Sports

Amateur baseball roundup: Raymond Rockets hammer out 22 hits to beat Willmar Rails

Baseball report for Sunday, May 21, 2022, in west central Minnesota. Raymond pushes its record 2-0 with a 12-2 win at Willmar

Baseball roundup
Kit Grode / Tribune graphic
By Tom Elliott and Michael Lyne
Today at 9:19 PM

WILLMAR — Call it a good start for the Raymond Rockets amateur baseball team.

Raymond improved its record to 2-0 with a 12-2, eight-inning victory over the Willmar Rails in a Corn Belt League game Sunday at Bill Taunton Stadium.

The Rockets lashed out 22 hits. Isaac Call, Wylie Lottman and Brett Swanson led the way. Call was 4-for-5 with a double, a run and five RBIs. Lottman was 4-for-5 with a double, a run and two RBIs. Swanson went 4-for-5 with a double and two runs.

John Sawatzky went the first five innings for the pitching victory, striking out five and walking one. He allowed five hits and two unearned runs.

Zach Reierson, Ashton Gregory, Jack Baumgart, Jack Thompson and Wade Fischer all had hits for the Rails (1-1).

Raymond beat New London-Spicer 18-1 on Friday.

The Rockets next play the Marshall A’s at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Raymond. Willmar hits the road to play at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Milroy to take on the Yankees.

Corn Belt

Raymond 12, Willmar 2

Raymond   003   211   50-12   22   2
Willmar      000   000   0x-2       5   3

Hitting - Raymond: Mike Jeseritz 3-5 r, Ian Koosman 1-3 r-2 rbi sb bb-2, Tyler Steen 2-5 r-4 rbi, Isaac Call 4-5 r rbi-5 2b, Paxton Nelson 1-5 r rbi, Wylie Lottman 4-5 r rbi-2 2b, Tanner Bauman 1-4 sb, Asaiah Smith 1-3, Herman Solomon 1-2 rbi, Brett Swanson 4-5 r-2 2b … Willmar: Zach Reierson 1-4 r 2b, Sam Etterman 0-4 r, Ashton Gregory 1-4, Jack Baumgart 1-2 rbi bb, Jack Thompson 1-4 2b, Wade Fischer 1-2 bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Raymond: John Sawatzky (W) 5-5-2-0-1-5, Bauman 1-0-0-0-2-2, Lottman 1-0-0-0-1-0 … Willmar: Etterman (L) 4.2-13-6-5-2-3, Reierson 1.2-7-5-4-0-3, Adam Herman 0.2-2-1-1-0-0

