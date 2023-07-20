Amateur baseball roundup: Granite Falls Kilowatts shut down Willmar Rails

GRANITE FALLS — Bennett Knapper had a huge game for the Granite Falls Kilowatts on Wednesday night.

Knapper pitched well and hit well in leading Granite Falls to an 8-0 victory over the Willmar Rials in a Corn Belt League game at Richter Field.

The right-hander tossed eight shutout innings, scattering three hits and striking out nine with no walks. Knapper, a left-handed hitter who plays for Ridgewater College, then went 4-for-4 with a double, two runs and two RBIs.

The victory improves Granite Falls’ record to 8-6 in the Corn Belt. Willmar falls to 6-8.

Christian Lessman, Riley Lessman and Adam Herman had hits for Willmar.

Willmar is host to Bird Island at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Granite Falls plays at 5 p.m. Saturday at Bird Island.

Granite Falls 8, Willmar 0

Willmar 000 000 000-0 3 4

Granite Falls 103 101 20x-8 12 2

Hitting - Willmar: Christian Lessman 1-4 2b sb, Riley Lessman 1-3, Adam Herman 1-3, Caleb Owens 0-2 hbp sb … Granite Falls: Jordan Odegard 2-5 r 2b, Bennett Knapper 4-4 r-2 rbi-2 2b, Colton Vien 0-4 r rbi, Bryce Sneller 2-4 r rbi, Ty Schulte 2-5 rbi-2, Kyle TeBeest 0-4 r, Jake Odegard 2-3 r, Nolan Hildahl 0-4 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Sam Etterman (L) 6-9-6-4-2-9, Patrick Courtney 1-2-0-1-1, Jack Baumgart 1-1-0-0-02 … Granite Falls: Knapper (W) 8-3-0-0-0-9, Ja. Odegard 1-0-0-0-1-3

Bird Island 15, Wabasso 0

Jordan Sagedahl went 4-for-5 with two runs, two RBIs and a stolen base to lead Bird Island’s 15-hit attack as the Bullfrogs beat the host Wabasso Jaxx in seven innings.

Adian Elfering went 3-for-4 with a home run, a walk, two runs and five RBIs for Bird Island. Trnet Athmann, Shawn Dollerschell and Logan Swann all added two hits for the Bullfrogs, who used three pitchers.

Wabasso managed two hits.Adreyn Tietz and Joe Liebl each went 1-for-3.

Bird Island is now 11-2 in the Corn Belt League. Wabasso fell to 3-11. The Jaxx are host to the Marshall A’s at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Bird Island 623 112 0-15 15 0

Wabasso 000 000 0-0 2 4

Hitting - Bird Island: Braeden Tersteeg 1-4 r-3 rbi sb bb, Trent Athmann 2-3 r-4 bb, Aidan Elfering 3-4 r-2 rbi-5 hr bb, Jordan Sagedahl 4-5 r-2 rbi-2 sb, Shawn Dollerschell 2-5 rbi, Logan Swann 2-5 r-3 rbi-3 hr 2b, Dylan Gass 1-4 r rbi 2b bb, Riley Dikken 0-5 rbi … Wabasso: Adryen Tietz 1-3, Joe Liebl 1-3

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Bird Island: Swann (W) 2-1-0-0-0-2, Eric Gass 3-0-0-0-0-2, Rylan Gass 2-1-0-0-0-2 … Wabasso: Joshua Guetter (L) 3-10-11-6-0-0, Bryant Haas 2-3-2-2-2-1, Noah Anderson 2-2-2-2-2-0

Non-league

Milroy Irish 5, Raymond 3

The Milroy Irish scored three runs in the top of the ninth to beat the Raymond Rockets at Lilleberg Field in Raymond.

Konnor Zick was 3-for-4 and Derek Smith went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBIs for the Irish.

Caleb Ditmarson went 3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI for Raymond.

Milroy 020 000 003-5 12 0

Raymond 000 001 200-3 9 0

Hitting - Milroy: Dominic Dolan 1-5 r, Moses Dolan 1-5 r, Derek Smith 2-5 rbi-3 2b, Tyler Peterson 1-5 r, Tyler Alcorn 2-4 r, Konnor Zick 3-4, Lucas Dolan 1-4 rbi, Tucker Ciene 0-3 r rbi, Kenny Morris 1-4 … Raymond: Mike Jeseritz 1-5, Caleb Ditmarson 3-5 rbi 2b-2, Ian Koosman 1-4 r sb, Isaac Call 1-3 r, Wylee Lottman 1-3 rbi, Alex Call 1-3 sb, John Sawatzky 1-1 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Milroy: Morris 3-3-0-0-0-2, M. Dolan 3-5-3-2-2-2, Tyler Peterson (W) 2-1-0-0-1-1, Smith (Sv) 1-0-0-0-0-3 … Raymond: Brooks Asche 6-7-2-2-0-2, Herman Solomon (L) 3-5-3-3-1-1

North Star

Maple Plain 10, Litchfield 0

The Maple Plain Dust Devils improved their North Star League record to 9-12 with the seven-inning win over the visiting Litchfield Blues.

Litchfield fell to 12-9 in league play.

The Blues are scheduled to play at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Loretto. Maple Plain plays at 7 p.m. Friday at Buffalo.

Maple Plain 011 401 3-10 n/a n/a

Litchfield 000 000 0-0 n/a n/a

