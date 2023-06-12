99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, June 11

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Amateur baseball roundup: Bird Island Bullfrogs rip Willmar Rails, 10-0

Baseball report for Sunday, June 11, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Bird Island out-hits Willmar 13-10 in its 7-inning Corn Belt League win

Baseball roundup
Kit Grode / Tribune graphic
By Tom Elliott and Michael Lyne
Today at 10:06 PM

BIRD ISLAND — Casey Lewandowski and Logan Swann combined for the shutout as the Bird Island Bullfrogs beat the Willmar Rails 10-0 in seven innings Sunday.

Lewandowski went the first five innings, scattering eight hits and three walks in the Corn Belt League amateur baseball game. He struck out four. Swann pitched the final two innings, striking out two and allowing two hits.

Trent Athmann, James Woelfel and Zeke Walton homered for the Bullfrogs.

Athmann went 1-for-4 with a solo homer. Woelfel was 2-for-3 with two runs. Walton went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and two RBIs.

Braeden Tersteeg, Dylan Glass and Nic Taylor also each had two hits for Bird Island.

ADVERTISEMENT

For Willmar, Sam Etterman and Ashton Gregory each went 2-for-4.

Bird Island (4-2) is host to the Marshall A’s at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Willmar (3-4) then plays at 5 p.m. Sunday at Marshall.

Corn Belt

Bird Island 10, Willmar 0

Willmar           000   000   0-0    10   1
Bird Island     000   311   5-10   13   0

Hitting - Willmar: Zach Reierson 1-3, Sam Etterman 2-4, Ashton Gregory 2-4, Jack Thompson 1-4, Braeden Fagerlie 1-1, Cullen Gregory 1-3, Adam Herman 1-2, Mason Thole 1-2 … Bird Island: Braeden Tersteeg 2-4 rbi 2b, Trent Athmann 1-4 r rbi hr, James Woefel 2-3 r-2 rbi hr, Aiden Elfering 1-4 r-2 2b, Zeke Walton 2-4 r rbi-2 hr sb, Shawn Dollerschell 1-4 r, Dylan Gass 2-5 r rbi-2 2b, Rylan Gass 0-0 r, Riley Dikken 0-2 r, Nic Taylor 2-3 rbi-3

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Etterman (L) 5-7-4-4-1-5, Patrick Courtney 1.2-6-6-3-0-1… Bird Island: Casey Lewandowski (W) 5-8-0-0-3-4, Logan Swann 2-2-0-0-0-2

More Baseball:
Recent baseball coverage from the West Central Tribune.
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar’s pitching shines against Bucks
Stingers’ pitchers hold Waterloo to four hits across two-game series
June 11, 2023 07:08 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Baseball roundup
Prep
Baseball: BBE Jaguars, YME Sting face top seeds at state
Yellow Medicine East plays New Ulm Cathedral at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday in St. Cloud and Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa faces South Ridge at 3:30 p.m.
June 11, 2023 06:57 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Baseball 01
Sports
VFW baseball: Willmar settles for 2nd at Cold Spring
Albany beats Post 1639 11-1 in 5 innings in the championship game
June 11, 2023 06:51 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
MLB: Minnesota Twins at Toronto Blue Jays
Pro
After enduring rough patch, Twins reliever Griffin Jax bounces back
“It’s just been good for me and my confidence just to get back out there and get back on a good roll, remember that I can do this at this level,” Jax said.
June 11, 2023 06:02 PM
 · 
By  Betsy Helfand / St. Paul Pioneer Press
MLB: Minnesota Twins at Toronto Blue Jays
Pro
Twins lose lead late, fall 7-6 to Blue Jays in series finale
The game couldn’t have started out much better for the Twins, who after collecting one run in 5 1/3 innings against Blue Jays starter Kevin Gausman last month, ambushed the starting pitcher.
June 11, 2023 05:58 PM
 · 
By  Betsy Helfand / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Willmar Stingers logo
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers belt a pair of homers in win
Kevin Fitzer, Jake Hjelle connect in a 9-2 victory over the MoonDogs at Mankato
June 09, 2023 11:08 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Baseball logo
Sports
VFW baseball: Willmar wins 2 games at Cold Spring Tournament
Post 1639 defeats Grand Rapids and Cold Spring to advance to the championship game at 5 p.m. Saturday
June 09, 2023 11:05 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Baseball logo
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Raymond Rockets ramble past Sacred Heart, 11-1
Raymond scores 5 times in the bottom of the 8th to beat the Saints in a Corn Belt League game
June 09, 2023 11:01 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Baseball logo
Sports
Legion baseball roundup: NLS cruises past Upsala, 7-2
New London-Spicer grabs a 7-0 lead through 4 innings to earn the road victory. Meanwhile, Cottonwood beats the Prinsburg Orioles
June 08, 2023 11:48 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Baseball logo
Prep
Baseball: Walk-off rally ends Litchfield’s Cinderella run
Eighth-seeded Dragons lose in the Section 5AA championship to Holy Family Catholic
June 08, 2023 11:36 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown

Raymond 12, Milroy Yankees 5

Raymond posted a seven-run fifth inning in its victory over Milroy at Yankee Field in Milroy.

Mike Jeseritz and Tyler Steen both had a pair of hits for the Rockets. Ian Koosman went 1-for-4 with a home run, two runs and a pair of RBIs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jeseritz, Paxton Nelson, Wylie Lottman and Brett Swanson all recorded a double for Raymond.

Milroy’s Jake Hughes and Branden Flock both hit home runs.

The Rockets return to action against the Tracy Engineers at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Raymond. The Yankees host Minneota at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Milroy.

Raymond   300   070   002-12   9   0
Milroy         203   000   000-5     7   2

Hitting - Raymond: Mike Jeseritz 2-4 r-2 rbi 2b sb, Ian Koosman 1-4 r-2 rbi-2 hr, Tyler Steen 2-5 r-2, Isaac Call 0-3 rbi, Paxton Nelson 1-4 2b, Wylie Lottman 1-2 rbi-2 2b, Alex Call 0-3 r, John Sawatzky 1-3 r, Tanner Bauman 0-4 r-2, Brett Swanson 1-3 r-2 rbi-2 2b … Milroy: Jake Tauer 1-4 sb, Andy Schmidt 1-5, Branden Flock 1-2 r rbi hr, Aaron Mathiowetz 2-4 r-2, Brock Schultz 0-3 r, Colten Minkel 1-3 rbi, Jake Hughes 1-4 r rbi-3 hr

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Raymond: Cole Christensen 3-4-5-5-4-2, Caleb Ditmarson (W) 4-2-0-0-3-9, Brooks Asche 2-1-0-0-3-3 … Milroy: Hughes 1-3-3-3-0-1, Isaac Schmitt (L) 3-2-4-2-4-4, Mathiowetz 4.2-4-5-2-3-6, Schultz 0.3-0-0-0-1-0

County Line

NL-Spicer 10, Paynesville 1

Adam Schrader went 3-for-4 with two doubles, three runs and an RBI and Mike Danielson was 2-for-4 with a home run, three runs and three RBIs as the New London-Spicer Twins beat the Paynesville Pirates at the Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer.

Hunter Magnuson got the pitching win, going 8-1/3 innings. He struck out nine and walked two, allowing four hits and one unearned run. He also was 3-for-5 at the plate with a run and an RBI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Drew Tangen, Grady Fuchs, Spencer Imholte and Rick Hendrickson all had hits for Paynesville.

New London-Spicer plays the Urbank Bombers at 8:30 p.m. Friday in the first round of the Elrosa Elite 8 tournament.

