIs for Bird Island. Braeden Tersteeg and Shawn Dollerschell each had two-hit games for the Bullfrogs.

Sam Oehrlein went 1-for-3 with a solo home run for the Pirates.

Paynesville    000   000   110-2   7   0
Bird Island      103   000   30x-7   12   1
Hitting - Paynesville: Grayson Fuchs 1-4, Drew Tangen 1-4, Tanner Stanley 1-3 r, Grant Fuchs 1-4, Blake Vagle 1-3 rbi 2b, Griffin Bjerke 1-3, Sam Oehrlein 1-3 r rbi hr … Bird Island: Braeden Tersteeg 2-4 r 2b, Trent Athmann 1-4, James Woelfel 1-5 r-2 rbi 2b, Aidan Elfering 3-4 r-2 rbi, Jordan Sagedahl 2-4 r rbi-3 2b-2, Shawn Dollerschell 2-4 rbi, Riley Dikken 1-3
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Paynesville: Bennett Evans (L) 6.2-11-7-7-1-3, Grant Fuchs 1.1-1-0-0-02-2 … Bird Island: Dylan Gass (W) 8-7-2-2-0-4, Elfering 1-0-0-0-0-1

Raymond 13, NL-Spicer 4

Cole Christensen went seven solid innings to help Raymond beat New London-Spicer on Saturday at Yankee Field in Milroy.

Christensen struck out eight and walked two. He allowed four hits and three runs, all earned.

Caleb Ditmarson and Ian Koosman each had two hits for the Rockets and Isaac Call slugged a home run and drove in two runs. Ditmarson was 2-for-5 with a double, two runs and an RBI. Kossman went 2-for-3 with three runs, two RBIs, a hit-by-pitch and a stolen base.

For New London-Spicer, Adam Schrader, Mike Danielson, Carson McCain, Dylan Staska and Brayden Skindelien all had a hit.

NLS    000   000   310-4   5   3
Raymond      023   060   02x-13   9   0
Hitting - NLS: Adam Schrader 1-3 r 2b, Mike Danielson 1-4 rbi, Scott Rambow 0-3 r, Jett Salonek 0-1 r sb, Carson McCain 1-4 rbi, Dalton Rambow 0-3 rbi sf, Dylan Staska 1-4, Brayden Skindelien 1-3 r … Raymond: Mike Jeseritz 0-2 r, Caleb Ditmarson 2-5 r-2 rbi 2b, Ian Koosman 2-3 r-3 rbi-2 hbp sb, Tyler Steen 0-4 r rbi-2, Wylie Lottman 1-2 r-2 rbi hbp-2, Isaac Call 1-1 r-2 rbi-2 hr, Alex Call 1-2 r rbi-2 hbp, Brady Kienitz 1-4 r rbi, Brett Sanson 1-2 2b
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - NLS: Danielson (L) 3-4-5-3-2-1, Garret White 1.2-4-6-6-3-1, Salonek 3.1-1-2-2-1-3 … Raymond: Cole Christensen (W) 7-4-3-3-2-8, Lottman 2-1-1-1-3-1

Atwater 1, Marshall 0

Josh Kingery tossed a four-hitter, striking out 16 and walking one, to lead the Atwater Chuckers past the Marshall A’s on Saturday at Yankee Field in Milroy.

Atwater scored its run in the fifth.

David Kingery, Jordan Olson and Logan Straumann had hits for Atwater.

Marshall’s Hunter Weinhoff went the distance, allowing three hits and one unearned run. He struck out five and walked four.

Marshall    000   000   000-0   4   3
Atwater      000   010   00x-1   3   3
Hitting - Marshall: Chase Douglas 1-4, Seth Resnick 1-4, Ryan Schwagel 2-2, AJ Toulouse 0-2 hbp  … Atwater: David Kingery 1-4, Jeff Peterson 0-3 hbp, Kobe Holtz 0-3 bb, Jordan Olson 1-4, Chris Fellows 0-0 bb sac-2, Logan Straumann 1-3, Jaxon Drange-Leyendecker 0-1 r bb-2
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Marshall: Hunter Weinhoff (L) 8-3-1-0-4-5 … Atwater: Josh Kingery (W) 9-4-0-0-1-16

Regal 11, Milroy 2

Regal moved on in the winners’ bracket with the victory over Milroy on Saturday at Yankee Field in Milroy.

Blake Karsch went 3-for-4 with a double, a walk, a run and four RBIs.

Brandon Wedel got the complete-game victory, striking out five and walking three. He allowed 11 hits and two runs, one earned.

David Schmidt went 4-for-5 with an RBI for the Yankees.

Milroy    000   000   200-2   11   4
Regal      100   003   61x-11   9   0
Hitting - Milroy:  David Scmidt 4-5 rbi, Branden Flock 0-3 rbi bb, Brian Dolan 1-1, Jake Tauer 2-5 sb, Colten Minkel 1-4, Andy Schmidt 1-4, Zach Leibfried 0-3 r hbp, Jacob Hughes 2-3 r bb … Regal: Luke Knudsen 1-4 r-2 bb, Josh Beier 1-3 r-3 bb hbp, Jordan Beier 1-3 r bb, Nathan Meyer 1-5 r rbi-2, Blake Karsch 3-4 r rbi-4 bb 2b, Derek Dengerud 1-4 r rbi bb, Adrian Belden 0-5 rbi, B Carlson 1-1 rbi,Jordan Wosmek 0-2 r rbi hbp sb, Chi Schneider 0-0 bb
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Milroy: Isaac Schmitt (L) 6-5-4-3-1-6, Nathan Deutz 1-4-6-2-1-1, Tauer 1-0-1-1-4-1 … Regal: Brandon Wedel (W) 9-11-2-1-3-5

Region 12C

Litchfield 7, Hutchinson 6

The Blues beat the Huskies in 10 innings on Saturday at Loretto.

Hutchinson erased a 4-1 Litchfield lead with three runs in the bottom of the eighth.

The Blues then scored three times in the top of the 10th. Hutchinson rallied for two in the bottom of the 10th before falling short.

Andrew Loch, Winky Estrada, Eric Hulterstrum, Eddie Estrada, AVery Liestman and Jake Jones all had two hits for Litchfield.

Marcus Hahn went 4-for-5 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Hutchinson.

Litchfield then went on to play Maple Lake and was leading 2-0 when the game was suspended because of rain. The teams will conclude the game at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Loretto.

Litchfield    001   110   100   3-7   15   1
Hutchinson      000   100   030   2-6   12   0
Hitting - Litchfield: Andrew Loch 2-6 r 2b, Winky Estrada 2-5 rbi, Eric Hulterstrum 2-5 r 2b, Eddie Estrada 2-4 rbi bb, Bennett Lecher 1-4 r bb 3b, Avery Liestman 2-4 r-2 rbi bb 2b sb, Jake Jones 2-5 2b, Carson Deal 1-3 r rbi bb-2, Jordan Lecher 1-5 r rbi-2 2b … Hutchinson: Matt Piechowski 1-5 r, Zach Kuseske 1-5 r 2b, Jayden Fleck 2-5 r-2 rbi-3 hr, Jake Wendland 2-5 r 2b, Marcus Hahn 4-5 r rbi-3 2b hr, Tyler Schiller 2-5
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Litchfield: Liestman 8-9-4-4-1-9, Joey Hyde (W) 2-3-2-2-1-2 … Hutchinson: Jon DeRock 6-11-4-4-2-2, Sam Starke (L) 3.1-2-1-1-2-3, Fleck 0.2-2-2-2-1-0

Region 15C

Elrosa 4, Pearl Lake 2

Brett Engelemeyer struck out nine, walked one and allowed four hits and two earned runs to help Elrosa stay alive in the Region 15C playoffs at Lake Henry.

Elrosa advances in the losers’ bracket and plays the Cold Spring Rockies at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Lake Henry. The winner plays the winner of New Munich or Spring Hill at 11 a.m. Sunday in Lake Henry.

Peyton Winter homered and drove in three runs and Blaine Fischer, Jackson Peter and Ashton Dingmann all had two hits for the Saints.

Alex Lenzmeier went 2-for-4 with a home run for the Lakers.

Pearl Lake    000   100   001-2   4   0
Elrosa      000   004   000-4   7   0
Hitting - Pearl Lake: Rudy Notch 0-2 hbp sb, Max Fuchs 0-3 r hbp, Alex Lenzmeier 2-4 r rbi hr, Austin Lenzmeier 0-4 rbi, Adam Braun 1-3, Justin Kunkel 1-3 … Elrosa: Blaine Fischer 2-3 r, Jackson Peter 2-2 r hbp sb, Ashton Dingmann 2-4 r rbi sb, Peyton Winter 1-4 r rbi-3 hr
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Pearl Lake: Nolan Notch (L) 7-7-4-4-3-8, Chance Berger 1-0-0-0-0-3 … Elrosa: Brett Englemeyer (W) 9-4-2-2-1-9

New Munich 6, Elrosa 1

New Munich sent Elrosa into the losers’ bracket of Region 15C with the first-round victory over the Saints on Saturday at Ray Weber Field in St. Martin

Spring Hill 5, Lake Henry 4

The Spring Hill Chargers beat host Lake Henry on Saturday in the Region 15C playoffs at Lake Henry.

Region 9C

Clinton 1, Madison 0

The Clinton Cards moved to within one victory of a state berth by edging the Madison Mallards at Clinton.

Sam Adleman tossed a seven-hitter, striking out six with no walks. Clinton plays the Dumont Saints on Saturday in Minneota.

The Cards’ run was scored by Kevin Casper, who scored on a passed ball in the third inning.

Clinton advanced to play Madison by beating Ortonville 5-1.

Madison was eliminated from the Region 9C tournament.

Madison 4, Morris 2

Avery Wittnebel got the complete-game victory as Madison knocked off Morris in Clinton.

Madison 3, Benson 2Madison knocked off Benson on Saturday in Clinton. The game featured a 90-minute rain delay.

The Plowboys were eliminated from the Region 9C playoffs.

Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Tom Elliott has been the sports editor at the West Central Tribune since September 2019.
Contact him at telliott@wctrib.com or leave a message at 320-235-1150.
