6 months – only $2 LIMITED TIME ONLY. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Sunday, July 16

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Amateur baseball roundup: Paynesville Pirates pull off 2 upsets

Amateur baseball report for Sunday, July 16, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Six-seeded Paynesville knocks off the Nos. 2 and 3 seeds in County Line League playoffs

Baseball roundup
Paynesville shortstop Luke Johnson scoops up a ground ball during a County Line League playoff game against NLS on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune
By Joe BrownTom Elliott and Michael Lyne
Today at 10:03 PM

SPICER — Don’t look now, but the Paynesville Pirates are the hottest team in the County Line League playoffs.

Paynesville just put together its two best games of the season, beating the New London-Spicer Twins 9-3 Sunday at the dusty Green Lake Diamonds.

The victory comes after Paynesville upended the Regal Eagles 10-1 on Saturday in the first round of the County Line playoffs.

NLS' Derek Dolezal celebrates at home with his teammates after hitting a two-run home run during a County Line League playoff game against Paynesville on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer.
NLS' Derek Dolezal celebrates at home with his teammates after hitting a two-run home run during a County Line League playoff game against Paynesville on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

If you’re keeping track at home, that’s the league’s sixth-seeded team beating the third-seeded Eagles on Saturday then following that with a victory over the second-seeded Twins.

“It feels good,” Paynesville pitcher Bennett Evans said. “It feels really good.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Pirates nailed down one of the three guaranteed berths into the Region 4C tournament, which will be at Yankee Field in Milroy. The County Line also will have a fourth team in a play-in game with a Corn Belt League team.

Paynesville plays at 1:30 p.m. Sunday against top-seeded Atwater at the Chuckers’ Kingery Field.

Paynesville second baseman Blake Vagle, 2, jumps up to save an errant throw from the catcher during a County Line League playoff game against NLS on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer.
Paynesville second baseman Blake Vagle, 2, jumps up to save an errant throw from the catcher during a County Line League playoff game against NLS on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

“How about that guy’s performance?” said Pirates manager Ron Fuchs of Evans, who went seven innings to earn the victory. Evans struck out three, walked two and allowed seven hits and three earned runs.

“I couldn’t be happier with how our guys played this weekend.”

Evans is a 2022 Paynesville Area High School graduate who began playing for the Pirates last season after initially playing for the Roscoe Rangers of the Stearns County League.

Fuchs explained how they got the lanky right-hander to come back to town.

“He’s friends with everybody here,” the manager said. “Him and my son play golf all the time.”

NLS shortstop Cayden Hansen tosses the ball to first base during a County Line League playoff game against Paynesville on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer.
NLS shortstop Cayden Hansen tosses the ball to first base during a County Line League playoff game against Paynesville on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Evans said Sunday was his longest performance of the season and it couldn’t have come at a better time after Grady Fuchs, the St. Cloud State right-hander, shut down Regal for seven innings on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the Pirates (5-9) also are hitting the ball. They had 10 hits Sunday and opened things up with a five-run ninth inning against the Twins (10-8).

“Our hitters are getting hot at the right time and they’re doing some real good situational hitting,” said Evans, who is an economics major at St. Cloud State. “Everything’s coming together at the right time.”

Luke Johnson led the way Sunday. The shortstop went 3-for-5 with a double, a run and four RBIs. Right fielder Drew Tangen was 2-for-5 with two runs and catcher Griffin Bjerke went 1-for-2 with two walks, a double and a run.

New London-Spicer, meanwhile, has a big game with fifth-seeded Starbuck Stars. The Twins aren’t sure when their playoff game with Starbuck will be exactly because of the availability of a two-man umpiring crew. It’s initially scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Spicer, but could be moved to Saturday afternoon or evening.

Paynesville's Grady Fuchs, right, fist-bumps teammate Grayson Fuchs after scoring a run during a County Line League playoff game against NLS on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer.
Paynesville's Grady Fuchs, right, fist-bumps teammate Grayson Fuchs after scoring a run during a County Line League playoff game against NLS on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

Twins manager Jon Rambow gave credit to Evans, which New London-Spicer had beaten in the first game of the season.

