Amateur baseball roundup: Raymond Rockets edge Litchfield Blues, 2-1

LITCHFIELD — The Raymond Rockets scored single runs in the second and third innings, then held on to beat the Litchfield Blues 2-1 Wednesday night in a non-league amateur baseball game at Optimist Park.

Four pitchers threw for the Rockets, allowing five hits. Tanner Baumann went 4-1/3 innings in relief, allowing one hit and no runs. He struck out five and walked three. Zach Nelson pitched the ninth to record the save, allowing a hit and striking out one.

Mike Jeseritz went 3-for-4 with a double and Ian Koosman was 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI for Raymond.

Eric Hulterstrum went 2-for-3 with a walk and an RBI and Avery Liestman was 1-for-2 with two walks for the Blues.

Jack Ramthun went the distance for Litchfield, scattering 11 hits and allowing two earned runs. He struck out two and walked two.

Raymond is scheduled to host the Wabasso Jaxx at 7:30 p.m. Friday in a Corn Belt League game.

Litchfield plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Delano in a North Star League game.

Non-league

Raymond 2, Litchfield 1

Raymond 011 000 000-2 11 1

Litchfield 100 000 000-1 5 1

Hitting - Raymond: Mike Jeseritz 3-4 2b, Ian Koosman 2-4 rbi 2b, Tyler Steen 1-4 2b, Isaac Call 0-3 bb, Wylie Lottman 1-4 r 2b, Paxton Nelson 1-2 bb, Tanner Bauman 1-3, Brett Swanson 1-3, Brady Kienitz 1-3 r … Litchfield: Andrew Loch 0-3 r bb-2, Bennett Lecher 1-3 sac, Eric Hulterstrum 2-3 rbi bb, Winky Estrada 1-2, Avery Liestman 1-2 bb-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Raymond: Caleb Ditmarson 2-2-1-1-2-5, Bauman (W) 4.1-1-0-0-3-5, Lottman 1.2-1-0-0-0-0, Zach Nelson (Sv) 1-1-0-0-0-1 … Litchfield: Jack Ramthun (L) 9-11-2-2-2-2

Atwater 12, Willmar 6

Josh Kingery went 3-for-4 with two home runs, three runs, five RBIs and a walk to lead the Atwater Chuckers past the Willmar Rails at Kingery Field in Atwater.

Jack Baumgart was 3-for-5 with two runs and two RBIs for Willmar.

Willmar 100 023 000-6 10 4

Atwater 000 064 002x-12 13 3

Hitting - Willmar: Sam Etterman 1-4 r-2 bb, Jack Thompson 2-4 r-2 2b bb, Jack Baumgart 3-5 r-2 rbi-2, Ashton Gregory 2-4 rbi-2 2b bb, Jordan Steffer 0-2 bb-3, Gunnar Banks 0-4 rbi bb, Adam Herman 1-3 rbi bb, Riley Lessman 1-3 2b … Atwater: Josh Kingery 3-4 r-3 rbi-5 bb hr-2, David Kingery 0-4 rbi hbp, Jack Peterson 2-3 r rbi 2b sf hbp, Kobe Holtz 1-5 r-2 rbi 3b, Jeff Peterson 2-4 r rbi-2, hbp Jordan Olson 1-5 rbi 2b, Logan Straumann 1-4 r, Zach Bagley 2-4 r-2 rbi 3b, Eli Albrecht 0-2 r bb, Jaxon Behm 1-1 r 2b

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Zach Reierson 4.2-8-6-6-1-4, Herman (L) 2.1-4-4-4-0-4, Connor Owens 1-1-2-1-1-0 … Atwater: Ja. Peterson 4.1-6-3-2-4-2, Holtz 1-4-3-3-2-2, D. Kingery (W) 3.2-0-0-0-2-5