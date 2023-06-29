Amateur baseball roundup: Maple Lake Lakers level Litchfield Blues on Town Ball Tour night

LITCHFIELD — The Litchfield Blues found their bats early. But the Maple Lake Lakers found a way to shut them down.

Down 2-0 through two innings, Maple Lake scored eight unanswered runs to secure an 8-2 win in North Star League play Wednesday at Optimist Park.

The game was the finale for Fox 9’s Town Ball Tour at Optimist Park. The day began with a French toast breakfast at the American Legion. A Legion baseball game between Litchfield and Maple Lake took place, with Litchfield winning 11-1. Pre-game festivities included a pork chop supper, petting zoo and a performance by the Litchfield marching band.

The Blues return to action on Wednesday, July 5. They play host to the Howard Lake Orphans at 7 p.m. back at Optimist Park.

North Star

Maple Lake 8, Litchfield 2

Maple Lake 001 403 000-8 14 1

Litchfield 020 000 000-2 7 1

Corn Belt

Bird Island 3, Sacred Heart 0

Bird Island pitcher Casey Lewandowski tossed a complete-game shutout, striking out 12 in the Bullfrogs’ Corn Belt League win over the Sacred Heart Saints at Lions Memorial Park in Bird Island.

Braeden Tersteeg, Trent Athmann and Logan Swann all had two hits and an RBI for Bird Island. Nic Taylor went 2-for-2 with a run scored for the Bullfrogs.

Five players — Dreyer Homan, Jean Carlos Morales, Mike Johnson, Jack Howard and Ethan Strommer — had hits for Sacred Heart.

Bird Island heads to Tracy at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Sacred Heart hosts Willmar at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Sacred Heart 000 000 000-0 5 0

Bird Island 100 200 00x-3 11 0

Hitting - Sacred Heart: Dreyer Homan 1-4, Jean Carlos Morales 1-3, Mike Johnson 1-3, Jack Howard 1-3, Ethan Strommer 1-2 … Bird Island: Braeden Tersteeg 2-4 rbi bb, Trent Athmann 2-5 rbi, Jordan Sagedahl 1-3 2b r hbp sb-2, Aidan Elfering 1-4 2b rbi, Logan Swann 2-4, Dylan Gass 1-4 r, Nic Taylor 2-2 r bb-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Sacred Heart: Homan (L) 7-11-3-3-1-2, Ayden Gustafson 1-0-0-0-3-1 … Bird Island: Casey Lewandowski (W) 9-5-0-0-0-12

Granite Falls 11, Wabasso 3

A seven-run top of the second inning gave the Granite Falls Kilowatts all the cushion they needed for a Corn Belt League win over the Wabasso Jaxx at Wabasso.

Granite Falls out-hit Wabasso 11-6. The Kilowatts also put up three runs in the seventh and another in the eighth.

Granite Falls heads to Bird Island for a league game at 5 p.m. Sunday.

Granite Falls 070 000 310-11 11 2

Wabasso 100 101 000-3 6 2