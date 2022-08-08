99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, March 27

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Amateur baseball roundup: Elrosa earns a trip to state in Region 15C

The Saints edge Richmond 4-3 to complete a good weekend in the playoffs at Meire Grove.

Baseball roundup
Kit Grode / Tribune graphic
By Tom Elliott and Michael Lyne
August 07, 2022 at 11:44 PM

MEIRE GROVE — The Elrosa Saints clinched a berth in the 2022 state Class C tournament with a 4-3 victory over Richmond on Sunday.

The victory kept Elrosa in the championship bracket in Region 15C.

Kevin Kuefler, Jackson Peter, Derek Wiener and Peyton Winter all had two hits to lead the Saints. Kuefler went 2-for-5 with a run, Peter was 2-for-4 with two runs and a stolen base, Wiener was 2-for-4 with two RBI and Winter was 2-for-4 with a run.

Ethan Vogt got the win with five innings of relief, allowing one run. He struck out five and walked two, scattering five hits.

Cole Schmitz went 3-for-5 with a double and a home run for Richmond. Dalton Thelen was 2-for-5 with two RBIs and Dusty Adams was 2-for-4 for the Royals.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elrosa is in the championship bracket. The Saints play St. Martin at 7:30 p.m. Friday for the Region 15C title. St. Martin advanced by beating New Munich 2-1 on Saturday and then defeating Luxemburg 3-1 on Sunday.

Region 15C

Elrosa 4, Richmond 3

Richmond    000   210   000-3   10   2
Elrosa           200   100   10x-4   11   1
Hitting - Richmond: Dalton Thelen 2-5 rbi-2, Chase Aleshire 1-4, Cole Schmitz 3-5 r rbi 2b hr, Sam Holthaus 1-3, Kyle Budde 0-3 sac, Dusty Adams 2-4, Carter Thelen 0-3 r, Adam Backes 1-4 r … Elrosa: Kevin Kuefler 2-5 r, Will Van Beck 1-5 rbi, Jackson Peter 2-4 r-2 sb, Derek Wiener 2-4 rbi-2, Matt Schmitz 0-4 rbi, Gavin Kampsen 1-4, Peyton Winter 2-4 r, Blaine Fischer 1-3 sac
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Richmond: Adam Nibaur 6.1-9-4-2-1-7, D. Thelen 1.2-2-0-0-0-1 … Elrosa: Wyatt Steffensen 4-5-2-0-2-3, Ethan Vogt (W) 5-5-1-1-2-5

Elrosa 4, Spring Hill 1

Payton Van Beck tossed a two-hitter to lead Elrosa to the win over Spring Hill on Saturday in Meire Grove.

Van Beck struck out six and walked two, allowing one earned run. Kevin Kuefler, Ashton Dingmann and Derek Wiener all had two hits for the Saints.

Spring Hill    000   001   000-1   2   0
Elrosa           020   020   00x-4   9   0
Hitting - Spring Hill: Jamie Terres 1-4 rbi, Corey Schoenberg 0-1 r hbp-2, Luke Dehmer 1-3 … Elrosa: Kevin Kuefler 2-3 r rbi-2 2b sb, Will Van Beck 1-4 r, Jackson Peter 1-4 r, Jackson Peter 1-3, Ashton Dingmann 2-4 rbi, Derek Wiener 2-4 rbi, Peyton Winter 1-3 r, Blaine Fischer 0-2 r
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Spring Hill: Tyler Hoffman (L) … Elrosa: Payton Van Beck (W) 9-2-1-1-1-6

Watkins 11, Spring Hill 3

The Watkins Clippers dominated the Spring Hill Chargers en route to a victory Sunday evening in Meire Grove.

Justin Thompson threw a complete game for the Clippers. He allowed nine hits, three runs and walked one, striking out 10 batters.

Brendan Ashton led Watkins’ offense. He went 4-for-5 with two RBIs, one run and a double.

ADVERTISEMENT

Eric Terres had three of Spring Hill’s nine hits, scoring one run.

The Clippers will play Luxemburg at noon on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Meire Grove in an elimination game of the Region 15C tournament.

Spring Hill   020   000   100-3   9   4
Watkins      051   100   22x-11   15   3
Hitting - Spring Hill: Eric Terres 3-5 r, Austin Schoenberg 1-5 2b rbi, Jamie Terres 0-4 hbp, Nathan Terres 1-3 bb, Reegan Nelson 1-4, Owen Meyer 1-4 r, Corey Schoenberg 0-4 r, Devin Orbeck 1-3 rbi, Anthony Revermann 1-1, Luke Dehmer 0-2 rbi … Watkins: Nolan Geislinger 1-5 sb-2 r rbi, Lincoln Haugen 3-4 r rbi-2, Kevin Kramer 2-4 bb r-2, Dan Berg 1-4 bb 2b r-2 rbi-3, Brendan Ashton 4-5 2b r rbi-2, Carter Block 1-5, Carson Geislinger 2-4 2b r-2 rbi, Justin Thompson 1-4 hbp sb r, Matt Geislinger 0-3 bb r
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Spring Hill: Ben Welle (L) 3-9-7-6-2-2, Tyler Hoffman 5-6-4-0-1-1 … Watkins: Thompson (W) 9-9-3-1-1-10

Region 12C

Loretto 11, Litchfield 3

Eighth-seeded Loretto knocked off its second straight higher seeded team with the victory Saturday at Optimist Park.

Litchfield is the fourth seed. Loretto beat top-seeded Delano 4-2 Thursday.

Litchfield moves into the losers’ bracket of the double-elimination tournament. The Blues play the winner of Maple Lake and Cokato at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at a site to be determined. If Maple Lake, the third seed, wins, it’ll be at Maple Lake. If Cokato, the seventh seed, wins, it’ll be at Litchfield.

