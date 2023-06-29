Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, June 28

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Amateur baseball roundup: Maple Lake Lakers level Litchfield Blues on Town Ball Tour night

Amateur baseball report for Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Lakers score 8 unanswered runs for 8-2 North Star League win

Baseball roundup
Kit Grode / Tribune graphic
Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
Today at 10:37 PM

LITCHFIELD — The Litchfield Blues found their bats early. But the Maple Lake Lakers found a way to shut them down.

Down 2-0 through two innings, Maple Lake scored eight unanswered runs to secure an 8-2 win in North Star League play Wednesday at Optimist Park.

The game was the finale for Fox 9’s Town Ball Tour at Optimist Park. The day began with a French toast breakfast at the American Legion. A Legion baseball game between Litchfield and Maple Lake took place, with Litchfield winning 11-1. Pre-game festivities included a pork chop supper, petting zoo and a performance by the Litchfield marching band.

The Blues return to action on Wednesday, July 5. They play host to the Howard Lake Orphans at 7 p.m. back at Optimist Park.

North Star

Maple Lake 8, Litchfield 2

Maple Lake   001   403   000-8   14   1
Litchfield     020   000   000-2   7   1

ADVERTISEMENT

More Baseball:
Recent baseball coverage from the West Central Tribune.
NLS second baseman Luke Knudsen, 2, readies a throw to first baseman Grant Paffrath during an American Legion baseball game against Willmar on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at Klemmetson Field in Willmar.
Sports
American Legion baseball roundup: New London-Spicer nabs win over Willmar
Baseball report for Wednesday, June 28, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Wildcats put up 5 runs in the 5th inning on secure 8-0 road win
June 28, 2023 10:15 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Late homer hands Bismarck Larks a win over Willmar Stingers
Benjamin Rosengard's 2-run bomb seals 7-6 victory for Bismarck
June 28, 2023 10:05 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Baseball logo
Sports
Legion baseball: Granite Falls knocks off BOLD, 13-8
Post 69 grabs an early 11-0 lead on the way to the win over the Mudhens
June 27, 2023 11:43 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Amateur Baseball
Sports
Area baseball: Willmar VFW drops a pair at Marshall
Post 1639 falls 2-0 in 8 innings and then 17-1 in 6 innings
June 27, 2023 10:34 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
The Willmar Stingers' Stone Miyao, left, takes off for second base while Minnesota Mud Puppies pitcher Joshua Dykhoff starts his delivery during a Northwoods League game on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar.
Sports
Northwoods League: Another rally, another walk-off for Willmar Stingers
Stingers need 10 innings to beat Mud Puppies for the 2nd night in a row, this time 5-4
June 27, 2023 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar Stingers third baseman Aidan Byrne, left, tags out the Minnesota Mud Puppies' Brady Zavorek during a Northwoods League game on Monday, June 26, 2023 at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar.
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers win with a walk-off
Stingers rally from 4 runs down to beat Minnesota Mud Puppies, 7-6 in 10 innings
June 26, 2023 10:57 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Amateur Baseball
Sports
American Legion baseball roundup: Glenwood-Lowry grabs a pair of wins
Glenwood-Lowry sweeps Ashby in a doubleheader, 2-1 and 9-7
June 26, 2023 10:33 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
NCAA Baseball: College World Series Final-Florida vs LSU
College
LSU routs Florida in Game 3 to win College World Series
Dylan Crews, the Golden Spikes winner as the national player of the year, had a triple, three runs and an RBI as LSU bounced back after losing 24-4 on Sunday.
June 26, 2023 10:22 PM
 · 
By  Field Level Media
Baseball logo
Sports
American Legion baseball roundup: Mudhens Tournament ends without a title game
Rain forces the cancellation of all games Sunday except the third-place game won by New London-Spicer
June 25, 2023 10:56 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar pitcher Christian Lessman lines up a toss during a Corn Belt League game against Milroy on Sunday, June 25, 2023 at Klemmetson Field in Willmar.
Sports
Amateur Baseball roundup: A win for Milroy Yankees over Willmar Rails in 2 ballparks
Baseball report for Sunday, June 25, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Milroy beats Willmar 6-3 Suday in a game that started at Bill Taunton Stadium’s Baker Field and ended up at Klemmetson Field
June 25, 2023 09:50 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott

