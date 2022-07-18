Amateur baseball roundup: Bird Island's bats hot against Willmar

WILLMAR — The Bird Island Bullfrogs put on a hit parade on Sunday.

Traveling to Bill Taunton Stadium to face the Willmar Rails, six different Bird Island players got multiple hits on the way to an 11-3 Corn Belt League victory.

Braeden Tersteeg and Jared Dettmann bookended the Bullfrogs’ offensive efforts. Tersteeg, the leadoff hitter, went 3-for-6 with a double, three runs and two RBIs. Jared Dettmann, the No. 9 hitter, was 3-for-4 with a double, a run and an RBI.

Logan Swann hit a solo home run in the fourth inning as part of a 2-for-5 afternoon. Shawn Dollerschell was 3-for-6. Trent Athmann and Tyler Hebrink were both 2-for-5.

On the mound, the Bullfrogs’ Aidan Elfering secured the win after throwing 6-1/3 scoreless innings. He struck out five while giving up four hits and no walks.

Wade Fischer was Willmar’s top bat, finishing 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, a run and an RBI. Nate Spencer drove in a run, going 1-for-1. Ian Koosman had a hit and a run. Patrick Courtney was charged with the loss after throwing the first four innings.

Bird Island 11, Willmar 3

Bird Island 002 301 032-11 19 1

Willmar 000 000 201-3 7 2

Hitting - Bird Island: Braeden Tersteeg 3-6 2b r-3 rbi-2, Trent Athmann 2-5 r, Jordan Sagedahl 1-5 rbi, Tyler Hebrink 2-5 2b r rbi-3 bb, Shawn Dollerschell 3-6 2b r rbi-2, Logan Swann 2-5 hr r rbi-2, Nic Taylor 1-4 r bb, Dylan Gass 1-5 2b r, Jared Dettmann 3-4 2b r rbi, Casey Lewandowski 1-1 r … Willmar: Jack Baumgart 1-4, Ian Koosman 1-3 r bb, Wade Fischer 2-4 2b-2 r rbi, Riley Lessman 1-2, Caleb Owens 1-2, Nate Spencer 1-1 rbi, Zach Reierson 0-4 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Bird Island: Aidan Elfering (W) 6.1-4-0-0-0-5, Eric Gass 1.2-2-2-1-0-0, Dettmann 1-1-1-1-2-0 … Willmar: Patrick Courtney (L) 4-8-5-5-1-2, Adam Herman 3.1-8-4-4-1-0, Reierson 1.2-3-2-0-0-2

Milroy 4, Raymond 3

Aaron Mathiowetz opened the bottom of the eighth inning with a single, then scored after two Raymond Rocket errors for the winning run for the host Milroy Yankees in Corn Belt League action at Yankee Field.

Isaac Schmidt got the victory for Milroy, striking out seven over eight innings. Brock Schultz came in for the ninth inning to get the save.

Brady Kienitz was Raymond’s top batter, finishing 2-for-5 with an RBI. Mike Jeseritz and Eli Nelson also had RBIs for the Rockets.

Raymond 003 000 000-3 7 4

Milroy 200 010 01x-4 10 1

Hitting - Raymond: Paxton Nelson 1-4, Brady Kienitz 2-5 rbi, Mike Jeseritz 1-2 rbi, Tyler Steen 1-3 2b, Eli Nelson 1-3 2b rbi, Asaiah Smith 1-4 … Milroy: Andy Schmidt 2-2, Branden Flock 3-4 rbi-3

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Raymond: Eli Nelson 4.2-8-3-2-1-4, Tanner Bauman (L) 3.1-2-1-0-1-4 … Milroy: Isaac Schmidt (W) 8-7-3-2-4-7, Brock Schultz (Sv) 1-0-0-0-0-0

Atwater 3, Paynesville 0

The pitching duo of Josh Kingery and Chris Fellows helped the Atwater Chuckers earn a shutout against the Paynesville Pirates in a County Line League matchup at Atwater.

Kingery, who pitched seven innings for Atwater, struck out 11 batters and allowed seven hits en route to earning the win. Fellows went two innings in relief and allowed one hit for the save.

Three Chuckers batters – Kingery, Kobe Holtz and Josh Cunningham – recorded two hits. Kingery scored two runs with one stolen base and a walk. Holtz tallied two RBIs and a walk. Cunningham added an RBI and was hit by a pitch.

Paynesville’s Griffin Bjerke was the only player to record an extra-base hit.

