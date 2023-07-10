Amateur baseball roundup: Bird Island Bullfrogs win Charlie Larca Memorial Tournament

JORDAN — Braeden Tersteeg hit a walk-off RBI single to bring home Logan Swann and secure the 2023 Charlie Larca Memorial Championship for the Bird Island Bullfrogs Sunday in Jordan.

Tersteeg’s walk-off hit gave Bird Island an 8-7 victory over the Cold Spring Springers. The Bullfrogs previously defeated the Faribault Lakers 5-2 on Friday and the Jordan Brewers 5-3 on Saturday en route to the title game.

Bird Island clawed its way back late to erase Cold Spring’s 7-4 lead in the sixth inning.

With two runners on base and one out, James Woelfel came up big for the Bullfrogs.

Woelfel hit a three-run home run to tie the game at 7-7. He finished the game 3-for-3 with a double and a walk, adding five RBIs and two runs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Not only was it Woelfel’s bat that helped Bird Island win the championship, it was his arm as well.

Woelfel pitched in the sixth and seventh innings to prevent Cold Spring from scoring any more runs, earning the win. He struck out two batters and walked one, allowing two hits.

Bird Island took a 2-0 lead in the first inning off of RBI singles from Aidan Elfering and Jordan Sagedahl.

But Cold Spring quickly erased the Bullfrogs’ lead. Cold Spring scored five of its seven runs in the second inning.

Nick Penick belted a two-run RBI double to make it a 2-2 game. Then, Brady Klehr hit an RBI single and Brian Hansen tacked on two more runs with an RBI double to make it 5-2.

Cold Spring out-hit Bird Island 15-12. Penick finished the game 4-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run. Klehr was 3-for-5 with two RBIs and one run. Hansen went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and one run.

Outside of Woelfel’s bat for Bird Island, Tersteeg batted 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and an RBI. Sagedahl went 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI. Logan Swann hit 2-for-3 with a walk, adding one run.

The Bullfrogs are scheduled to play the Milroy Yankees at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Bird Island.

ADVERTISEMENT

Non-League

Bird Island 8, Cold Spring Springers 7

Cold Spring 050 110 0-7 15 0

Bird Island 210 103 1-8 12 0

Hitting - Cold Spring: Brady Klehr 3-5 r rbi-2, Brian Hansen 2-5 r rbi-2 2b, Brad Olson 1-3, Drew Bulson 2-2 r rbi, Joe Dempsey 1-3 r, Zach Femrite 1-3 r sb, Nick Penick 4-4 r rbi-2 2b-2, Tate Wallat 1-4 r … Bird Island: Braeden Tersteeg 3-4 r-2 rbi 2b, Trent Athmann 0-2 r-2 bb-2, James Woelfel 3-3 r-2 rbi-5 2b hr bb, Aidan Elfering 1-4 rbi, Jordan Sagedahl 2-3 rbi bb, Logan Swann 2-3 r bb, Zeke Walton 1-3, Nic Taylor 0-3 r, Shawn Dollerschell 0-3 bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Cold Spring: Eli Emerson 5-8-4-4-5-2, Jack Arnold (L) 1.1-4-4-4-1-1 … Bird Island: Brad Gass 1.2-6-5-5-0-1, Tersteeg 1.2-4-1-1-2-0, Swann 1.2-3-1-1-0-0, Woelfel (W) 2-2-0-0-1-2

County Line

Atwater 5, Starbuck 3

Atwater clinched the No. 1 seed for the County Line League playoffs after securing a victory that took 15 innings against Starbuck.

Zach Bagley scored on a passed ball and David Kingery hit an RBI triple in the top of the 15th inning to give the Chuckers the win.

Atwater out-hit Starbuck 14-7. Kobe Holtz led the Chuckers, going 3-for-7 with three RBIs.

Starbuck’s Austin Versteeg and Torii Johnson each had two hits. Versteeg was 2-for-6 with a double, an RBI and a walk. Johnson went 2-for-7 with a pair of runs.

Kobe Holtz earned the win for Atwater. He pitched three innings with three strikeouts and one walk, allowing zero hits and zero runs.

Atwater’s Jack Peterson had the save, allowing zero runs. He went one inning with one strikeout and one walk.

