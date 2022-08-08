Amateur baseball roundup: Elrosa earns a trip to state in Region 15C

MEIRE GROVE — The Elrosa Saints clinched a berth in the 2022 state Class C tournament with a 4-3 victory over Richmond on Sunday.

The victory kept Elrosa in the championship bracket in Region 15C.

Kevin Kuefler, Jackson Peter, Derek Wiener and Peyton Winter all had two hits to lead the Saints. Kuefler went 2-for-5 with a run, Peter was 2-for-4 with two runs and a stolen base, Wiener was 2-for-4 with two RBI and Winter was 2-for-4 with a run.

Ethan Vogt got the win with five innings of relief, allowing one run. He struck out five and walked two, scattering five hits.

Cole Schmitz went 3-for-5 with a double and a home run for Richmond. Dalton Thelen was 2-for-5 with two RBIs and Dusty Adams was 2-for-4 for the Royals.

Elrosa is in the championship bracket. The Saints play St. Martin at 7:30 p.m. Friday for the Region 15C title. St. Martin advanced by beating New Munich 2-1 on Saturday and then defeating Luxemburg 3-1 on Sunday.

Region 15C

Elrosa 4, Richmond 3

Richmond 000 210 000-3 10 2

Elrosa 200 100 10x-4 11 1

Hitting - Richmond: Dalton Thelen 2-5 rbi-2, Chase Aleshire 1-4, Cole Schmitz 3-5 r rbi 2b hr, Sam Holthaus 1-3, Kyle Budde 0-3 sac, Dusty Adams 2-4, Carter Thelen 0-3 r, Adam Backes 1-4 r … Elrosa: Kevin Kuefler 2-5 r, Will Van Beck 1-5 rbi, Jackson Peter 2-4 r-2 sb, Derek Wiener 2-4 rbi-2, Matt Schmitz 0-4 rbi, Gavin Kampsen 1-4, Peyton Winter 2-4 r, Blaine Fischer 1-3 sac

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Richmond: Adam Nibaur 6.1-9-4-2-1-7, D. Thelen 1.2-2-0-0-0-1 … Elrosa: Wyatt Steffensen 4-5-2-0-2-3, Ethan Vogt (W) 5-5-1-1-2-5

Elrosa 4, Spring Hill 1

Payton Van Beck tossed a two-hitter to lead Elrosa to the win over Spring Hill on Saturday in Meire Grove.

Van Beck struck out six and walked two, allowing one earned run. Kevin Kuefler, Ashton Dingmann and Derek Wiener all had two hits for the Saints.

Spring Hill 000 001 000-1 2 0

Elrosa 020 020 00x-4 9 0

Hitting - Spring Hill: Jamie Terres 1-4 rbi, Corey Schoenberg 0-1 r hbp-2, Luke Dehmer 1-3 … Elrosa: Kevin Kuefler 2-3 r rbi-2 2b sb, Will Van Beck 1-4 r, Jackson Peter 1-4 r, Jackson Peter 1-3, Ashton Dingmann 2-4 rbi, Derek Wiener 2-4 rbi, Peyton Winter 1-3 r, Blaine Fischer 0-2 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Spring Hill: Tyler Hoffman (L) … Elrosa: Payton Van Beck (W) 9-2-1-1-1-6

Watkins 11, Spring Hill 3

The Watkins Clippers dominated the Spring Hill Chargers en route to a victory Sunday evening in Meire Grove.

Justin Thompson threw a complete game for the Clippers. He allowed nine hits, three runs and walked one, striking out 10 batters.

Brendan Ashton led Watkins’ offense. He went 4-for-5 with two RBIs, one run and a double.

Eric Terres had three of Spring Hill’s nine hits, scoring one run.

The Clippers will play Luxemburg at noon on Saturday, Aug. 13 at Meire Grove in an elimination game of the Region 15C tournament.

Spring Hill 020 000 100-3 9 4

Watkins 051 100 22x-11 15 3

Hitting - Spring Hill: Eric Terres 3-5 r, Austin Schoenberg 1-5 2b rbi, Jamie Terres 0-4 hbp, Nathan Terres 1-3 bb, Reegan Nelson 1-4, Owen Meyer 1-4 r, Corey Schoenberg 0-4 r, Devin Orbeck 1-3 rbi, Anthony Revermann 1-1, Luke Dehmer 0-2 rbi … Watkins: Nolan Geislinger 1-5 sb-2 r rbi, Lincoln Haugen 3-4 r rbi-2, Kevin Kramer 2-4 bb r-2, Dan Berg 1-4 bb 2b r-2 rbi-3, Brendan Ashton 4-5 2b r rbi-2, Carter Block 1-5, Carson Geislinger 2-4 2b r-2 rbi, Justin Thompson 1-4 hbp sb r, Matt Geislinger 0-3 bb r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Spring Hill: Ben Welle (L) 3-9-7-6-2-2, Tyler Hoffman 5-6-4-0-1-1 … Watkins: Thompson (W) 9-9-3-1-1-10

Region 12C

Loretto 11, Litchfield 3

Eighth-seeded Loretto knocked off its second straight higher seeded team with the victory Saturday at Optimist Park.

Litchfield is the fourth seed. Loretto beat top-seeded Delano 4-2 Thursday.

Litchfield moves into the losers’ bracket of the double-elimination tournament. The Blues play the winner of Maple Lake and Cokato at 7:30 p.m. Sunday at a site to be determined. If Maple Lake, the third seed, wins, it’ll be at Maple Lake. If Cokato, the seventh seed, wins, it’ll be at Litchfield.

On Saturday, former Minnesota Twin Corey Koskie homered for Loretto.

Loretto 012 010 430-11 13 1

Litchfield 000 100 110-3 11 5

Hitting - Loretto: Ben Luethner 1-5 r rbi, kent Koch 1-5, Keenan Hodgkin 2-5 r-3 rbi, Tyler Maher 1-6 r rbi, Corey Koskie 1-4 rbi r hr, Jack Scanlon 0-0 r, Nathan Maher 1-4 r-2 rbi bb, Joshua Koskie 1-4 r rbi, Bradley Koskie 3-5 rbi, Ashton Unzicker 2-3 r rbi-2 … Litchfield: Cody Klabunde 2-5 r rbi 2b, Avery Liestman 2-3 sb, Ryan Quast 1-1, Winky Estrada 2-4 r rbi bb, Jake Jones 1-4, Ben Alsleben 0-2 r bb, Carson Deal 2-3 bb 2b, Bennett Lecher 1-2 rbi bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Loretto: Andrew Kemper (W) 6.1-6-2-2-4-6, Joshua Koskie 1.2-3-1-1-1-1, Brady Pitts 1-2-0-0-0-0 … Litchfield: Joey Hyde (L) 6-8-8-7-2-0, Dylan Koll 1.2-5-3-0-1-0, Jack Ramthun 0.1-0-0-0-0-1, Alsleben 1-0-0-0-0-1