Paynesville 000 000 000-0 8 1

Atwater 100 000 20x-3 10 0

Hitting - Paynesville: Grayson Fuchs 2-4, Blake Vagle 1-4, Luke Johnson 2-4, Grady Fuchs 1-4, Griffin Bjerke 2-4 2b … Atwater: Josh Kingery 2-4 r-2 bb sb, Kobe Holtz 2-3 rbi-2 bb, Josh Cunningham 2-3 rbi hbp, Jack Peterson 1-3 hbp, Chris Fellows 1-4, Logan Straumann 2-4 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Paynesville: Grad. Fuchs (L) 7-8-3-3-1-4, Grant Fuchs 1-2-0-0-1-2 … Atwater: Kingery (W) 7-7-0-0-0-11, Fellows (Sv) 2-1-0-0-0-0

Litchfield 8, Cokato 6

The Litchfield Blues took advantage of the Cokato Kernels early, scoring seven runs in the first three innings of the game en route to a North Star League win.

Eddie Estrada and Jake Jones recorded multi-hit performances in the Blues’ victory. Estrada went 2-for-3 with a home run, two runs, two RBIs, two walks and a stolen base. Jones went 2-for-5 with two RBIs.

Joey Hyde earned the win after throwing a complete game for Litchfield. He allowed nine hits and three earned runs with two strikeouts and a walk.

Litchfield 421 001 000-8 8 4

Cokato 100 030 200-6 9 2

Hitting - Litchfield: Cody Klabunde 1-4 r-2 rbi bb hbp sb-2, Avery Liestman 1-3 r rbi bb hbp, Eddie Estrada 2-3 hr r-2 rbi-2 bb-2 sb, Jake Jones 2-5 rbi-2, Eric Hulterstrum 1-4 hbp, Bennett Lecher 1-4 2b r bb, Andrew Loch 0-3 r-2 hbp sb-3 … Cokato: Alan Pietila 1-3 hr r-2 rbi hbp-2, Isaac Nelson 1-4 r rbi bb, Tommy Halonen 1-5 r rbi, Austin Kuntola 1-4 rbi hbp, Billy Aho 4-5 rbi, Grayson Landerville 1-4 2b r, Grant Haataja 0-4 r, Sanders Asplin 0-3 rbi hbp

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Litchfield: Joey Hyde (W) 9-9-6-3-1-2 … Cokato: Jackson Martin 0-3-4-4-2-0, Jaeger Ohm (L) 7-5-4-4-6-4, Pietila 2-0-0-0-0-3

Elrosa 4, Richmond 2

A four-run fourth inning fueled the Elrosa Saints to a Stearns County League victory over the Richmond Royals at Elrosa.

Jackson Peter started the four-run inning for Elrosa, hitting a solo home run. He went 2-for-3 with a walk. Ashton Dingmann scored on an RBI single from Blaine Fischer before Kevin Kuefler hit a two-run RBI double to help cement the Saints’ win.

Will Van Beck got credit for the win. He pitched two innings after starter Ethan Vogt and allowed one hit with a strikeout.

Richmond 000 000 011-2 7 0

Elrosa 000 400 00x-4 9 1

Hitting - Richmond: Dalton Thelen 1-3 bb sb, Dusty Adams 1-2, Sam Holthaus 1-4, Justin Schroeder 1-3, Adam Backes 1-3 hbp, Cameron Miller 1-2, Carter Drontle 1-1 r, Brennan O’Brien 0-3 r bb, Carter Thelen 0-4 rbi … Elrosa: Kevin Kuefler 1-4 2b rbi-2, Will Van Beck 1-4, Jackson Peter 2-3 hr r rbi bb, Ashton Dingmann 1-3 r, Derek Wiener 1-3, Peyton Winter 1-3 r, Blaine Fischer 2-3 rbi hbp, Matt Schmitz 0-1 r bb-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Richmond: Adams (L) 3.2-6-4-4-2-3, Schroeder 2.1-2-0-0-1-0, Miller 2-1-0-0-1-2 … Elrosa: Ethan Vogt 4-3-0-0-0-3, Van Beck (W) 2-1-0-0-0-1, Riley Meyer 2.2-3-2-1-3-2, Wyatt Steffensen 0.1-0-0-0-0-0

Lake Henry 7, Roscoe 1

A five-run sixth inning helped the Lake Henry Lakers dominate the Roscoe Rangers en route to a Stearns County League victory at Roscoe.

Lake Henry’s Trent Wendlant went a perfect 4-for-4 with two runs, an RBI and a stolen base.