ADVERTISEMENT

Atwater 101 000 100 000 002-5 14 4

Starbuck 020 100 000 000 000-3 7 1

Hitting - Atwater: Josh Kingery 2-5 r bb-3 sb-2, David Kingery 1-5 r-2 rbi bb-3 3b, Jeff Peterson 2-7 r bb 2b, Kobe Holtz 3-7 rbi-3, Jordan Olson 1-5 bb-2 sb, Jack Peterson 2-7 sb, Jaxon Behm 0-2 bb, Zach Bagley 1-4 r, Brody Straumann 1-6, Chris Fellows 1-5 bb, Hayden Straumann 0-1 bb … Starbuck: Darion Alexander 1-3 bb-3 sb-2, Matt Gruber 1-7 rbi, Austin Versteeg 2-6 rbi bb 2b, Aaron Versteeg 0-6 bb sb-2, Mitch Gruber 0-5 bb-2, Andy Toop 1-5 r bb 2b, Torii Johnson 2-7 r-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Atwater: D. Kingery 5-4-3-0-3-5, Fellows 6-3-0-0-3-4, Holtz (W) 3-0-0-0-1-3, J. Peterson (Sv) 1-0-0-0-1-1 … Starbuck: Austin Versteeg 2-2-1-1-2-2, Alexander 7-7-2-1-5-7, M. Gruber (L) 6-5-2-2-4-5

Regal 5, NL-Spicer 1

Brandon Wedel threw seven scoreless innings to help power the Eagles to a 5-1 County Line League victory over New London-Spicer Twins at Regal.

Wedel earned the win after striking out five batters and walking zero. He held NLS to six hits over his seven-inning performance.

Grant Paffrath cemented Regal’s win with two innings in relief of Wedel. He allowed two hits and allowed one run.

NLS out-hit Regal 8-7. Josh Soine was the only Twins batter to have more than one hit. He was 2-for-4.

The Eagles scored four of their five runs in the second inning. Regal’s fifth run came in the fourth inning when Jordan Beier hit an RBI single to score Jordan Wosmek.

Beier finished the game 2-for-4 with two RBIs. Chi Schneider also had two hits for the Eagles, going 2-for-3 with one run.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Twins’ lone run came in the eighth inning. Adam Schrader hit an RBI groundout to score Cayden Hansen.

NLS 000 000 010-1 8 1

Regal 040 100 00x-5 7 1

Hitting - NLS: Cayden Hansen 1-5 r, Derek Dolezal 1-3, Adam Schrader 1-4 rbi, Mike Danielson 1-3, Josh Soine 2-4, Ben Kulset 1-3, Jett Salonek 1-2 … Regal: Luke Knudsen 1-4 r rbi, Jordan Beier 2-4 rbi-2, Chi Schneider 2-3 r, Derek Dengerud 0-2 r, Adrian Belden 1-3 r, Jordan Wosmek 1-3 r, Bennett Schultz 0-2 rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - NLS: Hansen (L) 4-6-5-5-4-2, Kulset 4-1-0-0-2-2 … Regal: Brandon Wedel (W) 7-6-0-0-0-5, Grant Paffrath 2-2-1-1-2-0

Paynesville 9, NL-Sunburg 5

Paynesville had three batters with three hits as the Pirates totaled 12 hits to beat Norway Lake-Sunburg.

Drew Tangen was 3-for-5 with three RBIs, two runs and a pair of stolen bases. Garrett Leusink went 3-for-4 with a double, two RBIs and one run. Rick Hendrickson batted 3-for-5 with an RBI, one run and a stolen base.

Aaron Zimmer hit a home run for the Lakers. He went 2-for-4 with three RBIs and one run.

Paynesville’s Grady Fuchs earned the win. He had five strikeouts and five walks in as many innings, allowing four hits and one run over that stretch.

Paynesville 201 032 001-9 12 1

NL-Sunburg 001 000 004-5 9 2

ADVERTISEMENT

Hitting - Paynesville: Grayson Fuchs 2-4 r-3 2b, Drew Tangen 3-5 r-2 rbi-3 sb-2, Luke Johnson 0-3 r rbi, Garrett Leusink 3-4 r rbi-2 2b, Grady Fuchs 1-4 rbi 2b sb, Rick Hendrickson 3-5 r rbi sb, Sam Oehrlein 0-2 r … NL-Sunburg: Weston Gjerde 1-4 r sb-2, Jaiden Henjum 1-4 r 2b, Luke Ruter 2-4 r rbi sb, Aaron Zimmer 2-4 r rbi-3 hr, Justin Johnson 1-5, Chris Moist 1-3, Luke Jeseritz 1-4 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Paynesville: Grady Fuchs (W) 5-4-1-1-5-5, Bennett Evans 4-5-4-4-2-6… NL-Sunburg: Gjerde (L) 5-6-6-6-4-1, Johnson 2-3-2-2-0-2, Ruter 2-3-1-1-1-1

Stearns County

Roscoe 8, Richmond 5

Roscoe belted out 11 hits en route to a Stearns County League victory over Richmond.

