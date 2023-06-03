99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Sports

Amateur baseball roundup: Right-hander shines for Willmar Rails

Willmar’s Sam Etterman strikes out 15 and tosses a 4-hitter to beat Sacred Heart, 4-0

Baseball roundup
Willmar pitcher Sam Etterman throws a pitch in a Corn Belt League game against the Sacred Heart Saints on Friday, June 2, 2023, at Baker Field.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune
By Michael Lyne and Tom Elliott
Today at 11:20 PM

WILLMAR — Sam Etterman pitched a complete-game shutout to help the Willmar Rails defeat the Sacred Heart Saints 4-0 in a Corn Belt League matchup on Friday at Baker Field.

Etterman, who recently wrapped up his freshman season with the Ridgewater College baseball team, struck out 15 batters and walked one, allowing four hits to earn the win.

“Sam came out this afternoon and I could see he was ready to go,” Willmar manager Dustin Overcash said. “I watched him in high school (at Willmar) and (in college at) Ridgewater. I haven’t seen him throw like that for a while, so it was fun to see.”

Etterman had a little extra motivation entering Friday’s contest against the Saints. He faced a Ridgewater teammate, Jack Howard, while on the mound and held him to zero hits.

More Baseball:
Recent baseball coverage from the West Central Tribune.
logo-willmar-stingers.png
Sports
Northwoods League baseball: Stingers earn their first road win
Willmar beats the Larks 5-2 before 1,925 fans in Bismarck to improve to 2-1
June 02, 2023 11:11 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Senior Tate DeKok, 1, and the rest of the BBE baseball team celebrate after DeKok hit an RBI single for an 8-7 walk-off win during a Section 6A-South playoff game against Upsala/Swanville Area on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at Chizek Field in Morris.
Prep
Baseball roundup: BBE Jaguars have a splendid day
Baseball report for Thursday, June 1, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Jaguars pull off 2 walk-off wins in Section 6A, beating KMS 6-5, and USA 8-7
June 01, 2023 11:11 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Willmar vs. Eau Claire, 060123.001.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: Eau Claire shuts down Stingers, 11-7
Express hold Willmar hitless for five innings in grabbing an 11-0 lead at Bill Taunton Stadium
June 01, 2023 10:57 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
SPORTS INDIANS-TWINS 1 SP
Sports
Ex-Twins player Doug Mientkiewicz will throw first pitch for St. Cloud Rox on Friday
The former Twins first baseman had a legendary playing career, including winning the 2004 World Series with the Boston Red Sox.
June 01, 2023 08:30 AM
 · 
By  Andy Rennecke
Willmar vs. Eau Claire, 053123.001.jpg
Sports
Northwoods League: Willmar Stingers hold off Eau Claire Express to earn opening-night win
Willmar battles rain, late Eau Claire rally to prevail 8-6
May 31, 2023 11:22 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Baseball logo
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Raymond Rockets edge Litchfield Blues, 2-1
Four pitchers hold Blues to 5 hits as Rockets rally from an early deficit
May 31, 2023 11:14 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Softball Complex 051723 003.jpg
Local
Willmar Civic Center softball/baseball fourplex will be open Thursday
A wet spring and the late seeding of grass in 2022 at the Willmar Civic Center softball/baseball fourplex has delayed the opening to prevent a muddy mess.
May 31, 2023 06:33 AM
 · 
By  Jennifer Kotila
KMS vs. Ortonville, 053023.001.jpg
Prep
Baseball roundup: KMS Fighting Saints look sharp in downing Ortonville
Second-seeded KMS beats No. 7 Trojans 19-2 in the Section 6A-South playoffs in Sunburg
May 30, 2023 11:16 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
KMS vs. Ortonville, 053023.007.jpg
Prep
PHOTOS: KMS Fighting Saints vs. Ortonville, Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg advances on in the Section 6A playoffs with 19-2 victory over Trojans.
May 30, 2023 10:33 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
Amateur baseball
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Rosen Express rally in 6th inning to beat Benson Plowboys
Baseball report for Monday, May 29, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Rosen wins Land O' Ducks League contest over Plowboys, 6-3
May 29, 2023 08:38 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott

“(Thursday) we went out to dinner together and I told him, ‘I’m gonna get you a couple of times and he just laughed,’” Etterman said. “It was a good time because we both knew it was out of fun.”

Sacred Heart had the bases loaded with an opportunity to get on the scoreboard in the top of the fourth inning. But with two outs, Etterman struck out Kevin Strommer.

Etterman, a right-hander, liked the way he was able to locate his pitches.

“I really focused on sitting outside corner with the fastball and then swooping in the curveball before an 0-2 count,” Etterman said, “to keep them off balance so I could buzz a fastball by them. That seemed to work pretty well.”

