Sports

Amateur baseball roundup: Raymond's Steen smacks 3 homers to lift Rockets past Granite Falls Kilowatts

Tyler Steen goes 4-for-5 with 4 runs and 6 RBIs in Corn Belt League victory at Raymond

Baseball roundup
Kit Grode / Tribune graphic
By Joe Brown and Tom Elliott
Today at 9:32 PM

RAYMOND —Tyler Steen belted three home runs, driving in six, in Raymond’s 12-0, eight-inning victory over the Granite Falls Kilowatts on Sunday.

Steen went 4-for-5 with four runs in the Corn Belt League game. Ian Koosman was 2-for-4 with two doubles, a walk, two runs, three RBIs and a stolen base for the Rockets. Tanner Bauman also homered for Raymond.

Brooks Asche went seven innings for the pitching win. He struck out 11, walked two and scattered six hits.

Bennett Knapper went 2-for-4 for Granite Falls.

The Kilowatts play at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday against the New London-Spicer Twins at the Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer.

Raymond next plays at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Sacred Heart.

Raymond 12, Granite Falls 0

Granite Falls    000   000   00-0   7   0
Raymond      105   100   1x-12   13   0

Hitting - Granite Falls: Hunter Wilke 1-4, Nikson Knapper 1-4, Bennett Knapper 2-4, Colton Vien 1-4, Brandon Grund 1-4, Ty Schulte 1-3 bb, Cole Richter 0-2 bb … Raymond: Mike Jeseritz 1-5 r, Ian Koosman 2-4 r-2 rbi-3 2b-2 sb bb, Tyler Steen 4-5 r-4 rbi-6 hr-3, Isaac Call 1-3 r rbi, Brady Kienitz 1-3 sb, John Sawatzky 1-3 rbi, Herman Solomon 1-1 sb, Paxton Nelson 0-3 bb, Tanner Bauman 1-3 r-2 rbi hr, Brett Swanson 1-3 r-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Granite Falls: B. Knapper (L) 4-5-7-7-1-2, Wilke 3-8-5-5-1-2 … Raymond: Brooks Asche (W) 7-6-0-0-2-11, Call 1-1-0-0-0-0

Milroy Yankees 7, Bird Island 2

Isaac Schmitt went seven innings, allowing two hits and two unearned runs, as Milroy stopped the Bird Island Bullfrogs in a Corn Belt League game at Miroy’s Yankees Field.

Schmitt struck out 10 and walked five.

Jake Tauer went 3-for-4 with two doubles, a run, a walk and two RBIs for Milroy.

Braeden Tersteeg, Logan Swann, Jared Dettmann and Casey Lewandowski had hits for the Bullfrogs.

Bird Island is host to the Tracy Engineers at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Tracy fell 16-4 to the Wabasso Jaxx on Sunday.

Bird Island    000   000   200-2   4   0
Milroy      050   110   00x-7   11   2

Hitting - Bird Island: Braeden Tersteeg 1-5 rbi, Shawn Dollerschell 0-2 hbp bb, Logan Swann 1-4, Jared Dettmann 1-4 bb, Nic Taylor 0-3 sb bb, Casey Lewandowski 1-3 r sb bb, Eric Gass 0-3 bb … Milroy: Jake Tauer 3-4 r rbi-2 2b-2 bb, Andy Schmidt 1-4 rbi hbp, Brandon Flock 0-4 bb, Colten Minkel 1-5 r 2b, Aaron Mathiowetz 2-4 r rbi 2b, Jake Hughes 1-4 r, Brian Dolan 2-3 r-2 rbi, Alex Thompson 0-2 hbp bb, Jackson Hughes 1-4 rbi sb-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Bird Island: Lewandowski (L) 3.1-7-6-6-0-3, Dettmann 1-2-1-1-1-2, Gass 1.2-1-0-0-1-0, Swann 2-1-0-0-1-1 … Milroy: Isaac Schmitt (W) 7-2-2-0-5-10, Parker Schmitt 2-2-0-0-0-3

Marshall 6, Sacred Heart 3

The Marshall A’s scored three runs in the top of the 14th inning to beat the Saints in a Corn Belt League game at Sacred Heart.

Sacred Heart rallied with three runs in the eighth to erase a 3-0 Marshall lead.

Logan Terfehr got the pitching win. He went six innings in relief, allowing no runs. He struck out nine, walked one and allowed three hits.

Dreyer Homan went 3-for-6 with a double for Sacred Heart. Jordan Mernaugh was 3-for-6 with a double, two walks and two RBIs for the A’s.

Sacred Heart is host to Raymond at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Marshall    100   100   001   000   03-6   11   3
Sacred Heart      000   000   030   000   00-3   9   6

Hitting - Marshall: Chase Douglas 1-5 r hbp-2 sb bb, Peyton Grant 2-5 r-2 sb-3 bb-3, Hunter Wienhoff 1-7 r 2b hbp, Jordan Mernaugh 3-6 rbi-2 2b bb-2, Seth Resnick 2-7 r hbp sb, Talan Plante 1-5 hbp bb, Coby Brownlee 0-1 hbp bb, Zach Olsen 0-2 bb, Connor Neubeck 0-4 bb, Zach Olson 0-1 bb, AJ Toulouse 1-4 rbi hbp-2 sb-2 bb, Owen Kesteloot 0-0 r … Sacred Heart: Trent Novotny 1-7 r 2b, Isaac Strommer 2-7 r, Brandan Hoberg 0-5 r bb, Brady Snell 0-4 bb-2, Dreyer Homan 3-6 2b, Landon Tanner 1-5 bb, Ethan Strommer 1-3, Ayden Gustafson 1-6

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Marshall: Hunter Weinhoff 8-6-3-1-3-12, Logan Terfehr (W) 6-3-0-0-1-9 … Sacred Heart: Hoberg 8.2-6-3-2-7-9, Nate Hebrink (L) 5.1--5-3-3-4-7

Elrosa 7, Greenwald 2

A five-run seventh inning broke a 2-2 tie for the Elrosa Saints in the Stearns County League victory at Greenwald.

Kevin Kuefler, the Saints’ lead-off hitter, went 3-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and two runs. Jackson Peter was 3-for-5 with a double, a run and three RBIs for Elrosa.

Peyton VanBeck got the complete-game victory, striking out 12 and walking one. He allowed six hits and two earned runs.

Tyler Thomes was 2-for-2 with a walk for the Cubs.

The teams meet again at 8 p.m. Friday in Elrosa.

Elrosa    002   000   500-7   11   2
Greenwald      002   000   000-2   6   2

Hitting - Elrosa: Kevin Kuefler 3-4 r-2 bb sb, Blaine Fischer 2-5 r-2 rbi sb, Jackson Peter 3-5 2b r rbi-3, Derek Wiener 1-4 2b r rbi-2 bb, Andrew Weller 1-5, Peyton Winter 1-4 sb, Will VanBeck 0-2 r bb-2 … Greenwald: Brett Engelmeyer 1-4 rbi-2, Tyler Hoffman 1-4, Kagan Stueve 1-3, Tyler Thomes 2-2 bb, Max Wehlage 1-3 r, Brady Lenarz 0-0 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Elrosa: Payton VanBeck (W) 9-6-2-2-1-12 … Greenwald: Engelmeyer (L) 6.1-9-7-7-3-6, Hoffman 2.2-2-0-0-3-1

Meire Grove 28, Roscoe 11

Meire Grove piled up 21 hits, 15 walks, three errors and a hit-by-pitch to earn the seven-inning Stearns County League victory at Roscoe.

Brady Birch went 3-for-4 with two walks, a home run, five runs and five RBIs for the Grovers.

Brandon Schleper was 3-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base, two runs and an RBI for the Rangers.

Roscoe next plays at 8:15 p.m. Friday at St. Martin.

Meire Grove    040   (11)23   8-28   21   4
Roscoe            423   210   0-11   12   3

Hitting - Meire Grove: Tyler Moscho 3-6 r-3 2b bb, Aaron Meyer 0-0 r, Jordan Klaphake 4-6 r-2 rbi-2 2b bb, Coltan Meyer 1-4 r-2 bb-3, Kurt Marthaler 2-5 r rbi bb, Joe Schwinghammer 0-0 r rbi bb, Alex Welle 2-5 r-3 rbi-4 2b bb-2, Andrew Welle 0-4 r-2 hbp sb bb-2, Josh Olmscheid 3-5 r-5 rbi-2 2b sb bb, Brady Birch 3-4 hr r-5 rbi-5 bb-2, Ryan Olmscheid 3-5 r-3 rbi-3 2b-2 bb … Roscoe: Brandon Schleper 3-4 r-2 rbi sb bb, Max Athmann 2-4 r rbi 2b, Brayden Vanderbeek 2-3 r-2 rbi-2 sb, Austin Pauls 1-4 r 2b sb, Russell Leyendecker 0-3 r rbi hbp, Bryce Vanderbeek 1-2 r hbp sf bb, Parker Brezinka 1-4 r rbi sb, Jordan Scheper 2-3 r-2, Chuck Stang 0-0 bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Meire Grove: Matt Imdieke 3-8-9-4-0-2, Josh Roelike (W) 4-2-2-3-1 … Roscoe: Bray. Vanderbeek 3-6-10-8-5-0, Athmann (L) 1-5-5-5-2-0, B. Schleper 1-4-2-2-1-1, Dawson Hemmesch 1.1-3-7-6-6-0-1, Cody Mackedanz 0.2-3-4-0-1-0

Cold Spring Springers 9, New London-Spicer 1

The Cold Spring Springers, a Class B team, beat New London-Spicer in the Twins’ final game in the Stearns County Classic in St. Martin.

The Twins went 2-1 in the three-day tournament.

Brady Klehr was 4-for-4 with a double, two runs, a stolen base and an RBI to lead the Springers.

NLS next plays Granite Falls at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer.

New London-Spicer    001   000   0-1    1   1
Cold Spring                 020   043   x-9   11   1

Hitting - New London-Spicer: Cayden Hansen 0-2 r bb sb, Scott Rambow 0-3 rbi, Carson McCain 1-3 … Cold Spring: Brady Klehr 4-4 2b r-2 rbi sb, Brian Hansen 1-4 2b r rbi-2, Brad Olson 1-4 r rbi-2, Joe Dempsey 1-4 2b r, Jeron Terres 2-3 2b r rbi-2 sb, Mason Primus 0-1 r bb, Tate Wallat 1-3, Nick Penick 1-3 r rbi, William Huls 0-2 r bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - New London-Spicer: Hansen (L) 4.2-8-6-5-1-4, McCain 1.1-3-3-3-1-2 … Cold Spring: Ero Wallin (W) 5-1-1-1-2-3, Wallat 2-0-0-0-0-3

Morris 7, Madison 2

The Morris Eagles secured the Land O’Ducks victory over the Madison Mallards at Madison.

Madison has a 3-1 record. The Mallards are host to Ortonville at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Saturday

Regal 7, Paynesville 4

Luke Knudsen, Nathan Meyer and Jordan Wosmek each had two hits to lead the Regal Eagles to the County Line League victory at Paynesville.

Regal led 3-1 heading into the bottom of the eighth, when the Pirates scored twice to tie it up. The Eagles then got four in the top of the ninth.

Grant Fuchs was 3-for-5 with a double and Tanner Stanley was 3-for-5 with a double, two runs and two RBIs for Paynesville.

Regal                000   003   004-7    9   2
Paynesville      010   000   021-4   11   1

Hitting - Regal: Luke Knudsen 2-5 r rbi-2, Jordan Beier 1-4 hbp, Josh Beier 1-5, Nathan Meyer 2-4 r bb, Chi Schneider 1-5 r, Derek Dengerud 0-3 rbi bb, Jordan Wosmek 2-3 r rbi-2 bb, Mitch Kruger 0-0 r, Bennett Schultz 0-3 r bb, Konnor Rohloff 0-0 r … Paynesville: Grady Fuchs 2-5 r, Luke Johnson 1-5, Grant Fuchs 3-5 2b, Tanner Stanley 3-5 2b r-2 rbi-2, Griffin Bjerke 1-5 2b rbi, Blake Vagle 1-3 bb sb, Peyton Hemmesch 0-0 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Regal: Brandon Wedel 8-8-3-1-3-4, Grant Paffrath (W) 1-3-1-1-0-2 … Paynesville: Bennett Evans 5.2-7-3-0-2-4, Bjerke (L) 2.1-2-4-3-2-1, Gran. Fuchs 1-0-0-0-2-3

New London-Spicer 3, Litchfield 2

New London-Spicer scored twice in the bottom of the seventh to beat the Litchfield Blues at the Stearns County Classic in Lake Henry.

Litchfield                        020   000   0-2   7   2
New London-Spicer      100   000   2-3   6   0

Hitting - Litchfield: Eric Hulterstrum 2-4 2b, Avery Liestman 1-4, Eddie Estrada 1-2 2b r bb, Bennett Lecher 1-3 hr r rbi-2, Jordan Lecher 1-2 hbp sb, Brady Smith 1-3 … New London-Spicer: Adam Schrader 1-2 2b r, Jake Rambow 1-2 bb hbp sb, Derek Dolezal 1-4 r sb, Mike Danielson 2-3 r bb sb, Josh Soine 1-4 2b rbi-3

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Litchfield: David Hamm (L) 6.1-4-2-2-3-5, Andrew Loch 0.1-2-1-1-0-0 … New London-Spicer: Dolezal (W) 7-7-2-2-1-4

New London-Spicer 5, Cold Spring Rockies 1

Hunter Magnuson struck out 15 and walked one to help the New London-Spicer Twins beat the Cold Spring Rockies at the Stearns County Classic played in Lake Henry.

Magnuson allowed three hits and one earned run in the seven-inning game.

Josh Soine went 2-for-2 with a double, two walks, a stolen base, two runs and an RBI for the Twins.

New London-Spicer    012   020   0-5   7   0
Cold Spring                  000   010   0-1   3   1

Hitting - New London-Spicer: Jake Rambow 0-3 r bb, Hunter Magnuson 1-4 r sb, Mike Danielson 1-4 r rbi, Josh Soine 2-2 2b r-2 rbi bb-2 sb, Scott Rambow 1-4, Dalton Rambow 1-3 rbi-2, Jett Salonek 1-2 bb … Cold Spring: Brady Linn 2-3 hr r rbi, Joel Sowada 1-2 sb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - New London-Spicer: Magnuson (W) 7-3-1-1-1-15 … Cold Spring: Tyler Lardy (L) 4-3-3-3-5-3, Jordan Neu 3-4-2-2-2-3

Joe Brown
By Joe Brown
Joe Brown is a sports reporter for the West Central Tribune.

He can be reached via email at: jbrown@wctrib.com or his office number: 320-214-4332.
