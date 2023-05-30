99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Amateur baseball roundup: Rosen Express rally in 6th inning to beat Benson Plowboys

Baseball report for Monday, May 29, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Rosen wins Land O' Ducks League contest over Plowboys, 6-3

Baseball roundup
Kit Grode / Tribune graphic
By Tom Elliott and Joe Brown
Today at 8:38 PM

ROSEN — The Rosen Express scored four runs in the sixth inning to secure a Land O’ Ducks League victory over the Benson Plowboys on Monday.

Rosen won the Memorial Day amateur baseball game, 6-3.

Mike Schake went the distance for the Express with seven strikeouts over nine innings.

Sam Lenarz and Isaac Minchow each had three hits for the Plowboys.

Benson is host to the Dumont Saints at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Land O’ Ducks

Rosen 6, Benson 3

Corn Belt

Willmar 11, Tracy 0

The Willmar Rails used 10 hits, 12 walks and five hit-by-pitches to beat the Tracy Engineers in eight innings Sunday at Tracy.

Wade Fischer went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, Ashton Gregory was 2-for-4 with three runs, Mason Thole was 2-for-5 with a double and Braeden Fagerlie went 2-for-3 with a home run for Willmar.

Jordan Steffer allowed one hit over six innings, striking out 12 and walking three, to get the win.

Brandon Duscher was 1-for-2 with a walk and a stolen base for Tracy.

Willmar is host to Sacred Heart at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Willmar    001   004   42-11   10   0
Tracy      000   000   00-0   1   1
Hitting - Willmar: Zach Reierson 0-1 r-2 hbp-2 bb-3, Cullen Gregory 0-1 r, Ashton Gregory 2-4 r-3 hbp-2, Jack Baumgart 0-3 r-2 rbi sb bb-2, Jack Thompson 1-3 rbi-2 2b bb, Jayden Dierenfeld 0-3 rbi bb-2, Riley Lessman 0-0 bb, Wade Fischer 3-4 rbi-3 sb bb, Adam Herman 0-3 rbi hbp bb-2, Mason Thole 2-5 r 2b, Braeden Fagerlie 2-3 r rbi hr … Tracy: Brandon Duscher 1-2 sb bb, Nathan Seager 0-2 bb, Joe Anderson 0-2 bb
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Willmar: Jordan Steffer (W) 6-1-0-0-3-12, Patrick Courtney 2-0-0-0-0-3 … Tracy: Dan Scamp (L) 5.1-7-5-5-4-2, Anderson 1.2-3-4-4-5-0, Duscher 1-0-2-2-2-3-0

Bird Island 3, Sacred Heart 1

Bird Island rallied for two runs in the ninth inning for the victory at Sacred Heart.

Aidan Elfering went 3-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI for the Bullfrogs. Casey Lewandowski allowed one run and two hits over six innings, striking out 10 and walking two. Logan Swann got the win in relief, going the final 2-2/3 innings. He struck out four, walked three and allowed one hit.

Isaac Strommer was 2-for-4 for the saints. Jack Howard took the loss. The right-hander tossed nine innings, scattering eight hits and two earned runs. He struck out 13 and walked three.

Bird Island plays at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Hutchinson.

Bird Island    001   000   002-3   8   1
Sacred Heart      000   001   000-1   4   0
Hitting - Bird Island: Braeden Tersteeg 1-5, Trent Athmann 1-5, James Woelfel 0-4 r sb, Aidan Elfering 3-4 rbi 2b-2, Logan Swann 0-3 r bb, Zeke Walton 1-2 2b hbp, Dillion Gass 1-3 r bb, Shawn Dollerschell 1-4, Nic Taylor 0-3 rbi bb … Sacred Heart: Trent Novotny 0-3 r bb, Isaac Strommer 2-4, Brandon Hoberg 0-3 hbp sb, Jeremy Hinderks 0-3 rbi bb, Dreyer Homan 1-4 2b, Landon Tanner 0-1 bb-3, Ethan Strommer 1-4, Jack Howard 0-3 bb
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Bird Island: Casey Lewandowski 6-2-1-1-2-10, Eric Gass 0.1-1-0-0-1-0, Swann (W) 2.2-1-0-0-3-4 … Sacred Heart: Howard (L) 9-8-3-2-3-13

County Line

New London-Spicer 6, Starbuck 2

Hunter Magnuson struck out 13, walked three and allowed six hits and two earned runs to secure the complete-game victory over the New London-Spicer Twins over the Starbuck Stars Sunday at the Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer.

