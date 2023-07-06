Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Amateur baseball roundup: Willmar Rails duo dominates in Corn Belt win over Wabasso Jaxx

Baseball report for Wednesday, July 5, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Christian Lessman, Patrick Courtney combine for 18 strikeouts in Rails' 4-1 win

By Joe Brown and Michael Lyne
Today at 10:27 PM

WILLMAR — Christian Lessman and Patrick Courtney took care of 18 of the 27 outs the Willmar Rails recorded on the Wabasso Jaxx.

Lessman struck out 15 batters over seven innings while Courtney tallied three strikeouts in two innings in the Rails’ 4-1 Corn Belt League win Wednesday at Bill Taunton Stadium.

Throwing 92 pitches in the game, Lessman allowed one run on two hits and no walks. The lone Jaxx run was scored on an error in the fourth inning.

Lessman and Courtney recorded 17 straight outs to finish the game. Courtney did not give up a hit or a walk.

Lessman is a New London-Spicer High School grad. He pitched two seasons at St. Cloud Technical and Community College and is transferring to St. Cloud State University this fall. Courtney is a Willmar High School grad and played at Concordia-St. Paul from 2014-17.

On offense, the Rails collected 12 hits. Lessman led the efforts in the batter’s box, going 4-for-4. Riley Lessman went 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Zach Reierson, Sam Etterman, Ashton Gregory and Courtney also had hits for Willmar.

The Rails host the New London-Spicer Twins at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Bill Taunton Stadium.

Corn Belt

Willmar 4, Wabasso 1

Wabasso   000   100   000-1    2   1
Willmar     000   030   10x-4   12   2
Hitting - Wabasso: Adryen Tietz 1-4, Joshua Guetter 1-3, Carter Guetter 0-3 r sb-2 … Willmar: Zach Reierson 1-4, Sam Etterman 1-2 r bb-3, Christian Lessman 4-4, Patrick Courtney 1-1, Jack Baumgart 0-2 r bb-2, Wade Fischer 0-4 r bb, Ashton Gregory 2-5 r sb, Riley Lessman 3-4 rbi-3 
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Wabasso: J. Guetter 4-6-0-0-2-0, C. Guetter (L) 4-6-4-4-5-3 … Willmar: C. Lessman (W) 7-2-1-0-0-15, Courtney 2-0-0-0-0-3

Bird Island 8, Granite Falls 0

Zeke Walton hit a three-run home run in the Bird Island Bullfrogs’ Corn Belt League victory over the Granite Falls Kilowatts at Richter Field in Granite Falls.

Walton’s blast came in the Bullfrogs’ six-run ninth inning. He hit the ball over the left-field fence after facing an 0-2 count with two outs to give Bird Island its 8-0 lead.

Dylan Gass pitched a complete game for Bird Island. He struck out five batters and walked one while allowing three hits.

Granite Falls got a hit each from Cody Dahlager, Colton Vien and Nikson Knapper.

Bird Island is back on the road at 7:30 p.m. Friday against the Faribault Lakers. Granite Falls has another Corn Belt League game against the Sacred Heart Saints at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Sacred Heart.

Bird Island        020   000   006-8   12   0
Granite Falls     000   000   000-0     3   2
Hitting - Bird Island: Braeden Tersteeg 2-5 r rbi-2, Trent Athmann 0-4 r, Jordan Sagedahl 1-5, Shawn Dollerschell 1-4 r rbi-2, Zeke Walton 3-5 r-2 rbi-3 hr, Logan Swann 2-4 bb, Dylan Gass 2-5 r-2 rbi 2b, Nic Taylor 1-4 r … Granite Falls: Cody Dahlager 1-4, Colton Vien 1-3, Nikson Knapper 1-3, Derrick Grund 0-2 bb
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Bird Island: Gass (W) 9-3-0-0-1-5 … Granite Falls: Bennett Knapper 8-7-2-1-0-8 (L), Caleb Jans 1-5-6-6-1-2 

North Star

Litchfield 11, Howard Lake 1

A two-run RBI double by Eddie Estrada put the 10-run rule into effect as the Litchfield Blues won a North Star League game against the Howard Lake Orphans at Optimist Park in Litchfield.

Ben Alsleben got the victory on the mound for the Blues. He gave up one unearned run and three hits.

Litchfield faces the Delano Athletics at 7 p.m. Friday back at Optimist Park.

Howard Lake   000   000   1-1   3   1
Litchfield         310   140   2-11   14   1

