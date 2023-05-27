99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Amateur baseball roundup: Milroy's late rally dooms Willmar Rails

Yankees score 5 times in the bottom of the 8th inning to win the Corn Belt League game 8-4

By Joe Brown and Tom Elliott
May 26, 2023 at 11:28 PM

MILROY — The Milroy Yankees rallied from an early deficit by scoring five times in the bottom of the eighth to beat the Willmar Rails 8-4 Friday night in a Corn Belt League game at Yankee Field.

Willmar led 4-3 heading into the bottom of the eighth.

David Schmidt went 2-for-4 with a walk, a run and an RBI and Brock Schultz was 2-for-2 with a double, a hit-by-pitch, a run and an RBI for the Yankees. Aaron Mathiowetz was 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, a run and an RBI for Milroy.

Willmar had four hits, one apiece from Zach Reierson, Jack Thompson, Cullen Gregory and Patrick Courtney.

Willmar next plays at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Tracy against the Engineers.

Litchfield sophomore Anthony Estrada is greeted by teammates at home plate after hitting a 3-run home run in a Section 5AA first-round game against Maple Lake on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Optimist Park in Litchfield.
Baseball roundup: Litchfield Dragons aim for spoiler role
Baseball report for Thursday, May 25, 2023, in west central Minnesota. No. 8 Litchfield hopes to get a replay of last year's Section 5AA playoffs after beating Maple Lake 4-2
May 25, 2023 11:07 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Amateur baseball roundup: Sacred Heart Saints knock off Wabasso Jaxx, 10-4
Saints get a big game from lead-off hitter Trent Novotny in their Corn Belt League win over the Jaxx
May 24, 2023 11:14 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Baseball roundup: BBE nabs a wild win from Holdingford Huskers
Jaguars beat Holdingford 12-11 in a Central Minnesota Conference game
May 24, 2023 10:40 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
WCT Sports Show: 'Blondie' retiring; Braves bound for state
In this installment of the WCT Sports Show, Tom Elliott, Joe Brown and Michael Lyne discuss Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg softball and its standout head coach as well as Benson/KMS boys tennis making the trek to Minneapolis for the first time in 14 years. Plus, Section 3A-North baseball seeds are out.
May 24, 2023 02:43 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Baseball roundup: Willmar Cardinals make it 4 out of 5
Baseball report for Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Willmar beats Big Lake 4-3 to make their record 4-1 in the last five games
May 23, 2023 11:16 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Prep
Tribune Notebook: MACCRAY's Hebrink selected to coach All-Stars
Nate Hebrink, who led the Wolverines to the state tournament in 2022, is coaching one of the coaches' association's four all-star teams in June
May 23, 2023 04:51 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Prep
Baseball roundup: CMCS Bluejays don't crumble against MACCRAY Wolverines
Baseball report for Monday, May 22, 2023, in west central Minnesota. CMCS beats MACCRAY 13-0 in 5 innings of a Camden Conference game
May 22, 2023 10:30 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Baseball roundup: KMS Fighting Saints clinch Camden Conference title
Baseball report for Saturday, May 20, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Fighting Saints beat CMCS Bluejays 16-3 in 5 innings to earn championship
May 21, 2023 08:37 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Prep
Baseball roundup: Late rally sparks NLS Wildcats
Baseball report for Friday, May 19, 2023, in west central Minnesota. New London-Spicer scores all its runs in 5th and 6th innings in 7-3 win over Morris
May 19, 2023 11:07 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Prep
Baseball roundup: Quick start propels the Benson Braves past the Hancock Owls
Baseball report for Thursday, May 18, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Benson beats Hancock 4-2 after a 4-run first inning, then falls 10-0 to Morris/Chokio-Alberta
May 18, 2023 11:17 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne

Corn Belt

Milroy Yankees 8, Willmar 4

Willmar    300   100   000-4   4   4
Milroy      001   020   05x-8   8   1
Hitting - Willmar: Zach Reierson 1-4 r bb sb, Jack Baumgart 0-0 r bb-4 sb, Jack Thompson 1-4 r rbi sb, Sam Etterman 0-0 r rbi bb sf, Cullen Gregory 1-3 sac, Patrick Courtney 1-1 … Milroy: Jake Tauer 2-4 r-2 bb rbi, Andy Schmidt 0-5 r rbi, David Schmidt 1-4 r rbi bb, Branden Flock 0-4 rbi-2 bb, Colten Minkel 0-5 rbi, Brock Schultz 2-4 2b r rbi hbp, Aaron Mathiowetz 2-3 2b r rbi bb, Jacob Hughes 1-4 r, Braydin Kvistero 0-1 r bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Jayden Dierenfeld 4.2-5-3-1-3-6, Courtney 1.1-0-0-0-1-1, Etterman (L) 2-3-5-1-1-3 … Milroy: Ty Kemp 5-3-3-1-4-7, Mathiowetz (W) 4-0-0-0-1-3

Raymond 15, Marshall 3

Tyler Steen slugged a pair of home runs to help lead the Raymond Rockets to a seven-inning victory over the Marshall A’s at Raymond.

The Rockets used a nine-run fourth inning to open it up.

Raymond had eight hits and took advantage of 10 walks and six hit-by-pitches.

The Rockets next play the Wabasso Jaxx at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Raymond.