More Baseball:
Recent baseball coverage from the West Central Tribune.
Baseball logo
Prep
Baseball roundup: KMS Fighting Saints clinch Camden Conference title
Baseball report for Saturday, May 20, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Fighting Saints beat CMCS Bluejays 16-3 in 5 innings to earn championship
May 21, 2023 08:37 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
NLS vs. MCA, 051923.001.jpg
Prep
Baseball roundup: Late rally sparks NLS Wildcats
Baseball report for Friday, May 19, 2023, in west central Minnesota. New London-Spicer scores all its runs in 5th and 6th innings in 7-3 win over Morris
May 19, 2023 11:07 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Benson vs. Hancock, 051823.002.jpg
Prep
Baseball roundup: Quick start propels the Benson Braves past the Hancock Owls
Baseball report for Thursday, May 18, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Benson beats Hancock 4-2 after a 4-run first inning, then falls 10-0 to Morris/Chokio-Alberta
May 18, 2023 11:17 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
KMS vs. YME 041823.001.jpg
Prep
WCT Sports Spotlight: Jaiden Henjum joins the show
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg baseball senior star Jaiden Henjum talks on the Fighting Saints' season, aspirations for the remainder of the spring baseball season, and more.
May 18, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
NLS v Litchfield baseball 001.jpg
Prep
Baseball roundup: NLS Wildcats catch up fast to Litchfield
After the Dragons’ 4-run 1st inning, NLS scores the next 14 runs in the Wright County Conference West Division win
May 17, 2023 10:23 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar junior Dylan Staska begins his slide toward home plate for a run in Game 1 of a Central Lakes Conference doubleheader against St. Cloud on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Swansson Field in Willmar.
Prep
Baseball roundup: Willmar Cardinals keep it close with St. Cloud Crush
Baseball report for Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Willmar falls to St. Cloud 5-2 and 5-4 in a CLC doubleheader
May 16, 2023 11:11 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar freshman Jordan Ellingson takes a swing at a pitch in Game 1 of a Central Lakes Conference doubleheader against St. Cloud on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Swansson Field in Willmar.
Sports
PHOTOS: Willmar Cardinals vs. St. Cloud Crush baseball Tuesday, May 16, 2023
May 16, 2023 06:50 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar senior Joey Wisocki reads the green on hole No. 9 at Eagle Creek Golf Club during Day 2 of the Cardinal/Wildcat Invite on Saturday, April 29, 2023 in Willmar.
Prep
Tribune Notebook: Willmar golfer earns Central Lakes honor
Joey Wisocki is named the Central Lakes Conference boys golfer of the week
May 16, 2023 04:39 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
CMCS senior Ethan Bulthuis, 33, is greeted at home plate after hitting a home run during a Camden Conference game against Lakeview on Monday, May 15, 2023 at Prinsburg.
Prep
Baseball roundup: CMCS Bluejays rally to beat Lakeview
Baseball report for Monday, May 15, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Central Minnesota Christian comes back from an early deficit to beat the Lakers, 10-8
May 15, 2023 10:34 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Litchfield vs. Dassel-Cokato, 051423.003.jpg
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Litchfield Blues enjoy a walk-off win
Bennett Lecher triples in the bottom of the 10th in Litchfield’s 3-2 win over Dassel-Cokato
May 14, 2023 09:11 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott

County Line

Norway Lake-Sunburg 3, New London-Spicer 2

Norway Lake-Sunburg scored three runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to beat New London-Spicer at Sunburg.

Weston Gjerde got the complete-game pitching victory, striking out 11 and walking three. He allowed six hits and two earned runs.

For the Twins, Jake Rambow was 2-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and an RBI and Ethan Haugen went 2-for-4 with an RBI.

New London-Spicer         000   011   000-2   6   0
Norway Lake-Sunburg     000   000   03x-3   5   0

Hitting - New London-Spicer: Jake Rambow 2-3 rbi bb sb, Hunter Magnuson 1-3 r sb, Scott Rambow 1-4, Ethan Haugen 2-4 rbi, Dylan Arndorfer 0-2 r bb … Norway Lake-Sunburg: Weston Gjerde 0-3 r bb, Jaiden Henjum 1-3 r bb, Jared Cortez 1-3 r bb, Luke Ruter 1-4 rbi-2 2b, Justin Johnson 1-4 rbi, Aaron Zimmer 1-4 

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - New London-Spicer: Hunter Magnuson 7-2-1-1-5-13, Ben Kulset (L) 1-3-2-2-2-1 … Norway Lake-Sunburg: Weston Gjerde (W) 9-6-2-2-3-11

Atwater 14, Regal 0

The Atwater Chuckers scored nine times in the first inning to beat the Regal Eagles in seven innings at Kingery Field in Atwater.

For Atwater, Josh Kingery went 2-for-3 with two walks, a double, a home run, two runs and four RBIs. David Kingery was 2-for-5 with a triple, a run and an RBI. Kobe Holtz was 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI.

Josh Kingery also got the pitching win, going six innings and allowing two hits. He struck out nine and walked two.

Jordan Beier and Josh Beier each had hits for the Eagles.

