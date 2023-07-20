6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Amateur baseball roundup: Granite Falls Kilowatts shut down Willmar Rails

Bennett Knapper allows 3 hits in 8 innings and also goes 4-for-4 at the plate in Granite Falls’ win over Willmar

Baseball roundup
Kit Grode / Tribune graphic
By Tom Elliott and Michael Lyne
Today at 10:17 PM

GRANITE FALLS — Bennett Knapper had a huge game for the Granite Falls Kilowatts on Wednesday night.

Knapper pitched well and hit well in leading Granite Falls to an 8-0 victory over the Willmar Rials in a Corn Belt League game at Richter Field.

The right-hander tossed eight shutout innings, scattering three hits and striking out nine with no walks. Knapper, a left-handed hitter who plays for Ridgewater College, then went 4-for-4 with a double, two runs and two RBIs.

The victory improves Granite Falls’ record to 8-6 in the Corn Belt. Willmar falls to 6-8.

Christian Lessman, Riley Lessman and Adam Herman had hits for Willmar.

Willmar is host to Bird Island at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Granite Falls plays at 5 p.m. Saturday at Bird Island.

Granite Falls 8, Willmar 0

Willmar            000   000   000-0   3   4
Granite Falls   103   101   20x-8   12   2

Hitting - Willmar: Christian Lessman 1-4 2b sb, Riley Lessman 1-3, Adam Herman 1-3, Caleb Owens 0-2 hbp sb … Granite Falls: Jordan Odegard 2-5 r 2b, Bennett Knapper 4-4 r-2 rbi-2 2b, Colton Vien 0-4 r rbi, Bryce Sneller 2-4 r rbi, Ty Schulte 2-5 rbi-2, Kyle TeBeest 0-4 r, Jake Odegard 2-3 r, Nolan Hildahl 0-4 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Sam Etterman (L) 6-9-6-4-2-9, Patrick Courtney 1-2-0-1-1, Jack Baumgart 1-1-0-0-02 … Granite Falls: Knapper (W) 8-3-0-0-0-9, Ja. Odegard 1-0-0-0-1-3

Bird Island 15, Wabasso 0

Jordan Sagedahl went 4-for-5 with two runs, two RBIs and a stolen base to lead Bird Island’s 15-hit attack as the Bullfrogs beat the host Wabasso Jaxx in seven innings.

Adian Elfering went 3-for-4 with a home run, a walk, two runs and five RBIs for Bird Island. Trnet Athmann, Shawn Dollerschell and Logan Swann all added two hits for the Bullfrogs, who used three pitchers.

Wabasso managed two hits.Adreyn Tietz and Joe Liebl each went 1-for-3.

Bird Island is now 11-2 in the Corn Belt League. Wabasso fell to 3-11. The Jaxx are host to the Marshall A’s at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Bird Island   623   112   0-15   15   0
Wabasso      000   000   0-0       2   4

Hitting - Bird Island: Braeden Tersteeg 1-4 r-3 rbi sb bb, Trent Athmann 2-3 r-4 bb, Aidan Elfering 3-4 r-2 rbi-5 hr bb, Jordan Sagedahl 4-5 r-2 rbi-2 sb, Shawn Dollerschell 2-5 rbi, Logan Swann 2-5 r-3 rbi-3 hr 2b, Dylan Gass 1-4 r rbi 2b bb, Riley Dikken 0-5 rbi … Wabasso: Adryen Tietz 1-3, Joe Liebl 1-3 
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Bird Island: Swann (W) 2-1-0-0-0-2, Eric Gass 3-0-0-0-0-2, Rylan Gass 2-1-0-0-0-2  … Wabasso: Joshua Guetter (L) 3-10-11-6-0-0, Bryant Haas 2-3-2-2-2-1, Noah Anderson 2-2-2-2-2-0

Non-league

Milroy Irish 5, Raymond 3

The Milroy Irish scored three runs in the top of the ninth to beat the Raymond Rockets at Lilleberg Field in Raymond.

Konnor Zick was 3-for-4 and Derek Smith went 2-for-5 with a double and three RBIs for the Irish.

Caleb Ditmarson went 3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI for Raymond.

Milroy    020   000   003-5   12   0
Raymond      000   001   200-3   9   0

Hitting - Milroy: Dominic Dolan 1-5 r, Moses Dolan 1-5 r, Derek Smith 2-5 rbi-3 2b, Tyler Peterson 1-5 r, Tyler Alcorn 2-4 r, Konnor Zick 3-4, Lucas Dolan 1-4 rbi, Tucker Ciene 0-3 r rbi, Kenny Morris 1-4 … Raymond: Mike Jeseritz 1-5, Caleb Ditmarson 3-5 rbi 2b-2, Ian Koosman 1-4 r sb, Isaac Call 1-3 r, Wylee Lottman 1-3 rbi, Alex Call 1-3 sb, John Sawatzky 1-1 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Milroy: Morris 3-3-0-0-0-2, M. Dolan 3-5-3-2-2-2, Tyler Peterson (W) 2-1-0-0-1-1, Smith (Sv) 1-0-0-0-0-3 … Raymond: Brooks Asche 6-7-2-2-0-2, Herman Solomon (L) 3-5-3-3-1-1

North Star

Maple Plain 10, Litchfield 0

The Maple Plain Dust Devils improved their North Star League record to 9-12 with the seven-inning win over the visiting Litchfield Blues.

Litchfield fell to 12-9 in league play.

The Blues are scheduled to play at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Loretto. Maple Plain plays at 7 p.m. Friday at Buffalo.

Maple Plain   011   401   3-10   n/a   n/a
Litchfield       000   000   0-0    n/a   n/a

Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Tom Elliott has been the sports editor at the West Central Tribune since September 2019.
Contact him at telliott@wctrib.com or leave a message at 320-235-1150.
