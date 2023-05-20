99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Read Today's Paper Friday, May 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Sports

Amateur baseball roundup: Raymond romps past NLS, 18-1

Amateur baseball report for Friday, May 19, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Rockets score 9 in the 1st inning to beat the Twins in 7 innings

Baseball roundup
Kit Grode / Tribune graphic
Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Today at 10:57 PM

RAYMOND — The Raymond Rockets opened the 2023 amateur baseball season with an 18-1 victory in seven innings Friday night over the New London-Spicer Twins.

Raymond scored nine runs in the bottom of the first inning.

Mike Jeseritz and Tyler Steen led the way for the Rockets. Jeseritz, Raymond’s lead-off hitter, went 3-for-5 with three runs and an RBI. Steen, batting third, went 3-for-5 with four RBI>

Caleb Ditmarson slugged a home for Raymond, which saw the debut of Ian Koosman. The 2022 Willmar High School graduate went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a hit-by-pitch, four runs scored and three RBIs.

For NLS, Jake Rambow was 2-for-3 with three stolen bases and a run scored.

ADVERTISEMENT

Herman Soloman tossed five scoreless innings for the pitching win. He struck out four and allowed two hits.

The Twins (1-3) play Norway Lake-Sunburg at 12:30 p.m. Sunday in Sunburg in a County Line League game.

The Rockets (1-0) play the Willmar Rails at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Willmar’s Bill Taunton Stadium in a Corn Belt League game.

More Baseball:
Recent baseball coverage from the West Central Tribune.
NLS vs. MCA, 051923.001.jpg
Prep
Baseball roundup: Late rally sparks NLS Wildcats
Baseball report for Friday, May 19, 2023, in west central Minnesota. New London-Spicer scores all its runs in 5th and 6th innings in 7-3 win over Morris
May 19, 2023 11:07 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Benson vs. Hancock, 051823.002.jpg
Prep
Baseball roundup: Quick start propels the Benson Braves past the Hancock Owls
Baseball report for Thursday, May 18, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Benson beats Hancock 4-2 after a 4-run first inning, then falls 10-0 to Morris/Chokio-Alberta
May 18, 2023 11:17 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
KMS vs. YME 041823.001.jpg
Prep
WCT Sports Spotlight: Jaiden Henjum joins the show
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg baseball senior star Jaiden Henjum talks on the Fighting Saints' season, aspirations for the remainder of the spring baseball season, and more.
May 18, 2023 04:00 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
NLS v Litchfield baseball 001.jpg
Prep
Baseball roundup: NLS Wildcats catch up fast to Litchfield
After the Dragons’ 4-run 1st inning, NLS scores the next 14 runs in the Wright County Conference West Division win
May 17, 2023 10:23 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar junior Dylan Staska begins his slide toward home plate for a run in Game 1 of a Central Lakes Conference doubleheader against St. Cloud on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Swansson Field in Willmar.
Prep
Baseball roundup: Willmar Cardinals keep it close with St. Cloud Crush
Baseball report for Tuesday, May 16, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Willmar falls to St. Cloud 5-2 and 5-4 in a CLC doubleheader
May 16, 2023 11:11 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar freshman Jordan Ellingson takes a swing at a pitch in Game 1 of a Central Lakes Conference doubleheader against St. Cloud on Tuesday, May 16, 2023 at Swansson Field in Willmar.
Sports
PHOTOS: Willmar Cardinals vs. St. Cloud Crush baseball Tuesday, May 16, 2023
May 16, 2023 06:50 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar senior Joey Wisocki reads the green on hole No. 9 at Eagle Creek Golf Club during Day 2 of the Cardinal/Wildcat Invite on Saturday, April 29, 2023 in Willmar.
Prep
Tribune Notebook: Willmar golfer earns Central Lakes honor
Joey Wisocki is named the Central Lakes Conference boys golfer of the week
May 16, 2023 04:39 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
CMCS senior Ethan Bulthuis, 33, is greeted at home plate after hitting a home run during a Camden Conference game against Lakeview on Monday, May 15, 2023 at Prinsburg.
Prep
Baseball roundup: CMCS Bluejays rally to beat Lakeview
Baseball report for Monday, May 15, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Central Minnesota Christian comes back from an early deficit to beat the Lakers, 10-8
May 15, 2023 10:34 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Litchfield vs. Dassel-Cokato, 051423.003.jpg
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Litchfield Blues enjoy a walk-off win
Bennett Lecher triples in the bottom of the 10th in Litchfield’s 3-2 win over Dassel-Cokato
May 14, 2023 09:11 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Baseball logo
Prep
Baseball roundup: KMS powers its way to the MaxBat Classic title
Fighting Saints beat Sauk Centre 14-1 in 5 innings in the final at Elrosa
May 14, 2023 08:57 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown

Raymond 18, NLS 1

NLS    000   001   0-1   3   5
Raymond      911   034   x-18   16   0

Hitting - NLS: Jake Rambow 2-3 r sb, Adam Schrader 0-3 rbi, Josh Soine 1-3 sb … Raymond: Mike Jeseritz 3-5 r-3 rbi, Ian Koosman 2-4 r-4 rbi-3 2b-2 hbp, Tyler Steen 3-5 r rbi-4, Isaac Call 2-2 r-2 rbi-2, John Sawatzky 1-5 rbi, Tanner Bauman 0-4 r rbi-2 sf, Wylie Lottman 1-3 r rbi 2b, Caleb Ditmarson 1-3 r-2 rbi-4 hr, Asaiah Smith 1-3 r-2 hbp, Brett Swanson 2-4 r-2 2b

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - NLS: Jett Salonek (L) 4-13-14-9-3-1, Soine 2-3-4-4-2-0 … Raymond: Herman Solomon (W) 5-2-0-0-0-4, Call 1-1-1-1-2-0, Bauman 1-0-0-0-0-3

Bird Island 10, New Ulm Brewers 0

Bird Island scored seven runs in the first inning on its way to the season-opening victory over the New Ulm Brewers at Bird Island.

ADVERTISEMENT

Braeden Tersteeg and Trent Athmann led the Bullfrogs with three hits apiece. Aidan Elfering and Jared Dettmann slugged home runs for Birg Island, which had 15 hits.

Trevor Nissen, a BOLD High School graduate and former Bird Island Bullfrog who played football at Minnesota State-Mankato, went 1-for-4 for New Ulm.

Bird Island is host to the Jordan Brewers at 5 p.m. Saturday.

New Ulm    000   000   00-0   4   1
Bird Island      700   001   02-10   15   1

Hitting - New Ulm: Trevor Nissen 1-4, Zach More 1-4, Andrew Peters 1-3, Brody Peterson 1-2 2b bb … Bird Island: Braeden Tersteeg 3-5 2b r, Trent Athmann 3-5 r rbi, James Woelfel 1-4 2b r bb, Aidan Elfering 1-2 hr r rbi-3 bb, Shawn Dollerschell 0-3 r bb, Zeke Walton 1-3 r hbp, Dylan Gass 2-4 2b r rbi-2, Jared Dettmann 2-3 2b hr r-3 rbi-2 bb, Nic Taylor 2-2 rbi-2 

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - New Ulm: Adam Slander (L) 0.2-6-7-7-1-1, Evan Wiltscheck 6.1-6-1-1-2-0, Colten Schaefer 0.2-3-2-2-1-0 … Bird Island: Dettmann 3-1-0-0-1-5, Woelfel (W) 2-1-0-0-1-2, Logan Swann 2-1-0-0-1-0, Gass 1-1-0-0-0-2 

Cokato 3, Litchfield 2

Jack Martin had the game-winning hit, an RBI double in the ninth inning, to lift the Cokato Kernels to the North Star League victory at Optimist Park in Litchfield.

The Blues scored their second run in the seventh inning when Riley Taber hit an RBI single to score Jordan Lecher.

ADVERTISEMENT

Litchfield’s first run came in the third inning. Andrew Loch hit a double and scored on an RBI single from Eric Hulterstrum.

The Blues play at Maple Plain at 1 p.m. Sunday in a North Star League game.

Cokato          000   020   010-3
Litchfield      001   000   100-2

Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Tom Elliott has been the sports editor at the West Central Tribune since September 2019.
Contact him at telliott@wctrib.com or leave a message at 320-235-1150.
What To Read Next
BBE vs. Paynesville, 051523.011.jpg
Sports
PHOTOS: BBE Jaguars vs. Paynesville Bulldogs, Monday, May 15, 2023
May 15, 2023 09:35 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Litchfield vs. Dassel-Cokato, 051423.010.jpg
Sports
PHOTOS: Litchfield Blues vs. Dassel-Cokato, Sunday, May 14, 2023
May 14, 2023 05:29 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
New London-Spicer's Carson McCain, left, slides into home plate for a run during a County Line League game against Paynesville on Sunday, May 7, 2023 at Paynesville.
Sports
Tribune notebook: NLS Twins really, really liked Region 15C
May 12, 2023 04:30 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT

Local Sports and News
ACGC sophomore Kendall Miller fires off a pitch during a non-conference game against D-C on Friday, May 19, 2023 in Grove City.
Prep
Softball roundup: ACGC Falcons take it on the chin, 14-0
May 19, 2023 11:05 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Tribune's golf roundup
Prep
Golf roundup: Willmar Cardinals grab 3rd at CLC meet
May 19, 2023 10:36 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Willmar Track and Field Invitational, 042523.011.jpg
Prep
Track and field: Willmar Cardinals aim for a state title
May 19, 2023 04:38 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
NLS freshman Addi Nelson is mobbed at home plate after hitting a grand slam during a non-conference game against Paynesville on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Paynesville.
Prep
Softball roundup: NLS Wildcats power past Paynesville Bulldogs
May 18, 2023 11:18 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown