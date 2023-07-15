Get local news 24/7. SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Saturday, July 15

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Amateur baseball roundup: Raymond Rockets rally to edge Willmar Rails

Raymond gets a clutch hit from Mike Jeseritz in the bottom of the 8th to beat Willmar 2-1 in a game of top Corn Belt League teams

Baseball roundup
Kit Grode / Tribune graphic
By Joe Brown and Tom Elliott
July 14, 2023 at 10:45 PM

RAYMOND — The Raymond Rockets firmed up their grip on first place in the Corn Belt League with a dramatic victory over the Willmar Rails on Friday night at Lilleberg Field.

Mike Jeseritz’s RBI single scored Caleb Ditmarson in the bottom of the eighth inning to help Raymond to the 2-1 victory.

Raymond is now 13-1 in the Corn Belt. Willmar falls to 6-6.

Ditmarson and Alex Call combined to throw a three-hitter for the Rockets, outdueling Willmar ace Christian Lessman. Ditmarson went the first seven innings, allowing three hits and one earned run. He struck out nine and walked two. Call went the final two innings to earn the win. He struck out five, walked one and allowed no hits.

Lessman struck out 13 in the eight-inning complete game. He allowed four hits and two earned runs with one walk.

ADVERTISEMENT

Zach Reierson was 1-for-3 with a double, a run and a hit-by-pitch and Jack Baumgart and Ashton Gregory each had hits for the Rails.

More Baseball:
Recent baseball coverage from the West Central Tribune.
Willmar vs. Minot, 071423.003.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: A Stingers reunion for these 2 former sluggers
Former Willmar players Kenny Roberts and Jordan Smith re-connect with their ex-Northwoods League team
2h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar vs. Minot, 071423.001.jpg
Members Only
Sports
Photos: Willmar Stingers vs. Minot Hot Tots, Friday, July 14, 2023
Kenny Roberts, Jordan Smith have ceremonial first pitches before Willmar defeated the Minot Hot Tots, 15-3
2h ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
BOLD's Jack Kaiser, left, slides into home plate for a run during a West Central Sub-State South East pod elimination game against Sacred Heart/MACCRAY on Friday, July 14, 2023 at Lions Memorial Park in Bird Island.
Sports
Area baseball roundup: BOLD Mudhens advance to the finals
Mudhens eliminate Sacred Heart/MACCRAY 6-0 in Legion playoffs
2h ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Litchfield vs. EVW, 042823.001.jpg
Sports
Tribune Notebook: Litchfield baseball coach to enter Hall of Fame
Jeff Wollin will be inducted into the Minnesota Amateur Baseball Hall of Fame
7h ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar vs. Minot, 071323.009.jpg
Sports
Photos: Willmar Stingers vs. Minot Hot Tots, Thursday, July 13, 2023
Willmar earns a pair of wins in its doubleheader against Minot
1d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Kerkhoven Post 223's Luke Jeseritz rounds third and looks towards home while his helmet slides down during an American Legion baseball game against Madison on Thursday, July 13, 2023 at Willie Reigstad Park in Sunburg.
Sports
Area baseball roundup: Kerkhoven blanks Madison
Jaiden Henjum strikes out 14, tossing a 1-hitter, in Post 223's 6-0 playoff win
1d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar vs. Minot, 071323.001.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: Stingers stomp Hot Tots in twinbill
Willmar opens with 12-8 win, then takes Game 2, 14-3
1d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
The Willmar Stingers' Kevin Fitzer, right, is all smiles as he heads toward the dugout after a three-run home run in the first inning during a Northwoods League game against the Minot Hot Tots on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar.
Sports
Northwoods League: Stingers, Hot Tots bring the ‘O’
Willmar edges Minot 13-12 before a crowd of 1,472 at Bill Taunton Stadium
2d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Baseball logo
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Bird Island Bullfrogs blank Milroy Yankees, 7-0
Casey Lewandowski tosses a 3-hitter in Bird Island’s win over Milroy
2d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
The Willmar Stingers' Graysen Tarlow walks into the batter's box during a Northwoods League game against the Bismarck Larks on Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022 at Bill Taunton Stadium in Willmar.
Sports
Baseball: ‘A surreal moment’ for this Willmar Stinger
The St. Louis Cardinals selected Graysen Tarlow with the 575th pick in the 2023 MLB Draft
2d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne

Ian Koosman was 1-for-3 with a hit-by-pitch, two stolen bases and a run and Tyler Steen was 1-for-3 with a walk for Raymond.