Paynesville   010   000   000-1      4   1
NL-Spicer     303   000   22x-10   13   2

Hitting - Paynesville: Drew Tangen 1-5, Grady Fuchs 1-4 r, Spencer Imholte 1-1 rbi, Rick Hendrickson 1-2 … NL-Spicer: Cayden Hansen 1-4 r sb, Adam Schrader 3-4 r-3 rbi 2b-2, Mike Danielson 2-4 r-3 rbi-3 hr, Derek Dolezal 1-4 r rbi-2 2b, Dylan Staska 0-0 r, Hunter Magnuson 3-5 r rbi, Josh Soine 2-4 rbi-2 2b, Carson McCain 1-4 rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Paynesville: Luke Johnson (L) 3-5-6-5-2-2, Blake Vagle 4-5-2-2-1-3, Griffin Bjerke 1-3-2-2-0-0 … NL-Spicer: Magnuson (W) 8.1-4-1-0-2-9, Dolezal 0.2-0-0-0-0-2

NL-Sunburg 3, Atwater 1

Weston Gjerde out-dueled Chris Fellows to earn the victory for Norway Lake-Sunburg over Atwater at Sunburg.

Gjerde went the distance, striking out 12 and walking five. He allowed 13 hits and one earned run.

Fellows, head coach at Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City High School, went 7-1/3 innings, striking out one and walking two. He scattered 10 hits and allowed three earned runs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jaiden Henjum was 2-for-5 and Luke Jeseritz was 2-for-3 with a double, a run and an RBI for the Lakers.

Jeff Peterson went 4-for-5 with a triple and Kobe Holtz was 4-for-5 with a double for the Chuckers.

Atwater             000   001   000-0   13   2
NL-Sunburg     000   000   21x-0   10   1

Hitting - Atwater: Jeff Peterson 4-5 3b, Jack Peterson 0-2 bb-2, Jordan Olson 1-5, Kobe Holtz 4-5 2b, Jaxon Behm 0-3 bb-2, Chris Fellows 1-5, Logan Straumann 1-4 r 2b, Eli Abrecht 1-3 rbi bb, Connor Barker 1-4 … NL-Sunburg: Weston Gjerde 1-5 r rbi 2b sb, Jaiden Henjum 2-5, Jared Cortez 1-4, Luke Ruter 1-4, Justin Johnson 0-3 bb, Chris Moist 1-3, Spencer Almen 0-0 r, Christian Diederich 1-4, Regan Carlson 1-3 bb, Luke Jeseritz 2-3 r rbi 2b

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Atwater: Chris Fellows (L) 7.1-10-3-3-2-1, Holtz 0.2-0-0-0-0-2 … NL-Sunburg: Gjerde (W) 9-13-1-1-5-12

Starbuck 10, Regal 9

The Starbuck Stars scored seven runs in the eighth and two more in the ninth to beat the Regal Eagles at Regal.

Darion Alexander led the Stars’ 16-hit attack by going 3-for-5 with a double, two runs and an RBI. Michael Gruber, Matt Gruber, Mitchell Gruber, Austin Versteeg and Drew Olsonawski all added two hits apiece for Starbcuk.

Luke Knutson went 3-for-5 with a double, three runs, two stolen bases and an RBI for Regal.

ADVERTISEMENT

Starbuck   000   001   072-10   16   2
Regal         101   000   421-9   11   0

Hitting - Starbuck: Michael Gruber 2-5 r-2, Darion Alexander 3-5 r-2 rbi 2b, Matt Gruber 2-5 r-2 rbi, Austin Versteeg 2-5 r rbi-3 hbp sb, Aaron Versteeg 1-4 r rbi hbp sb, Jackson Hendrickson 0-3 rbi sf hbp, A. Friese 1-3, Andrew Toop 1-2 rbi-2 2b, Drew Olsonaski 2-4 r, Mitchell Gruber 2-3 r rbi 2b sac  … Regal: Luke Knutson 3-5 r-3 rbi bb 2b sb-2, Jordan Beier 1-4 r-2 bb, Josh Beier 2-4 r rbi-2 bb, Nathan Meyer 0-3  r bb-2, Blake Karsch 1-3 rbi 2b, Bennett Schultz 0-1 r rbi bb, Chi Schneider 1-3 rbi-3 bb 2b, Derek Dengerud 0-2 bb-3, Adrian Belden 1-5 sb, Jordan Wosmek 2-5 r 2b

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Starbuck: Au. Ver Steeg 6-3-2-2-6-6, Aa. Ver Steeg 1-2-4-4-4-0, Torii Johnson 0-3-2-2-0-0, Mic. Gruber (W) 2-3-1-1-1-2 … Regal: Brandon Wedel 7-7-4-4-0-4, Connor Rohloff (L) 2-9-6-6-0-1

Land O’Ducks

Madison 16, Cottonwood 0

The Madison Mallards improved their record to 5-1 with the victory over the Cardinals at Cottonwood.

Madison’s next game is 2:30 p.m. Sunday at Rosen when the Mallards take on the Express.

Saturday:

Atwater 8, NL-Spicer 1

Brothers Josh and David Kingery combined on a six-hitter to lead the Atwater Chuckers past the New London-Spicer Twins at Kingery Field in Atwater.

David Kingery started and got the pitching win, going six innings. He struck out eight and walked one, allowing six hits and one earned run. Josh Kingery went the final three innings for the save, striking out five and walking three. He allowed no hits.

Josh Kingery also homered and drove in three runs for the Chuckers. Kobe Holz was 2-for-4 with a double, a run and two RBIs for Atwater.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cayden Hansen was 2-for-4 for the Twins.

NL-Spicer   000   001   000-1   6   2
Atwater       000   500   03x-8   9   1

Hitting - NL-Spicer: Cayden Hansen 2-4, Jake Rambow 0-3 r, Mike Danielson 1-4, Derek Dolezal 1-3 rbi, Hunter Magnuson 1-4, Jett Salonek 1-2 … Atwater: Josh Kingery 1-4 r-2 rbi-3 hr, David Kingery 1-4 r, Jeff Peterson 0-3 r, Kobe Holtz 2-4 r rbi-2 2b, Jordan Olson 1-3 r, Chris Fellows 1-3 rbi, Keegan Kessler-Gross 1-1 r, Logan Straumann 1-3 rbi, Eli Albrecht 1-2 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - NL-Spicer: Hansen (L) 6-6-5-3-2-9, Adam Schrader 2-3-3-0-1-1 … Atwater: D. Kingery (W) 6-6-1-1-1-8, J. Kingery (Sv) 3-0-0-0-3-5

Starbuck 14, Paynesville 2

Matt Gruber slugged a pair of home runs as the Starbuck Stars beat the Paynesville Pirates in a County Line League game at Marthaler Park in Glenwood.

The game was called after seven innings because of the 10-run rule.

Gruber went 3-for-5 with two runs, a stolen base and four RBIs. Aaron Versteeg was 4-for-4 with two doubles, two runs and three RBIs. Darion Alexander was 2-for-4 with a triple, a run, a walk and five RBIs.

Alexander also got the complete-game win, striking out eight and walking three. He allowed five hits and two earned runs.

Grayson Fuchs was 2-for-4 with a run and Rick Hendrickson went 2-for-3 and a run for Paynesville.

Paynesville     101   000   0-2       5   2
Starbuck   120   407   x-14   14   0

Hitting - Paynesville: Grayson Fuchs 2-4 r, Drew Tangen 0-2 rbi, Luke Johnson 0-2 bb, Rick Hendrickson 2-3 r, Sam Oehrlein 1-1 bb-2 … Starbuck: Michael Gruber 2-4 r-2 bb, Darion Alexander 2-4 r rbi-5 bb 3b, Matt Gruber 3-5 r-2 rbi-4 hr-2 sb, Jackson Hendrickson 0-3 r, Drew Olsonaski 0-1 r bb sb, Mitchell Gruber 1-2 r, A. Friese 1-4 r, Andrew Toop 0-2 r-2 rbi bb-2, Aaron Versteeg 4-4 r-2 rbi-3 2b-2, Torii Johnson 1-3 r 

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Paynesville: Bennett Evans (L) 3.1-7-7-7-3-4, Oehrlein 2.2-7-7-4-2-1 … Starbuck: Alexander (W) 7-5-2-2-3-8

Greenwald 3, Roscoe 2

Brett Engelmeyer out-dueled Brayden VanderBeek as the Greenwald Cubs claimed the Stearns County League victory at Roscoe.

Engelmeyer went all nine innings, striking out 15 with no walks. He allowed five hits and two earned runs.

VanderBeek went eight innings, striking out seven and walking two. He allowed seven hits and two earned runs.

Gabe Schwieters homered for the Cubs. Chris VanderBeek homered for the Rangers.

Greenwald   000   010   110-3   8   1
Roscoe        000   000   002-2   5   1

Hitting - Greenwald: Sam Frieler 1-3 r rbi 2b sb, Brett Engelmeyer 2-4 sb-2, Tyler Hoffman 1-3 rbi, Ethan Ettel 1-2 2b, Gabe Schwieters 2-3 r-2 rbi hr, Tyler Thomes 1-3 … Roscoe: Brandon Schleper 1-4 sb, Max Athmann 1-4 sb, Brayden VanderBeek 1-4 r, Chris VanderBeek 1-4 r rbi-2 hr, Jordan Schleper 1-4 

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Greenwald: Brett Engelmeyer (W) 9-5-2-2-0-15 … Roscoe: B. VanderBeek (L) 8-7-3-2-2-7, Parker Brezinka 1-1-0-0-1-0

Elrosa 2, Avon 2

The Elrosa Saints and Avon Lakers played to a seven-inning tie in the Victory League vs. Stearns County League Challenge at Avon.

Both teams used four pitchers each.

Jackson Peter was 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI for Elrosa.

Avon      001   001   0-2   7   0
Elrosa    000   020   0-2   4   0

Hitting - Avon: Ryan Janzen 1-3 sb, Peyton Randall 0-3 rbi bb, Caleb Curry 0-2 bb, Nick Merdan 0-1 r, Joe Dolan 3-3 2b-2, Elliott Burnett 2-2 r 3b, Nathan Sand 1-1 rbi … Elrosa: Kevin Kuefler 0-2 r bb, Blaine Fischer 1-4 r, Jackson Peter 2-3 rbi bb, Ashton Dingmann 0-2 bb, Gavin Kampsen 0-2 bb, Will VanBeck 1-3

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Avon: Cole Wellman 3-2-0-0-0-2, Adam Harlander 1-0-0-0-1-0, Jackson Henderson 1-2-2-0-1-1, Joe Dolan 2-0-0-0-2-4 … Elrosa: Payton VanBeck 2-1-0-0-1-2, Riley Meyer 2-2-1-0-0-3, Wyatt Steffensen 2-4-1-0-1-1, Dingmann 1-0-0-0-0-2

Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Tom Elliott has been the sports editor at the West Central Tribune since September 2019.
Contact him at telliott@wctrib.com or leave a message at 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
Attendees place their hands over their hearts as the National Anthem is played and the American Flag is flown around the arena at the start of Wednesday evening's Bull Riding event at the Kandiyohi County Fairgrounds on August 10, 2022.
Sports
Buckin' bulls and broncos come to west central Minnesota beginning in late June
June 10, 2023 09:22 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
NLS sophomore Emma Madison crosses the finish line in the girls 4x100 relay during the Class AA state track and field championship meet on Friday, June 9, 2023 at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Sports
PHOTOS: Class AA state track and field prelims Friday, June 9, 2023
June 09, 2023 03:49 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar Stingers logo
Sports
Northwoods League: Stingers steal one from Mankato
June 08, 2023 11:33 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Litchfield junior Blake Aller, middle, pulls away from Mankato East's Aaron Stewart, right, and Red Wing's Thomas Lamkin during the boys 200-meter dash finals at the Class AA state track and field championship meet Saturday, June 10, 2023 at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Prep
Track and field: Winning surge for Litchfield Dragons' Blake Aller
June 11, 2023 05:12 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar sophomore Lauren Eilers reaches the finish line of the girls 4x400-meter relay at the Class AA state track and field championship meet Saturday, June 10, 2023 at St. Michael-Albertville High School in St. Michael.
Prep
PHOTOS: Class AA state track and field championships, Saturday, June 10, 2023
June 11, 2023 05:06 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Class A state track and field finals, 060923.005.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: Area athletes compete at the Class A state track and field championships
June 10, 2023 12:56 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Class A state track and field finals, 060923.001.jpg
Prep
State track and field: Montevideo's Avery Koenen is going out with a gold medal
June 09, 2023 10:56 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne