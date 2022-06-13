Amateur baseball roundup: Bird Island shuts down Willmar 6-0

BIRD ISLAND — Casey Lewandowski dominated for seven innings and Bird Island smacked three home runs in its 6-0 Corn Belt League victory over the Willmar Rails on Sunday.

Lewandowski struck out six, walked one and allowed one hit over seven innings.

Trent Athmann, Dylan Gass and Shawn Dollerschell all hit home runs for the Bullfrogs. Zeke Waltman and Jared Dettmann each had two hits.

Jordan Steffer doubled and Wade Fischer singled for Willmar.

Bird Island 6, Willmar 0

Willmar 000 000 000-0 2 3

Bird Island 121 020 000-6 9 0

Hitting - Willmar: Jordan Steffer 1-4 2b, Wade Fischer 1-4 … Bird Island: Trent Athmann 1-5 r rbi hr, Logan Swann 1-3 2b, Tyler Hebrink 1-3 r, Dylan Gass 1-4 r rbi hr, Shawn Dollerschell 1-4 r rbi-2 hr, Zeke Walton 2-3 r, Jared Dettmann 2-4 r rbi 2b, Nic Taylor 0-2 rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Patrick Courtney (L) 5-8-6-6-2-2, Adam Herman 0.2-1-0-0-0-0, Ashton Gregory 2.1-0-0-0-0-0 … Bird Island: Casey Lewandowski (W) 7-1-0-0-1-6, Brad Gass 1-0-0-0-1-1, Eric Gass 1-1-0-0-0-0

Raymond 10, Milroy 2

Alex Call pitched five dominant innings and also had two hits to help the Raymond Rockets to the Corn Belt League victory over the Milroy Yankees at Raymond.

Call, a 2022 Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg graduate, struck out 11 and walked two, not allowing a hit or earned run. He also was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs.

John Sawatzky went the final four innings for the save, striking out six and walking four. He allowed four hits and one run.

Tyler Steen was 2-for-4 with a double, four runs and two stolen bases for the Rockets.

For Milroy, David Schmidt was 2-for-4 with a run and Branden Flock was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

Milroy 000 010 010-2 4 1

Raymond 201 030 40x-10 9 2

Hitting - Milroy: David Schmidt 2-4 r, Branden Flock 2-4 rbi 2b, Cole Felcyn 0-1 r hbp … Raymond: Eli Nelson 1-4 r sb, Mike Jeseritz 0-4 r, Tyler Steen 2-2 r-4 2b sb-2, Isaac Call 0-2 r-2 hbp, Alex Call 2-3 rbi-3 2b, John Sawatzky 0-1 r, Caleb Ditmarson 1-3 rbi-2, Tanner Bauman 0-0 r rbi, Brady Kienitz 1-4 rbi, Paxton Nelson 1-2 hbp-2 sb-2, Brett Swanson 1-3, Wylie Lottman 0-0 rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Milroy: Aaron Mathiowetz (L) 6-7-6-5-3-4, Schmidt 0-1-4-4-4-4-0, Felcyn 1-0-0-0-0-0, Brock Schultz 1-1-0-0-1-1 … Raymond: A. Call (W) 5-0-1-0-2-11, Sawatzky (Sv) 4-4-1-1-4-6

Granite Falls 6, Tracy 3

Adam Brewers threw a solid seven innings as the Granite Falls Kilowatts beat the Tracy Engineers in a Corn Belt League game at Richter Field in Granite Falls.

Brewers struck out six and walked one. He scattered eight hits and allowed two earned runs.

Kyle TeBeest went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two stolen bases, Bennett Knapper was 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a stolen base and Colten Vien was 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Kilowatts.

Trevor Parlberg was 2-for-4 with two doubles and a run and Jake Olson was 2-for-4 with a double, a hit-by-pitch and two RBI for the Engineers.

Tracy 000 000 210-3 10 1

Granite Falls 110 003 01x-6 9 5

Hitting - Tracy: Kyle Krzmarzick 1-4 rbi, Taylor VanOverbeke 1-3 2b, Trevor Parlberg 2-4 r 2b-2, Shane Erickson 1-4 r hbp, Jake Olson 2-4 rbi-2 2b hbp, Dylan Wittmeier 1-5, Anthony Rohlik 1-5, Nathan Fultz 0-4 r sb, James Fultz 1-4 … Granite Falls: Jordan Odegard 1-4 r-3 rbi-2 3b sb, Kyle TeBeest 2-3 rbi sb-2, Bennett Knapper 2-5 rbi 2b sb, Colten Vien 2-4 rbi, Brandon Grund 0-3 hbp, Cole Fisher 1-3 r-2 sb, Dalton Anderson 1-4 rbi 2b, Nick Lindstrom 0-2 r sac

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Tracy: Jory Dove (L) 6-7-5-5-4-4, Andy LaVoy 2-2-1-1-2-1 … Granite Falls: Adam Brewers (W) 7-8-2-2-1-6, Caleb Jans 1-2-1-0-0-0, Knapper 1-0-0-0-0-1

Spring Hill 13, Roscoe 2

The Spring Hill Chargers put up 11 hits in an eight-inning Stearns County League win against the host Roscoe Rangers.

