Amateur baseball roundup: Raymond Rockets hammer out 22 hits to beat Willmar Rails

WILLMAR — Call it a good start for the Raymond Rockets amateur baseball team.

Raymond improved its record to 2-0 with a 12-2, eight-inning victory over the Willmar Rails in a Corn Belt League game Sunday at Bill Taunton Stadium.

The Rockets lashed out 22 hits. Isaac Call, Wylie Lottman and Brett Swanson led the way. Call was 4-for-5 with a double, a run and five RBIs. Lottman was 4-for-5 with a double, a run and two RBIs. Swanson went 4-for-5 with a double and two runs.

John Sawatzky went the first five innings for the pitching victory, striking out five and walking one. He allowed five hits and two unearned runs.

Zach Reierson, Ashton Gregory, Jack Baumgart, Jack Thompson and Wade Fischer all had hits for the Rails (1-1).

ADVERTISEMENT

Raymond beat New London-Spicer 18-1 on Friday.

The Rockets next play the Marshall A’s at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Raymond. Willmar hits the road to play at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Milroy to take on the Yankees.

Corn Belt

Raymond 12, Willmar 2

Raymond 003 211 50-12 22 2

Willmar 000 000 0x-2 5 3

Hitting - Raymond: Mike Jeseritz 3-5 r, Ian Koosman 1-3 r-2 rbi sb bb-2, Tyler Steen 2-5 r-4 rbi, Isaac Call 4-5 r rbi-5 2b, Paxton Nelson 1-5 r rbi, Wylie Lottman 4-5 r rbi-2 2b, Tanner Bauman 1-4 sb, Asaiah Smith 1-3, Herman Solomon 1-2 rbi, Brett Swanson 4-5 r-2 2b … Willmar: Zach Reierson 1-4 r 2b, Sam Etterman 0-4 r, Ashton Gregory 1-4, Jack Baumgart 1-2 rbi bb, Jack Thompson 1-4 2b, Wade Fischer 1-2 bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Raymond: John Sawatzky (W) 5-5-2-0-1-5, Bauman 1-0-0-0-2-2, Lottman 1-0-0-0-1-0 … Willmar: Etterman (L) 4.2-13-6-5-2-3, Reierson 1.2-7-5-4-0-3, Adam Herman 0.2-2-1-1-0-0

County Line

Norway Lake-Sunburg 3, New London-Spicer 2

Norway Lake-Sunburg scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to beat New London-Spicer at Sunburg.

Weston Gjerde got the complete-game pitching victory, striking out 11 and walking three. He allowed six hits and two earned runs.

ADVERTISEMENT

For the Twins, Jake Rambow was 2-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and an RBI and Ethan Haugen went 2-for-4 with an RBI.

New London-Spicer 000 011 000-2 6 0

Norway Lake-Sunburg 000 000 03x-3 5 0

Hitting - New London-Spicer: Jake Rambow 2-3 rbi bb sb, Hunter Magnuson 1-3 r sb, Scott Rambow 1-4, Ethan Haugen 2-4 rbi, Dylan Arndorfer 0-2 r bb … Norway Lake-Sunburg: Weston Gjerde 0-3 r bb, Jaiden Henjum 1-3 r bb, Jared Cortez 1-3 r bb, Luke Ruter 1-4 rbi-2 2b, Justin Johnson 1-4 rbi, Aaron Zimmer 1-4

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - New London-Spicer: Hunter Magnuson 7-2-1-1-5-13, Ben Kulset (L) 1-3-2-2-2-1 … Norway Lake-Sunburg: Weston Gjerde (W) 9-6-2-2-3-11

Atwater 14, Regal 0

The Atwater Chuckers scored nine times in the first inning to beat the Regal Eagles in seven innings at Kingery Field in Atwater.

For Atwater, Josh Kingery went 2-for-3 with two walks, a double, a home run, two runs and four RBIs. David Kingery was 2-for-5 with a triple, a run and an RBI. Kobe Holtz was 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI.

Josh Kingery also got the pitching win, going six innings and allowing two hits. He struck out nine and walked two.