Four Rangers’ batters had multiple hits. Max Athmann, Jordan Schleper, Chris VanderBeek and Brayden VanderBeek each recorded two hits. Both of Athmann’s hits went for doubles and Schleper also had a double.

Roscoe’s Bryce VanderBeek threw a complete game. He struck out four batters and walked three, allowing nine hits, five runs and four earned runs.

Justin Schroeder hit a home run for the Royals. He batted 2-for-4 with three RBIs and one run.

Kyle Budde, Cole Schmitz and Grady Notch each had a double for Richmond. Russell Leyendecker also had a double for Roscoe.

Roscoe faces the Lake Henry Lakers at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Lake Henry.

Richmond 300 200 000-5 9 4

Roscoe 002 400 20x-8 11 2

ADVERTISEMENT

Hitting - Richmond: Kyle Budde 1-5 2b, Tyler Promo 0-4 r rbi, Cole Schmitz 1-5 r 2b, Justin Schroeder 2-4 r rbi-3 hr, Carter Thelen 2-4, Brennan O’Brien 1-4 sb, Dalton Thelen 1-3 r sb, Grady Notch 1-3 rbi 2b, Conner Dols 0-2 r … Roscoe: Brandon Schleper 1-5 r rbi, Max Athmann 2-5 r-2 rbi-2 2b-2, Jordan Schleper 2-5 r 2b, Chris VanderBeek 2-5 r rbi-2, Brayden VanderBeek 2-4 r, Russell Leyendecker 1-4 2b, Austin Pauls 0-3 r rbi, Josiah Utsch 1-3 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Richmond: Luke Jokela 2-6-2-2-0-4, C. Thelen (L) 4-5-6-3-0-2, Austin Larson 1-0-0-0-0-2 … Roscoe: Bryce VanderBeek (W) 9-9-5-4-3-4

Elrosa 4, Meire Grove 3

The Elrosa Saints held off a late-game comeback attempt by Meire Grove to secure the victory at Elrosa.

Wyatt Steffensen earned the save for Elrosa. He allowed one hit, two runs and one earned run with one walk in two innings.

The Saints had six hits, including a pair from Kevin Kuefler and Derek Wiener.

Kuefler went 2-for-2 with two runs and one walk. Wiener hit two doubles, going 2-for-3 with two RBIs and one run.

Meire Grove’s Colton Meyer and Andrew Welle each had a double in the loss.

The Saints play the Willmar Rails at 8 p.m. Friday at Elrosa.

Meire Grove 000 100 002-3 5 0

Elrosa 310 000 00x-4 6 2

Hitting - Meire Grove: Alex Welle 1-4 r sb, Colton Meyer 1-3 r 2b bb, Kurt Marthaler 0-4 rbi, Andrew Welle 2-4 r rbi 2b, Josh Olmscheid 1-4 … Elrosa: Kevin Kuefler 2-2 r-2 bb, Blaine Fischer 0-3 r bb, Jackson Peter 1-3 rbi, Derek Wiener 2-3 r rbi-2 2b-2, Ashton Dingmann 1-3 rbi, Casey Lenarz 0-0 bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Meire Grove: Olmscheid (L) 8-6-4-4-4-6 … Elrosa: Will VanBeck (W) 7-4-1-1-0-3, Wyatt Steffensen (Sv) 2-1-2-1-1-0

Corn Belt

Raymond 12, Granite Falls 1

Raymond cruised to a Corn Belt League victory over Granite Falls behind its 13-hit performance.

Alex Call led the Rockets with three hits. He went 3-for-4 with a home run and a double, adding four RBIs, one run and a walk.

Raymond’s Ian Koosman, Wylee Lottman and Tyler Steen each had two hits. Koosman had a team-best three runs scored. Both of Steen’s hits were doubles and Lottman also had a double.

Granite Falls’ six hits came from six batters. Bennett Knapper got the Kilowatts on the board with a solo home run in the third inning. He finished 1-for-3 with an RBI, one run and a walk at the plate.

The Kilowatts play the Marshall A’s at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Marshall. Raymond plays the Sacred Heart Saints at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Sacred Heart.

