99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Amateur baseball roundup: Bird Island shuts down Willmar 6-0

Amateur baseball report for Sunday, June 12, 2022, in west central Minnesota. Bullfrogs hold Rails to two hits, smack three home runs, in the Corn Belt League win. Other winners: the Raymond Rockets, Granite Falls Kilowatts and Atwater Chuckers.

Baseball roundup
Tribune graphic / Kit Grode
By Joe Brown and Tom Elliott
June 12, 2022 at 10:04 PM

BIRD ISLAND — Casey Lewandowski dominated for seven innings and Bird Island smacked three home runs in its 6-0 Corn Belt League victory over the Willmar Rails on Sunday.

Lewandowski struck out six, walked one and allowed one hit over seven innings.

Trent Athmann, Dylan Gass and Shawn Dollerschell all hit home runs for the Bullfrogs. Zeke Waltman and Jared Dettmann each had two hits.

Jordan Steffer doubled and Wade Fischer singled for Willmar.

Bird Island 6, Willmar 0

Willmar            000   000   000-0   2   3
Bird Island      121   020   000-6   9   0
Hitting - Willmar: Jordan Steffer 1-4 2b, Wade Fischer 1-4 … Bird Island: Trent Athmann 1-5 r rbi hr, Logan Swann 1-3 2b, Tyler Hebrink 1-3 r, Dylan Gass 1-4 r rbi hr, Shawn Dollerschell 1-4 r rbi-2 hr, Zeke Walton 2-3 r, Jared Dettmann 2-4 r rbi 2b, Nic Taylor 0-2 rbi
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Patrick Courtney (L) 5-8-6-6-2-2, Adam Herman 0.2-1-0-0-0-0, Ashton Gregory 2.1-0-0-0-0-0 … Bird Island: Casey Lewandowski (W) 7-1-0-0-1-6, Brad Gass 1-0-0-0-1-1, Eric Gass 1-1-0-0-0-0

ADVERTISEMENT

Raymond 10, Milroy 2

Alex Call pitched five dominant innings and also had two hits to help the Raymond Rockets to the Corn Belt League victory over the Milroy Yankees at Raymond.

Call, a 2022 Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg graduate, struck out 11 and walked two, not allowing a hit or earned run. He also was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs.

John Sawatzky went the final four innings for the save, striking out six and walking four. He allowed four hits and one run.

Tyler Steen was 2-for-4 with a double, four runs and two stolen bases for the Rockets.

For Milroy, David Schmidt was 2-for-4 with a run and Branden Flock was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI.

Milroy            000   010   010-2   4   1
Raymond      201   030   40x-10   9   2
Hitting - Milroy: David Schmidt 2-4 r, Branden Flock 2-4 rbi 2b, Cole Felcyn 0-1 r hbp … Raymond: Eli Nelson 1-4 r sb, Mike Jeseritz 0-4 r, Tyler Steen 2-2 r-4 2b sb-2, Isaac Call 0-2 r-2 hbp, Alex Call 2-3 rbi-3 2b, John Sawatzky 0-1 r, Caleb Ditmarson 1-3 rbi-2, Tanner Bauman 0-0 r rbi, Brady Kienitz 1-4 rbi, Paxton Nelson 1-2 hbp-2 sb-2, Brett Swanson 1-3, Wylie Lottman 0-0 rbi
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Milroy: Aaron Mathiowetz (L) 6-7-6-5-3-4, Schmidt 0-1-4-4-4-4-0, Felcyn 1-0-0-0-0-0, Brock Schultz 1-1-0-0-1-1 … Raymond: A. Call (W) 5-0-1-0-2-11, Sawatzky (Sv) 4-4-1-1-4-6

Granite Falls 6, Tracy 3

Adam Brewers threw a solid seven innings as the Granite Falls Kilowatts beat the Tracy Engineers in a Corn Belt League game at Richter Field in Granite Falls.

Brewers struck out six and walked one. He scattered eight hits and allowed two earned runs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kyle TeBeest went 2-for-3 with an RBI and two stolen bases, Bennett Knapper was 2-for-5 with a double, an RBI and a stolen base and Colten Vien was 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Kilowatts.

Trevor Parlberg was 2-for-4 with two doubles and a run and Jake Olson was 2-for-4 with a double, a hit-by-pitch and two RBI for the Engineers.

Tracy                  000   000   210-3   10   1
Granite Falls      110   003   01x-6   9   5
Hitting - Tracy: Kyle Krzmarzick 1-4 rbi, Taylor VanOverbeke 1-3 2b, Trevor Parlberg 2-4 r 2b-2, Shane Erickson 1-4 r hbp, Jake Olson 2-4 rbi-2 2b hbp, Dylan Wittmeier 1-5, Anthony Rohlik 1-5, Nathan Fultz 0-4 r sb, James Fultz 1-4 … Granite Falls: Jordan Odegard 1-4 r-3 rbi-2 3b sb, Kyle TeBeest 2-3 rbi sb-2, Bennett Knapper 2-5 rbi 2b sb, Colten Vien 2-4 rbi, Brandon Grund 0-3 hbp, Cole Fisher 1-3 r-2 sb, Dalton Anderson 1-4 rbi 2b, Nick Lindstrom 0-2 r sac
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Tracy: Jory Dove (L) 6-7-5-5-4-4, Andy LaVoy 2-2-1-1-2-1 … Granite Falls: Adam Brewers (W) 7-8-2-2-1-6, Caleb Jans 1-2-1-0-0-0, Knapper 1-0-0-0-0-1

Spring Hill 13, Roscoe 2

The Spring Hill Chargers put up 11 hits in an eight-inning Stearns County League win against the host Roscoe Rangers.

Eric Terres, Jamie Terres and Owen Meyer each had two hits for Spring Hill. Meyer, Austin Schoenberg and Corey Schoenberg each hit home runs for the Chargers.

Austin Pauls led Roscoe’s offense, going 3-for-3 with a triple and a run scored. Devon Savage finished 2-for-3 with a double and an RBI.

Spring Hill   012   070   30-13   11   1
Roscoe        000   000   20-2   8   3
Hitting - Spring Hill: Eric Terres 2-2 2b r-2 rbi-2 bb, Austin Schoenberg 1-5 hr r rbi-2, Jamie Terres 2-3 2b r rbi-2 bb-2, Corey Schoenberg 1-3 hr r rbi-3, Devin Orbeck 1-3 r, Owen Meyer 2-4 hr r-2 rbi, Ben Welle 1-2 r rbi bb sb, Luke Dehmar 1-1, Reegan Nelson 0-4 r, Dylan Gertken 0-3 r-2, Erik Barten 0-0 r bb … Roscoe: Bryce Vanderbeek 1-3, Devon Savage 2-3 2b rbi bb, Austin Pauls 3-3 3b r, Josh Mackedanz 1-2, Garth Utsch 1-1, Cory Schmitt 0-1 r rbi
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Spring Hill: Welle (W) 6-6-0-0-0-8, Carter Tschida 1-2-2-1-2-0 … Roscoe: Mackedanz (L) 4.1-8-9-6-2-0, Brandon Schleper 1.2-2-1-0-1-0, Isaac Schultz 1-1-3-3-2-1

Games Saturday:

Richmond 5, Lake Henry 2

Blaine Athmann got the pitching win and Dusty Adams earned the save in the Richmond Royals’ Stearns County League victory over the Lake Henry Lakers at Richmond.

ADVERTISEMENT

Litchfield 6, Dassel-Cokato 4
Tied at 4-4, the Litchfield Blues’ Andrew Loch drove in two runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to get the North Star League win against the Dassel-Cokato Saints at Optimist Park in Litchfield.

On the first pitch of his at-bat, Loch drove a two-out single to right field to bring home Bennett Lecher and Ryan Quast. Loch finished 2-for-5 with a pair of runs. Lecher, Avery Liestman, Brady Smith and Jake Jones all had two hits for Litchfield. Liestman hit a pair of doubles while also driving in three runs.

Dylan Koll picked up the win after putting up all zeros in the ninth inning.

Dassel-Cokato    200   010   100-4   7   2
Litchfield             002   000   22x-6   12   2
Hitting - Dassel-Cokato: Steve Boger 1-3 2b r rbi bb, Jim Althoff 2-4 r rbi, Noah Halonen 2-4, Jordan Flick 1-4 rbi, Collin Krick 1-4, Dylan Weber 0-3 r, Gus Flick 0-0 r … Litchfield: Andrew Loch 2-5 r-2 rbi-2, Jake Jones 2-4 2b r rbi, Avery Liestman 2-4 2b-2 rbi-3, Brady Smith 2-4, Carson Deal 1-4, Bennett Lecher 2-4 r sb, Ryan Quast 1-4 r-2
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Dassel-Cokato: J. Flick (L) 8-12-6-2-0-1 … Litchfield: Joey Hyde 5-4-3-2-1-4, Jack Ramthun 3-3-1-1-0-2, Dylan Koll (W) 1-0-0-0-0-0

Atwater 9, Paynesville 0

The Atwater Chuckers hit four home runs in a County Line League victory against the Paynesville Pirates at Paynesville.

Josh Cunningham hit a grand slam in the top of the first inning as part of a five-run frame. He went deep again in the fifth with a solo homer. Jack Peterson had a two-run homer in the seventh, and Jordan Olson led off the eighth with a solo shot.

Josh Kingery tossed eight innings for the Chuckers, striking out 18 while giving up no runs, three hits and one walk. He also went 2-for-3 at the plate.

Garrett Leusink was 2-for-4 for Paynesville.

ADVERTISEMENT

Atwater            500   010   210-9   9   0
Paynesville      000   000   000-0   4   1
Hitting - Atwater: Josh Kingery 2-3 2b r bb-2, Kobe Holtz 1-5 r bb, Jordan Olson 1-3 hr r-2 rbi-2 bb-2, Josh Cunningham 2-6 hr-2 r-2 rbi-5, Jack Peterson 1-4 hr r rbi-2 bb, Ezra Kaping 2-2, David Kingery 0-4 r bb, Jeff Peterson 0-4 r bb-2 sb … Paynesville: Garrett Leusink 2-4, Grant Fuchs 1-2, Sam Oehrlein 1-3
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Atwater: J. Kingery (W) 8-3-0-0-1-18, Holtz 1-1-0-0-2-3 … Paynesville: Bennett Evans (L) 1-2-5-5-4-1, Fuchs 4-1-1-1-5-7, Griffin Bjerke 2-4-2-2-2-3, Blake Vagle 1-2-1-1-0-1, Oehrlein 1-0-0-0-2-1

More Baseball:
Recent baseball coverage from the West Central Tribune.
Baseball: World Baseball Classic - Championship-Japan vs USA
Pro
Japan holds Team USA at bay to claim third World Baseball Classic championship
Japan celebrated its first WBC title since 2009, remaining the only nation to win multiple WBC championships in the event’s history.
March 21, 2023 10:17 PM
 · 
By  Andre Fernandez / Miami Herald
Willmar baseball v Little Falls Flyers 002.jpg
Prep
Tribune Notebook: Willmar Cardinals baseball in top 10 mix
Cardinals 8th in Class AAA preseason poll; KMS, MACCRAY, BBE, Paynesville also ranked
March 21, 2023 03:52 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Dawson-Boyd senior Keegon Wicht, middle, collides with an R-T-R player in the Section 3A championship on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at the R/A Facility in Marshall.
Prep
Tribune Notebook: There are a few area connections at state boys basketball this year
Orono, the No. 2 seed in the Class AAA boys basketball tournament, is coached by former Bird Island-Lake Lillian star Barry Wohler
March 20, 2023 09:51 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
USA shortstop Trea Turner (8) celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run during the second inning against Cuba on March 19, 2023, in Miami.
Pro
WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC: Team USA smothers Cuba, advances to championship game
The US plays the winner of Monday's matchup between Mexico and Japan on Tuesday night
March 19, 2023 10:06 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
BOLD vs. MIB, 031823.001.jpg
Prep
Tom Elliott: BOLD brings home some more hardware
Warriors add a 2nd-place girls basketball trophy to an impressive collection of state accomplishments in multiple sports
March 18, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College baseball: Ridgewater Warriors take two from Glen Oaks Vikings
Ridgewater gets top pitching performances from Sam Etterman, Zeke Walton and Jack Howard
March 10, 2023 05:50 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
Junior college baseball: Ridgewater Warriors drop 2 games to Lake Michigan College
Warriors fall 9-3 and 3-0 to the Red Hawks in a doubleheader played in Florida
March 09, 2023 09:41 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College baseball: Ridgewater opens with a doubleheader split against Mid Michigan
Warriors fall to the Lakers 3-2, then earn a 12-2 victory in the nightcap to open their spring trip in Florida
March 06, 2023 10:24 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Editorial cartoon for March 6, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for March 6, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Whamond draws on the arrival of spring training and the end of winter.
March 06, 2023 05:19 AM
Ridgewater Warrior pitcher Reece Schwirtz throws a pitch while taking on Central Lakes College at Green Lake Baseball Diamonds in Spicer on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.
College
College baseball: Ridgewater Warriors amped up for the season
With a large group of returning players, Ridgewater hopes to improve last year's third-place finish in the regional
March 03, 2023 11:06 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott

What To Read Next
THIELEN.JPG
Pro
Former Vikings receiver Adam Thielen will sign with Carolina
March 19, 2023 06:42 PM
 · 
By  Mike McFeely
032522 USD WBB S16 practice day2.JPG
College
Gophers hire Dawn Plitzuweit as next women’s basketball coach
March 18, 2023 12:14 PM
 · 
By  John Shipley / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Willmar WarHawks logo
Sports
Junior hockey: Willmar WarHawks' season comes to a close
March 12, 2023 05:31 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Montevideo v BOLD girls basketball 020323 001.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: Introducing the 2023 West Central Tribune All-Area Team
March 24, 2023 09:01 AM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
whitecaps3271.jpg
Pro
Whitecaps come up just short in quest for another Isobel Cup
March 26, 2023 11:18 PM
 · 
By  Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
032623.S.TRL.FARGOTITLE
College
Gophers win in-state battle with Huskies to advance to 23rd Frozen Four
March 25, 2023 09:55 PM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson
032523.S.FF.AA.DGF.Leach.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball state pairings and results 2023
March 25, 2023 11:57 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report