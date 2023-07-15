Amateur baseball roundup: Raymond Rockets rally to edge Willmar Rails

RAYMOND — The Raymond Rockets firmed up their grip on first place in the Corn Belt League with a dramatic victory over the Willmar Rails on Friday night at Lilleberg Field.

Mike Jeseritz’s RBI single scored Caleb Ditmarson in the bottom of the eighth inning to help Raymond to the 2-1 victory.

Raymond is now 13-1 in the Corn Belt. Willmar falls to 6-6.

Ditmarson and Alex Call combined to throw a three-hitter for the Rockets, outdueling Willmar ace Christian Lessman. Ditmarson went the first seven innings, allowing three hits and one earned run. He struck out nine and walked two. Call went the final two innings to earn the win. He struck out five, walked one and allowed no hits.

Lessman struck out 13 in the eight-inning complete game. He allowed four hits and two earned runs with one walk.

Zach Reierson was 1-for-3 with a double, a run and a hit-by-pitch and Jack Baumgart and Ashton Gregory each had hits for the Rails.

Ian Koosman was 1-for-3 with a hit-by-pitch, two stolen bases and a run and Tyler Steen was 1-for-3 with a walk for Raymond.

The Rockets play Bird Island at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Raymond. The Rails play the Marshall A’s at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Willmar.

Corn Belt

Raymond 2, Willmar 1

Willmar 100 000 000-1 3 1

Raymond 000 100 01x-2 4 2

Hitting - Willmar: Zach Reierson 1-3 2b r hbp, Christian Lessman 0-4 rbi, Jack Baumgart 1-4, Ashton Gregory 1-4 … Raymond: Mike Jeseritz 1-4 rbi, Ian Koosman 1-3 r hbp sb-2, Tyler Steen 1-3 bb, Isaac Call 0-3 rbi, Caleb Ditmarson 1-3 r sb-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Lessman (L) 8-4-2-2-1-13 … Raymond: Ditmarson 7-3-1-1-2-9, Alex Call (W) 2-0-0-0-1-5

Stearns County

Elrosa 3, New Munich 2

The Elrosa Saints walked off the New Munich Silverstreaks for a Stearns County League victory at Elrosa.

Tied 2-2 in the bottom of the ninth, Elrosa got a leadoff single by Will VanBeck. He moved to third on a Kevin Kuefler single, then scored on a walk-off single to the outfield by Blaine Fischer.

Fischer finished 2-for-5 with a pair of RBIs. Jackson Peter hit a solo home run for the Saints in the bottom of the first. He finished the game 2-for-3.

The Saints play the Spring Hill Chargers at 1:30 pm. Sunday at Spring Hill.

New Munich 000 000 011-2 7 2

Elrosa 101 000 001-3 8 1

Hitting - New Munich: Carter Birr 0-3 rbi hbp, Devin Hansen 1-4, Logan Funk 1-4, Ty Reller 2-4, Caden Sand 1-4 rbi, Neal Anderson 1-4 r, Carter Schiffler 1-3, Keagan Stangler 0-0 r … Elrosa: Kevin Kufler 1-4 bb sb, Blaine Fischer 2-5 rbi-2, Jackson Peter 2-3 hr r rbi bb, Peyton Winter 1-4, Gavin Kampsen 1-3 sac, Will VanBeck 1-3 r-2 hbp

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - New Munich: Reller (L) 8-8-3-3-4-10 … Elrosa: Ethan Vogt 8.2-7-2-1-0-6, VanBeck (W) 0.1-0-0-0-0-0

North Star

Cokato 8, Litchfield 6

The Cokato Kernels knocked off the Litchfield Blues at Cokato.

The Blues play Buffalo at 1 p.m. Sunday at Optimist Park in Litchfield.

Litchfield 300 120 000-6

Cokato 100 051 100-8