Raymond 415 001 1-12 13 1

Granite Falls 001 000 0-1 6 4

Hitting - Raymond: Mike Jeseritz 1-5 r rbi, Ian Koosman 2-3 r-3 rbi-2, Tyler Steen 2-4 r-2 rbi 2b-2 bb, Wylee Lottman 2-5 r-2 rbi 2b, Alex Call 3-4 r rbi-4 2b hr bb, Isaac Call 1-3 r-2 rbi bb-2, John Sawatzky 0-4 r rbi bb, Brooks Asche 1-4, Brett Swanson 1-4 … Granite Falls: Jordan Odegard 1-3 bb, Cody Dahlager 1-3, Bennett Knapper 1-3 r rbi hr bb, Nolan Hildahl 1-1, Ty Schulte 1-3, Nikson Knapper 1-3

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Raymond: Tanner Bauman (W) 2-2-0-0-1-3, I. Call 4-3-1-1-1-4, Zach Nelson 1-1-0-0-1-0 … Granite Falls: Hunter Wilke (L) 2.2-8-10-8-3-3, Schulte 3.1-3-1-1-2-3, Odegard 1-2-1-1-0-1

Marshall 4, Sacred Heart 1

Hunter Wienhoff struck out 11 batters to help the Marshall A’s defeat Sacred Heart at Legion Field in Marshall.

Wienhoff threw a complete game. He allowed four hits, one walk and one earned run.

Jack Howard, Trent Novotny and Griffin Howard each had hits for the Saints. Jack Howard went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Novotny was 1-for-3 with a run. Griffin Howard went 1-for-4.

In the loss, Jack Howard pitched all eight innings. He struck out nine and walked one, allowing five hits.

The Saints play the Raymond Rockets at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Sacred Heart.

Sacred Heart 000 000 100-1 4 1

Marshall 102 000 01x-4 5 0

Hitting - Sacred Heart: Trent Novotny 1-3 r, Jack Howard 2-4 rbi 2b, Griffin Howard 1-4 … Marshall: Chase Douglas 1-3 r sb, Peyton Grant 3-4 r-2 sb-3, Seth Resnick 1-2 rbi-2, AJ Toulouse 0-1 r sb bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Sacred Heart: J. Howard (L) 8-5-4-4-1-9 … Marshall: Hunter Wienhoff (W) 9-4-1-1-1-11

Land O’Ducks

Minneota 7, Benson 2

The Minneota Mudhens came out with a Land O’Ducks League victory over the Benson Plowboys.

Benson plays the Cottonwood Cardinals at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Cottonwood.

Saturday

Non-League

NL-Spicer 9, Willmar 6

New London-Spicer scored eight unanswered runs, six of them coming in the ninth, to beat the Rails at Willmar.

The Twins recorded eight hits and half of them came from Cayden Hansen. He batted 4-for-6 with a pair of runs.

Willmar had two players record at least two hits. Jack Baumgart was 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a walk. Sam Etterman batted 2-for-3 with two walks, an RBI and a run.

Josh Soine pitched five innings in relief for Dylan Arndorfer and earned the win for NLS. He pitched five innings with four strikeouts and two walks, allowing four hits and zero runs.

Willmar plays the Elrosa Saints at 8 p.m. Friday at Elrosa.

NLS 102 000 006-9 8 1

Willmar 030 300 000-6 7 2

Hitting - NLS: Cayden Hansen 4-6 r-2, Jake Rambow 0-2 r bb-2, Dylan Staska 0-0 r, Adam Schrader 1-4 r bb, Josh Soine 1-3 r rbi-2 bb 2b, Derek Dolezal 1-4 r rbi-2 bb, Scott Rambow 0-0 r bb, Carson McCain 0-4 r rbi, Jett Salonek 0-3 rbi bb, Brayden Skindelien 1-5 rbi … Willmar: Zach Reierson 0-2 r rbi bb-2, Sam Etterman 2-3 r rbi bb-2, Christian Lessman 0-4 r rbi-2 bb, Jack Baumgart 3-4 rbi 2b bb, Ashton Gregory 0-4 r, Riley Lessman 1-4 r, Adam Herman 1-5, Caleb Owens 0-2 r bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - NLS: Dylan Arndorfer 4-3-6-5-5-8, Josh Soine (W) 5-4-0-0-2-4 … Willmar: Etterman 4-4-3-3-2-0, R. Lessman 3-1-0-0-3-3, Reierson (L) 1.1-2-6-5-2-2, Baumgart 0.2-1-0-0-0-1

Raymond 12, Sauk Centre 0

The Raymond Rockets held Sauk Centre to three hits in their shutout victory over the Titans at Raymond.

Isaac Call paced Raymond’s offense. He batted 3-for-3 with two home runs and a double, adding six RBIs, four runs and a walk.

Ian Koosman and Mike Jeseritz added a pair of hits for the Rockets. Koosman went 2-for-3 with a double, adding two RBIs, one run and a stolen base. Jeseritz was 2-for-3.

Raymond’s Caleb Ditmarson had the win. He pitched five innings with five strikeouts and zero walks, giving up three hits.