“That kid pitched well,” Rambow said.

The Twins are going to have to piece together their pitching in the playoffs. Hunter Magnuson, their ace, recently signed with the Northwoods League’s Willmar Stingers, where he’s expected to stay until the end of the playoffs, which could extend into early August.

“It’s hard when you lose not only your ace but your No. 3 hitter as well,” Rambow said of Magnuson, who was hitting .324 with a .500 on-base percentage and .529 slugging percentage. On the mound, the Mayville State right-hander was 5-1 with a 2.10 earned-run average. He had 79 strikeouts in 51-1/3 innings before heading to the Northwoods League. He’s eligible to return when the Stingers’ season is over.

ADVERTISEMENT

With no Magnuson, The plan then was to go with Ben Kulset, Cayden Hansen and Carson McCain. Kulset went the first four. Hansen went the next four, giving up a walk and a double to pinch hitter Grant Fuchs in the ninth when he gave way to McCain. That’s when the Pirates blew it open.

Meanwhile, Grayson Fuchs, the 2023 Paynesville graduate, finished up with two scoreless innings. The right-hander, who is headed to St. Cloud State to continue his baseball career in the fall, had pitched Monday for the Paynesville Plums American Legion baseball team, which got eliminated from the playoffs Saturday.

The harder-throwing Grayson Fuchs was a contrast to Evans.

“I’m a pitch-to-contact pitcher,” Evans said. “I need my defense to make plays.”

It happened Sunday and Paynesville is undefeated in the league playoffs and getting ready for a regional run.

NLS pitcher Ben Kulset tosses a pitch during a County Line League playoff game against Paynesville on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer.
NLS pitcher Ben Kulset tosses a pitch during a County Line League playoff game against Paynesville on Sunday, July 16, 2023 at Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer.
Joe Brown / West Central Tribune

County Line

Paynesville 9, NL-Spicer 3

Paynesville   102   000   105-9   10   2
NL-Spicer     000   201   000-3   7   2
Hitting - Paynesville: Grayson Fuchs 1-4 r rbi sf sac, Drew Tangen 2-5 r-2, Luke Johnson 3-5 2b r rbi-4, Garrett Leusink 1-5 rbi, Grady Fuchs 0-4 rbi sf, Tanner Stanley 0-3 r bb, Blake Vagle 1-3 r, Griffin Bjerke 1-2 2b r bb-2, Sam Oehrlein 0-2 r rbi bb hbp, Grant Fuchs 1-1 2b r … NL-Spicer: Cayden Hansen 2-3 bb hbp, Jake Rambow 1-5, Mike Danielson 0-3 r bb, Derek Dolezal 2-3 2b hr r-2 rbi-2 bb sb, Scott Rambow 0-3 rbi sf sac, Josh Soine 1-4, Brayden Skindelien 1-4
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Paynesville: Bennett Evans (W) 7-7-3-3-2-3, Gray. Fuchs 2-0-0-0-2-2 … NL-Spicer: Ben Kulset 4-7-3-3-0-1, Hansen (L) 4-2-3-3-2-2, Carson McCain 1-1-3-3-2-1 

Atwater 8, Starbuck 4

Josh Kingery went eight innings for the pitching win and also homered and scored three times in Atwater’s playoff win over Starbuck at Kingery Field in Atwater.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kingery struck out 11 with no walks, scattering seven hits and allowing three earned runs. At the plate, he was 1-for-2 with three walks and an RBI.

David Kingery was 2-for-5 with a run and Jeff Peterson went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice, a run and an RBI.

Andy Toop went 2-for-4 with an RBI for the Stars.