Eric Terres, Jamie Terres and Owen Meyer each had two hits for Spring Hill. Meyer, Austin Schoenberg and Corey Schoenberg each hit home runs for the Chargers.

Austin Pauls led Roscoe’s offense, going 3-for-3 with a triple and a run scored. Devon Savage finished 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.

Spring Hill 012 070 30-13 11 1

Roscoe 000 000 20-2 8 3

Hitting - Spring Hill: Eric Terres 2-2 2b r-2 rbi-2 bb, Austin Schoenberg 1-5 hr r rbi-2, Jamie Terres 2-3 2b r rbi-2 bb-2, Corey Schoenberg 1-3 hr r rbi-3, Devin Orbeck 1-3 r, Owen Meyer 2-4 hr r-2 rbi, Ben Welle 1-2 r rbi bb sb, Luke Dehmar 1-1, Reegan Nelson 0-4 r, Dylan Gertken 0-3 r-2, Erik Barten 0-0 r bb … Roscoe: Bryce Vanderbeek 1-3, Devon Savage 2-3 2b rbi bb, Austin Pauls 3-3 3b r, Josh Mackedanz 1-2, Garth Utsch 1-1, Cory Schmitt 0-1 r rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Spring Hill: Welle (W) 6-6-0-0-0-8, Carter Tschida 1-2-2-1-2-0 … Roscoe: Mackedanz (L) 4.1-8-9-6-2-0, Brandon Schleper 1.2-2-1-0-1-0, Isaac Schultz 1-1-3-3-2-1

Games Saturday:

Richmond 5, Lake Henry 2

Blaine Athmann got the pitching win and Dusty Adams earned the save in the Richmond Royals’ Stearns County League victory over the Lake Henry Lakers at Richmond.

Litchfield 6, Dassel-Cokato 4

Tied at 4-4, the Litchfield Blues’ Andrew Loch drove in two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to get the North Star League win against the Dassel-Cokato Saints at Optimist Park in Litchfield.

On the first pitch of his at-bat, Loch drove a two-out single to right field to bring home Bennett Lecher and Ryan Quast. Loch finished 2-for-5 with a pair of runs. Lecher, Avery Liestman, Brady Smith and Jake Jones all had two hits for Litchfield. Liestman hit a pair of doubles while also driving in three runs.

Dylan Koll picked up the win after putting up all zeros in the ninth inning.

Dassel-Cokato 200 010 100-4 7 2

Litchfield 002 000 22x-6 12 2

Hitting - Dassel-Cokato: Steve Boger 1-3 2b r rbi bb, Jim Althoff 2-4 r rbi, Noah Halonen 2-4, Jordan Flick 1-4 rbi, Collin Krick 1-4, Dylan Weber 0-3 r, Gus Flick 0-0 r … Litchfield: Andrew Loch 2-5 r-2 rbi-2, Jake Jones 2-4 2b r rbi, Avery Liestman 2-4 2b-2 rbi-3, Brady Smith 2-4, Carson Deal 1-4, Bennett Lecher 2-4 r sb, Ryan Quast 1-4 r-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Dassel-Cokato: J. Flick (L) 8-12-6-2-0-1 … Litchfield: Joey Hyde 5-4-3-2-1-4, Jack Ramthun 3-3-1-1-0-2, Dylan Koll (W) 1-0-0-0-0-0

Atwater 9, Paynesville 0

The Atwater Chuckers hit four home runs in a County Line League victory against the Paynesville Pirates at Paynesville.

Josh Cunningham hit a grand slam in the top of the first inning as part of a five-run frame. He went deep again in the fifth with a solo homer. Jack Peterson had a two-run homer in the seventh, and Jordan Olson led off the eighth with a solo shot.

Josh Kingery tossed eight innings for the Chuckers, striking out 18 while giving up no runs, three hits and one walk. He also went 2-for-3 at the plate.

Garrett Leusink was 2-for-4 for Paynesville.

Atwater 500 010 210-9 9 0

Paynesville 000 000 000-0 4 1

Hitting - Atwater: Josh Kingery 2-3 2b r bb-2, Kobe Holtz 1-5 r bb, Jordan Olson 1-3 hr r-2 rbi-2 bb-2, Josh Cunningham 2-6 hr-2 r-2 rbi-5, Jack Peterson 1-4 hr r rbi-2 bb, Ezra Kaping 2-2, David Kingery 0-4 r bb, Jeff Peterson 0-4 r bb-2 sb … Paynesville: Garrett Leusink 2-4, Grant Fuchs 1-2, Sam Oehrlein 1-3

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Atwater: J. Kingery (W) 8-3-0-0-1-18, Holtz 1-1-0-0-2-3 … Paynesville: Bennett Evans (L) 1-2-5-5-4-1, Fuchs 4-1-1-1-5-7, Griffin Bjerke 2-4-2-2-2-3, Blake Vagle 1-2-1-1-0-1, Oehrlein 1-0-0-0-2-1