Alongside Wendlant’s strong performance, Shane Kampsen hit a three-run RBI double in the sixth inning. He went 2-for-5 and stole a base.

Wendlant pitched the final two innings for Lake Henry to cement their victory. He allowed three hits and earned one strikeout.

Lake Henry 000 005 020-7 10 1

Roscoe 000 000 100-1 11 3

Hitting - Lake Henry: Adam Jaeger 1-5 r rbi, Shane Kampsen 2-5 2b rbi-3 sb, Carter Wessel 1-5 rbi, Matthew Lieser 1-2 hbp, Sam Hopfer 1-3 r, Spencer Lieser 0-3 r, Isaac Lieser 0-2 bb r, Trent Wendlant 4-4 r-2 rbi sb, Adam Miller 0-1 r sb… Roscoe: Austin Pauls 1-5, Bryce Vanderbeek 1-4, Chris Vanderbeek 1-5 rbi, Brayden Vanderbeek 2-5, Russell Leyendecker 1-4, Jordan Schleper 2-4, Devon Savage 1-4, Parker Brezinka 1-3 r, Chris Whessler 1-1

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Lake Henry: Grant Ludwig 3-3-0-0-0-2, Carter Wessel 2-1-0-0-0-4, Sam Hopfer 2-4-1-1-0-1, Trent Wendlant 2-3-0-0-0-1… Roscoe: Bryce Vanderbeek 5.1-8-5-5-1-6, Josh Mackedanz 3.2-2-2-0-0-3

Saturday

Tomahawk East 2, Corn Belt 1

A bases-loaded walk by Mason Cox in the 11th inning handed the Tomahawk East League All-Stars over the Corn Belt League All-Stars at New Ulm.

Cox, a member of the Stark Longhorns, was 1-for-1 with two RBIs.

The Corn Belt got on the board in the top of the first inning on an RBI single by the Willmar Rails’ Jack Baumgart that brought home the Bird Island Bullfrogs’ Jordan Sagedahl.

With two outs in the bottom of the ninth, Cox kept the game going for the Tomahawk East with an RBI single. Matt Mielke of the Sleepy Eye Indians scored the game-tying run.

Stark’s Zach Haala was credited with the win after striking out six with no hits and two walks allowed over six innings of relief. Bird Island’s Zeke Walton was hit with the loss. The Rails’ Jayden Dierenfeld started the game for the Corn Belt, tossing one scoreless inning.

The Corn Belt League All-Stars were:

Bird Island Bullfrogs: Jordan Sagedahl; Aidan Elfering; Zeke Walton; manager Mike Nagel; and assistant coach Jeremy Mortensen.

Granite Falls Kilowatts: Bennett Knapper.

Marshall A’s: Mitchell Bouwman; Peyton Grant; and Logan Tomasek.

Milroy Yankees: Dave Schmidt; and Branden Flock.

Raymond Rockets: Brady Kienitz; Tanner Bauman; Paxton Nelson; Isaac Call; Mike Jeseritz; and Tyler Steen.

Sacred Heart Saints: Jack Howard; and Ayden Gustafson.

Tracy Engineers: Trevor Parlberg.

Wabasso Jaxx: Carter Guetter.

Willmar Rails: Christian Lessman; Patrick Courtney; Jack Baumgart; and Jayden Dierenfeld.

Corn Belt 100 000 000 00-1 3 2

Tomahawk East 000 000 001 01-2 6 1

Hitting - Corn Belt: Jordan Sagedahl 1-4 3b r, Jack Baumgart 1-2 rbi bb, Isaac Call 1-2 2b … Tomahawk East: Jackson Bode 1-5 2b bb, Chris Knowles 1-5, Andrew Peters 1-2 hbp, Hunter Sehr 1-3, Matt Mielke 1-2 2b r, Mason Cox 1-1 rbi-2 bb, Jevan Richert 0-2 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Corn Belt: Jayden Dierenfeld 1-1-0-0-2-1, Patrick Courtney 2-2-0-0-1-2, Mitchell Bouwman 1-0-0-0-0-0, Christian Lessman 2-0-0-0-1-3, Jack Howard 1-1-0-0-0-0, Tanner Bauman 1-0-0-0-1-1, Sagedahl 1-2-1-1-0-1, Zeke Walton (L) 1.1-0-1-0-2-1 … Tomahawk East: Aaron Portner 3-2-1-1-1-3, Carter Benz 2-1-0-0-0-0, Zach Haala (W) 6-0-0-0-2-6

NLS Twins 6, NLS Lakers 2

The New London-Spicer Twins defeated the Norway Lake-Sunburg Lakers in a County Line League contest at Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer.

Eight Twins batters recorded a hit. Jett Salonek had a team-high three hits with a run and one RBI. He also picked up the save after pitching two innings, where he struck out two, allowed one hit and walked one.

Mike Danielson and Ethan Haugen helped propel the Twins to victory. Danielson hit a three-run home run in the fourth inning. Haugen pitched seven innings, striking out nine and allowing seven walks, three hits and two earned runs.

NLS Lakers 000 101 000-2 4 1

NLS Twins 020 400 00x-6 12 0

Hitting - NLS Lakers: Jaiden Henjum 2-4 3b r-2, Regan Carlson 1-3 rbi sf, Christian Diederich 1-3 bb, Luke Ruter 0-2 rbi bb-2 … NLS Twins: Ben Kulset 1-4 r bb, Jake Rambow 2-4 r rbi hbp sb, Mike Danielson 1-3 hr r rbi-3 bb, Adam Schrader 1-4, Scott Rambow 1-4 r, Derek Dolezal 1-4, Wyatt White 2-4 rbi, Jett Salonek 3-4 r rbi, Josh Soine 0-3 r hbp

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - NLS Lakers: Weston Gjerde (L) 8-12-6-4-2-3 … NLS Twins: Ethan Haugen (W) 7-3-2-2-7-9, Salonek (Sv) 2-1-0-0-1-2

Paynesville 3, Regal 2

The Paynesville Pirates doubled their lead in the ninth inning and held off a comeback effort from the Regal Eagles in a County Line League victory at Regal.

Grady Fuchs scored the game-winning run for Paynesville. He accounted for over half of the team’s five hits, going 3-for-4.

Paynesville’s Griffin Bjerke went eight innings on the mound and got credit for the win. He allowed six hits and two earned runs with six strikeouts and two walks.

Luke Johnson pitched one inning in relief and recorded one strikeout to earn the save.

Paynesville 000 101 001-3 5 1

Regal 010 000 001-2 6 2

Hitting - Paynesville: Blake Vagle 1-4, Luke Johnson 1-4 2b r, Grady Fuchs 3-4 r, Abe Bullard 0-3 r bb, Grant Fuchs 0-3 rbi sf … Regal: Josh Beier 1-3 hbp, Nathan Meyer 2-4 r, Blake Karsch 1-3 rbi sac, Derek Dengerud 1-4, Nathan Beier 1-4 rbi, Tanner Heinsus 0-0 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Paynesville: Griffin Bjerke (W) 8-6-2-2-2-6, Johnson (Sv) 1-0-0-0-0-1 … Regal: Brandon Wedel (L) 5.1-4-2-1-3-8, Meyer 3.2-1-1-1-0-1

Delano 8, Litchfield 5

The Delano Athletics scored seven of their eight runs in the first three innings and held off a late comeback effort from the Litchfield Blues to win the North Star League game at Delano.

Despite the loss, Litchfield outhit Delano 17-14. Avery Liestman led all batters with four hits, while he added one run and a stolen base.

Five hitters for Delano recorded at least two hits. Oran Hinkle recorded a team-high three hits with one RBI and a run.

Delano’s Jackson Royer, who pitched three innings in relief, got the win. He allowed seven hits and two earned runs with one strikeout.

Litchfield 000 101 012-5 17 1

Delano 304 001 00x-8 14 1

Hitting - Litchfield: Cody Klabunde 1-4 rbi-2 hbp, Andrew Loch 2-5, Eddie Estrada 2-5 hr 2b r rbi, Avery Liestman 4-5 r sb, Carson Deal 1-5, Kal Volinkaty 2-5 r, Brady Smith 1-2 rbi, Ryan Quast 1-2, Bennett Lecher 3-3 2b-2 r rbi, Kaleb Kalkbrenner 0-0 r … Delano: Brady Miller 2-4 r rbi, Trevor Jaunich 2-5 2b r sb, Toby Hanson 2-5 r sb, Jack Paulson 2-5 2b r-2 rbi, Jeff Althoff 1-4 r rbi sb, Oran Hinkle 3-4 r rbi, Ty Weiman 1-3 r rbi hbp, Adam Schleper 1-3

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Litchfield: Liestman (L) 4-11-7-6-0-3, Jack Ramthun 4-3-1-1-1-2 … Delano: Austin Schneider 5-8-1-1-0-2, Colin Lommel 1-2-1-1-0-0, Jackson Royer (W) 3-7-3-2-0-1