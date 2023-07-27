Amateur baseball roundup: Plato scores late to beat Bird Island

PLATO — The Plato Blue Jays beat the Bird Island Bullfrogs 5-2 in a non-league amateur baseball game Wednesday night.

Plato scored four runs in the sixth to erase a 0-0 tie. The Bullfrogs surrendered another run in the bottom of the seventh before coming up with two runs in the top of the eighth.

Bennett Lepel went 2-for-4 and Brady Graupmann was 2-for-4 with a run for the Blue Jays.

Drew Hedtke got the pitching victory, going seven scoreless innings. He struck out 10, walked one and allowed one hit.

James Woelfel went 2-for-4 with a run to lead Bird Island. The Bullfrogs used three pitchers. Casey Lewandowski went the first four innings, allowing four hits and a walk.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bird Island’s next scheduled game is in the Region 4C playoffs. The Bullfrogs plays the third seed from the County Line League at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 at Yankee Field in Milroy.

Plato 5, Bird Island 2

Bird Island 000 000 020-2 6 2

Plato 000 004 10x-5 7 2

Hitting - Bird Island: Braeden Tersteeg 1-5 r, James Woelfel 2-4 r, Jordan Sagedahl 1-2 sb bb, Shawn Dollerschell 0-4 rbi, Riley Dikken 1-3 2b, Eric Gass 1-4 … Plato: Reece Schwirtz 0-2 r bb-2, Bennett Lepel 2-4, Caden Lang 1-3 r rbi 2b bb, Brady Graupmann 2-4 r, Adam Prehn 1-3 r, Beau Lepel 1-4 r rbi-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Bird Island: Casey Lewandoski 4-4-0-0-1-0, Brad Gass (L) 3-3-5-3-2-3, E. Gass 1-0-0-0-0-1 … Plato: Drew Hedtke (W) 7-1-0-0-1-10, William Hoernemann 2-5-2-1-0-3

Hutchinson 3, Raymond 2

With runners on first and second and zero outs in the ninth inning, Hutchinson’s Matt Piechowski bunted and an error by Rockets catcher Tyler Steen plated the game-winning run for the Huskies at Hutchinson.

Raymond held a 2-0 lead for 5-1/2 innings before a Marcus Hahn RBI single and a Tyler Schiller RBI groundout on back-to-back at-bats tied the game.

The Rockets scored their pair of runs in the third inning. Caleb Ditmarson and Ian Koosman hit back-to-back home runs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ditmarson and Koosman finished 2-for-4, each adding a walk.

Brady Kienitz and Brett Swanson both also had a pair of hits for Raymond.

The Rockets’ next game is in the Region 4C playoffs. Raymond, the top seed from the Corn Belt League, plays a play-in winner at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 at Yankee Field in Milroy.

Raymond 002 000 000-2 10 1

Hutchinson 000 002 001-3 6 0

Hitting - Raymond: Mike Jeseritz 0-4 bb, Caleb Ditmarson 2-4 r rbi hr bb, Ian Koosman 2-4 r rbi hr bb, Tyler Steen 0-3 bb-2, Wylie Lottman 0-4 bb, Isaac Call 1-4 2b, Alex Call 1-3, Brady Kienitz 2-4, Brett Swanson 2-4 … Hutchinson: Lane Glaser 1-4, Jayden Fleck 0-3 r bb, Jake Wendland 2-3 r 2b bb, Marcus Hahn 2-4 rbi, Tyler Schiller 0-4 rbi, Cody Arlt 0-0 bb, Kyle Shoeman 0-2 bb, Adam Katzenmeyer 0-3 bb, Hayden Smith 1-1 bb, Billy Marquardt 0-0 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Raymond: Cole Christensen 5-3-0-0-2-4, Tanner Bauman (L) 3-3-3-2-4-4, Zach Nelson 0-2-0-0-0-0 … Hutchinson: Kyle Messner 3.1-6-2-2-1-1, Jon DeRock 2.2-3-0-0-2-2, Sam Starke (W) 3-1-0-0-3-2