Jordan Beier and Josh Beier each had hits for the Eagles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Regal 000 000 0-0 2 2

Atwater 900 005 x-14 11 1

Hitting - Regal: Jordan Beier 1-3, Josh Beier 1-3… Atwater: Josh Kingery 2-3 r-2 rbi-4 bb-2 2b hr, David Kingery 2-5 r rbi 3b, Jeff Peterson 1-3 r-2 bb-2, Kobe Holtz 2-4 r rbi, Jack Peterson 0-3 bb, Jordan Olson 1-3 r-2 rbi bb, Logan Straumann 0-1 r-2 bb-2, Connor Barker 1-2 r rbi-2 2b sb, Zach Bagley 1-1 r rbi, Chris Fellows 1-3 r rbi-2 bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Regal: Jordan Wosmek (L) 5-9-9-9-5-3, Brandon Wedel 1-2-5-4-4-2 … Atwater: J. Kingery (W) 6-2-0-0-2-9, Holtz 1-0-0-0-0-2

Paynesville 6, Starbuck 0

Luke Johnson and Bennett Evans combined on a two-hitter to help the Paynesville Pirates beat the Starbuck Stars at Paynesville.

Johnson got the win, going 6-⅔ innings. He struck out seven, walked two and allowed two hits. Evans went the final 2-1/3 innings, striking out four.

Tanner Stanley went 3-for-4 with a double, a run and two RBIs for Paynesville.

Austin Versteeg and Jackson Hendrickson each had hits for Starbuck.

Starbuck 000 000 000-0 2 1

Paynesville 401 000 01x-6 7 2

ADVERTISEMENT

Hitting - Starbuck: Austin Versteeg 1-1, Jackson Hendrickson 1-3 … Paynesville: Bennett Evans 1-1 rbi, Drew Tangen 1-5 r, Luke Johnson 1-3 r bb, Blake Vagle 0-2 r bb-2, Garrett Leusink 1-2 r-2 rbi-2 2b bb, Tanner Stanley 3-4 r rbi-2 2b

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Starbuck: Austin Versteeg (L) 0.1-2-4-4-3-0, Aaron Versteeg 6.2-3-1-1-2-3, Darion Alexander 1-2-1-1-0-1 … Paynesville: Luke Johnson (W) 6.2-2-0-0-2-7, Evans 2.1-0-0-0-0-4

North Star

Litchfield 12, Maple Plain 4

Joey Hyde got the complete-game pitching win and Riley Tabor slugged a three-run home run in the ninth inning to lead the Litchfield Blues to the victory over the Dust Devils at Maple Plain.

Litchfield plays the Rosen Express at 8 p.m. Friday at Optimist Park in Litchfield.

Litchfield 301 000 017-12

Maple Plain 100 100 011-4

Stearns County

Spring Hill 13, Elrosa 2

Spring Hill earned a Stearns County North victory against Elrosa.

Kevin Kuefler had a pair of hits and a home run and Jackson Peter had two hits with a triple in the Saints’ loss.

Roscoe 8, Richmond 6

Roscoe got past Richmond en route to its first victory of the season to improve to 1-2 in the Stearns County South.

ADVERTISEMENT

Saturday

Willmar 4, Becker 3

The Willmar Rails opened the season with a non-league win over Becker at Bill Taunton Stadium.

Jack Thompson homered and drove in two runs for the Rails.

Jayden Dierenfeld went the final three innings, striking out six and walking two, to pick up the pitching victory. He allowed no hits.

Becker 003 010 000-3 6 0

Willmar 000 210 001-4 6 2

Hitting - Becker: Kreeden Blomquist 1-3 r, Mitch Louden 1-5, Jackson Thorn 0-3 r sb, Dalton Fouquette 2-4 rbi-2 sb-3, Ryan Groskreutz 1-4 2b, Wyatt Flint 1-3 r 2b… Willmar: Sam Etterman 0-2 r sb-2, Zach Reierson 1-2, Ashton Gregory 1-5 rbi, Jack Baumgart 1-3 r, Mason Thole 1-1 sb, Jack Thompson 1-4 r rbi-2 hr, Cullen Gregory 1-2, Braeden Fagerlie 0-2 r sb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Becker: Matthew Moe 5-4-3-3-3-5, Andrew Kolbinger (L) 3.3-2-1-1-3-4 … Willmar: Patrick Courtney 3-4-2-2-1-2, Jordan Steffer 3-2-1-1-0-3, Jayden Dierenfeld (W) 3-0-0-0-2-6

Jordan 6, Bird Island 4

Brandon Arnold, Joe Lucas and Michael Vohnoutka all had three hits to lead the Jordan Brewers past the host Bird Island Bullfrogs.

