Amateur baseball roundup: Milroy's late rally dooms Willmar Rails

MILROY — The Milroy Yankees rallied from an early deficit by scoring five times in the bottom of the eighth to beat the Willmar Rails 8-4 Friday night in a Corn Belt League game at Yankee Field.

Willmar led 4-3 heading into the bottom of the eighth.

David Schmidt went 2-for-4 with a walk, a run and an RBI and Brock Schultz was 2-for-2 with a double, a hit-by-pitch, a run and an RBI for the Yankees. Aaron Mathiowetz was 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, a run and an RBI for Milroy.

Willmar had four hits, one apiece from Zach Reierson, Jack Thompson, Cullen Gregory and Patrick Courtney.

Willmar next plays at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Tracy against the Engineers.

Corn Belt

Willmar 300 100 000-4 4 4

Milroy 001 020 05x-8 8 1

Hitting - Willmar: Zach Reierson 1-4 r bb sb, Jack Baumgart 0-0 r bb-4 sb, Jack Thompson 1-4 r rbi sb, Sam Etterman 0-0 r rbi bb sf, Cullen Gregory 1-3 sac, Patrick Courtney 1-1 … Milroy: Jake Tauer 2-4 r-2 bb rbi, Andy Schmidt 0-5 r rbi, David Schmidt 1-4 r rbi bb, Branden Flock 0-4 rbi-2 bb, Colten Minkel 0-5 rbi, Brock Schultz 2-4 2b r rbi hbp, Aaron Mathiowetz 2-3 2b r rbi bb, Jacob Hughes 1-4 r, Braydin Kvistero 0-1 r bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Jayden Dierenfeld 4.2-5-3-1-3-6, Courtney 1.1-0-0-0-1-1, Etterman (L) 2-3-5-1-1-3 … Milroy: Ty Kemp 5-3-3-1-4-7, Mathiowetz (W) 4-0-0-0-1-3

Raymond 15, Marshall 3

Tyler Steen slugged a pair of home runs to help lead the Raymond Rockets to a seven-inning victory over the Marshall A’s at Raymond.

The Rockets used a nine-run fourth inning to open it up.

Raymond had eight hits and took advantage of 10 walks and six hit-by-pitches.

The Rockets next play the Wabasso Jaxx at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Raymond.

Marshall 110 010 0-3 10 3

Raymond 211 902 x-15 8 2

Hitting - Marshall: Peyton Grant 1-4 r 2b, Chase Douglas 1-3 r 3b sb, Connor Neubeck 2-4 rbi-2 2b 3b, Matt Hmielewski 1-3, Seth Resnick 1-3, Ryan Schwagel 1-2 r, Ryan VanMoer 1-2 2b … Raymond: Mike Jeseritz 1-1 r-2 hbp sb bb-2, Ian Koosman 2-4 r-2 rbi-2 2b bb, Tyler Steen 2-4 r-3 rbi-4 hr-2 hbp, Isaac Call 1-3 r-2 sb-3 bb-2, Wylie Lottman 1-4 r rbi 2b sb-2 bb, Paxton Nelson 0-3 r rbi hbp-2 sb, Brady Kienitz 0-2 r hbp sb bb, Tanner Bauman 1-2 r-2 rbi sb-4 bb, Brett Swanson 0-1 r hbp bb-2 sb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Marshall: Charlie Jacobson (L) 3-2-4-2-5-7, Resnick 0.2-2-7-7-4-1, Jordan Mernaugh 1.1-3-2-2-0-1, Owen Kesteloot 1-1-2-2-1-0 … Raymond: Herm Solomon 4.1-8-2-2-0-4, John Sawatzky (W) 2.1-2-1-1-0-5, Zach Nelson 0.1-0-0-0-0-0

County Line

Atwater 6, Paynesville 2

Josh Kingery struck out 17 in seven innings, allowing two hits and one earned run, to lead the Atwater Chuckers past the Paynesville Pirates at Kingery Field in Atwater.

Kingery also went 3-for-4 with a home run, a walk, an RBI and two stolen bases. Jack Peterson was 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI for the Chuckers.

For Paynesville, Grayson Fuchs, Spencer Eisenbraun, Drew Tangen and Grant Fuchs all had hits.

Paynesville 000 000 110-2 4 1

Atwater 500 000 01x-6 9 0

Hitting - Paynesville: Grayson Fuchs 1-2, Spencer Eisenbraun 1-2, Drew Tangen 1-4 rbi, Grady Fuchs 0-4 r, Grant Fuchs 1-2 rbi bb, Rick Hendrickson 0-0 r … Atwater: Josh Kingery 3-4 hr r rbi bb sb-2, David Kingery 0-3 rbi bb sf, Jeff Peterson 1-5 r, Jordan Olson 1-4 r, Jack Peterson 2-4 r rbi, Connor Barker 0-3 r bb, Zach Bagley 1-3 2b rbi-3 bb, Kobe Holtz 1-2, Brody Straumann 0-0 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Paynesville: Griffin Bjerke (L) 4-6-5-1-2-6, Gran. Fuchs 3.1-3-1-1-2-6, Bennett Evans 0.2-0-0-0-0-1 … Atwater: J. Kingery (W) 7-2-1-1-0-17, Holtz 2-2-1-0-3-3

Stearns County

Elrosa 8, Roscoe 0

Ethan Vogt tossed a three-hit shutout to lead the Elrosa Saints past the Roscoe Rangers at Elrosa.

The veteran right-hander, a former University of Minnesota pitcher, struck out six and walked no one.

Kevin Kuefler went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, two runs and an RBI for the Saints. Ashton Dingmann smacked a home run and Brandon Roelike was 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs.

Brandon Schleper, Brayden VanderBeek and Josiah Utsch had hits for Roscoe.

Elrosa plays at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Farming. Roscoe is off until 1:30 p.m. Sunday, June 4, with it host to the Meire Grove Grovers.

Roscoe 000 000 000-0 3 1

Elrosa 400 020 02x-8 7 2

Hitting - Roscoe: Brandon Schleper 1-4, Brayden VanderBeek 1-4, Josiah Utsch 1-2 … Elrosa: Kevin Kuefler 2-4 2b r-2 rbi bb, Andrew Weller 0-3 r bb, Ashton Dingmann 1-3 hr r rbi-2 bb, Derek Wiener 1-2 r bb hbp, Gavin Kampsen 1-3 r rbi bb, Brando Roelike 2-3 2b-2 rbi-3, Riley Meyer 0-1 rbi, Riley Lenarz 0-0 r bb, Jacob Walz 0-1 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Roscoe: Russell Leyendecker (L) 6-5-6-6-4-7, Schleper 2-2-2-1-2-0 … Elrosa: Ethan Vogt (W) 9-3-0-0-0-6

Non-league

Litchfield 10, Rosen 0

Carson Deal had four hits and Jack Ramthun got the complete-game shout as the Litchfield Blues beat the Rosen Express at Litchfield’s Optimist Park.

Litchfield scored four times in the third, getting RBI singles from Winky Estrada and Carson Deal, as well as a bases-loaded walk from Cody Klabunde.

Jake Jones had an RBI double in the bottom of the eighth to end the game because of the 10-run rule.

Litchfield has a North Star League game scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday at Hutchinson.