Amateur baseball roundup: Bird Island secures top seed at state

MILROY — The Bird Island Bullfrogs handled business on Sunday.

Playing in the Region 4C championship against the Raymond Rockets, the Bullfrogs locked up the top seed from the region with a 7-2 victory.

Earning the region’s first-round bye, Bird Island wants to handle its business at state and make it to Labor Day weekend for the third time in four years.

The Class C tournament bracket was revealed Sunday night. The Bullfrogs take on the winner of the Blue Earth Pirates and Stark Longhorns. Blue Earth and Stark play at 11 a.m. Sunday at Delano.

“The first time we made it to the final eight (in 2020) we were happy to get there,” said Bird Island manager Mike Nagel. “Last year when we made it and lost, we were disappointed because we thought we could make a run at the title. This year, it’s all business. Let’s go to work and let’s see what we can do to go even further.

Raymond's Tanner Bauman watches the ball after making contact during the Region 4C championship game against Bird Island on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023 at Milroy. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

“It’s rare when you get to play on Labor Day weekend, so you can’t take it for granted. If we can make it there, hopefully we got the pitching and the team to make a run. There’s a lot of good teams but we’re as good as anyone.”

Playing a worn-down Raymond team that won three games on Saturday to qualify for the championship, Bird Island’s offense thrived. The Bullfrogs put up 15 hits.

“The top of the order came through and the bottom of the order had a couple nice hits to turn it over to the top,” said second baseman Braeden Tersteeg. Batting leadoff, he was 3-for-5 with three RBIs and a run scored. “It was nice to get that going early.”

Shortstop Jordan Sagedahl went 4-for-5 with a run and an RBI. At the No. 9 spot, Nic Taylor scored twice, going 3-for-4 with a double.

Aiden Elfering drove in the first run with a sacrifice fly in the first inning. The Bullfrogs tacked on two more runs in the fourth on back-to-back RBI singles by Tersteeg and Sagedahl. Bird Island added two more runs in both the seventh and eighth innings.

Bird Island second baseman Braeden Tersteeg snags the ball on the hop during the Region 4C championship game against Raymond on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023 at Milroy. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Eight different Bullfrogs had hits in Sunday’s victory.

“(Raymond’s) a really good team and they played really good baseball (on Saturday),” Tersteeg said. “We had to jump on them early. It’s tough to play three games and then come back early the next day and play again.”

On the mound, Casey Lewandowski threw seven shutout innings. He struck out four while allowing six hits and one walk.

“Casey pitched a great game, which is what we needed,” Nagel said.

At the state tournament, the Bullfrogs will have reinforcements on the mound. They took the Atwater Chuckers’ Josh Kingery with the first pick of the region draft. They followed that up with the Marshall A’s Mitchell Bouwman in the second round and Marshall’s Charlie Jacobson in the third.

A Bird Island draftee last year, Kingery put together a memorable state run. He struck out 13 over 12 innings in a 3-2 win over the Loretto Larks that took 21 innings. He followed that with 15 strikeouts over nine innings in a 1-0 victory over the Red Wing Aces in 13 innings. He finished up with 1-2/3 innings of relief in the Bullfrogs’ 3-2 loss to the Watertown Red Devils in the state quarterfinals.

Raymond pitcher Herman Solomon winds up for a throw during the Region 4C championship game against Bird Island on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023 at Milroy. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

“(Kingery’s) a classy person and a great player,” Nagel said. “We’ve had him a couple times and I can’t say enough good things about him. He knows he’ll get the ball. And that’s the one thing I like about our guys: (Kingery’s) the guy and our guys are cool with that.

“We’re not in it to play one game or have one guy get his shot. We want to win. And if it means letting a draftee throw, that’s fine. It worked for us last year and hopefully it works again this year.”

Even after the trio of games Saturday, Raymond’s bats were solid on Sunday. The Rockets put together 11 hits, led by a 3-for-3 outing from designated hitter Tyler Steen. Caleb Ditmarson and Brooks Asche each had a pair of hits and drove in a run.

After working their way through the elimination bracket, Raymond manager Butch Steen is hoping for some familiar magic at state. The Rockets got wins Saturday over the Marshall A’s (4-3), Atwater Chuckers (7-6) and the Regal Eagles (11-1).

The Rockets begin their quest for a state title at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 20 against the Monticello Polecats at Dassel.

“It was awesome; it was a long day (on Saturday),” Butch said. “We knew what we had to do. Back in 2016 when we won state, we had to do the same thing and win three games in the region.”