Jack Rambow went 3-for-5 with two runs and a stolen base for the Twins. Mike Danielson, Josh Soine and Jeff Salonek each had two hits for NLS.

Darion Alexander was 3-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and an RBI for Starbuck.

NLS next plays at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 7 against the Granite Falls Kilowatts at Spicer.

Starbuck    000   100   001-2   6   3
NLS      000   010   23x-6   12   4
Hitting - Starbuck: Darion Alexander 3-4 rbi sb bb, Michael Andreas 1-3 r hbp, Austin VerSteeg 0-3 bb, Jackson Hendrickson 1-4, Dylan Alexander 1-4, Austin Friese 0-3 r bb … NLS: Hunter Magnuson 0-1 r rbi hbp sf bb-2, Jake Rambow 3-5 rbi-2 sb, Scott Rambow 0-3 bb, Mike Danielson 2-4, Derek Dolezal 1-4, Josh Soine 2-3 r sb-2 bb, Carson McCain 1-4 r rbi, Jett Salonek 2-3 r-3 sb bb, Ben Kulset 1-2 sac, Dylan Arndorfer 0-1 sb 
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Starbuck: Alexander 5-5-1-1-3-1, Drew Olsonawski 1-2-0-0-0-1, Aaron VerSteeg (L) 1-2-2-2-1-1, Aus.VerSteeg 1-3-3-3-1-2 … NLS: Magnuson (W) 9-6-2-2-3-13

New London-Spicer 15, Regal 10

New London-Spicer hammered out 18 hits, getting four-hit games from Adam Schrader and Mike Danielson, to beat the Regal Eagles on Saturday at Spicer.

Blake Karsch went 4-for-5 with two doubles and four RBIs for the Eagles.

Regal    010   231   120-10   12   1
NLS      250   020   33x-15   18   1
Hitting - Regal: Luke Knudsen 0-5 r, Jordan Beier 1-3 r hbp-2, Josh Beier 0-1 r-2 hbp, Nathan Meyer 2-4 r rbi, Blake Karsch 4-5 r-2 rbi-4 2b-2, Derek Dengerud 2-5 r 2b, Adrian Belden 0-3 rbi, Christopher Schneider 1-2 rbi, Tyler Kemen 2-5 rbi 2b, Bennett Schultz 0-3 rbi sf, Konnor Rohloff 0-0 r … NLS: Adam Schrader 4-5 r-3 rbi 2b-2 sf sb, Jake Rambow 2-5 r-3 hbp, Hunter Magnuson 0-1 r-4 sb, Mike Danielson 4-4 r rbi-5 2b hbp sf, Derek Dolezal 2-5 rbi-2, Scott Rambow 3-5 rbi-4, Josh Soine 1-5 r 2b, Jett Salonek 1-4 r rbi 2b, Ben Kulset 1-4, Garrett White 0-0 r, Brayden Skindelien 0-0 r
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Regal: Jordan Wosmek (L) 1.2-5-6-5-2-0, Brandon Wedel 5-11-6-6-4-7, Schneider 1.1-2-3-3-3-3 … NLS: Dolezal 4-7-6-5-1-3, Dylan Arndorfer (W) 1.2-0-1-1-3-3, Danielson 1.1-5-3-3-2-1, Kulset (Sv) 2-0-0-0-0-2

Norway Lake-Sunburg 14, Regal 9

Norway Lake-Sunburg secured the victory at Regal.

Regal next plays at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Paynesville against the Pirates.

NLS    100   014   026-14   13   2
Regal      061   002   000-0   14   3

More Baseball:
Recent baseball coverage from the West Central Tribune.
Montevideo senior Brady Snell reacts after getting a strikeout for the final out in the Thunder Hawks' 4-2 win over NLS in a Section 3AA-North playoff game at Green Lake Diamonds in Spicer.
Prep
Class AA baseball roundup: Montevideo Thunder Hawks make it to Marshall
Baseball report for Saturday, May 27, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Thunder Hawks beat NLS, ACGC to remain in 3AA winners' bracket
May 29, 2023 01:34 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
CMCS vs. DB, 052723.002.jpg
Prep
Class A baseball roundup: CMCS Bluejays win a wild one from D-B Blackjacks
Baseball report for Saturday, May 27, 2023, in west central Minnesota. No. 2 CMCS edges No. 3 Dawson-Boyd 11-10 in 3A-North playoffs
May 29, 2023 01:29 PM
 · 
By  Michael Lyne
BarryWave.jpg
Local
Willmar Stingers offer plenty of baseball and family fun at the ballpark
The team is now in its 14th season, and will offer once again a full schedule of nights at the ballpark to residents of and visitors to west central Minnesota.
May 28, 2023 09:22 AM
 · 
By  West Central Tribune staff report
Baseball logo
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Milroy's late rally dooms Willmar Rails
Yankees score 5 times in the bottom of the 8th inning to win the Corn Belt League game 8-4
May 26, 2023 11:28 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Litchfield sophomore Anthony Estrada is greeted by teammates at home plate after hitting a 3-run home run in a Section 5AA first-round game against Maple Lake on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Optimist Park in Litchfield.
Prep
Baseball roundup: Litchfield Dragons aim for spoiler role
Baseball report for Thursday, May 25, 2023, in west central Minnesota. No. 8 Litchfield hopes to get a replay of last year's Section 5AA playoffs after beating Maple Lake 4-2
May 25, 2023 11:07 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Baseball logo
Sports
Amateur baseball roundup: Sacred Heart Saints knock off Wabasso Jaxx, 10-4
Saints get a big game from lead-off hitter Trent Novotny in their Corn Belt League win over the Jaxx
May 24, 2023 11:14 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Baseball logo
Prep
Baseball roundup: BBE nabs a wild win from Holdingford Huskers
Jaguars beat Holdingford 12-11 in a Central Minnesota Conference game
May 24, 2023 10:40 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
Benson vs. KMS, 052323.004.jpg
Prep
WCT Sports Show: 'Blondie' retiring; Braves bound for state
In this installment of the WCT Sports Show, Tom Elliott, Joe Brown and Michael Lyne discuss Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg softball and its standout head coach as well as Benson/KMS boys tennis making the trek to Minneapolis for the first time in 14 years. Plus, Section 3A-North baseball seeds are out.
May 24, 2023 02:43 PM
 · 
By  Joe Brown
Baseball logo
Prep
Baseball roundup: Willmar Cardinals make it 4 out of 5
Baseball report for Tuesday, May 23, 2023, in west central Minnesota. Willmar beats Big Lake 4-3 to make their record 4-1 in the last five games
May 23, 2023 11:16 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott
061522.S.WCT.MACCRAY base Nate Hebrink.jpg
Prep
Tribune Notebook: MACCRAY's Hebrink selected to coach All-Stars
Nate Hebrink, who led the Wolverines to the state tournament in 2022, is coaching one of the coaches' association's four all-star teams in June
May 23, 2023 04:51 PM
 · 
By  Tom Elliott

Stearns County

Elrosa 8, Farming 4

Ashton Dingmann went 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBIs to lead the Elrosa Saints to the victory Saturday at Schleper Brothers Field in Farming.

Payton VanBeck allowed one run over six innings to get the win over the Flames. He struck out seven, walked three and allowed three hits.

Elrosa is scheduled to play the Regal Eagles at 7:30 p.m. Friday in Elrosa.

Elrosa    003   230   000-8   8   1
Farming      000   001   201-4   6   0
Hitting - Elrosa: Kevin Kuefler 0-2 r sb bb-3, Jackson Peter 1-4 r rbi bb, Ashton Dingmann 2-4 r rbi-3 hr bb, Derek Wiener 1-5, Brandon Roelike 0-2 r hbp bb-2, Gavin Kampsen 1-4 r-2 rbi sb bb, Matt Schmitz 1-3 bb, Ryan Olmscheid 0-3 rbi-2 sb-2 … Farming: Taylor Fourre 0-4 r bb, Isaac Nett 1-3 r 3b, Dominic Eiynck 0-1 r bb, Josh Becker 0-3 rbi, Cody Fourre 0-1 bb, Tylor Schroeder 2-3 r rbi-2 hbp bb, Adam Winkels 0-2 bb, Coby Mergen 1-2, Aaron Eiynck 0-2 bb, Henry Theis 1-1 2b hbp, Bradon Eiynck 0-0 rbi bb-2, Carson Holthaus 1-4
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Elrosa: Payton VanBeck (W) 6-3-1-1-3-7, Wyatt Steffensen (Sv) 3-3-3-3-5-4 … Farming: Blake Winkels (L) 3.2-2-5-5-6-4, B. Eiynck 1.1-3-3-3-2-0, Schroeder 3-3-0-0-1-0, Will Mergen 1-0-0-0-0-0

New Munich 6, Lake Henry 0

Veteran right-hander Jim Thull tossed a two-hitter to lead the New Munich Silverstreaks past the Lakers on Saturday at Lake Henry.

Thull struck out six and walked one.

Caden Sand went 4-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI for New Munich.

New Munich    001   003   110-6   11   2
Lake Henry      000   000   000-0   2   0
Hitting - New Munich: Carter Birr 1-5 rbi, Will Funk 1-4 rbi-2, Ty Reller 1-4 r-2 bb, Caden Sand 4-5 r rbi 2b-2, Devin Hansen 1-4 rbi 2b bb, Logan Funk 3-5 r rbi 2b, Nolan Sand 0-3 r, Hunter Goihl 0-1 bb, Jacob Hinnenkamp 0-3 r bb … Lake Henry: Stats not available
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - New Munich: Jim Thull (W) 9-2-0-0-1-6 … Lake Henry: Tori Olmscheid (L) 5.2-7-4-1-3-6, Sam Hopfer 3.1-4-2-1-1-2

Lake Henry 10, Meire Grove 5

Lake Henry finished 1-1 on the weekend with the victory over the Grovers on Sunday at Meire Grove.

Lake Henry is scheduled to play at 8 p.m. Friday at St. Martin.

Non-league

Raymond 9, Clinton 0

Isaac Call tossed five shutout innings and went 3-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs to lead the Raymond Rockets to the victory Saturday at Clinton.

Wylie Lottman was 3-for-5 with three runs and two RBIs and Mike Jeseritz, Ian Koosman, Tyler Steen, Caleb Ditmarson and Brett Swanson all had two hits for the Rockets.

Lukas Adelman went 2-for-4 with a double for the Cards.

Raymond is host to the Wabasso Jaxx at 7:30 p.m. Friday in a Corn Belt League game.

Raymond    010   310   220-9   18   3
Clinton      000   000   000-0   4   1
Hitting - Raymond: Mike Jeseritz 2-5 rbi, Ian Koosman 2-5 r-2 3b, Tyler Steen 2-4 rbi sf, Isaac Call 3-4 r rbi-2 hr, John Sawatzky 1-5 r, Caleb Ditmarson 2-4 r 2b, Wylie Lottman 3-5 r-3 rbi-2 sb, Brett Swanson 2-4 r rbi-3 2b-2, Herman Soloman 1-3 hbp … Clinton: Sam Adelman 0-3 hbp, Zak Adelman 0-2 hbp, Keane Turner 1-3 hbp, Lukas Adelman 2-4 2b, Jake Adelman 1-2 2b
Pitching (ip-h-r-er-bb-so) - Raymond: Call (W) 5-2-0-0-3-3, Sawatzky 2-1-0-0-0-4, Lottman 2-1-0-0-2-4 … Clinton: S. Adelman (L) 7-14-7-7-0-7, L. Adelman 2-4-2-2-2-1

Tom Elliott
By Tom Elliott
Tom Elliott has been the sports editor at the West Central Tribune since September 2019.
Contact him at telliott@wctrib.com or leave a message at 320-235-1150.