Corn Belt

Bird Island 3, Sacred Heart 0

Bird Island pitcher Casey Lewandowski tossed a complete-game shutout, striking out 12 in the Bullfrogs’ Corn Belt League win over the Sacred Heart Saints at Lions Memorial Park in Bird Island.

Braeden Tersteeg, Trent Athmann and Logan Swann all had two hits and an RBI for Bird Island. Nic Taylor went 2-for-2 with a run scored for the Bullfrogs.

Five players — Dreyer Homan, Jean Carlos Morales, Mike Johnson, Jack Howard and Ethan Strommer — had hits for Sacred Heart.

Bird Island heads to Tracy at 1:30 p.m. Saturday. Sacred Heart hosts Willmar at 1:30 p.m. Sunday.

Sacred Heart   000   000   000-0   5   0
Bird Island     100   200   00x-3   11   0
Hitting - Sacred Heart: Dreyer Homan 1-4, Jean Carlos Morales 1-3, Mike Johnson 1-3, Jack Howard 1-3, Ethan Strommer 1-2 … Bird Island: Braeden Tersteeg 2-4 rbi bb, Trent Athmann 2-5 rbi, Jordan Sagedahl 1-3 2b r hbp sb-2, Aidan Elfering 1-4 2b rbi, Logan Swann 2-4, Dylan Gass 1-4 r, Nic Taylor 2-2 r bb-2
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Sacred Heart: Homan (L) 7-11-3-3-1-2, Ayden Gustafson 1-0-0-0-3-1 … Bird Island: Casey Lewandowski (W) 9-5-0-0-0-12 

Granite Falls 11, Wabasso 3

A seven-run top of the second inning gave the Granite Falls Kilowatts all the cushion they needed for a Corn Belt League win over the Wabasso Jaxx at Wabasso.

Granite Falls out-hit Wabasso 11-6. The Kilowatts also put up three runs in the seventh and another in the eighth.

ADVERTISEMENT

Granite Falls heads to Bird Island for a league game at 5 p.m. Sunday.

Granite Falls   070   000   310-11   11   2
Wabasso     100   101   000-3   6   2

Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
Joe Brown is a sports reporter for the West Central Tribune.

He can be reached via email at: jbrown@wctrib.com or his office number: 320-214-4332.
What To Read Next
Dustin Holtquist Winning Race.jpg
Sports
Minnesota racer Dustin Holtquist stays competitive defending WISSOTA Mod-4 national championship
June 27, 2023 09:08 AM
 · 
By  Andy Rennecke
Tribune's golf roundup
Sports
Amateur golf: Peterson repeats as Men’s Lakeland Championship winner
June 26, 2023 09:44 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar Stingers logo
Sports
Northwoods League: Stingers keep up high-scoring ways against Honkers
June 25, 2023 09:46 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
3366174+softball.jpg
Prep
Here's your 2023 West Central Tribune All-Area Softball Team
June 27, 2023 06:19 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Bird Island's Nic Taylor races home for a run during an amateur baseball game against Atwater on Friday, June 23, 2023 at Kingery Field in Atwater.
Sports
Area baseball roundup: Bird Island Bullfrogs pile up the hits
June 23, 2023 10:40 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Stingers edge Rox to increase division lead
June 23, 2023 10:34 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar junior Cullen Gregory, 9, tosses the ball during a Section 2AAAA quarterfinal game against Faribault on Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022 at Hodapp Field in Willmar.
Prep
Tribune notebook: Cards have a tough schedule
June 23, 2023 05:08 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott