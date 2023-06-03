Amateur baseball roundup: Right-hander shines for Willmar Rails

WILLMAR — Sam Etterman pitched a complete-game shutout to help the Willmar Rails defeat the Sacred Heart Saints 4-0 in a Corn Belt League matchup on Friday at Baker Field.

Etterman, who recently wrapped up his freshman season with the Ridgewater College baseball team, struck out 15 batters and walked one, allowing four hits to earn the win.

“Sam came out this afternoon and I could see he was ready to go,” Willmar manager Dustin Overcash said. “I watched him in high school (at Willmar) and (in college at) Ridgewater. I haven’t seen him throw like that for a while, so it was fun to see.”

Etterman had a little extra motivation entering Friday’s contest against the Saints. He faced a Ridgewater teammate, Jack Howard, while on the mound and held him to zero hits.

“(Thursday) we went out to dinner together and I told him, ‘I’m gonna get you a couple of times and he just laughed,’” Etterman said. “It was a good time because we both knew it was out of fun.”

Sacred Heart had the bases loaded with an opportunity to get on the scoreboard in the top of the fourth inning. But with two outs, Etterman struck out Kevin Strommer.

Etterman, a right-hander, liked the way he was able to locate his pitches.

“I really focused on sitting outside corner with the fastball and then swooping in the curveball before an 0-2 count,” Etterman said, “to keep them off balance so I could buzz a fastball by them. That seemed to work pretty well.”

Etterman also made contributions to Willmar’s offense. He batted 2-for-3 with a run, scoring the Rails’ fourth run in the eighth inning off an RBI double by Wade Fischer.

Sacred Heart first baseman Nate Hebrink hits the ball in a Corn Belt League game against the Willmar Rails on Friday, June 2, 2023, at Baker Field. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Jack Baumgart joined Etterman with two hits. He went 2-for-3 with one run and an RBI.

Christian Lessman gave Willmar its first lead of the game when he hit a two-run RBI double to score Jack Thompson and Baumgart to give the Rails a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning.

Willmar finished the game with 11 hits and Overcash was happy to see that number.

“We got the bat on the ball,” Overcash said. “We haven’t really been hitting lately, so it’s just nice to see that and we played good defense. … It was a great game.”

Willmar third baseman Zach Reierson throws the ball to first base in a Corn Belt League game against the Sacred Heart Saints on Friday, June 2, 2023, at Baker Field. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Sacred Heart’s four hits came from Nate Hebrink, Trent Novotny and Isaac Strommer. Hebrink was 2-for-3.

Willmar (3-3 overall, 2-2 in the Corn Belt) plays the Montrose-Waverly Stingers at 5 p.m. Saturday at Waverly. Sacred Heart (1-2, 1-2) plays the Marshall A’s at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Sacred Heart.

Sacred Heart second baseman Ethan Strommer throws the ball to first base in a Corn Belt League game against the Willmar Rails on Friday, June 2, 2023, at Baker Field. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Corn Belt

Willmar 4, Sacred Heart 0

Sacred Heart 000 000 000-0 4 5

Willmar 000 210 01x-4 11 12

Hitting - Sacred Heart: Trent Novotny 1-4, Isaac Strommer 1-4, Nate Hebrink 2-3 sb … Willmar: Sam Etterman 2-3 r, Zach Reierson 1-3, Wade Fischer 1-1 r rbi 2b sb, Ashton Gregory 1-3, Jack Thompson 0-4 r, Jack Baumgart 2-3 r rbi, Christian Lessman 1-3 rbi-2 2b, Riley Lessman 1-1, Adam Herman 1-3, Jordan Steffer 1-2

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Sacred Heart: Dreyer Homan (L) 5-8-3-3-3-6, Ayden Gustafson 3-3-1-0-2-6 … Willmar: Sam Etterman (W) 9-4-0-0-1-15

Willmar first baseman Jack Baumgart makes a catch at first base in a Corn Belt League game against the Sacred Heart Saints on Friday, June 2, 2023, at Baker Field. Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Raymond 11, Wabasso 5

Lead-off hitter Mike Jeseritz went 4-for-6 with three runs and a double to help lead Raymond’s 15-hit attack in its victory at Wabasso.

Ian Koosman was 3-for-5 with a triple, three runs, a stolen base and a walk, Isaac Call was 3-for-6 with a run and an RBI and John Sawtzke slugged a home run and drove in three for the Rockets.

Carter Guetter was 4-for-5 with two doubles, a run, a hit-by-pitch, a stolen base and three RBIs for the Jaxx.

Raymond is host to the Granite Falls Kilowatts at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Wabasso next plays at 7:30 p.m. next Friday when it is host to the Willmar Rails.

Raymond 100 034 102-11 15 0

Wabasso 000 101 300-5 11 0

Hitting - Raymond: Mike Jeseritz 4-6 r-3 2b, Ian Koosman 3-5 r-3 3b sb bb, Tyler Steen 0-5 r-2 rbi bb, Isaac Call 3-6 r rbi, John Sawatzky 1-4 r rbi-3 hr bb, Wylie Lottman 2-6 r rbi-4, Brady Kienitz 1-5 sb-2, Paxton Nelson 1-2 rbi 2b sb bb-3, Tanner Bauman 0-4 bb … Wabasso: Colton Taylor 1-5 r, Adryen Tietz 1-4 bb r, Samuel Guetter 2-3 r rbi 2b bb, Carter Guetter 4-5 r rbi-3 2b-2 hbp sb, Cole Frericks 1-5, Joseph Liebl 2-4 rbi, Calvin Hanna 0-2 r bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Raymond: Herman Solomon 4-6-1-1-1-0, Sawatzky (W) 2-2-1-1-0-3, Call 2-2-3-0-1-3, Brooks Asche 1-1-0-0-1-1 … Wabasso: Devan Liebl 4-4-1-1-2-2, Tietz (L) 1-5-6-5-4-2, J. Liebl 4-6-4-4-1-3

North Star

Delano 5, Litchfield 2

The Delano Athletics knocked off the Litchfield Blues at Municipal Stadium in Delano.

Eric Hulterstrum hit a home run in the top of the first inning for Litchfield.

Delano is now 5-0 in the North Star League. Litchfield falls to 4-2.

The Blues next play the Loretto Larks at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Litchfield’s Optimist Park.

Litchfield 100 000 100-2

Delano 000 020 21x-5

Land O’Ducks

Dumont 13, Benson 2

The Dumont Saints beat the Benson Plowboys at Benson.

Benson (1-3) next plays a non-league game at 2 p.m. Saturday at Kensington against the Norsemen. Dumont (5-0) hits the road to play at 2 p.m. Sunday at Minneota against the Mudhens.

Non-league

Elrosa 7, Regal 1

Jackson Peter went 2-for-3 with a double, a triple, three runs, two RBIs, two walks and a stolen base to lift the Saints past Regal at Elrosa.

Derek Wiener was 2-for-3 with a double, a run and two RBIs and Andrew Weller went 3-for-3 with a walk and an RBI for Elrosa.

Riley Meyer got the pitching win, going 6-1/3 innings. He struck out three, walked four and allowed two hits and one unearned run.

Christopher Schnieder was 2-for-4 with a triple for the Eagles.

Elrosa has a Stearns County League game at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Greenwald.

Regal has a County Line League game scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Paynesville.

Regal 000 010 000-1 4 1

Elrosa 103 010 02x-7 10 3

Hitting - Regal: Bennett Schultz 0-3 bb, Christopher Schneider 2-4 3b, Grant Paffrath 0-3 r bb, Derek Dengerud 0-1 bb, Jeff Schaefer 1-1, Adrian Belden 1-4, Jordan Wosmek 0-3 r bb, Brandon Carlson 0-3 sb … Elrosa: Will VanBeck 0-4 r hbp sb, Jackson Peter 2-3 r-3 rbi-2 2b 3b sb bb-2, Ashton Digman 0-2 hbp, Riley Lenarz 1-2 rb 2bi, Derek Wiener 2-3 r rbi-2 2b, Peyton Winter 1-4 r, Andrew Weller 3-3 rbi bb, Brandon Roelike 0-1 hbp, Matt Schmitz 1-2, Casey Lenarz 0-2 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Regal: Belden (L) 3-5-4-4-1-4, Schneider 5-5-2-0-2-5 … Elrosa: Riley Meyer (W) 6.1-2-1-0-4-3, Wyatt Steffensen 2.2-2-0-0-1-2

New Ulm 11, Atwater 8

Kobe Holtz and Jordan Olson each hit a home run in Atwater’s loss to the Brewers at New Ulm.

Holtz went 3-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs. Olson was 1-for-2 with two runs, an RBI and a stolen base.

New Ulm scored seven runs in the bottom of the eighth to complete its comeback.

Atwater 500 000 120-8 8 4

New Ulm 000 101 07x-11 5 1

Hitting - Atwater: Josh Kingery 1-2 r rbi bb-3 sb, David Kingery 2-5 r-2 sb, Jeff Peterson 0-3 bb-2 sb-2, Kobe Holtz 3-5 hr r-2 rbi-3, Jack Peterson 0-5 r rbi, Jordan Olson 1-2 hr r-2 rbi sb bb-3, Zach Bagley 0-4 rbi, Jaxon Drange-Leyendecker 1-4 rbi … New Ulm: Justin Hoffman 2-4 hr r-3 rbi-3 bb sb, Cole Ranweiler 1-4 r sb-4, Zach Hoffman 0-3 bb, Ayden Jensen 0-0 r, Trevor Nisson 0-3 r bb, Jaden Domeier 0-2 bb-2 sb, Andrew Peters 1-4 r rbi-2, Josh Sadl 1-3 2b r rbi-2 bb, Sam Krekasen 0-1 r-2 bb, Logan Sandgren 0-0 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Atwater: J. Kingery 7-2-4-1-4-13, Jack Peterson (L) 1-3-7-7-3-0 … New Ulm: Blaine Olsen 0.2-3-5-3-3-1, Adam Nelson 3-1-0-0-4-2, Krekasen (W) 5.1-4-3-3-1-7