Starbuck   010   120   000-4   8   4
Atwater     112   103   00x-8   9   0
Hitting - Starbuck: Mike Gruber 1-4 r, Darion Alexander 1-4 r, Austin Ver Steeg 0-4 rbi, Matt Gruber 1-1 r-2 rbi hbp-2, Austin Friese 1-3 sac, Aaron Ver Steeg 1-4 rbi, Andy Toop 2-4 rbi, Jack Hendrickson 1-3 2b hbp … Atwater: Josh Kingery 1-2 hr r-3 rbi bb-3, David Kingery 2-5 r, Jeff Peterson 2-4 r rbi sac, Kobe Holtz 0-4 rbi bb, Jordan Olson 1-5 2b r rbi, Chris Fellows 1-4 r, Jack Peterson 1-2 hbp-2, Logan Straumann 1-4 rbi-3, Jaxon Drange-Leyendecker 0-0 r bb sb
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Starbuck: Au. Ver Steeg (L) 6-8-8-6-4-5, Mi. Gruber 2-1-0-0-2-1 … Atwater: J. Kingery (W) 8-7-4-3-0-11, Holtz 1-1-0-0-0-0 

Corn Belt

Bird Island 3, Raymond 0

Dylan Gass tossed a two-hitter, striking out three and walking one, as Bird Island earned the victory at Lilleberg Field in Raymond.

Braeden Tersteeg was 3-for-5 with a double, a run and an RBI, James Woelfel was 2-for-3 with a walk and a run and Aidan Elfering was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for the Bullfrogs.

Isaac Call and Brett Swanson had Raymond’s hits.

Bird Island   000   003   000-3   8   1
Raymond     000   000   000-0   2   0
Hitting - Bird Island: Braeden Tersteeg 3-5 2b r rbi, James Woelfel 2-3 r bb, Aiden Elfering 2-4 2b rbi, Nic Taylor 1-4 2b r … Raymond: Isaac Call 1-4, Brett Swanson 1-3
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Bird Island: Dylan Gass (W) 9-2-0-0-1-3 … Raymond: Tanner Bauman (L) 6-7-3-3-1-6, John Sawatzky 2-1-0-0-2-3, Wylee Lottman 1-0-0-0-0-2 

ADVERTISEMENT

Marshall 3, Willmar 1

Hunter Wienhoff tossed an eight-hitter, striking out seven and walking two, to lead the Marshall A’s to victory over the Willmar Rails at Klemmetson Field in Willmar.

Chase Douglas went 2-for-4 with a run, an RBI and hit-by-pitch for Marshall.

For Willmar, Zach Reierson went 2-for-5 with an RBI and Jack Baumgart was 2-for-3 with a walk.

Marshall   210   000   000-3   8   1
Willmar     001   000   000-1   8   0
Hitting - Marshall: Chase Douglas 2-4 r rbi hbp, AJ Toulouse 1-4 sac, Peyton Grant 1-3 2b r bb-2 sb, Seth Resnick 1-3 bb, Matt Hmielewski 1-3 2b rbi-2 bb, Logan Tomasek 1-4, Josh Kraft 1-4 3b r … Willmar: Zach Reierson 2-5 rbi, Sam Etterman 1-4, Jack Baumgart 2-3 bb, Ashton Gregory 1-4, Caleb Owens 1-3 r sb, Jordan Steffer 1-1
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Marshall: Hunter Wienhoff (W) 9-8-1-1-2-7 … Willmar: Jayden Dierenfeld (L) 6-7-3-3-3-4, Patrick Courtney 3-1-0-0-1-2 

Granite Falls 4, Wabasso 3

Needing 13 innings to decide a winner, Granite Falls’ Brandon Grund reached home on a wild pitch to give the Kilowatts the walk-off victory over the Wabasso Jaxx at Richter Field in Granite Falls.

Colton Vien, Ty Schulte, Nikson Knapper, Jake Odegard and Hunter Wilke each had hits for Granite Falls. Wilke also got the win on the mound after six innings of relief. He struck out five and give up two runs on three hits and no walks.