Bird Island pitcher Casey Lewandowski fires off a throw during the Region 4C championship game against Raymond on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023 at Milroy. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

With the second pick in the region draft, Raymond took the New London-Spicer Twins’ Hunter Magnuson. Magnuson is currently pitching for the Willmar Stingers and will be available after the first weekend following the conclusion of the Northwoods League playoffs. The Rockets drafted the Granite Falls Kilowatts’ Bennett Knapper in the second round and the Norway Lake-Sunburg Lakers’ Weston Gjerde in the third round.

“That’s going to be really big for us,” Butch said of the team’s draftees. “(Magnuson) will be ready in two weeks, so we got to get by this weekend. Bennett Knapper is a top-notch guy and the whole Gjerde clan will be ready.”

Regal is the third team from Region 4C to qualify for state. They took Marshall’s Hunter Weinhoff with the third pick. They also got Atwater’s Chris Fellows in the second round and New London-Spicer’s Brayden Skindelien in the third. The Eagles open state against the New York Mills Millers at 11 a.m. Saturday at Optimist Park at Litchfield.

Raymond third baseman Esau Nelson throws across the diamond for an out during the Region 4C championship game against Bird Island on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023 at Milroy. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Region 4C

Bird Island 7, Raymond 2

Raymond 000 000 011-2 11 0

Bird Island 100 200 22x-7 15 2

Hitting - Raymond: Mike Jeseritz 0-4 r bb, Brady Kienitz 1-5, Tyler Steen 3-3 bb, Wylee Lottman 1-5 r, Caleb Ditmarson 2-5 rbi, Tanner Bauman 1-4 bb, Brooks Asche 2-3 rbi, Herman Solomon 1-4 … Bird Island: Braeden Tersteeg 3-5 r rbi-3, Jordan Sagedahl 4-5 r rbi, James Woelfel 1-5 2b r, Aidan Elfering 1-4 rbi sf, Dylan Gass 1-4, Zeke Walton 1-3 r sb hbp, Riley Dikken 1-4 r, Nic Taylor 3-4 2b r-2 sb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Raymond: Solomon (L) 5-9-3-3-0-0, Asche 2-3-2-2-1-1, Zach Nelson 1-3-2-2-0-1 … Bird Island: Casey Lewandowski (W) 7-6-0-0-1-4, Jared Dettman 1-3-1-1-1-1, Elfering 1-1-1-0-1-2

Bird Island's Riley Dikken heads to third base during the Region 4C championship game against Raymond on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023 at Milroy. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Region 15C

Elrosa 7, Kimball 1

The Elrosa Saints locked up the No. 2 seed from Region 15C after beating the Kimball Express at Lake Henry.

Elrosa is headed back to state for the second straight season and for the 11th time in team history. It plays the Hadley Buttermakers at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Dassel.

The Saints’ draftees are: Brett Engelmeyer of the Greenwald Cubs; Cole Fuchs of the Cold Spring Rockies; and Jim Thull of the New Munich Silverstreaks.

Raymond right fielder Brooks Asche catches a fly ball for an out during the Region 4C championship game against Bird Island on Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023 at Milroy. Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Saturday

Region 4C

Raymond 11, Regal 1

Raymond scattered 15 hits in its dominating Region 4C elimination game win over the Regal Eagles at Milroy.

The Rockets were led by the likes of Tyler Steen. He went 3-for-5 with a home run and a double, adding four RBIs and two runs.

Mike Jeseritz, Caleb Ditmarson, Brady Kienitz and Brett Swanson each had two hits for Raymond. Kienitz had a double in his 2-for-4 effort at the plate.

Nathan Meyer recorded two of Regal’s six hits. He was 2-for-2 with a walk and a run.

Regal 000 001 0-1 6 0

Raymond 100 033 4-11 15 1

Hitting - Regal: Luke Knudsen 1-4 sb, Brandon Carlson 1-2, Nathan Meyer 2-2 r bb, Blake Karsch 1-3 2b rbi, Bennett Schultz 0-2 bb, Jordan Wosmek 1-2 … Raymond: Mike Jeseritz 2-3 r-3 sb bb-2, Ian Koosman 1-3 r rbi bb-2, Tyler Steen 3-5 hr 2b r-2 rbi-4, Wylie Lottman 1-3 r, Caleb Ditmarson 2-3 r rbi bb, Brady Kienitz 2-4 2b r rbi-2, Tanner Bauman 1-4 rbi-2 sb, Herman Solomon 1-2, Brooks Asche 0-1 r bb, Brett Swanson 2-4 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Regal: Konnor Rohloff (L) 4-7-3-3-3-5, Grant Paffrath 2-5-4-4-1-3, Chi Schneider 0-3-4-3-2-0 … Raymond: Bauman (W) 4-3-0-0-1-6, E. Nelson 3-3-1-1-1-1

Raymond 7, Atwater 6

Raymond earned its second victory of the day as it snuck past the Atwater Chuckers in a Region 4C elimination game at Milroy.

Atwater 7, NL-Spicer 3

Atwater belted out 12 hits in its Region 4C elimination game victory over the New London-Spicer Twins at Milroy.

Five batters had multi-hit performances for the Chuckers, which included a double from Jordan Olson. Olson batted 2-for-4 with a pair of RBIs and one run.

Mike Danielson’s two hits for NLS went for extra bases. He batted 2-for-3 with a home run and a double, tacking on three RBIs, one run and a walk.

As the Twins attempted a comeback, Atwater’s David Kingery shut them down. He pitched three relief innings with two strikeouts and one walk, allowing four hits and zero runs.

NL-Spicer 100 002 001-3 10 1

Atwater 201 020 20x-7 12 0

Hitting - NL-Spicer: Derek Dolezal 3-5, Adam Schrader 3-4 r-2, Mike Danielson 2-3 hr 2b r rbi-3 bb, Jett Salonek 1-4, Brayden Skindelien 1-4 … Atwater: Josh Kingery 1-3 r sb bb-2, David Kingery 2-4 r rbi, Jeff Peterson 2-4 r rbi-2 bb, Kobe Holtz 2-5 r, Jordan Olson 2-4 2b r rbi-2, Chris Fellows 1-2 rbi bb, Logan Straumann 2-4 r rbi, Jaxon Drange-Leyendecker 0-3 bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - NL-Spicer: Skindelien (L) 4.1-7-5-5-4-5, Danielson 3.2-5-2-2-1-4 … Atwater: Fellows (W) 6-6-3-3-0-5, D. Kingery 3-4-0-0-1-2

Raymond 4, Marshall 3

Raymond closed out a close game against the Marshall A’s in a Region 4C elimination game at Milroy.

Region 15C

Elrosa 2, Spring Hill 1

Kevin Kuefler’s two-run home run in the first inning lifted the Saints past the Spring Hill Chargers in a Region 15C elimination game at Lake Henry.

Elrosa’s Ashton Dingmann and Will VanBeck held Spring Hill to five hits.

Dingmann went seven innings, where he struck out four batters and walked zero. He allowed five hits and one earned run. VanBeck threw two perfect innings to cement the Saints’ victory.

Spring Hill 000 001 000-1 5 1

Elrosa 200 000 00x-2 8 1

Hitting - Spring Hill: Ben Welle 1-4, Jamie Terres 1-4 rbi, Dylan Gertken 2-4, Reagan Nelson 1-3, Nathan Terres 0-2 r … Elrosa: Blaine Fischer 2-4, Jackson Peter 2-3 2b bb r, Derek Wiener 1-4 hr r rbi-2, Ashton Dingmann 1-4, Gavin Kampsen 2-3, Peyton Wiener 0-3 bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Spring Hill: Anthony Revermann (L) 8-8-2-2-2-7 … Elrosa: Dingmann (W) 7-5-1-1-0-4, Will VanBeck (Sv) 2-0-0-0-0-0

Elrosa 4, Cold Spring Rockies 1

A pair of home runs from Kevin Kuefler and Derek Wiener fueled Elrosa past the Cold Spring Rockies in a Region 15C elimination game at Lake Henry.

Kuefler went 2-for-3, adding one run and an RBI. Wiener batted 2-for-4, adding a double, two runs and an RBI.

Saints’ Brett Engelmeyer pitched four scoreless innings in relief of Payton VanBeck. He allowed one hit and struck out two batters over that stretch.

Cold Spring 001 000 000-1 4 1

Elrosa 000 211 00x-4 5 1

Hitting - Cold Spring: David Jonas 1-4 rbi, Alex Geislinger 1-4, Cole Fuchs 1-4, Luke Van Erp 1-2 r, Jordan Neu 0-2 bb-2, Brady Linn 0-3 bb … Elrosa: Kevin Kuefler 2-3 hr r rbi, Jackson Peter 1-4 r, Derek Wiener 2-4 hr 2b r-2 rbi, Ashton Dingmann 0-2 rbi, Peyton Winter 0-2 rbi

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Cold Spring: Fuchs (L) 7-5-4-4-0-8, Trevor Lardy 1-0-0-0-0-1 … Elrosa: Payton VanBeck (W) 5-3-1-1-3-6, Brett Engelmeyer (Greenwald Cubs, Sv) 4-1-0-0-0-2