Marshall    110   010   0-3   10   3
Raymond      211   902   x-15   8   2

Hitting - Marshall: Peyton Grant 1-4 r 2b, Chase Douglas 1-3 r 3b sb, Connor Neubeck 2-4 rbi-2 2b 3b, Matt Hmielewski 1-3, Seth Resnick 1-3, Ryan Schwagel 1-2 r, Ryan VanMoer 1-2 2b … Raymond: Mike Jeseritz 1-1 r-2 hbp sb bb-2, Ian Koosman 2-4 r-2 rbi-2 2b bb, Tyler Steen 2-4 r-3 rbi-4 hr-2 hbp, Isaac Call 1-3 r-2 sb-3 bb-2, Wylie Lottman 1-4 r rbi 2b sb-2 bb, Paxton Nelson 0-3 r rbi hbp-2 sb, Brady Kienitz 0-2 r hbp sb bb, Tanner Bauman 1-2 r-2 rbi sb-4 bb, Brett Swanson 0-1 r hbp bb-2 sb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Marshall: Charlie Jacobson (L) 3-2-4-2-5-7, Resnick 0.2-2-7-7-4-1, Jordan Mernaugh 1.1-3-2-2-0-1, Owen Kesteloot 1-1-2-2-1-0 … Raymond: Herm Solomon 4.1-8-2-2-0-4, John Sawatzky (W) 2.1-2-1-1-0-5, Zach Nelson 0.1-0-0-0-0-0

County Line

Atwater 6, Paynesville 2

Josh Kingery struck out 17 in seven innings, allowing two hits and one earned run, to lead the Atwater Chuckers past the Paynesville Pirates at Kingery Field in Atwater.

Kingery also went 3-for-4 with a home run, a walk, an RBI and two stolen bases. Jack Peterson was 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI for the Chuckers.

For Paynesville, Grayson Fuchs, Spencer Eisenbraun, Drew Tangen and Grant Fuchs all had hits.

Paynesville   000   000   110-2   4   1
Atwater     500   000   01x-6   9   0

Hitting - Paynesville: Grayson Fuchs 1-2, Spencer Eisenbraun 1-2, Drew Tangen 1-4 rbi, Grady Fuchs 0-4 r, Grant Fuchs 1-2 rbi bb, Rick Hendrickson 0-0 r … Atwater: Josh Kingery 3-4 hr r rbi bb sb-2, David Kingery 0-3 rbi bb sf, Jeff Peterson 1-5 r, Jordan Olson 1-4 r, Jack Peterson 2-4 r rbi, Connor Barker 0-3 r bb, Zach Bagley 1-3 2b rbi-3 bb, Kobe Holtz 1-2, Brody Straumann 0-0 r 

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Paynesville: Griffin Bjerke (L) 4-6-5-1-2-6, Gran. Fuchs 3.1-3-1-1-2-6, Bennett Evans 0.2-0-0-0-0-1 … Atwater: J. Kingery (W) 7-2-1-1-0-17, Holtz 2-2-1-0-3-3

Stearns County

Elrosa 8, Roscoe 0

Ethan Vogt tossed a three-hit shutout to lead the Elrosa Saints past the Roscoe Rangers at Elrosa.

The veteran right-hander, a former University of Minnesota pitcher, struck out six and walked no one.

Kevin Kuefler went 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, two runs and an RBI for the Saints. Ashton Dingmann smacked a home run and Brandon Roelike was 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs.

Brandon Schleper, Brayden VanderBeek and Josiah Utsch had hits for Roscoe.

Elrosa plays at 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Farming. Roscoe is off until 1:30 p.m. Sunday, June 4, with it host to the Meire Grove Grovers.

Roscoe    000   000   000-0   3   1
Elrosa      400   020   02x-8   7   2

Hitting - Roscoe: Brandon Schleper 1-4, Brayden VanderBeek 1-4, Josiah Utsch 1-2 … Elrosa: Kevin Kuefler 2-4 2b r-2 rbi bb, Andrew Weller 0-3 r bb, Ashton Dingmann 1-3 hr r rbi-2 bb, Derek Wiener 1-2 r bb hbp, Gavin Kampsen 1-3 r rbi bb, Brando Roelike 2-3 2b-2 rbi-3, Riley Meyer 0-1 rbi, Riley Lenarz 0-0 r bb, Jacob Walz 0-1 r 

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Roscoe: Russell Leyendecker (L) 6-5-6-6-4-7, Schleper 2-2-2-1-2-0 … Elrosa: Ethan Vogt (W) 9-3-0-0-0-6

Non-league

Litchfield 10, Rosen 0

Carson Deal had four hits and Jack Ramthun got the complete-game shout as the Litchfield Blues beat the Rosen Express at Litchfield’s Optimist Park.

Litchfield scored four times in the third, getting RBI singles from Winky Estrada and Carson Deal, as well as a bases-loaded walk from Cody Klabunde.

Jake Jones had an RBI double in the bottom of the eighth to end the game because of the 10-run rule.

Litchfield has a North Star League game scheduled for 1 p.m. Sunday at Hutchinson.

Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
Joe Brown is a sports reporter for the West Central Tribune.

He can be reached via email at: jbrown@wctrib.com or his office number: 320-214-4332.