Wabasso   000   010   002   000   0-3   7   4
Granite Falls     010   002   000   000   1-4   5   3
Hitting - Wabasso: Colton Taylor 2-6 sb, Adryen Tietz 1-5 bb sb-2, Noah Anderson 1-6 rbi, Bryant Haas 2-4 r sb-2 sac, Caleb Kent 0-4 r hbp, Cooper Freitag 0-5 rbi, CJ Theis 1-3 r rbi bb-2 … Granite Falls: Colton Vien 1-6 2b r, Bryce Sneller 0-5 r bb, Ty Schulte 1-4 2b r rbi hbp, Nikson Knapper 1-4 bb-2, Jake Odegard 1-4 rbi bb sac, Hunter Wilke 1-5 rbi, Derrick Grund 0-1 r, Brandon Grund 0-0 r
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Wabasso: Joe Liebl 9-5-4-0-2-7, Tietz 3-0-0-0-2-2, Anderson (L) 0.1-0-1-1-1-0 … Granite Falls: Sneller 7-4-1-1-3-7, Wilke (W) 6-3-2-2-0-5

North Star

Litchfield 5, Buffalo 2

The Blues clinched a Region 12C tournament spot with its victory at Optimist Park in Litchfield.

ADVERTISEMENT

Avery Liestman pitched eight innings to earn the win for Litchfield.

Ryan Quast’s two-out RBI single scored Liestman for the Blues’ game-winning run in the sixth inning.

Litchfield plays Maple Plain at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday back at Optimist Park.

Buffalo         000   001  100-2   n/a   n/a
Litchfield     001   011   020-5   n/a   n/a

Stearns County

Spring Hill 5, Elrosa 2

Anthony Revermann allowed one hit and one run over six innings to earn the pitching win for the Spring Hill Chargers at Spring Hill.

Revermann struck out five and walked four. Reagan Nelson went the final three innings for the save, allowing two hits and one unearned run. He struck out two and walked three.

Eric Terres, Ben Welle, Jamie Terres and Austin Schoenberg all had two hits for the Chargers.

Jackson Peterson, Ashton Dingmann and Brandon Roelike had hits for the Saints.

Elrosa   001   000   001-2   3   1
Spring Hill     202   010   00x-5   11   1
Hitting - Elrosa: Kevin Kuefler 0-4 rbi bb, Jackson Peter 1-4 sb, Ashton Dingmann 1-4, Will VanBeck 0-2 r bb-2, Brandon Roelike 1-1, Riley Lenarz 0-0 r bb, Casey Lenarz 0-2 rbi … Spring Hill: Eric Terres 2-4 2b r-2, Devon Orbeck 1-3 3b r-2 rbi bb, Ben Welle 2-3 2b r rbi-2 hbp sb, Jamie Terres 2-4 2b, Austin Schoenberg 2-4 2b rbi sb, Owen Meyer 1-4 2b, Luke Dehmer 1-3
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Elrosa: VanBeck (L) 3-8-4-4-0-0, Riley Meyer 3-2-1-1-2-3, Dingmann 2-1-0-0-0-0 … Spring Hill: Anthony Revermann (W) 6-1-1-1-4-5, Reagan Nelson (Sv) 3-2-1-0-3-2

