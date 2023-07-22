6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Amateur baseball roundup: Bird Island Bullfrogs shut down Willmar Rails, 9-0

Casey Lewandowski throws 8 scoreless innings and Bird Island smacks 12 hits to beat Willmar

Amateur Baseball
Kit Grode / Tribune graphic
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
July 21, 2023 at 11:09 PM

WILLMAR — Casey Lewandowski threw eight shutout innings and Bird Island had 12 hits in a 9-0 Corn Belt League victory over the Willmar Rails on Friday night at Bill Taunton Stadium.

Lewandowski struck out five, walked two and allowed two hits to help the Bullfrogs improve to 12-2 in league play. Raymond (14-2) leads the league and Milroy (11-3) has two games to play in the regular season.

Bird Island is host to the Granite Falls Kilowatts at 5 p.m. Saturday at Lions Memorial Park. The Bullfrogs then close out the regular season at 5 p.m. Sunday at Marshall.

Braeden Tersteeg went 3-for-5 with a run scored and Shawn Dollerschell and Zeke Walton each had two hits for Bird Island. Dollerschell went 2-for-5 with a double, two runs and two RBIs. Walton was 2-for-3 with a run, an RBI and a sacrifice fly.

Sam Etterman, Ashton Gregory and Riley Lessman all had hits for the Rails (6-9). Willmar wraps up the regular season at 1:30 p.m. Sunday against Granite Falls at Klemmetson Field in Willmar.

Corn Belt

Bird Island 9, Willmar 0

Bird Island    020   100   420-9   12   1
Willmar      000   000   000-0   3   1

Hitting - Bird Island: Braeden Tersteeg 3-5 r, Trent Athmann 0-4 rbi sf, Aiden Elfering 1-4 r, Jordan Sagedahl 1-3 r-2 rbi hbp, Shawn Dollerschell 2-5 r-2 rbi-2 2b, Logan Swann 1-5, Dylan Gass 1-3 r rbi, Zeke Walton 2-3 r rbi sf, Riley Dikken 1-4 r rbi 2b … Willmar: Sam Etterman 1-3, Ashton Gregory 1-3 sb, Riley Lessman 1-3

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Bird Island: Casey Lewandowski (W) 8-2-0-0-2-5, Sagedahl 1-1-0-0-1-1 … Willmar: Patrick Courtney (L) 7-11-7-7-1-1, Adam Herman 1-1-2-1-1-0, Jack Thompson 1-0-0-0-1-2

Raymond 10, Milroy 0

John Sawatzky allowed five hits over six scoreless innings and Wylee Lottman was 3-for-3 with three RBIs for Raymond in its victory over the Milroy Yankees at Lilleberg Field in Raymond.

Sawatzky struck out seven with no walks to earn the win in the seven-inning game. Lottman finished up, striking out three and walking one in the seventh.

Tyler Steen and Alex Call each had two hits for the Rockets.

Brandon Flock and Zach Leibfried each had two hits for Milroy.

Milroy           000   000   0-0   5   0
Raymond      331   102   x-10   11   0

Hitting - Milroy: David Schmidt 1-3, Brandon Flock 2-3, Zach Leibfried 2-2, Austin Deutz 0-0 bb … Raymond: Mike Jeseritz 0-1 r-2 bb hbp, Eli Nelson 1-1 r, Caleb Ditmarson 1-3 r-2 2b, Ian Koosman 1-1 r-4 2b hbp-2 bb rbi, Tyler Steen 2-3 bb rbi-2, Wylee Lottman 3-3 sf rbi-3, Isaac Call 0-3 sf rbi, Alex Call 2-4 r, Brady Kienitz 1-3 rbi
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Milroy: Ty Kemp 4-8-8-8-3-2, Jake Tauer 2-3-2-2-1-3 … Raymond: John Sawatzky (W) 6-5-0-0-0-7, Lottman 1-0-0-0-1-3

Marshall 4, Wabasso 1

Charlie Jacobson and Mitchell Bouwman combined on a one-hitter to lead the Marshall A’s to the victory at Wabasso.

Jacobson went six innings, allowing the lone hit, a single by Colton Taylor. He struck out 12 and walked three. Bouwman went the final three, allowing the only run. He struck out four and walked one.

Peyton Grant went 2-for-5 with a double and an RBi for the A’s.

Devan Liebel took the loss for the Jaxx. He struck out two, walked four and allowed seven hits and three runs, two earned.

Marshall finishes 10-6 in the Corn Belt League and has clinched the fourth seed and automatic spot in the Region 4C tournament in Milroy.

Wabasso is 3-12 and must complete a suspended game on Sunday at Sacred Heart.

Marshall    001   000   030-4   9   2
Wabasso      000   000   100-1   1   2
Hitting - Marshall: Chase Douglas 1-5, Peyton Grant 2-5 rbi 2b, Matt Hmielewski 1-5 sb, Connor Neubeck 1-5 r 3b, Seth Resnick 1-3 rbi bb, Cooper Mensink 0-1 r, Hunter Wienhoff 1-3 r bb, Logan Tomasek 0-3 bb, Ryan VanMoer 1-4 2b, AJ Toulouse 1-3 r bb … Wabasso: Colton Taylor 1-4, Joe Liebl 0-3 hbp, Carter Guetter 0-3 bb, Samuel Guetter 0-3 bb, Bryant Haas 0-3 r sb bb, Cole Frericks 0-3 rbi, CJ Theis 0-2 bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Marshall: Charlie Jacobson (W) 6-1-0-0-3-12, Mitchell Bouwman (Sv) 3-0-1-1-1-4 … Wabasso: Devan Liebl (L) 7-7-3-2-4-2, J. Liebl 2-2-1-0-0--4

County Line

Atwater 3, Paynesville 2

Josh Kingery struck out 15, walked one and allowed three hits and two runs, one earned, as the Atwater Chuckers earned the victory over the Paynesville Pirates at Atwater’s Kingery Field.

Kingery also homered, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs. His home run came in the eighth inning with Atwater trailing 2-1.

Grady Fuchs pitched seven strong innings for the Pirates. He struck out 10, walked one and allowed two hits and one earned run.

Garrett Leusink homered for Paynesville. Both teams have qualified for the Region 4C tournament in Milroy.

Paynesville    001   100   000-2   3   0
Atwater      000   000   12x-3   3   4

Hitting - Paynesville: Drew Tangen 1-4, Luke Johnson 1-3 rbi sf, Garrett Leusink 1-4 r rbi hr sb, Tanner Stanley 0-2 bb, Sam Oehrlein 0-3 r … Atwater: Josh Kingery 2-4 r rbi-2 hr, Jeff Peterson 0-4 sb, Jordan Olson 1-3 r 2b sb, Logan Straumann 0-2 bb, Jaxson Behm 0-3 rbi, Jaxon Leyendecker 0-0 bb r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Paynesville: Grady Fuchs 7-2-1-1-1-10, Johnson (L) 1-1-2-2-1-1 … Atwater: Kingery (W) 9-3-2-1-1-15

North Star

Loretto 4, Litchfield 2

Brendan Brolin went 3-for-4 with a run and two RBIs and Jake Berkland was 3-for-4 with a run and an RBI in the Loretto Larks’ victory over the Litchfield Blues at Loretto.

Eddie Estrada homered and Carson Deal was 2-for-4 with a double and a run for the Blues.

Litchfield (12-10) heads to the North Star League playoffs to be determined. Loretto is 14-8 in North Star games.

Litchfield    000   110   000-2   5   0
Loretto      001   200   01x-4   10   0

Hitting - Litchfield: Andrew Loch 1-4 rbi bb, Eric Hulterstrom 0-3 hbp, Eddie Estrada 1-3 r rbi bb hr sb, Carson Deal 2-4 r 2b, Ryan Quast 1-2 hbp-2 … Loretto: Ben Leuthner 1-4 rbi, Nick Kulseth 1-4, Tyler Maher 1-3 r-2 bb 2b, Chris Jacobs 0-3 bb, Brandan Brolin 3-4 r rbi-2, Josh Gullickson 1-3 bb, Jake Berkland 3-4 r rbi, Max Hudow 1-3

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Litchfield: Ben Alsleben (L) 8-10-4-3-3-4 … Loretto: Troy Beckman (W) 6-4-2-2-0-1, Keenan Hodgkin 1-0-0-0-1-0, Andrew Kemper (Sv) 2-1-0-0-1-3

Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Tom Elliott has been the sports editor at the West Central Tribune since September 2019.
Contact him at telliott@wctrib.com or leave a message at 320-235-1150.
