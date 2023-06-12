Amateur baseball roundup: Bird Island Bullfrogs rip Willmar Rails, 10-0

BIRD ISLAND — Casey Lewandowski and Logan Swann combined for the shutout as the Bird Island Bullfrogs beat the Willmar Rails 10-0 in seven innings Sunday.

Lewandowski went the first five innings, scattering eight hits and three walks in the Corn Belt League amateur baseball game. He struck out four. Swann pitched the final two innings, striking out two and allowing two hits.

Trent Athmann, James Woelfel and Zeke Walton homered for the Bullfrogs.

Athmann went 1-for-4 with a solo homer. Woelfel was 2-for-3 with two runs. Walton went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and two RBIs.

Braeden Tersteeg, Dylan Glass and Nic Taylor also each had two hits for Bird Island.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Willmar, Sam Etterman and Ashton Gregory each went 2-for-4.

Bird Island (4-2) is host to the Marshall A’s at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Willmar (3-4) then plays at 5 p.m. Sunday at Marshall.

Corn Belt

Bird Island 10, Willmar 0

Willmar 000 000 0-0 10 1

Bird Island 000 311 5-10 13 0

Hitting - Willmar: Zach Reierson 1-3, Sam Etterman 2-4, Ashton Gregory 2-4, Jack Thompson 1-4, Braeden Fagerlie 1-1, Cullen Gregory 1-3, Adam Herman 1-2, Mason Thole 1-2 … Bird Island: Braeden Tersteeg 2-4 rbi 2b, Trent Athmann 1-4 r rbi hr, James Woefel 2-3 r-2 rbi hr, Aiden Elfering 1-4 r-2 2b, Zeke Walton 2-4 r rbi-2 hr sb, Shawn Dollerschell 1-4 r, Dylan Gass 2-5 r rbi-2 2b, Rylan Gass 0-0 r, Riley Dikken 0-2 r, Nic Taylor 2-3 rbi-3

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Etterman (L) 5-7-4-4-1-5, Patrick Courtney 1.2-6-6-3-0-1… Bird Island: Casey Lewandowski (W) 5-8-0-0-3-4, Logan Swann 2-2-0-0-0-2

Raymond 12, Milroy Yankees 5

Raymond posted a seven-run fifth inning in its victory over Milroy at Yankee Field in Milroy.

Mike Jeseritz and Tyler Steen both had a pair of hits for the Rockets. Ian Koosman went 1-for-4 with a home run, two runs and a pair of RBIs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jeseritz, Paxton Nelson, Wylie Lottman and Brett Swanson all recorded a double for Raymond.

Milroy’s Jake Hughes and Branden Flock both hit home runs.

The Rockets return to action against the Tracy Engineers at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Raymond. The Yankees host Minneota at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Milroy.

Raymond 300 070 002-12 9 0

Milroy 203 000 000-5 7 2

Hitting - Raymond: Mike Jeseritz 2-4 r-2 rbi 2b sb, Ian Koosman 1-4 r-2 rbi-2 hr, Tyler Steen 2-5 r-2, Isaac Call 0-3 rbi, Paxton Nelson 1-4 2b, Wylie Lottman 1-2 rbi-2 2b, Alex Call 0-3 r, John Sawatzky 1-3 r, Tanner Bauman 0-4 r-2, Brett Swanson 1-3 r-2 rbi-2 2b … Milroy: Jake Tauer 1-4 sb, Andy Schmidt 1-5, Branden Flock 1-2 r rbi hr, Aaron Mathiowetz 2-4 r-2, Brock Schultz 0-3 r, Colten Minkel 1-3 rbi, Jake Hughes 1-4 r rbi-3 hr

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Raymond: Cole Christensen 3-4-5-5-4-2, Caleb Ditmarson (W) 4-2-0-0-3-9, Brooks Asche 2-1-0-0-3-3 … Milroy: Hughes 1-3-3-3-0-1, Isaac Schmitt (L) 3-2-4-2-4-4, Mathiowetz 4.2-4-5-2-3-6, Schultz 0.3-0-0-0-1-0

County Line

NL-Spicer 10, Paynesville 1

Adam Schrader went 3-for-4 with two doubles, three runs and an RBI and Mike Danielson was 2-for-4 with a home run, three runs and three RBIs as the New London-Spicer Twins beat the Paynesville Pirates at the Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer.

Hunter Magnuson got the pitching win, going 8-1/3 innings. He struck out nine and walked two, allowing four hits and one unearned run. He also was 3-for-5 at the plate with a run and an RBI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Drew Tangen, Grady Fuchs, Spencer Imholte and Rick Hendrickson all had hits for Paynesville.

New London-Spicer plays the Urbank Bombers at 8:30 p.m. Friday in the first round of the Elrosa Elite 8 tournament.

Paynesville 010 000 000-1 4 1

NL-Spicer 303 000 22x-10 13 2

Hitting - Paynesville: Drew Tangen 1-5, Grady Fuchs 1-4 r, Spencer Imholte 1-1 rbi, Rick Hendrickson 1-2 … NL-Spicer: Cayden Hansen 1-4 r sb, Adam Schrader 3-4 r-3 rbi 2b-2, Mike Danielson 2-4 r-3 rbi-3 hr, Derek Dolezal 1-4 r rbi-2 2b, Dylan Staska 0-0 r, Hunter Magnuson 3-5 r rbi, Josh Soine 2-4 rbi-2 2b, Carson McCain 1-4 rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Paynesville: Luke Johnson (L) 3-5-6-5-2-2, Blake Vagle 4-5-2-2-1-3, Griffin Bjerke 1-3-2-2-0-0 … NL-Spicer: Magnuson (W) 8.1-4-1-0-2-9, Dolezal 0.2-0-0-0-0-2

NL-Sunburg 3, Atwater 1

Weston Gjerde out-dueled Chris Fellows to earn the victory for Norway Lake-Sunburg over Atwater at Sunburg.

Gjerde went the distance, striking out 12 and walking five. He allowed 13 hits and one earned run.

Fellows, head coach at Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City High School, went 7-1/3 innings, striking out one and walking two. He scattered 10 hits and allowed three earned runs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jaiden Henjum was 2-for-5 and Luke Jeseritz was 2-for-3 with a double, a run and an RBI for the Lakers.

Jeff Peterson went 4-for-5 with a triple and Kobe Holtz was 4-for-5 with a double for the Chuckers.

Atwater 000 001 000-0 13 2

NL-Sunburg 000 000 21x-0 10 1

Hitting - Atwater: Jeff Peterson 4-5 3b, Jack Peterson 0-2 bb-2, Jordan Olson 1-5, Kobe Holtz 4-5 2b, Jaxon Behm 0-3 bb-2, Chris Fellows 1-5, Logan Straumann 1-4 r 2b, Eli Abrecht 1-3 rbi bb, Connor Barker 1-4 … NL-Sunburg: Weston Gjerde 1-5 r rbi 2b sb, Jaiden Henjum 2-5, Jared Cortez 1-4, Luke Ruter 1-4, Justin Johnson 0-3 bb, Chris Moist 1-3, Spencer Almen 0-0 r, Christian Diederich 1-4, Regan Carlson 1-3 bb, Luke Jeseritz 2-3 r rbi 2b

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Atwater: Chris Fellows (L) 7.1-10-3-3-2-1, Holtz 0.2-0-0-0-0-2 … NL-Sunburg: Gjerde (W) 9-13-1-1-5-12

Starbuck 10, Regal 9

The Starbuck Stars scored seven runs in the eighth and two more in the ninth to beat the Regal Eagles at Regal.

Darion Alexander led the Stars’ 16-hit attack by going 3-for-5 with a double, two runs and an RBI. Michael Gruber, Matt Gruber, Mitchell Gruber, Austin Versteeg and Drew Olsonawski all added two hits apiece for Starbcuk.

Luke Knutson went 3-for-5 with a double, three runs, two stolen bases and an RBI for Regal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Starbuck 000 001 072-10 16 2

Regal 101 000 421-9 11 0

Hitting - Starbuck: Michael Gruber 2-5 r-2, Darion Alexander 3-5 r-2 rbi 2b, Matt Gruber 2-5 r-2 rbi, Austin Versteeg 2-5 r rbi-3 hbp sb, Aaron Versteeg 1-4 r rbi hbp sb, Jackson Hendrickson 0-3 rbi sf hbp, A. Friese 1-3, Andrew Toop 1-2 rbi-2 2b, Drew Olsonaski 2-4 r, Mitchell Gruber 2-3 r rbi 2b sac … Regal: Luke Knutson 3-5 r-3 rbi bb 2b sb-2, Jordan Beier 1-4 r-2 bb, Josh Beier 2-4 r rbi-2 bb, Nathan Meyer 0-3 r bb-2, Blake Karsch 1-3 rbi 2b, Bennett Schultz 0-1 r rbi bb, Chi Schneider 1-3 rbi-3 bb 2b, Derek Dengerud 0-2 bb-3, Adrian Belden 1-5 sb, Jordan Wosmek 2-5 r 2b

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Starbuck: Au. Ver Steeg 6-3-2-2-6-6, Aa. Ver Steeg 1-2-4-4-4-0, Torii Johnson 0-3-2-2-0-0, Mic. Gruber (W) 2-3-1-1-1-2 … Regal: Brandon Wedel 7-7-4-4-0-4, Connor Rohloff (L) 2-9-6-6-0-1

Land O’Ducks

Madison 16, Cottonwood 0

The Madison Mallards improved their record to 5-1 with the victory over the Cardinals at Cottonwood.

Madison’s next game is 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Rosen when the Mallards take on the Express.

Saturday:

Atwater 8, NL-Spicer 1

Brothers Josh and David Kingery combined on a six-hitter to lead the Atwater Chuckers past the New London-Spicer Twins at Kingery Field in Atwater.

David Kingery started and got the pitching win, going six innings. He struck out eight and walked one, allowing six hits and one earned run. Josh Kingery went the final three innings for the save, striking out five and walking three. He allowed no hits.

Josh Kingery also homered and drove in three runs for the Chuckers. Kobe Holz was 2-for-4 with a double, a run and two RBIs for Atwater.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cayden Hansen was 2-for-4 for the Twins.

NL-Spicer 000 001 000-1 6 2

Atwater 000 500 03x-8 9 1

Hitting - NL-Spicer: Cayden Hansen 2-4, Jake Rambow 0-3 r, Mike Danielson 1-4, Derek Dolezal 1-3 rbi, Hunter Magnuson 1-4, Jett Salonek 1-2 … Atwater: Josh Kingery 1-4 r-2 rbi-3 hr, David Kingery 1-4 r, Jeff Peterson 0-3 r, Kobe Holtz 2-4 r rbi-2 2b, Jordan Olson 1-3 r, Chris Fellows 1-3 rbi, Keegan Kessler-Gross 1-1 r, Logan Straumann 1-3 rbi, Eli Albrecht 1-2 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - NL-Spicer: Hansen (L) 6-6-5-3-2-9, Adam Schrader 2-3-3-0-1-1 … Atwater: D. Kingery (W) 6-6-1-1-1-8, J. Kingery (Sv) 3-0-0-0-3-5

Starbuck 14, Paynesville 2

Matt Gruber slugged a pair of home runs as the Starbuck Stars beat the Paynesville Pirates in a County Line League game at Marthaler Park in Glenwood.

The game was called after seven innings because of the 10-run rule.

Gruber went 3-for-5 with two runs, a stolen base and four RBIs. Aaron Versteeg was 4-for-4 with two doubles, two runs and three RBIs. Darion Alexander was 2-for-4 with a triple, a run, a walk and five RBIs.

Alexander also got the complete-game win, striking out eight and walking three. He allowed five hits and two earned runs.

Grayson Fuchs was 2-for-4 with a run and Rick Hendrickson went 2-for-3 and a run for Paynesville.

Paynesville 101 000 0-2 5 2

Starbuck 120 407 x-14 14 0

Hitting - Paynesville: Grayson Fuchs 2-4 r, Drew Tangen 0-2 rbi, Luke Johnson 0-2 bb, Rick Hendrickson 2-3 r, Sam Oehrlein 1-1 bb-2 … Starbuck: Michael Gruber 2-4 r-2 bb, Darion Alexander 2-4 r rbi-5 bb 3b, Matt Gruber 3-5 r-2 rbi-4 hr-2 sb, Jackson Hendrickson 0-3 r, Drew Olsonaski 0-1 r bb sb, Mitchell Gruber 1-2 r, A. Friese 1-4 r, Andrew Toop 0-2 r-2 rbi bb-2, Aaron Versteeg 4-4 r-2 rbi-3 2b-2, Torii Johnson 1-3 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Paynesville: Bennett Evans (L) 3.1-7-7-7-3-4, Oehrlein 2.2-7-7-4-2-1 … Starbuck: Alexander (W) 7-5-2-2-3-8

Greenwald 3, Roscoe 2

Brett Engelmeyer out-dueled Brayden VanderBeek as the Greenwald Cubs claimed the Stearns County League victory at Roscoe.

Engelmeyer went all nine innings, striking out 15 with no walks. He allowed five hits and two earned runs.

VanderBeek went eight innings, striking out seven and walking two. He allowed seven hits and two earned runs.

Gabe Schwieters homered for the Cubs. Chris VanderBeek homered for the Rangers.

Greenwald 000 010 110-3 8 1

Roscoe 000 000 002-2 5 1

Hitting - Greenwald: Sam Frieler 1-3 r rbi 2b sb, Brett Engelmeyer 2-4 sb-2, Tyler Hoffman 1-3 rbi, Ethan Ettel 1-2 2b, Gabe Schwieters 2-3 r-2 rbi hr, Tyler Thomes 1-3 … Roscoe: Brandon Schleper 1-4 sb, Max Athmann 1-4 sb, Brayden VanderBeek 1-4 r, Chris VanderBeek 1-4 r rbi-2 hr, Jordan Schleper 1-4

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Greenwald: Brett Engelmeyer (W) 9-5-2-2-0-15 … Roscoe: B. VanderBeek (L) 8-7-3-2-2-7, Parker Brezinka 1-1-0-0-1-0

Elrosa 2, Avon 2

The Elrosa Saints and Avon Lakers played to a seven-inning tie in the Victory League vs. Stearns County League Challenge at Avon.

Both teams used four pitchers each.

Jackson Peter was 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI for Elrosa.

Avon 001 001 0-2 7 0

Elrosa 000 020 0-2 4 0

Hitting - Avon: Ryan Janzen 1-3 sb, Peyton Randall 0-3 rbi bb, Caleb Curry 0-2 bb, Nick Merdan 0-1 r, Joe Dolan 3-3 2b-2, Elliott Burnett 2-2 r 3b, Nathan Sand 1-1 rbi … Elrosa: Kevin Kuefler 0-2 r bb, Blaine Fischer 1-4 r, Jackson Peter 2-3 rbi bb, Ashton Dingmann 0-2 bb, Gavin Kampsen 0-2 bb, Will VanBeck 1-3

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Avon: Cole Wellman 3-2-0-0-0-2, Adam Harlander 1-0-0-0-1-0, Jackson Henderson 1-2-2-0-1-1, Joe Dolan 2-0-0-0-2-4 … Elrosa: Payton VanBeck 2-1-0-0-1-2, Riley Meyer 2-2-1-0-0-3, Wyatt Steffensen 2-4-1-0-1-1, Dingmann 1-0-0-0-0-2