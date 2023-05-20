Amateur baseball roundup: Raymond romps past NLS, 18-1

RAYMOND — The Raymond Rockets opened the 2023 amateur baseball season with an 18-1 victory in seven innings Friday night over the New London-Spicer Twins.

Raymond scored nine runs in the bottom of the first inning.

Mike Jeseritz and Tyler Steen led the way for the Rockets. Jeseritz, Raymond’s lead-off hitter, went 3-for-5 with three runs and an RBI. Steen, batting third, went 3-for-5 with four RBI>

Caleb Ditmarson slugged a home for Raymond, which saw the debut of Ian Koosman. The 2022 Willmar High School graduate went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a hit-by-pitch, four runs scored and three RBIs.

For NLS, Jake Rambow was 2-for-3 with three stolen bases and a run scored.

Herman Soloman tossed five scoreless innings for the pitching win. He struck out four and allowed two hits.

The Twins (1-3) play Norway Lake-Sunburg at 12:30 p.m. Sunday in Sunburg in a County Line League game.

The Rockets (1-0) play the Willmar Rails at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Willmar’s Bill Taunton Stadium in a Corn Belt League game.

Raymond 18, NLS 1

NLS 000 001 0-1 3 5

Raymond 911 034 x-18 16 0

Hitting - NLS: Jake Rambow 2-3 r sb, Adam Schrader 0-3 rbi, Josh Soine 1-3 sb … Raymond: Mike Jeseritz 3-5 r-3 rbi, Ian Koosman 2-4 r-4 rbi-3 2b-2 hbp, Tyler Steen 3-5 r rbi-4, Isaac Call 2-2 r-2 rbi-2, John Sawatzky 1-5 rbi, Tanner Bauman 0-4 r rbi-2 sf, Wylie Lottman 1-3 r rbi 2b, Caleb Ditmarson 1-3 r-2 rbi-4 hr, Asaiah Smith 1-3 r-2 hbp, Brett Swanson 2-4 r-2 2b

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - NLS: Jett Salonek (L) 4-13-14-9-3-1, Soine 2-3-4-4-2-0 … Raymond: Herman Solomon (W) 5-2-0-0-0-4, Call 1-1-1-1-2-0, Bauman 1-0-0-0-0-3

Bird Island 10, New Ulm Brewers 0

Bird Island scored seven runs in the first inning on its way to the season-opening victory over the New Ulm Brewers at Bird Island.

Braeden Tersteeg and Trent Athmann led the Bullfrogs with three hits apiece. Aidan Elfering and Jared Dettmann slugged home runs for Birg Island, which had 15 hits.

Trevor Nissen, a BOLD High School graduate and former Bird Island Bullfrog who played football at Minnesota State-Mankato, went 1-for-4 for New Ulm.

Bird Island is host to the Jordan Brewers at 5 p.m. Saturday.

New Ulm 000 000 00-0 4 1

Bird Island 700 001 02-10 15 1

Hitting - New Ulm: Trevor Nissen 1-4, Zach More 1-4, Andrew Peters 1-3, Brody Peterson 1-2 2b bb … Bird Island: Braeden Tersteeg 3-5 2b r, Trent Athmann 3-5 r rbi, James Woelfel 1-4 2b r bb, Aidan Elfering 1-2 hr r rbi-3 bb, Shawn Dollerschell 0-3 r bb, Zeke Walton 1-3 r hbp, Dylan Gass 2-4 2b r rbi-2, Jared Dettmann 2-3 2b hr r-3 rbi-2 bb, Nic Taylor 2-2 rbi-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - New Ulm: Adam Slander (L) 0.2-6-7-7-1-1, Evan Wiltscheck 6.1-6-1-1-2-0, Colten Schaefer 0.2-3-2-2-1-0 … Bird Island: Dettmann 3-1-0-0-1-5, Woelfel (W) 2-1-0-0-1-2, Logan Swann 2-1-0-0-1-0, Gass 1-1-0-0-0-2

Cokato 3, Litchfield 2

Jack Martin had the game-winning hit, an RBI double in the ninth inning, to lift the Cokato Kernels to the North Star League victory at Optimist Park in Litchfield.

The Blues scored their second run in the seventh inning when Riley Taber hit an RBI single to score Jordan Lecher.

Litchfield’s first run came in the third inning. Andrew Loch hit a double and scored on an RBI single from Eric Hulterstrum.

The Blues play at Maple Plain at 1 p.m. Sunday in a North Star League game.

Cokato 000 020 010-3

Litchfield 001 000 100-2