Etterman also made contributions to Willmar’s offense. He batted 2-for-3 with a run, scoring the Rails’ fourth run in the eighth inning off an RBI double by Wade Fischer.

Willmar vs. Sacred Heart, 060223.004.jpg
Sacred Heart first baseman Nate Hebrink hits the ball in a Corn Belt League game against the Willmar Rails on Friday, June 2, 2023, at Baker Field.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Jack Baumgart joined Etterman with two hits. He went 2-for-3 with one run and an RBI.

Christian Lessman gave Willmar its first lead of the game when he hit a two-run RBI double to score Jack Thompson and Baumgart to give the Rails a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning.

Willmar finished the game with 11 hits and Overcash was happy to see that number.

“We got the bat on the ball,” Overcash said. “We haven’t really been hitting lately, so it’s just nice to see that and we played good defense. … It was a great game.”

Willmar vs. Sacred Heart, 060223.003.jpg
Willmar third baseman Zach Reierson throws the ball to first base in a Corn Belt League game against the Sacred Heart Saints on Friday, June 2, 2023, at Baker Field.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Sacred Heart’s four hits came from Nate Hebrink, Trent Novotny and Isaac Strommer. Hebrink was 2-for-3.

Willmar (3-3 overall, 2-2 in the Corn Belt) plays the Montrose-Waverly Stingers at 5 p.m. Saturday at Waverly. Sacred Heart (1-2, 1-2) plays the Marshall A’s at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Sacred Heart.

Willmar vs. Sacred Heart, 060223.005.jpg
Sacred Heart second baseman Ethan Strommer throws the ball to first base in a Corn Belt League game against the Willmar Rails on Friday, June 2, 2023, at Baker Field.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Corn Belt

Willmar 4, Sacred Heart 0

Sacred Heart    000   000   000-0    4     5
Willmar             000   210   01x-4   11   12
Hitting - Sacred Heart: Trent Novotny 1-4, Isaac Strommer 1-4, Nate Hebrink 2-3 sb … Willmar: Sam Etterman 2-3 r, Zach Reierson 1-3, Wade Fischer 1-1 r rbi 2b sb, Ashton Gregory 1-3, Jack Thompson 0-4 r, Jack Baumgart 2-3 r rbi, Christian Lessman 1-3 rbi-2 2b, Riley Lessman 1-1, Adam Herman 1-3, Jordan Steffer 1-2

 Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Sacred Heart: Dreyer Homan (L) 5-8-3-3-3-6, Ayden Gustafson 3-3-1-0-2-6 … Willmar: Sam Etterman (W) 9-4-0-0-1-15

Willmar vs. Sacred Heart, 060223.002.jpg
Willmar first baseman Jack Baumgart makes a catch at first base in a Corn Belt League game against the Sacred Heart Saints on Friday, June 2, 2023, at Baker Field.
Michael Lyne / West Central Tribune

Raymond 11, Wabasso 5

Lead-off hitter Mike Jeseritz went 4-for-6 with three runs and a double to help lead Raymond’s 15-hit attack in its victory at Wabasso.

Ian Koosman was 3-for-5 with a triple, three runs, a stolen base and a walk, Isaac Call was 3-for-6 with a run and an RBI and John Sawtzke slugged a home run and drove in three for the Rockets.

Carter Guetter was 4-for-5 with two doubles, a run, a hit-by-pitch, a stolen base and three RBIs for the Jaxx.

Raymond is host to the Granite Falls Kilowatts at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Wabasso next plays at 7:30 p.m. next Friday when it is host to the Willmar Rails.

Raymond    100   034   102-11   15   0
Wabasso      000   101   300-5   11   0

Hitting - Raymond: Mike Jeseritz 4-6 r-3 2b, Ian Koosman 3-5 r-3 3b sb bb, Tyler Steen 0-5 r-2 rbi bb, Isaac Call 3-6 r rbi, John Sawatzky 1-4 r rbi-3 hr bb, Wylie Lottman 2-6 r rbi-4, Brady Kienitz 1-5 sb-2, Paxton Nelson 1-2 rbi 2b sb bb-3, Tanner Bauman 0-4 bb … Wabasso: Colton Taylor 1-5 r, Adryen Tietz 1-4 bb r, Samuel Guetter 2-3 r rbi 2b bb, Carter Guetter 4-5 r rbi-3 2b-2 hbp sb, Cole Frericks 1-5, Joseph Liebl 2-4 rbi, Calvin Hanna 0-2 r bb

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Raymond: Herman Solomon 4-6-1-1-1-0, Sawatzky (W) 2-2-1-1-0-3, Call 2-2-3-0-1-3, Brooks Asche 1-1-0-0-1-1 … Wabasso: Devan Liebl 4-4-1-1-2-2, Tietz (L) 1-5-6-5-4-2, J. Liebl 4-6-4-4-1-3

North Star

Delano 5, Litchfield 2

The Delano Athletics knocked off the Litchfield Blues at Municipal Stadium in Delano.

Eric Hulterstrum hit a home run in the top of the first inning for Litchfield.

Delano is now 5-0 in the North Star League. Litchfield falls to 4-2.

The Blues next play the Loretto Larks at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Litchfield’s Optimist Park.

Litchfield    100   000   100-2
Delano        000   020   21x-5

Land O’Ducks

Dumont 13, Benson 2

The Dumont Saints beat the Benson Plowboys at Benson.

Benson (1-3) next plays a non-league game at 2 p.m. Saturday at Kensington against the Norsemen. Dumont (5-0) hits the road to play at 2 p.m. Sunday at Minneota against the Mudhens.

Non-league

Elrosa 7, Regal 1

Jackson Peter went 2-for-3 with a double, a triple, three runs, two RBIs, two walks and a stolen base to lift the Saints past Regal at Elrosa.

Derek Wiener was 2-for-3 with a double, a run and two RBIs and Andrew Weller went 3-for-3 with a walk and an RBI for Elrosa.

Riley Meyer got the pitching win, going 6-1/3 innings. He struck out three, walked four and allowed two hits and one unearned run.

Christopher Schnieder was 2-for-4 with a triple for the Eagles.

Elrosa has a Stearns County League game at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Greenwald.

Regal has a County Line League game scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Paynesville.

Regal    000   010   000-1   4   1
Elrosa      103   010   02x-7   10   3

Hitting - Regal: Bennett Schultz 0-3 bb, Christopher Schneider 2-4 3b, Grant Paffrath 0-3 r bb, Derek Dengerud 0-1 bb, Jeff Schaefer 1-1, Adrian Belden 1-4, Jordan Wosmek 0-3 r bb, Brandon Carlson 0-3 sb … Elrosa: Will VanBeck 0-4 r hbp sb, Jackson Peter 2-3 r-3 rbi-2 2b 3b sb bb-2, Ashton Digman 0-2 hbp, Riley Lenarz 1-2 rb 2bi, Derek Wiener 2-3 r rbi-2 2b, Peyton Winter 1-4 r, Andrew Weller 3-3 rbi bb, Brandon Roelike 0-1 hbp, Matt Schmitz 1-2, Casey Lenarz 0-2 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Regal: Belden (L) 3-5-4-4-1-4, Schneider 5-5-2-0-2-5 … Elrosa: Riley Meyer (W) 6.1-2-1-0-4-3, Wyatt Steffensen 2.2-2-0-0-1-2

New Ulm 11, Atwater 8

Kobe Holtz and Jordan Olson each hit a home run in Atwater’s loss to the Brewers at New Ulm.

Holtz went 3-for-5 with three RBIs and two runs. Olson was 1-for-2 with two runs, an RBI and a stolen base.

New Ulm scored seven runs in the bottom of the eighth to complete its comeback.

Atwater       500   000   120-8     8   4
New Ulm     000   101   07x-11   5   1

Hitting - Atwater: Josh Kingery 1-2 r rbi bb-3 sb, David Kingery 2-5 r-2 sb, Jeff Peterson 0-3 bb-2 sb-2, Kobe Holtz 3-5 hr r-2 rbi-3, Jack Peterson 0-5 r rbi, Jordan Olson 1-2 hr r-2 rbi sb bb-3, Zach Bagley 0-4 rbi, Jaxon Drange-Leyendecker 1-4 rbi … New Ulm: Justin Hoffman 2-4 hr r-3 rbi-3 bb sb, Cole Ranweiler 1-4 r sb-4, Zach Hoffman 0-3 bb, Ayden Jensen 0-0 r, Trevor Nisson 0-3 r bb, Jaden Domeier 0-2 bb-2 sb, Andrew Peters 1-4 r rbi-2, Josh Sadl 1-3 2b r rbi-2 bb, Sam Krekasen 0-1 r-2 bb, Logan Sandgren 0-0 r

Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Atwater: J. Kingery 7-2-4-1-4-13, Jack Peterson (L) 1-3-7-7-3-0 … New Ulm: Blaine Olsen 0.2-3-5-3-3-1, Adam Nelson 3-1-0-0-4-2, Krekasen (W) 5.1-4-3-3-1-7

Michael Lyne
By Michael Lyne
Michael Lyne joined the West Central Tribune as a sports reporter in May 2022, following his graduation from the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities, where he graduated with a bachelors degree in journalism and a minor degree in Spanish studies.

You may reach Michael at mlyne@wctrib.com, or by calling (320) 214-4345.