Regal        000   000   0-0       2   2
Atwater     900   005   x-14   11   1

Hitting - Regal: Jordan Beier 1-3, Josh Beier 1-3… Atwater: Josh Kingery 2-3 r-2 rbi-4 bb-2 2b hr, David Kingery 2-5 r rbi 3b, Jeff Peterson 1-3 r-2 bb-2, Kobe Holtz 2-4 r rbi, Jack Peterson 0-3 bb, Jordan Olson 1-3 r-2 rbi bb, Logan Straumann 0-1 r-2 bb-2, Connor Barker 1-2 r rbi-2 2b sb, Zach Bagley 1-1 r rbi, Chris Fellows 1-3 r rbi-2 bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Regal: Jordan Wosmek (L) 5-9-9-9-5-3, Brandon Wedel 1-2-5-4-4-2 … Atwater: J. Kingery (W) 6-2-0-0-2-9, Holtz 1-0-0-0-0-2

Paynesville 6, Starbuck 0

Luke Johnson and Bennett Evans combined on a two-hitter to help the Paynesville Pirates beat the Starbuck Stars at Paynesville.

Johnson got the win, going 6-⅔ innings. He struck out seven, walked two and allowed two hits. Evans went the final 2-1/3 innings, striking out four.

Tanner Stanley went 3-for-4 with a double, a run and two RBIs for Paynesville.

Austin Versteeg and Jackson Hendrickson each had hits for Starbuck.

Starbuck         000   000   000-0   2   1
Paynesville     401   000   01x-6   7   2

Hitting - Starbuck: Austin Versteeg 1-1, Jackson Hendrickson 1-3 … Paynesville: Bennett Evans 1-1 rbi, Drew Tangen 1-5 r, Luke Johnson 1-3 r bb, Blake Vagle 0-2 r bb-2, Garrett Leusink 1-2 r-2 rbi-2 2b bb, Tanner Stanley 3-4 r rbi-2 2b

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Starbuck: Austin Versteeg (L) 0.1-2-4-4-3-0, Aaron Versteeg 6.2-3-1-1-2-3, Darion Alexander 1-2-1-1-0-1 … Paynesville: Luke Johnson (W) 6.2-2-0-0-2-7, Evans 2.1-0-0-0-0-4

North Star

Litchfield 12, Maple Plain 4

Joey Hyde got the complete-game pitching win and Riley Tabor slugged a three-run home run in the ninth inning to lead the Litchfield Blues to the victory over the Dust Devils at Maple Plain.

Litchfield plays the Rosen Express at 8 p.m. Friday at Optimist Park in Litchfield.

Litchfield        301   000   017-12
Maple Plain     100   100   011-4

Stearns County

Spring Hill 13, Elrosa 2

Spring Hill earned a Stearns County North victory against Elrosa.

Kevin Kuefler had a pair of hits and a home run and Jackson Peter had two hits with a triple in the Saints’ loss.

Roscoe 8, Richmond 6

Roscoe got past Richmond en route to its first victory of the season to improve to 1-2 in the Stearns County South.

Saturday

Willmar 4, Becker 3

The Willmar Rails opened the season with a non-league win over Becker at Bill Taunton Stadium.

Jack Thompson homered and drove in two runs for the Rails.

Jayden Dierenfeld went the final three innings, striking out six and walking two, to pick up the pitching victory. He allowed no hits.

Becker      003   010   000-3   6   0
Willmar     000   210   001-4   6   2

Hitting - Becker: Kreeden Blomquist 1-3 r, Mitch Louden 1-5, Jackson Thorn 0-3 r sb, Dalton Fouquette 2-4 rbi-2 sb-3, Ryan Groskreutz 1-4 2b, Wyatt Flint 1-3 r 2b… Willmar: Sam Etterman 0-2 r sb-2, Zach Reierson 1-2, Ashton Gregory 1-5 rbi, Jack Baumgart 1-3 r, Mason Thole 1-1 sb, Jack Thompson 1-4 r rbi-2 hr, Cullen Gregory 1-2, Braeden Fagerlie 0-2 r sb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Becker: Matthew Moe 5-4-3-3-3-5, Andrew Kolbinger (L) 3.3-2-1-1-3-4 … Willmar: Patrick Courtney 3-4-2-2-1-2, Jordan Steffer 3-2-1-1-0-3, Jayden Dierenfeld (W) 3-0-0-0-2-6

Jordan 6, Bird Island 4

Brandon Arnold, Joe Lucas and Michael Vohnoutka all had three hits to lead the Jordan Brewers past the host Bird Island Bullfrogs.