The Rockets play Bird Island at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Raymond. The Rails play the Marshall A’s at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Willmar.

Corn Belt

Raymond 2, Willmar 1

Willmar          100   000   000-1   3   1
Raymond     000   100   01x-2   4   2

Hitting - Willmar: Zach Reierson 1-3 2b r hbp, Christian Lessman 0-4 rbi, Jack Baumgart 1-4, Ashton Gregory 1-4 … Raymond: Mike Jeseritz 1-4 rbi, Ian Koosman 1-3 r hbp sb-2, Tyler Steen 1-3 bb, Isaac Call 0-3 rbi, Caleb Ditmarson 1-3 r sb-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Lessman (L) 8-4-2-2-1-13 … Raymond: Ditmarson 7-3-1-1-2-9, Alex Call (W) 2-0-0-0-1-5

Stearns County

Elrosa 3, New Munich 2

The Elrosa Saints walked off the New Munich Silverstreaks for a Stearns County League victory at Elrosa.

Tied 2-2 in the bottom of the ninth, Elrosa got a leadoff single by Will VanBeck. He moved to third on a Kevin Kuefler single, then scored on a walk-off single to the outfield by Blaine Fischer.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fischer finished 2-for-5 with a pair of RBIs. Jackson Peter hit a solo home run for the Saints in the bottom of the first. He finished the game 2-for-3.

The Saints play the Spring Hill Chargers at 1:30 pm. Sunday at Spring Hill.

New Munich   000   000   011-2   7   2
Elrosa             101   000   001-3   8   1

Hitting - New Munich: Carter Birr 0-3 rbi hbp, Devin Hansen 1-4, Logan Funk 1-4, Ty Reller 2-4, Caden Sand 1-4 rbi, Neal Anderson 1-4 r, Carter Schiffler 1-3, Keagan Stangler 0-0 r … Elrosa: Kevin Kufler 1-4 bb sb, Blaine Fischer 2-5 rbi-2, Jackson Peter 2-3 hr r rbi bb, Peyton Winter 1-4, Gavin Kampsen 1-3 sac, Will VanBeck 1-3 r-2 hbp

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - New Munich: Reller (L) 8-8-3-3-4-10 … Elrosa: Ethan Vogt 8.2-7-2-1-0-6, VanBeck (W) 0.1-0-0-0-0-0 

North Star

Cokato 8, Litchfield 6

The Cokato Kernels knocked off the Litchfield Blues at Cokato.

The Blues play Buffalo at 1 p.m. Sunday at Optimist Park in Litchfield.

Litchfield   300   120   000-6
Cokato      100   051   100-8

Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
Joe Brown is a sports reporter for the West Central Tribune.

He can be reached via email at: jbrown@wctrib.com or his office number: 320-214-4332.
What To Read Next
KRA Speedway logo.jpg
Sports
Auto racing: Atwater, Brooten drivers take home wins at KRA
1d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Willmar Stingers logo
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar’s rally comes up short in St. Cloud
3d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Litchfield VFW baseball 071223.01.JPG
Sports
VFW baseball: Willmar, Litch earn a split
3d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
Willmar vs. Bismarck, 061623.002.jpg
Sports
Baseball: Ex-Stinger Tarlow goes to the Cardinals in draft
3d ago
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar's Hayden Venenga, left, blocks teammate Matthew Strey during offensive line drills at the Cardinals' team camp on Monday, July 10, 2023 at Willmar High School.
Prep
Football Notebook: Willmar lineman finds 'a really nice place to be' at South Dakota State
3d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Litchfield vs. NLS, 071023.002.jpg
Sports
Legion baseball roundup: Litch comes through in the clutch
4d ago
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar Stingers logo
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers hammer St. Cloud Rox, 16-2
4d ago
 · 
By  Tom Elliott