Lucas homered and drove in three runs for Jordan.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zeke Walton went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Bird Island. Aidan Elfering was 2-for-5 with two runs and an RBI for the Bullfrogs.

Jordan 022 010 010-6 14 0

Bird Island 000 000 130-4 8 1

Hitting - Jordan: Brandon Arnold 3-4 r-2 bb, Joe Lucas 3-5 r rbi-3 hr, Nate Beckman 1-4 r, Scott Hollingsworth 1-3 rbi bb, Jonathan Draheim 1-5 r, Steven Beckman 2-3 rbi bb-2, Michael Vohnoutka 3-5 r rbi … Bird Island: Braeden Tersteeg 1-4 r bb, Aidan Elfering 2-5 r-2 rbi, Logan Swann 1-2 bb-2, Zeke Walton 3-4 rbi-2 2b, Dylan Gass 1-4 rbi, Casey Lewandoski 0-3 r bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Jordan: N. Beckman 3-0-0-0-0-2, Jacob Allen (W) 4-5-1-1-1-1, Austin Lucas 0.2-2-3-3-3-0, A. Beckman 1.1-1-0-0-0-0 … Bird Island: Lewandoski (L) 3-5-4-4-1-0, Brad Gass 2-2-1-0-1-0, Eric Gass 3-7-1-1-1-1, D. Gass 1-0-0-0-2-0

Atwater 19, Montrose/Waverly 6

Josh Kingery went 4-for-4 with two doubles, a triple and a home run to help Atwater to a 19-6 victory over Montrose/Waverly at Waverly.

Josh Kingery finished the game with eight RBIs, three runs, a pair of stolen bases and a walk.

David Kingery added three hits for the Chuckers. He went 3-for-5 with a double, three runs, two RBIs, one walk and a stolen base.

Atwater 083 200 033-19 18 3

Montrose/Waverly 200 040 000-6 7 3

Hitting - Atwater: Josh Kingery 4-4 r-3 rbi-8 bb 2b-2 3b hr sb-2, Logan Serbus 0-2 rbi, David Kingery 3-5 r-3 rbi-2 bb 2b sb, Jeff Peterson 2-3 r rbi 2b, Jaxon Drange-Leyendecker 1-4 r rbi, Kobe Holtz 1-5 bb-2 2b, Jack Peterson 2-5 r rbi bb 2b, Jordan Olson 1-1 r rbi-2 bb 2b, Zach Bagley 0-3 r bb sb, Logan Straumann 2-4 r-4 rbi bb 2b sb, Eli Albrecht 0-4 r-2 bb, Connor Barker 2-5 r-2 rbi bb 2b-2 … Montrose/Waverly: Andrew Maynagh 0-4 r sb, Jacob Lambrecht 1-4 r rbi bb 2b, Brady Boeddeker 3-4 r-2 bb 2b, Kirby Maynagh 2-3 r rbi-2 bb 2b, Alex Smothers 0-4 r bb, Brady Skoog 0-4 rbi bb, Robb Maynagh 0-3 bb-2, Jared Alexander 0-5 rbi, Manny Aamot 1-5

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Atwater: Jack Peterson (W) 4-4-2-2-1-5, Bagley 1-2-4-3-2-1, D. Kingery 2-1-0-0-3-5, Olson 1-0-0-0-1-2 … Montrose/Waverly: Jacob Noor (L) 0.2-6-8-8-2-1, R. Maynagh 7.1-12-11-8-7-6

Lake Henry 5, Greenwald 2

Shane Kampsen drove in four runs to lead the Lake Henry Lakers past the Greenwald Cubs at Lake Henry.

Tori Olmscheid picked up the pitching win for Lake Henry.