Lucas homered and drove in three runs for Jordan.

Zeke Walton went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs for Bird Island. Aidan Elfering was 2-for-5 with two runs and an RBI for the Bullfrogs.

Jordan           022   010   010-6   14   0
Bird Island     000   000   130-4    8   1

Hitting - Jordan: Brandon Arnold 3-4 r-2 bb, Joe Lucas 3-5 r rbi-3 hr, Nate Beckman 1-4 r, Scott Hollingsworth 1-3 rbi bb, Jonathan Draheim 1-5 r, Steven Beckman 2-3 rbi bb-2, Michael Vohnoutka 3-5 r rbi … Bird Island: Braeden Tersteeg 1-4 r bb, Aidan Elfering 2-5 r-2 rbi, Logan Swann 1-2 bb-2, Zeke Walton 3-4 rbi-2 2b, Dylan Gass 1-4 rbi, Casey Lewandoski 0-3 r bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Jordan: N. Beckman 3-0-0-0-0-2, Jacob Allen (W) 4-5-1-1-1-1, Austin Lucas 0.2-2-3-3-3-0, A. Beckman 1.1-1-0-0-0-0 … Bird Island: Lewandoski (L) 3-5-4-4-1-0, Brad Gass 2-2-1-0-1-0, Eric Gass 3-7-1-1-1-1, D. Gass 1-0-0-0-2-0

Atwater 19, Montrose/Waverly 6

Josh Kingery went 4-for-4 with two doubles, a triple and a home run to help Atwater to a 19-6 victory over Montrose/Waverly at Waverly.

Josh Kingery finished the game with eight RBIs, three runs, a pair of stolen bases and a walk.

David Kingery added three hits for the Chuckers. He went 3-for-5 with a double, three runs, two RBIs, one walk and a stolen base.

Atwater                       083   200   033-19   18   3
Montrose/Waverly     200   040   000-6       7   3

Hitting - Atwater: Josh Kingery 4-4 r-3 rbi-8 bb 2b-2 3b hr sb-2, Logan Serbus 0-2 rbi, David Kingery 3-5 r-3 rbi-2 bb 2b sb, Jeff Peterson 2-3 r rbi 2b, Jaxon Drange-Leyendecker 1-4 r rbi, Kobe Holtz 1-5 bb-2 2b, Jack Peterson 2-5 r rbi bb 2b, Jordan Olson 1-1 r rbi-2 bb 2b, Zach Bagley 0-3 r bb sb, Logan Straumann 2-4 r-4 rbi bb 2b sb, Eli Albrecht 0-4 r-2 bb, Connor Barker 2-5 r-2 rbi bb 2b-2 … Montrose/Waverly: Andrew Maynagh 0-4 r sb, Jacob Lambrecht 1-4 r rbi bb 2b, Brady Boeddeker 3-4 r-2 bb 2b, Kirby Maynagh 2-3 r rbi-2 bb 2b, Alex Smothers 0-4 r bb, Brady Skoog 0-4 rbi bb, Robb Maynagh 0-3 bb-2, Jared Alexander 0-5 rbi, Manny Aamot 1-5

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Atwater: Jack Peterson (W) 4-4-2-2-1-5, Bagley 1-2-4-3-2-1, D. Kingery 2-1-0-0-3-5, Olson 1-0-0-0-1-2 … Montrose/Waverly: Jacob Noor (L) 0.2-6-8-8-2-1, R. Maynagh 7.1-12-11-8-7-6

Lake Henry 5, Greenwald 2

Shane Kampsen drove in four runs to lead the Lake Henry Lakers past the Greenwald Cubs at Lake Henry.

Tori Olmscheid picked up the pitching win for Lake Henry.