On Saturday, former Minnesota Twin Corey Koskie homered for Loretto.

Loretto     012   010   430-11   13   1
Litchfield      000   100   110-3   11   5
Hitting - Loretto: Ben Luethner 1-5 r rbi, kent Koch 1-5, Keenan Hodgkin 2-5 r-3 rbi, Tyler Maher 1-6 r rbi, Corey Koskie 1-4 rbi r hr, Jack Scanlon 0-0 r, Nathan Maher 1-4 r-2 rbi bb, Joshua Koskie 1-4 r rbi, Bradley Koskie 3-5 rbi, Ashton Unzicker 2-3 r rbi-2  … Litchfield: Cody Klabunde 2-5 r rbi 2b, Avery Liestman 2-3 sb, Ryan Quast 1-1, Winky Estrada 2-4 r rbi bb, Jake Jones 1-4, Ben Alsleben 0-2 r bb, Carson Deal 2-3 bb 2b, Bennett Lecher 1-2 rbi bb
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Loretto: Andrew Kemper (W) 6.1-6-2-2-4-6, Joshua Koskie 1.2-3-1-1-1-1, Brady Pitts 1-2-0-0-0-0 … Litchfield: Joey Hyde (L) 6-8-8-7-2-0, Dylan Koll 1.2-5-3-0-1-0, Jack Ramthun 0.1-0-0-0-0-1, Alsleben 1-0-0-0-0-1

ADVERTISEMENT

More Baseball:
Recent baseball coverage from the West Central Tribune.
Baseball: World Baseball Classic - Championship-Japan vs USA
Pro
Japan holds Team USA at bay to claim third World Baseball Classic championship
Japan celebrated its first WBC title since 2009, remaining the only nation to win multiple WBC championships in the event’s history.
March 21, 2023 10:17 PM
 · 
By  Andre Fernandez / Miami Herald
Willmar baseball v Little Falls Flyers 002.jpg
Prep
Tribune Notebook: Willmar Cardinals baseball in top 10 mix
Cardinals 8th in Class AAA preseason poll; KMS, MACCRAY, BBE, Paynesville also ranked
March 21, 2023 03:52 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Dawson-Boyd senior Keegon Wicht, middle, collides with an R-T-R player in the Section 3A championship on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at the R/A Facility in Marshall.
Prep
Tribune Notebook: There are a few area connections at state boys basketball this year
Orono, the No. 2 seed in the Class AAA boys basketball tournament, is coached by former Bird Island-Lake Lillian star Barry Wohler
March 20, 2023 09:51 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
USA shortstop Trea Turner (8) celebrates with teammates after hitting a home run during the second inning against Cuba on March 19, 2023, in Miami.
Pro
WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC: Team USA smothers Cuba, advances to championship game
The US plays the winner of Monday's matchup between Mexico and Japan on Tuesday night
March 19, 2023 10:06 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
BOLD vs. MIB, 031823.001.jpg
Prep
Tom Elliott: BOLD brings home some more hardware
Warriors add a 2nd-place girls basketball trophy to an impressive collection of state accomplishments in multiple sports
March 18, 2023 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College baseball: Ridgewater Warriors take two from Glen Oaks Vikings
Ridgewater gets top pitching performances from Sam Etterman, Zeke Walton and Jack Howard
March 10, 2023 05:50 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
Junior college baseball: Ridgewater Warriors drop 2 games to Lake Michigan College
Warriors fall 9-3 and 3-0 to the Red Hawks in a doubleheader played in Florida
March 09, 2023 09:41 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Ridgewater Warriors logo
College
College baseball: Ridgewater opens with a doubleheader split against Mid Michigan
Warriors fall to the Lakers 3-2, then earn a 12-2 victory in the nightcap to open their spring trip in Florida
March 06, 2023 10:24 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Editorial cartoon for March 6, 2023
Cartoons
Editorial cartoon for March 6, 2023
Editorial cartoonist Dave Whamond draws on the arrival of spring training and the end of winter.
March 06, 2023 05:19 AM
Ridgewater Warrior pitcher Reece Schwirtz throws a pitch while taking on Central Lakes College at Green Lake Baseball Diamonds in Spicer on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.
College
College baseball: Ridgewater Warriors amped up for the season
With a large group of returning players, Ridgewater hopes to improve last year's third-place finish in the regional
March 03, 2023 11:06 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott

What To Read Next
THIELEN.JPG
Pro
Former Vikings receiver Adam Thielen will sign with Carolina
March 19, 2023 06:42 PM
 · 
By  Mike McFeely
032522 USD WBB S16 practice day2.JPG
College
Gophers hire Dawn Plitzuweit as next women’s basketball coach
March 18, 2023 12:14 PM
 · 
By  John Shipley / St. Paul Pioneer Press
Willmar WarHawks logo
Sports
Junior hockey: Willmar WarHawks' season comes to a close
March 12, 2023 05:31 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Montevideo v BOLD girls basketball 020323 001.jpg
Prep
Girls basketball: Introducing the 2023 West Central Tribune All-Area Team
March 24, 2023 09:01 AM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
whitecaps3271.jpg
Pro
Whitecaps come up just short in quest for another Isobel Cup
March 26, 2023 11:18 PM
 · 
By  Dane Mizutani / St. Paul Pioneer Press
032623.S.TRL.FARGOTITLE
College
Gophers win in-state battle with Huskies to advance to 23rd Frozen Four
March 25, 2023 09:55 PM
 · 
By  Eli Swanson
032523.S.FF.AA.DGF.Leach.jpg
Prep
Boys basketball state pairings and results 2023
March 25, 2023 11:57 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune sports report