Sauk Centre 000 000 0-0 3 1

Raymond 013 233 x-12 9 0

Hitting - Sauk Centre: Derek Holm 2-3, Brian Beuning 1-2 … Raymond: Mike Jeseritz 2-3, Brooks Asche 0-0 r bb, Ian Koosman 2-3 r rbi-2 2b sb, Tyler Steen 1-4 r rbi-2, Wylee Lottman 0-1 r-2 bb, Brady Kienitz 1-3 r bb, Alex Call 0-3 r-2, Isaac Call 3-3 r-4 rbi-6 bb hr-2 2b, John Sawatzky 0-0 rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Sauk Centre: Dylan Haskamp (L) 3-6-4-4-0-2, Isaac Roelike 3-3-8-8-4-1 … Raymond: Caleb Ditmarson (W) 5-3-0-0-0-5, Lottman 1-0-0-0-0-1, Zach Nelson 1-0-0-0-0-2

Bird Island 5, Jordan 3

Bird Island scored two runs in the top of the 10th inning to secure a victory over the Brewers to advance to the championship game of the Charlie Larca Memorial Tournament at Jordan.

Braeden Tersteeg hit a sacrifice RBI groundout to score Nic Taylor and Aidan Elfering hit an RBI single to score James Woelfel, who hit a double to get on base, for an insurance run.

Tersteeg went 0-for-4 and Elfering finished the game 2-for-5, adding a run.

Shawn Dollerschell hit a home run for the Bullfrogs. He batted 1-for-4 with a run and an RBI.

Jordan Sagedahl earned the win and Eric Gass had the save for Bird Island. Sagedahl went 1-2/3 innings with two strikeouts and zero walks, allowing one hit and zero runs. Gass went innings with a strikeout and one walk, allowing no hits and zero runs.

Bird Island 010 000 011 2-5 7 2

Jordan 000 100 011 0-3 7 0

Hitting - Bird Island: Braeden Tersteeg 0-4 rbi, James Woelfel 1-4 r rbi bb 2b, Aidan Elfering 2-5 r rbi, Jordan Sagedahl 1-5, Shawn Dollerschell 1-4 r rbi hr, Dylan Gass 1-2 bb-2, Zeke Walton 1-4 r rbi, Nic Taylor 0-4 r … Jordan: Joe Lucas 2-4 r sb-2, Steven Beckman 1-5 rbi, Dylan Peterson 2-4, Nate Beckman 0-4 r, Jonathan Draheim 1-2 bb, Scott Hollingsworth 1-2 rbi, Afton Koch 0-3 r bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Bird Island: Casey Lewandoski 3.1-2-1-1-1-3, Jared Dettmann 4-4-0-0-1-6, Jordan Sagedahl (W) 1.2-1-0-0-0-2, Eric Gass (Sv) 1-0-0-0-1-1 … Jordan: Thomas Thompson 9-5-1-1-3-10, Jacob Allen (L) 1-2-1-1-0-0

Foley 4, Regal 0

The Lumberjacks scored a pair of runs late in the seventh and eighth innings en route to a shutout victory over Regal at Foley.

Noah Winkleman and Charles Hackett hit home runs for Foley. Winkleman was 2-for-4 with a double, one run and an RBI. Hackett was 2-for-4 with one walk, a run and an RBI.

Luke Knudsen recorded two of Regal’s five hits. He batted 2-for-3 with a walk.

Alex Foss earned the win for the Lumberjacks. He went seven innings with four strikeouts and zero walks, allowing four hits.

Regal 000 000 000-0 5 3

Foley 000 000 22x-4 6 1

Hitting - Regal: Luke Knudsen 2-3 bb, Tanner Heinsus 0-1 bb, Nathan Meyer 1-4, Bennett Schultz 1-3, Nathan Beier 1-3 … Foley: Joe Ziwicki 1-3 rbi bb sb, Josiah Peterson 1-5 2b, Mitch Keeler 0-2 b-2, Noah Winkleman 2-4 r rbi hr 2b, Mitchell Loegering 0-3 r bb, Charles Hackett 2-3 r rbi hr bb, Wyatt Ziwicki 0-4 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Regal: Chi Schneider (L) 7-4-2-1-3-6, Brandon Carlson 1-2-2-2-2-1 … Foley: Alex Foss (W) 7-4-0-0-0-4, Hunter Hammers 2-1-0-0-2-1

Stearns County

Lake Henry 3,Richmond 1

Lake Henry beat Richmond to lock up the No. 2 seed in the Stearns County South playoffs.

The Lakers play Roscoe Rangers at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Lake Henry.