More Baseball:
Recent baseball coverage from the West Central Tribune.
Willmar Stingers
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers wallop Minnesota Mud Puppies
Stingers win 18-4 on Sunday, 14-3 on Saturday
1h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Amateur Baseball
Sports
Legion baseball roundup: Glenwood-Lowry earns a spot in the final four
Baseball report for Saturday, July 15, 2023, in west central Minnesota. It beats Brooten 11-3 to win the Division II Central Sub-State Northeast tournament
3h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Amateur baseball
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Raymond Rockets rally to edge Willmar Rails
Raymond gets a clutch hit from Mike Jeseritz in the bottom of the 8th to beat Willmar 2-1 in a game of top Corn Belt League teams
2d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar vs. Minot, 071423.003.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: A Stingers reunion for these 2 former sluggers
Former Willmar players Kenny Roberts and Jordan Smith re-connect with their ex-Northwoods League team
2d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar vs. Minot, 071423.001.jpg
Members Only
Sports
Photos: Willmar Stingers vs. Minot Hot Tots, Friday, July 14, 2023
Kenny Roberts, Jordan Smith have ceremonial first pitches before Willmar defeated the Minot Hot Tots, 15-3
2d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
BOLD's Jack Kaiser, left, slides into home plate for a run during a West Central Sub-State South East pod elimination game against Sacred Heart/MACCRAY on Friday, July 14, 2023 at Lions Memorial Park in Bird Island.
Sports
Area baseball roundup: BOLD Mudhens advance to the finals
Mudhens eliminate Sacred Heart/MACCRAY 6-0 in Legion playoffs
2d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Litchfield vs. EVW, 042823.001.jpg
Sports
Tribune Notebook: Litchfield baseball coach to enter Hall of Fame
Jeff Wollin will be inducted into the Minnesota Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame
2d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar vs. Minot, 071323.009.jpg
Sports
Photos: Willmar Stingers vs. Minot Hot Tots, Thursday, July 13, 2023
Willmar earns a pair of wins in its doubleheader against Minot
2d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Kerkhoven Post 223's Luke Jeseritz rounds third and looks towards home while his helmet slides down during an American Legion baseball game against Madison on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at Willie Reigstad Park in Sunburg.
Sports
Area baseball roundup: Kerkhoven blanks Madison
Jaiden Henjum strikes out 14, tossing a 1-hitter, in Post 223's 6-0 playoff win
3d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar vs. Minot, 071323.001.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: Stingers stomp Hot Tots in twinbill
Willmar opens with 12-8 win, then takes Game 2, 14-3
3d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne

Land O’ Ducks

Morris 8, Benson 6

The Morris Eagles came back from a 5-1 deficit to beat the Benson Plowboys for a Land O’ Ducks League win at Benson.

Bryce Jergenson went 3-for-5 for the Eagles. Nate Haseman threw a complete-game victory, striking out three.

Isaac and Patrick Minchow both had four hits for Benson. Patrick went 4-for-4 with a double, four RBIs and a run. Isaac was 4-for-5 with a pair of runs.

Morris   001   403   000-8   11   0
Benson     104   000   100-6   15   5
Hitting - Morris: Zach Bruns 1-5 r rbi sf sf, Brandon Jergenson 2-5 r-2 rbi-2, Tanner Picht 1-4 hr r rbi-2 hbp, Mac Beyer 1-4 bb, Kirby Marquart 2-5, Bryce Jergenson 3-5 r, Brady Jergenson 0-3 r hbp-2, Tyler Henrichs 1-4 2b r-2 hbp … Benson: Jaxon Nickels 1-5 r, Isaac Minchow 4-5 r-2, Patrick Minchow 4-4 2b r rbi-4, Samuel Lenarz 0-4 rbi-2, Sam Grussing 1-4, Aaron Zosel 1-2, Matthew Lenarz 2-4 2b r, Matthew Goossen 2-4 r
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Morris: Nate Haseman (W) 9-15-6-6-0-3 … Benson: M. Lenarz 5-6-5-2-0-2, Daniel Lenarz (L) 4-5-3-3-1-2

Dumont 9, Madison 2

The Dumont Saints brought home a victory over the Madison Mallards in Land O’Ducks action at Wheaton.

Saturday

Paynesville 10, Regal 1

Paynesville erupted for three runs each in the seventh and eighth innings and one in the ninth to knock off the third-seeded Eagles at Regal.

Grady Fuchs got the pitching win, going the first seven innings. He struck out 10, walked three and allowed three hits and one earned runs. Luke Johnson and Blake Vagle each pitched scoreless innings of relief.

Drew Tangen went 3-for-6 with a run and an RBI and Tanner Stanley was 3-for-4 with a double, a run and four RBis. Johnson cracked a home run and Blake Vagle had two hits for the Pirates.

Luke Knudsen was 1-for-3 with three walks and a stolen base and Adrian Belden was 1-for-2 with a walk, a hit-by-pitch and an RBI for Regal.

Paynesville   012   000   331-10   15   2
Regal     010   000   000-1   4   1
Hitting - Paynesville: Drew Tangen 3-6 r rbi, Luke Johnson 1-4 hr r-3 rbi-2 bb-2, Garrett Leusink 1-2 r-2 bb hbp-2, Grady Fuchs 1-4 r rbi bb, Tanner Stanley 3-5 2b r rbi-4, Blake Vagle 2-5 … Regal: Luke Knudsen 1-2 bb-3 sb, Josh Beier 1-4, Blake Karsch 1-4 r, Adrian Belden 1-2 rbi bb hbp
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Paynesville: Grady Fuchs (W) 7-3-1-1-3-10, Johnson 1-1-0-0-1-0, Vagle 1-0-0-0-2-0 … Regal: Brandon Wedel (L) 6-6-3-3-4-4, Grant Paffrath 3-9-7-7-1-1 

Starbuck 10, NL-Sunburg 5

Aaron Ver Steeg went 2-for-3 with a home run, two runs and three RBIs as Starbuck beat Norway Lake-Sunburg at Willie Reigstad Park in Sunburg.

Michael Gruber also homered for the Stars. Matt Gruber was 2-for-5 with two runs and a stolen base for Starbuck.

For the Lakers, Justin Johnson was 2-for-5 with a run.

Starbuck   024   000   004-10   9   2
NL-Sunburg     000   310   001-5   8   5
Hitting - Starbuck: Michael Gruber 1-5 hr r rbi-2, Darion Alexander 1-3 2b r-2 bb-2, Matt Gruber 2-5 r-2 sb, Aaron Ver Steeg 2-6 hr r-2 rbi-3, Austin Ver Steeg 1-4 r rbi-2, Austin Friese 1-5, Andrew Toop 1-3 3b r rbi, Drew Olsonawski 0-1 r … NL-Sunburg: Weston Gjerde 0-4 rbi bb, Jaiden Henjum 1-5, Jared Cortez 1-4 r bb, Luke Ruter 1-3 r-2 bb-2, Aaron Zimmer 1-3 r bb-2, Justin Johnson 2-5 r, Regan Carlson 0-4 rbi bb, Titian Norton 1-3 rbi, Luke Jeseritz 1-3 2b rbi bb-2 
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Starbuck: Alexander (W) 7-4-4-2-7-7, Mitchell Gruber (Sv) 2-4-1-1-2-1 … NL-Sunburg: Gjerde (L) 3-3-6-3-1-0, Johnson 6-6-4-1-1-3

Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
Joe Brown is a sports reporter for the West Central Tribune.

He can be reached via email at: jbrown@wctrib.com or his office number: 320-214-4332.
What To Read Next
KRA Speedway logo.jpg
Sports
Auto racing: Atwater, Brooten drivers take home wins at KRA
3d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
The Willmar Stingers' Kevin Fitzer, right, is all smiles as he heads toward the dugout after a three-run home run in the first inning during a Northwoods League game against the Minot Hot Tots on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar.
Sports
Northwoods League: Stingers, Hot Tots bring the ‘O’
4d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Baseball logo
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Bird Island Bullfrogs blank Milroy Yankees, 7-0
4d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
The Willmar Stingers' Graysen Tarlow walks into the batter's box during a Northwoods League game against the Bismarck Larks on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022 at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar.
Sports
Baseball: ‘A surreal moment’ for this Willmar Stinger
4d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar Stingers logo
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar’s rally comes up short in St. Cloud
4d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Litchfield VFW baseball 071223.01.JPG
Sports
VFW baseball: Willmar, Litch earn a split
5d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar vs. Bismarck, 061623.002.jpg
Sports
Baseball: Ex-Stinger Tarlow goes to the Cardinals in draft
5d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne